McIlroy, Fleetwood and Conners can combine at 33/1 34.00

A Brian Harman Top 30 builds the ACCA to 100/1 101.00

Thorbjorn Olesen can make the Top 40 and lift it higher

It's very tempting to put Scottie Scheffler up in this market given that the American has reeled off an amazing run of seven straight worldwide top fives. But I'm just a little reluctant that he hasn't yet delivered one in the Open yet although, to be fair, the Texan has only played in two!

But Rory McIlroy has been there and done that in this event and, of course, won here at Hoylake in 2014.

That's one of six top fives in the Open Championship (more than he's managed in any other Major) while the World No. 3 arrives on a high after a stunning win in last week's Scottish Open.

Again, I want some proven reliability in the Top 10 market with the margin for error still relatively small.

In-form Tommy Fleetwood certainly fits the bill having finished sixth at last week's Scottish Open, fifth in the US Open and runner-up after losing a play-off in the Canadian Open.

As well as current form, he's a links specialist with extensive knowledge of this coastline. Fleetwood has shown those skills by finishing fourth (St Andrews), second (Royal Portrush) and 12th (Carnoustie) in three of his last four Opens.

Step forward Corey Conners as the man to carry our cash for the Top 20 element of this ACCA.

The Canadian finished fast to take tied 19th in last week's Scottish Open while in his last two starts in this event he's posted tied 15th at Royal St George's and tied 28th at St Andrews.

Conners was 12th in the PGA Championship earlier this season while he delivered a hat-trick of Masters top 10s between 2020 and 2022 so is a proven and trusted performer at this level.

Again I won't get too ambitious here as we can build a four-man triple-figure ACCA by still making solid selections.

And Brian Harman looks exactly that this week. The left-hander was tied sixth at St Andrews last year and also registered tied 19th a year earlier at Sandwich. And what seems like an added bonus, he made the top 30 at Hoylake in 2014 when tied 26th.

Harman returns to the Open in his best form of the season. He was runner-up at the Travelers Championship, ninth in the Rocket Mortgage and honed his links skills by taking 12th in last week's Scottish Open.

The Dane played all four rounds at Hoylake in 2014 and made the top 25 at The Renaissance Club last week. Two starts earlier he was 15th in the British Masters at The Belfry where he was defending.

Olesen hasn't played this event since the turn of the decade but in his last two Opens he was tied 57th at Royal Portrush and tied 18th at Carnoustie. Wind back further and you'll find him tied ninth at Lytham in 2012.

A winner on the DP Tour at the Thailand Classic earlier this season, he looks a fair bet at 11/4 to bank the required top 40.