Open returns to course where Rory 11/2 6.40 won in 2014

Tiger used driver only once during his 2006 triumph

Tournament Notes

• Sometimes referred to as Hoylake, Royal Liverpool Golf Club is the second oldest seaside course in England, behind Devon's Westward Ho!;

• Opened in 1869 as a nine-hole venue, the club earned its Royal status just two years later by which time it had been extended to 18 holes;

• Harry Colt, one of golf's most famous course architects, redesigned the layout early in the 20th century, and the venue has since been modified periodically;

• The Open has been played here 12 times, most recently nine years ago, when Rory McIlroy won by two strokes;

• The R&A has confirmed that the prize fund for this year's event has increased by 18% to a record total of $16.5m. The champion will receive $3m.

Course Notes

• Located at the north-west corner of the Wirral Peninsula;

• Following the 1967 Open, the championship did not return to Hoylake for another 39 years;

• When it did in 2006, winner Tiger Woods only used his driver once during the entire tournament;

• The winning 72-hole scores in 2006 and 2014, were 270 (18-under-par) and 271 (17-under-par) respectively;

• A largely flat venue that has been tweaked during the past nine years;

• There is additional bunkering, along with extended run-off areas aimed at offering a wider variety of short-game options;

• The par-three 17th is a brand new hole. At just under 140 yards, the hole has been flipped to play in a different direction than it did in either 2006 or 2014.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 in The Open (2016-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.17: Jordan Spieth (24)

69.41: Rory McIlroy (22)

69.42: Robert MacIntyre (12)

69.80: Henrik Stenson (20)

69.88: Tony Finau (24)

69.90: Xander Schauffele (20)

69.91: Tommy Fleetwood (22)

70.00: Brooks Koepka (18)

70.30: Corey Conners (10)

70.41: Dustin Johnson (22)

70.43: Patrick Cantlay (14)

70.44: Shane Lowry (18)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Stroke Averages



Lowest Six on LIV Tour in 2023

Average .... (Rounds)

68.19: Cameron Smith (27)

68.22: Talor Gooch (27)

68.26: Brooks Koepka (27)

68.81: Dustin Johnson 27)

68.81: Patrick Reed (27)

69.07: Branden Grace (27)

Min. No. of Rounds = 20

Only those entered this week are included in table

Most World Ranking Points



Top 10 in PGA Tour Strokeplay Events (Since April-1st-2023)

Points

196.85: Scottie Scheffler

181.05: Wyndham Clark

168.73: Rory McIlroy

158.25: Brooks Koepka

151.96: Viktor Hovland

143.33: Jon Rahm

105.32: Rickie Fowler

103.64: Matt Fitzpatrick

99.95: Xander Schauffele

88.59: Keegan Bradley

Only those entered this week are included in table