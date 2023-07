Rory 11/2 6.40 heads to Hoylake as world No 2

Once again, the leading members of the breakaway LIV Tour return to the 'traditional schedule' to face the world's best golfers in a major tournament.

This time it's the oldest major of them all - The Open Championship - which takes place at Royal Liverpool.

In the opening three majors of 2023, the LIV 'outcasts' certainly held their own.

So will their form hold up again on an old-fashioned English links?

Here are 12 Open hopefuls to ponder:

Tommy Fleetwood 18/119.00: Was born 30 miles up the coast in Southport, so many will consider the 32-year-old as the 'local hopeful' this week. Was runner-up in The Open four years ago, and tied-fourth last year. Lost a play-off at last month's PGA Tour event in Canada, and tied-sixth on Sunday in Scotland.

Rickie Fowler 20/121.00: Born-again Rickie contended at last month's US Open where he was tied-for-the-lead thru 54 holes. Won the 2015 Scottish Open on a links course and warmed up for this week's major by finishing tied-42nd at the Renaissance Club on Sunday.

Tyrrell Hatton 20/121.00: The world No 13 tends to float slightly under the radar, despite his status in world golf. Eight top 10s this year, including runner-up at the Players Championship. Has twice won on the links of the Old Course, St Andrews.

Brooks Koepka 20/121.00: The LIV Tour's biggest star who won May's PGA Championship to claim major title No 5. Winner on the Saudi-backed tour in April, the American has posted a trio of top-six finishes in The Open.

Shane Lowry 25/126.00: The consistent Irishman who won The Open pre-Covid. His last four major starts have all produced top-25 finishes, and the 36-year-old tied-12th in Scotland on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy 11/26.40: Endured more major pain at last month's US Open where he finished second, one stroke behind champion Wyndham Clark. He led last year's Open going into the back nine of the final round, only for Cameron Smith's birdie-blitz to put an end to his chances. Yet the 34-year-old is likely to contend at the course where he won nine years ago. His victory in Scotland on Sunday returned him to world No 2.

Collin Morikawa 25/126.00: The 2021 Open champion from Sandwich. Enjoyed his best performance for six months, when he tied-second last time out in Detroit.

Jon Rahm 10/111.00: The world No 2 has gone off the boil in recent weeks, but will certainly be backed by plenty of punters these next few days. He stood on The Open podium two years ago, and the Spaniard has twice won the Irish Open at links venues.

Justin Rose 33/134.00: Interesting to see that Betfair contributor Dave Tindall has ranked the Englishman joint-first in his pre-Open 10-year trends article. Rose returned to winning ways earlier this year at Pebble Beach. And it was a few miles further north from Hoylake where, as a 17-year-old amateur in 1998, he finished a remarkable fourth in The Open at Royal Birkdale.

Scottie Scheffler 6/16.80: World No 1 and certainly deserves this accolade. His three major outings in 2023 read: 3-2-10. Over the past two months his seven starts have all yielded top-five finishers.

Cameron Smith 14/115.00]: The defending champion is in good shape. He tied-ninth at the PGA Championship in May, and was fourth at the US Open last month. Has competed this year on the LIV Tour, posting a trio of podium finishes that includes a victory just two weeks ago. His 27 LIV rounds this season have come at an average of 68.19, which is better than anyone else, including Brooks Koepka.

Jordan Spieth 25/126.00: Despite not being the player he was a few years back, still tends to play well in The Open. Winner at Royal Birkdale in 2017, since when his last four appearances in the tournament have yielded finishes of 8-2-20-9.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 16 in Majors (Since Jan-1st-2020)

Average .... (Rounds)

69.80: Scottie Scheffler (50)

70.23: Rory McIlroy (52)

70.30: Jon Rahm (56)

70.42: Xander Schauffele (52)

70.46: Collin Morikawa (52)

70.65: Brooks Koepka (46)

70.65: Cameron Smith (52)

70.72: Dustin Johnson (50)

70.72: Viktor Hovland (47)

70.95: Louis Oosthuizen (38)

71.04: Hideki Matsuyama (52)

71.04: Bryson DeChambeau (48)

71.12: Min Woo Lee (26)

71.13: Cameron Young (24)

71.14: Tommy Fleetwood (50)

71.14: Jordan Spieth (50)

Min. No. of Rounds = 24

Only those entered this week are included in table

