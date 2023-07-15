</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/pfa-player-of-the-year-betting-declan-rice-25-1-after-arsenal-get-their-man-150723-200.html">PFA Player of the Year: Declan Rice 25-1 after Arsenal get their man</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/efl-betting-derby-and-wrexham-most-backed-teams-to-win-league-1-2-150723-200.html">EFL Betting: Derby and Wrexham most backed teams to win Leagues 1 & 2</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/daily-acca/the-daily-acca-a-4-1-saturday-odds-boost-from-south-america-150723-35.html">The Daily Acca: A 4/1 Saturday odds boost from South America</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/womens-world-cup-2023/">Women's World Cup 2023</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/saturday-racing-tips-tony-calvin-is-backing-6-1-kinross-for-july-cup-glory-130723-166.html">Saturday Racing Tips: Tony Calvin is backing 6/1 Kinross for July Cup glory </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/ryan-moore-big-bear-and-troy-have-strong-claims-on-july-cup-day-at-newmarket-130723-368.html">Ryan Moore: Big Bear and Troy have strong claims on July Cup day at Newmarket</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-stay-with-tradition-at-york-for-saturday-20-1-double-150723-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Stay with Tradition at York for Saturday 20/1 double </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/the-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html">The Open Championship 2023: The Punter's Preview </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-scottish-open-tips-rory-off-to-a-rapid-start-at-the-renaissance-130723-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: McIlroy the man to beat in Scotland </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-betting-tips-10-year-trends-point-to-090723-719.html">Open Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/san-francisco-unicorns-v-seattle-orcas-mlc-tips-unicorns-just-edge-it-150723-194.html">San Francisco Unicorns v Seattle Orcas MLC Tips: Unicorns just edge it</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/seattle-orcas-v-washington-freedom-mlc-tips-orcas-can-make-a-splash-140723-194.html">Seattle Orcas v Washington Freedom MLC Tips: Orcas can make a splash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/20-twenty-cricket/mi-new-york-v-san-francisco-unicorns-mlc-tips-mi-overrated-before-a-ball-bowled-130723-194.html">MI New York v San Francisco Unicorns MLC Tips: MI overrated before a ball bowled</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-womens-singles-final-tips-jabeur-favourite-to-go-one-better-than-last-year-140723-778.html">Wimbledon Women's Singles Final Tips: Jabeur favourite to go one better than last year</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-semi-final-tips-sinner-a-handicap-option-ahead-of-djokovic-clash-140723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Semi-Final Tips: Sinner a handicap option ahead of Djokovic clash</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-womens-singles-semi-final-tips-impressive-jabeur-with-underdog-chances-120723-778.html">Wimbledon Women's Singles Semi-Final Tips: Impressive Jabeur with underdog chances</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Trump to miss early Republican debates</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/somerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html">Somerton and Frome By-Election: Lib Dems backed to take seat of disgraced Tory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-14-betting-tips-back-tom-pidcock-161-for-descending-masterclass-140723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 14: Back Tom Pidcock @ 16/1 for descending masterclass</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-13-betting-tips-back-barguil-for-bastille-glory-130723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 13: Back Barguil for Bastille glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-12-betting-tips-back-skjelmose-and-pogacar-at-big-odds-on-classic-esque-da-120723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 12: Back Skjelmose and Pogacar at big odds on classic-esque day</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>US PGA Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">The Open Championship 2023: The Punter's Preview </h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven-rawlings/">Steven Rawlings</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-15">15 July 2023</time></li> <li>8 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "The Open Championship 2023: The Punter's Preview ", "name": "The Open Championship 2023: The Punter's Preview ", "description": "Golf betting expert Steve Rawlings delivered winning bets at The Masters and US Open, and previews The Open at Hoylake in search of a hat-trick of winners...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/the-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/the-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-15T14:24:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-15T14:22:00+01:00", "articleBody": "Golf betting expert Steve Rawlings delivered winning bets at The Masters and US Open, and previews The Open at Hoylake in search of a hat-trick of winners... Scottish start a big possitive Strong current form looks essential Previous Open form a big plus Tournament History After a sensible change to the scheduling four years ago, the oldest and greatest of the four majors, the Open Championship, often referred to as the British Open, is now the final one of the four to be staged each year. Organised by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews (the R&amp;A), the Open Championship is the only one of the four majors to be played outside of the USA. Willie Park won the inaugural tournament way back in 1860 and this will be the 151st edition. Although a nomadic tournament, the Open Championship is always staged on a links course and this year we're returning to Royal Liverpool for the first time in nine years. Venue Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England. Course Details Par 71, 7,283 yards Stroke Average in 2014 when a Par 72 measuring 7,312 yards - 72.77 Set on a former racecourse beside the River Dee, Royal Liverpool, or Hoylake as it's usually referred to, was founded in 1869 and it's the second oldest seaside links course in England, behind Royal North Devon. This will be the 13th time that Hoylake has hosted the Open Championship and the cream has tended to rise to the top previously. Harold Hill and Bobby Jones, who both won the Championship here as amateurs, J. H Taylor, Walter Hagen, and Peter Thomson are all notable multiple Open winners that were victorious at Hoylake and the last two editions here have gone the way of three-time Open winner, Tiger Woods, in 2006, and Rory McIlroy, nine years ago. Woods, who famously used his driver just once all week long on a rock-hard, bone-dry course, steered his irons to victory in an 18-under-par total and in more lusher conditions, McIlroy reached 17-under-par nine years ago. There were a few subtle changes to the course between 2006 and 2014 and it played 54 yards longer when McIlroy won but there have been more significant changes this time around. Hoylake is routed differently to how the members play it with the members' 17th and 18th holes, played as the first and second. The third hole is the members first and the short par four fourth is one of the holes to have been altered by architects Martin Ebert and Tom Mackenzie, who have added more greenside bunkering. The par four 10th hole, which was a par five in 2014 (the easiest hole on the course), kicks off what is now the longest back-nine in Open Championship history and framed by dunes, it has a slightly different feel to the front-nine. And it also has a brand-new hole! As fabulous a course as Hoylake is, it arguably lacked a signature hole but the new par three 17th, called Little Eye, which measures a maximum of just 134 yards, looks like being an instant hit. Little Eye.The new 17th hole at Hoylake. A short par-3 with an infinity green and a sea of hazards.Padraig Harrington knows it will be 'pivotal' in determining the Champion Golfer of 2023.https://t.co/xh7ojOGJvb@RLGCHoylake pic.twitter.com/KvPJgeZqWd -- The Open (@TheOpen) July 12, 2023 With its severely sloping infinity green and cavernous bunkers, the penultimate hole could well have a say in deciding the Championship before the contenders head to the par five 18th finishing hole (the members 16th), which is a left-to-right dogleg with internal out of bounds running alongside the righthand side of the fairway. Weather Forecast TV Coverage Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 06:30 UK time on Thursday and Friday, 12:00 Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday Last 10 Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices 2022 - Cam Smith -20 [26.0] 2021 - Collin Morikawa -15 [42.0] 2020 - Championship cancelled 2019 - Shane Lowry -15 [100.0] 2018 - Francesco Molinari -8 [38.0] 2017 - Jordan Spieth -12 [17.0] 2016 - Henrik Stenson -20 [25.0] 2015 - Zach Johnson -15 [150.0] (playoff) 2014 - Rory McIlroy -17 [19.0] 2013 - Phil Mickelson -3 [21.0] 2012 - Ernie Els -7 [50.0] What do the Open Stats tell us? Although the Championship is played at a different venue each year, links golf offers up broadly the same test whichever links course is used so here's a look at the average traditional statistical rankings for the winners of the last ten Open Championships. Average key stats for the last 10 Open winners Driving Accuracy - 44.4 Driving Distance - 30.6G.I.R - 14.9Scrambling - 14.7Putting Average - 10.7 Looking at the ten-year average rankings, no single stat stands out and Putting Average has the lowest average ranking. And looking at the stats for the two winners at Hoylake this century (see below), they're broadly in line with the ten-year averages but they clearly show the different tactics employed. McIlroy powered his way to victory in 2014, ranking first for distance off the tee, whereas Tiger plotted his way around the course, ranking first for Driving Accuracy and second for Greens In Regulation. 2014 Rory McIlroy -17 D.A - 21stD.D - 1stG.I.R - 25thScrambling - 4th Putting Average - 6th 2006 Tiger Woods -18 D.A - 1stD.D - 53rd G.I.R - 2nd Scrambling - 13th Putting Average - 12th Strokes Gained stats were produced for the first time at the Open Championship 12 months ago so for what it's worth, here's the SG numbers for the top-five at St Andrews with the Strokes Gained stats - SG: Tee, SG: Approach, SG: Around the Green, SG: Tee to Green and SG: Putting. Cam Smith -20 - TEE 34 APP 24 ATG 22 T2G 17 PUTTING 1 Cameron Young -19 - TEE 4 APP 10 ATG 8 T2G 2 PUTTING 17 Rory McIlroy -18 - TEE 1 APP 25 ATG 6 T2G 1 PUTTING 29 Tommy Fleetwood -14 - TEE 57 APP 9 ATG 23 T2G 18 PUTTING 8 Viktor Hovland -14 - TEE 41 APP 22 ATG 3 T2G 12 PUTTING 17 The stats don't reveal anything comprehensive, but Cam Smith separated himself from the rest with his flat-stick 12 months ago (gained 11.28 strokes!), Cameron Young in second ranked first for Putting Average, Rory and Tiger both putted well when they won at Hoylake and PA has been the most important stat over the last ten years so think twice about backing someone that ordinarily struggles on the greens. Is a start in the Scottish Open essential? Now that the Scottish Open is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, and that the field strength has increased dramatically as a result, what used to be a really great angle in is now just a factor worthy of mention. Links golf is quite unique and ever since the Scottish Open moved away from Loch Lomond after the 2010 edition, to take in various wonderful Scottish links courses, an appearance in the Scottish the week before the Open has often proved beneficial. Last year's winner, Cam Smith, who finished tied for 10th in the Scottish Open, made it quite clear that playing the Scottish Open had been key to winning at St Andrews. "I started to feel really good with where my game was at last weekend at the Scottish Open, I had a really, really solid weekend." Now plying his trade on the LIV Golf Tour, Smith wasn't in the field at the Renaissance Club this year but it's interesting to see that Rory has decided to add the Scottish Open onto his schedule this time around. Whether it was a factor or not is debatable but Rory missed the event 12 months ago and he was found wanting on Sunday at St Andrews when the putts just wouldn't drop. When he won here in 2014, Rory finished 14th at Royal Aberdeen in the Scottish Open the week before, where he'd led the field after round one. Since the Scottish Open has been regularly played on a links layout, seven of the last 11 Open winners have played in the event and it was very nearly eight. Matt Kuchar, who traded at odds-on before he was beaten by Jordan Spieth in 2017, had finished fourth in the Scottish. Looking at the four winners that hadn't played in the Scottish Open, Spieth is the only one that hadn't played recently. His last appearance had been almost a month earlier when he'd won the Travelers Championship, but Zach Johnson won the Open in 2105 a week after finishing third at the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour and Francesco Molinari won the Open after finishing second in the John Deere Classic. Shane Lowry didn't play in the Scottish Open but that made plenty of sense. Having finished 34th in the Irish Open on a links layout two weeks before the Open at Royal Portrush, he decided to stay in his native Ireland and tick over on links tracks instead of travelling back and fore to Scotland. Concentrate on the very best players As Dave Tindall highlights in his ten year trends piece, the last ten Open winners have all been inside the top-40 in the Official World Rankings, and six of them have been in the top-ten, so the cream rises to the top and that's the same for all major championships given 45 of the last 46 majors have gone to someone in the top-50. Phil Mickelson, who won the US PGA Championship at the age of 51 when ranked 115th in the Official World Rankings in 2021, is the odd man out. A previous major win is far from essential When [120.0] outsider, Wyndham Clark, won the US Open last month (ranked 33rd in the world) he became the 21st first-time major winner in the last 32 and four of the last six Open winners were winning their first major championship so don't be afraid to back someone that hasn't tasted major success previously. Experience counts for plenty The last two winners have gone against the grain on several accounts. In addition to not having much or any previous Open form or very recent form (see below), both were in their 20s. Rory and Louis Oosthuizen have also won this major in their 20s fairly recently but experienced pros have a great record in this major and I'd favour the old guard over the young guns.. Shane Lowry was only 32 when he won four years ago but he's played links golf all his life. He famously won the Irish Open at the County Louth Links as an amateur way back in 2009 and 12 months before Lowry won at Portrush, Francesco Molinari became the ninth player aged 35 and above to win the Open in 12 years. Veterans figure in this championship year after year. Henrik Stenson had turned 40 just three months before he won in 2016 and the 2015 winner, Zach Johnson, turned 40 eight months after he'd won. Had he been born a little earlier, six of the last 11 Open winners would have been aged 40 or above and it would have been five from ten anyway if Kuchar had won six years ago. He turned 40 a month before Spieth edged him out at Birkdale. In addition to Stenson winning seven years ago, 46-year-old Phil Mickelson finished second and 49 year-old Steve Stricker finished fourth and yet they were mere pups in comparison to a couple of fairly recent contenders... At Royal Birkdale 15 years ago, 53-year-old two-time Open Champion, Greg Norman, led the field by two strokes after three tough, windy days and he was the oldest player to ever lead the Open Championship through 54-holes but only 12 months later, 59-year-old, Tom Watson, smashed that record when he took a one-stroke lead into round four at Turnberry. Both men were eventually collared but they emphasize the point I'm labouring. This is clearly a tournament where plenty of experience is a huge plus and age is no barrier. Given how well experienced players fare, it's perhaps not surprising that debutants have a woeful record. Morikawa, in 2021, was the first to win since Ben Curtis in 2003 and the last debutant to win before Curtis was Tom Watson in 1975. Even though it's played at a different venue each year, the examination is always similar and it's totally unique to anything else encountered so previous tournament experience is usually very important. Open Championship form is a huge plus Smith had poor previous Open form figures reading MC-78-20-33 and Morikawa was playing in his first Open but prior to 2021, previous Open Championship form had been a huge pointer and 14 of the last 17 winners had recorded a top-ten in the Open previously. Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari had both finished ninth previously but those finishes could be construed as slight anomalies given 12 of the last 17 winners have finished inside the top-six in an Open and remarkably, eight of the last 17 winners had finished inside the top-three! Strong Current form has been key to success The last three winners have had similar current form figures. All three had won earlier in the year but they'd cooled off fractionally. They'd still won at least once in the previous six months though and prior to Lowry's victory at Portrush in 2019, five of the previous six Open winners had won in one of their five previous starts. Only surprise winners Ben Curtis, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, and Zach Johnson have won the Open this century without winning on either the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour in the 12 months previously. Winner's Position &amp; Exchange Price Pre-Round 4 2022 - Cam Smith - tied fourth, trailing by four [15.0] 2021 - Collin Morikawa - solo second, trailing by one [3.15] 2019 - Shane Lowry - led by four strokes [1.63] 2018 - Francesco Molinari - solo fifth, trailing by three [16.0] 2017 - Jordan Spieth - led by three strokes [1.4] 2016 - Henrik Stenson - led by a stroke [1.76] 2015 - Zach Johnson - tied sixth, trailing by three [38.0] 2014 - Rory McIlroy - led by six strokes [1.2] In-Play Tactics Molinari sat tied for 29th and six off the pace at halfway five years and he was still three off the lead with a round to go but off the pace winners have been fairly common at the 2018 venue, Carnoustie. That's not the norm though and it's not been the case at Hoylake either. Molinari, Todd Hamilton in 2004, and Stenson seven years ago are the only winners in the last 18 years to be outside the top-ten after the opening round and five strokes is the furthest any winner has trailed after round one this century. Ernie Els was seven shots adrift at halfway in 2012 but he was still only tied for 10th and that's the furthest number of strokes made up this century after 36 holes. David Duval also trailed by seven in 2001 but ten 36-hole leaders have gone on to win this century, 16 of the 22 winners were inside the top-five places at halfway and 17 of the 22 were within three strokes of the lead after 36 holes. Unless the weather is poor, making up ground on links tracks can be difficult. While watching the coverage, you'll invariably hear the commentators say on several occasions that there's a long way to go and that there's plenty of time to make up lost ground or that anyone that makes the weekend can still win - words to that effect. And those with long memories may recall Paul Lawrie's miraculous win at Carnoustie in 1999 from ten shots back with a round to go but that was a freak result of monumental proportions. I can't stress enough how important a fast start is and that's certainly been the case at Hoylake. In the 12 Championships held at Hoylake since 1897, only one winner (Walter Hagen in 1924) has been outside the top-six places after round one but he was only four off the pace. All 12 winners have been inside the top-three at halfway, and half of them were in front, and as many as nine of the 12 winners were in front with a round to go. And the three men that weren't leading through 54-holes were all within one of the lead. Tiger sat second after round one in 2006 but he trailed by just one and he led after rounds two and three, Rory won wire-to-wire in 2014 and Charl Schwartzel was the only player to finish inside the top-eight that was outside the top-ten (tied 33rd) after round one. And finally, it's too early to give the weather forecasts too much credence but bear in mind that there was a huge draw bias in 2014 of almost three-and-half stroke in favour of the AM-PM side of the draw and the weather was so unpredictable that we witnessed the first two-tee start in Open history in round three. Market Leaders Rory McIlroy has hardened at the head of the market and rightly so given how nicely he's playing at the Scottish Open this week. He'll head into tomorrow's final round of the Scottish Open leading by a stroke and trading at around [13/8] and if he manages to get across the line at the Renaissance Club, he'll head to Hoylake looking to emulate Phil Mickelson's achievement of ten years ago. Lefty won the Open Championship at Muirfield seven days after beating Branden Grace in a playoff at Castle Stuart. Regardless of how the final round of the Scottish Open pans out, Rory is bang-in-form and playing every bit as well as he was nine years ago when he comfortably won here to claim the third of his four majors. The week before he won here in 2014, he finished 14th at Royal Aberdeen, having led after round one. McIlroy went on to win his second US PGA Championship just a few months after winning here so he's well overdue another major success and that's arguably the only sizable negative. The longer the wait for major number five extends, the harder it becomes for him to achieve the feat. The world number one, Scottie Scheffler, lined up at the Scottish with current form figures reading 2-3-3-3-4 and he looks like at least placing in Scotland, but once again his putting woes have hindered him considerably. Having been matched at a high of [100.0], he rallied late on in round three, even holing one or two lengthy putts, and with a round to go he's sitting tied for fifth and only three behind Rory. Scheffler is playing extremely impressive golf from tee-to-green, but his putter has been ice cold since he successfully defended his Phoenix Open title in February and it's testament to his fabulous temperament that he's repeatedly finishing placed. Scottie finished eighth on debut at Royal St George's in 2021 and 12th at St Andrews 12 months ago so his limited Open record is fair and if the flatstick warms up he's going to be the man to beat but that's a huge if. Having been the most in-form player on the planet between September and February, when he won five of the eight tournaments he played in, Jon Rahm has cooled off considerably. Having taken the week off before he won the US Open in 2021 and before he won the US Masters in April, Rahm has taken the decision not to play in the Scottish Open but he has been spotted acclimatising himself to links golf in Ireland. @JonRahmpga has been spotted teeing off Ballybunion this morning. #openchampionship pic.twitter.com/W0w7LUMXf3 -- Michael B (@MichaelB_NY2PHL) July 12, 2023 With current form figures reading 50-16-10-MC since he finished second to Tony Finau when defending his Mexico Open title in April, the Spaniard can't be described as being in fine form, and not playing in the Scottish can be construed as a negative too, but I wouldn't be in a huge rush to write him off. After winning the Genesis Invitational in February, Rahm had form figures reading 39-W-31 before he won the US Masters and a trip to Ireland will have given him plenty of positive vibes. He won the Irish Open at Portstewart in 2017 and again at Lahinch two years later so although his third at Royal St George's two years ago is his only Open top-ten in six attempts, he's a fine links exponent highly likely to add this title to his portfolio one year. Next up is the defending champion, Cam Smith, and he's the first of my two pre-event picks... Selections Defending titles is never easy but Open champions have a fair record at holding on to the Claret Jug. Padraig Harrington was the last man to win the Open back-to-back in 2007 and 2008 but it's happened plenty of times before that and Smith is attempting to become the third man to win at Hoylake, a year after winning at St Andrews. Peter Thomson won his second and third titles at St Andrews and Hoylake in 1955 and 1956 and Tiger's impressive victory here in 2006 followed his facile five-stroke cakewalk at the home of golf in 2005. As a Liv Tour player, Smith wasn't able to warm up at the Renaissance as he did 12 months ago but he won the Liv Golf London wire-to-wire last week, so he arrives in fine form, and we've already seen plenty of evidence to suggest that the Liv players are more than capable of contending at the majors. Brooks Koepka won the US PGA Championship after leading the US Masters through three rounds, Phil Mickelson finished runner-up to Rahm at Augusta, just ahead of Patrick Reed in fourth, and Smith finished fourth at the US Open after a slow start. Back Cameron Smith @ [20.0] Bet now I've already backed a couple of outsiders for the Find Me a 100 winner column, which I'll publish on Monday or Tuesday, but my only other pre-event pick is fellow Liv golfer, Dustin Johnson, who was 10th at the US Open last month. DJ has Open Championship figures reading a respectable MC-14-2-9-32-12-49-9-54-MC-51-8-6 and he shot the lowest round of the week (65) when he finished 12th behind Rory in 2014. He was a fast finishing fifth behind Smith at the London Club two weeks ago, a week after finishing eighth around Valderrama, having led after round one, so he arrives in fair form and is simply too big at almost [50/1] given he fits the profile of many an Open champ. Back Dustin Johnson @ [46.0] Bet now Read Dave Tindall's Open Championship Trends piece here *You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Open Leaderboard 22.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Open Leaderboard 22.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Open Leaderboard 22.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Steven Rawlings", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/steven_rawlings" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Open Leaderboard 22.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Open Leaderboard 22.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Open Leaderboard 22.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Open Leaderboard 22.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="The 2022 open Championship leaderboard "> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">The 2022 open Championship leaderboard </figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Open%20Championship%202023%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html&text=The%20Open%20Championship%202023%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="#betslip">View the Betslip</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p class="yiv9658640775ydp9276372msonormal" style="background: white;"><strong><span style="font-family: 'Arial',sans-serif; color: #1d2228;">Golf betting expert Steve Rawlings delivered winning bets at The Masters and US Open, and previews The Open at Hoylake in search of a hat-trick of winners...</span></strong><span style="font-size: 11.0pt; font-family: 'Calibri',sans-serif; color: #1d2228;"><o:p></o:p></span></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3>Scottish start a big possitive</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Strong current form looks essential</h3> </li> <li> <h3>Previous Open form a big plus</h3> </li> <hr><h2>Tournament History</h2><p></p><p>After a sensible change to the scheduling four years ago, the oldest and greatest of the four majors, the <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204">Open Championship</a>, often referred to as the British Open, is now the final one of the four to be staged each year.</p><p>Organised by the Royal and Ancient Golf Club of St. Andrews (the R&A), the Open Championship is the only one of the four majors to be played outside of the USA. Willie Park won the inaugural tournament way back in 1860 and this will be the 151<sup>st</sup> edition.</p><p>Although a nomadic tournament, the Open Championship is always staged on a links course and this year we're returning to Royal Liverpool for the first time in nine years.</p><h2>Venue</h2><p><strong> </strong></p><p>Royal Liverpool, Hoylake, England.</p><h2>Course Details</h2><p></p><p>Par 71, 7,283 yards</p><p>Stroke Average in 2014 when a Par 72 measuring 7,312 yards - 72.77</p><p>Set on a former racecourse beside the River Dee, Royal Liverpool, or <strong>Hoylake</strong> as it's usually referred to, was founded in 1869 and it's the second oldest seaside links course in England, behind Royal North Devon.</p><p>This will be the 13th time that Hoylake has hosted the Open Championship and the cream has tended to rise to the top previously.</p><p>Harold Hill and Bobby Jones, who both won the Championship here as amateurs, J. H Taylor, Walter Hagen, and Peter Thomson are all notable multiple Open winners that were victorious at Hoylake and the last two editions here have gone the way of three-time Open winner, Tiger Woods, in 2006, and Rory McIlroy, nine years ago.</p><p>Woods, who famously used his driver just once all week long on a rock-hard, bone-dry course, steered his irons to victory in an 18-under-par total and in more lusher conditions, McIlroy reached 17-under-par nine years ago.</p><p>There were a few subtle changes to the course between 2006 and 2014 and it played 54 yards longer when McIlroy won but there have been more significant changes this time around.</p><p>Hoylake is routed differently to how the members play it with the members' 17th and 18th holes, played as the first and second.</p><p>The third hole is the members first and the short par four fourth is one of the holes to have been altered by architects Martin Ebert and Tom Mackenzie, who have added more greenside bunkering.</p><p>The par four 10<sup>th</sup> hole, which was a par five in 2014 (the easiest hole on the course), kicks off what is now the longest back-nine in Open Championship history and framed by dunes, it has a slightly different feel to the front-nine. And it also has a brand-new hole!</p><p>As fabulous a course as Hoylake is, it arguably lacked a signature hole but the new par three 17<sup>th</sup>, called <strong>Little Eye</strong>, which measures a maximum of just 134 yards, looks like being an instant hit.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr">Little Eye.<br><br>The new 17th hole at Hoylake. A short par-3 with an infinity green and a sea of hazards.<br><br>Padraig Harrington knows it will be 'pivotal' in determining the Champion Golfer of 2023.<a href="https://t.co/xh7ojOGJvb">https://t.co/xh7ojOGJvb</a><a href="https://twitter.com/RLGCHoylake?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RLGCHoylake</a> <a href="https://t.co/KvPJgeZqWd">pic.twitter.com/KvPJgeZqWd</a></p> -- The Open (@TheOpen) <a href="https://twitter.com/TheOpen/status/1679063604094484481?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>With its severely sloping infinity green and cavernous bunkers, the penultimate hole could well have a say in deciding the Championship before the contenders head to the par five 18<sup>th</sup> finishing hole (the members 16<sup>th</sup>), which is a left-to-right dogleg with internal out of bounds running alongside the righthand side of the fairway.</p><hr><p><a href="https://www.windfinder.com/forecast/liverpool"><strong>Weather Forecast</strong></a></p><hr><h2>TV Coverage</h2><p></p><p>Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at 06:30 UK time on Thursday and Friday, 12:00 Saturday and 11:00 on Sunday</p><h2>Last 10 Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Cam Smith -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="25/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">26.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">25/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Collin Morikawa -15 <b class="inline_odds" title="41/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">42.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">41/1</span></b></li> <li>2020 - Championship cancelled</li> <li>2019 - Shane Lowry -15 <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Francesco Molinari -8 <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Jordan Spieth -12 <b class="inline_odds" title="16/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">17.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">16/1</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Henrik Stenson -20 <b class="inline_odds" title="24/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">25.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">24/1</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Zach Johnson -15 <b class="inline_odds" title="149/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">150.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">149/1</span></b> (playoff)</li> <li>2014 - Rory McIlroy -17 <b class="inline_odds" title="18/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">19.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">18/1</span></b></li> <li>2013 - Phil Mickelson -3 <b class="inline_odds" title="20/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">21.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">20/1</span></b></li> <li>2012 - Ernie Els -7 <b class="inline_odds" title="49/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">50.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">49/1</span></b><br><br></li> </ul><h2>What do the Open Stats tell us?</h2><p></p><p>Although the Championship is played at a different venue each year, <strong>links golf</strong> offers up broadly the same test whichever links course is used so here's a look at the average traditional statistical rankings for the winners of the last ten Open Championships.</p><p><strong>Average key stats for the last 10 Open winners</strong></p><p>Driving Accuracy - 44.4 <br>Driving Distance - 30.6<br>G.I.R - 14.9<br>Scrambling - 14.7<br>Putting Average - 10.7</p><p>Looking at the ten-year average rankings, no single stat stands out and <strong>Putting Average</strong> has the lowest average ranking.</p><p>And looking at the stats for the two winners at Hoylake this century (see below), they're broadly in line with the ten-year averages but they clearly show the different tactics employed.</p><p>McIlroy powered his way to victory in 2014, ranking first for distance off the tee, whereas Tiger plotted his way around the course, ranking first for <strong>Driving Accuracy </strong>and second for <strong>Greens In Regulation</strong>.</p><p><strong>2014</strong></p><p>Rory McIlroy -17</p><p>D.A - 21<sup>st</sup><br>D.D - 1st<br>G.I.R - 25<sup>th</sup><br>Scrambling - 4<sup>th</sup> <br>Putting Average - 6<sup>th</sup></p><p><strong>2006</strong></p><p>Tiger Woods -18</p><p>D.A - 1<sup>st</sup><br>D.D - 53<sup>rd</sup> <br>G.I.R - 2<sup>nd</sup> <br>Scrambling - 13<sup>th</sup> <br>Putting Average - 12<sup>th</sup></p><p><strong>Strokes Gained</strong> stats were produced for the first time at the Open Championship 12 months ago so for what it's worth, here's the SG numbers for the top-five at St Andrews with the Strokes Gained stats - SG: Tee, SG: Approach, SG: Around the Green, SG: Tee to Green and SG: Putting.</p><ul> <li>Cam Smith -20 - TEE 34 APP 24 ATG 22 T2G 17 PUTTING 1</li> <li>Cameron Young -19 - TEE 4 APP 10 ATG 8 T2G 2 PUTTING 17</li> <li>Rory McIlroy -18 - TEE 1 APP 25 ATG 6 T2G 1 PUTTING 29</li> <li>Tommy Fleetwood -14 - TEE 57 APP 9 ATG 23 T2G 18 PUTTING 8</li> <li>Viktor Hovland -14 - TEE 41 APP 22 ATG 3 T2G 12 PUTTING 17</li> </ul><p>The stats don't reveal anything comprehensive, but Cam Smith separated himself from the rest with his flat-stick 12 months ago (gained 11.28 strokes!), Cameron Young in second ranked first for Putting Average, Rory and Tiger both putted well when they won at Hoylake and PA has been the most important stat over the last ten years so think twice about backing someone that ordinarily struggles on the greens.</p><h2>Is a start in the Scottish Open essential?</h2><p></p><p>Now that the <strong>Scottish Open</strong> is co-sanctioned with the PGA Tour, and that the field strength has increased dramatically as a result, what used to be a really great angle in is now just a factor worthy of mention.</p><p>Links golf is quite unique and ever since the Scottish Open moved away from Loch Lomond after the 2010 edition, to take in various wonderful Scottish links courses, an appearance in the Scottish the week before the Open has often proved beneficial.</p><p><img alt="Cam Smith Claret Jug.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cam%20Smith%20Claret%20Jug.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Last year's winner, Cam Smith, who finished tied for 10<sup>th</sup> in the Scottish Open, made it quite clear that playing the Scottish Open had been key to winning at St Andrews.</p><p>"I started to feel really good with where my game was at last weekend at the Scottish Open, I had a really, really solid weekend."</p><p>Now plying his trade on the <strong>LIV Golf Tour</strong>, Smith wasn't in the field at the Renaissance Club this year but it's interesting to see that Rory has decided to add the Scottish Open onto his schedule this time around.</p><p>Whether it was a factor or not is debatable but Rory missed the event 12 months ago and he was found wanting on Sunday at St Andrews when the putts just wouldn't drop.</p><p>When he won here in 2014, Rory finished 14<sup>th</sup> at Royal Aberdeen in the Scottish Open the week before, where he'd led the field after round one.</p><p>Since the Scottish Open has been regularly played on a links layout, seven of the last 11 Open winners have played in the event and it was very nearly eight. Matt Kuchar, who traded at odds-on before he was beaten by Jordan Spieth in 2017, had finished fourth in the Scottish.</p><p>Looking at the four winners that hadn't played in the Scottish Open, Spieth is the only one that hadn't played recently. His last appearance had been almost a month earlier when he'd won the Travelers Championship, but Zach Johnson won the Open in 2105 a week after finishing third at the John Deere Classic on the PGA Tour and Francesco Molinari won the Open after finishing second in the John Deere Classic.</p><p>Shane Lowry didn't play in the Scottish Open but that made plenty of sense. Having finished 34<sup>th</sup> in the Irish Open on a links layout two weeks before the Open at Royal Portrush, he decided to stay in his native Ireland and tick over on links tracks instead of travelling back and fore to Scotland.</p><h2>Concentrate on the very best players</h2><p></p><p>As Dave Tindall highlights in his <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-betting-tips-10-year-trends-point-to-090723-719.html">ten year trends piece</a>, the last ten Open winners have all been inside the top-40 in the Official World Rankings, and six of them have been in the top-ten, so the cream rises to the top and that's the same for all major championships given 45 of the last 46 majors have gone to someone in the top-50.</p><p>Phil Mickelson, who won the US PGA Championship at the age of 51 when ranked 115<sup>th</sup> in the Official World Rankings in 2021, is the odd man out.</p><h2>A previous major win is far from essential</h2><p></p><p>When <b class="inline_odds" title="119/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">120.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">119/1</span></b> outsider, Wyndham Clark, won the US Open last month (ranked 33<sup>rd</sup> in the world) he became the 21<sup>st</sup> first-time major winner in the last 32 and four of the last six Open winners were winning their first major championship so don't be afraid to back someone that hasn't tasted major success previously.</p><h2>Experience counts for plenty</h2><p></p><p>The last two winners have gone against the grain on several accounts. In addition to not having much or any previous Open form or very recent form (see below), both were in their 20s.</p><p>Rory and Louis Oosthuizen have also won this major in their 20s fairly recently but experienced pros have a great record in this major and I'd favour the old guard over the young guns..</p><p>Shane Lowry was only 32 when he won four years ago but he's played links golf all his life. He famously won the Irish Open at the County Louth Links as an amateur way back in 2009 and 12 months before Lowry won at Portrush, Francesco Molinari became the ninth player aged 35 and above to win the Open in 12 years. Veterans figure in this championship year after year.</p><p>Henrik Stenson had turned 40 just three months before he won in 2016 and the 2015 winner, Zach Johnson, turned 40 eight months after he'd won. Had he been born a little earlier, six of the last 11 Open winners would have been aged 40 or above and it would have been five from ten anyway if Kuchar had won six years ago. He turned 40 a month before Spieth edged him out at Birkdale.</p><p>In addition to Stenson winning seven years ago, 46-year-old Phil Mickelson finished second and 49 year-old Steve Stricker finished fourth and yet they were mere pups in comparison to a couple of fairly recent contenders...</p><p>At Royal Birkdale 15 years ago, 53-year-old two-time Open Champion, Greg Norman, led the field by two strokes after three tough, windy days and he was the oldest player to ever lead the Open Championship through 54-holes but only 12 months later, 59-year-old, Tom Watson, smashed that record when he took a one-stroke lead into round four at Turnberry. Both men were eventually collared but they emphasize the point I'm labouring. This is clearly a tournament where plenty of experience is a huge plus and age is no barrier.</p><p>Given how well experienced players fare, it's perhaps not surprising that debutants have a woeful record. Morikawa, in 2021, was the first to win since Ben<strong> </strong>Curtis in 2003 and the last debutant to win before Curtis was Tom Watson in 1975.</p><p>Even though it's played at a different venue each year, the examination is always similar and it's totally unique to anything else encountered so previous tournament experience is usually very important.</p><h2>Open Championship form is a huge plus</h2><p></p><p>Smith had poor previous Open form figures reading MC-78-20-33 and Morikawa was playing in his first Open but prior to 2021, previous Open Championship form had been a huge pointer and 14 of the last 17 winners had recorded a top-ten in the Open previously.</p><p>Shane Lowry and Francesco Molinari had both finished ninth previously but those finishes could be construed as slight anomalies given 12 of the last 17 winners have finished inside the top-six in an Open and remarkably, eight of the last 17 winners had finished inside the top-three!</p><h2>Strong Current form has been key to success</h2><p></p><p>The last three winners have had similar current form figures. All three had won earlier in the year but they'd cooled off fractionally.</p><p>They'd still won at least once in the previous six months though and prior to Lowry's victory at Portrush in 2019, five of the previous six Open winners had won in one of their five previous starts.</p><p><img alt="Shane Lowry wins The Open.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Shane%20Lowry%20wins%20The%20Open.600x338.jpg" width="956" height="538" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>Only surprise winners Ben Curtis, Stewart Cink, Ernie Els, and Zach Johnson have won the Open this century without winning on either the PGA Tour or the DP World Tour in the 12 months previously.</p><h2>Winner's Position & Exchange Price Pre-Round 4</h2><p></p><ul> <li>2022 - Cam Smith - tied fourth, trailing by four <b class="inline_odds" title="14/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">15.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">14/1</span></b></li> <li>2021 - Collin Morikawa - solo second, trailing by one <b class="inline_odds" title="11/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">3.15</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">11/5</span></b></li> <li>2019 - Shane Lowry - led by four strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="5/8"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.63</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">5/8</span></b></li> <li>2018 - Francesco Molinari - solo fifth, trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="15/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">16.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">15/1</span></b></li> <li>2017 - Jordan Spieth - led by three strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="2/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.4</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2/5</span></b></li> <li>2016 - Henrik Stenson - led by a stroke <b class="inline_odds" title="8/11"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.76</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">8/11</span></b></li> <li>2015 - Zach Johnson - tied sixth, trailing by three <b class="inline_odds" title="37/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">38.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">37/1</span></b></li> <li>2014 - Rory McIlroy - led by six strokes <b class="inline_odds" title="1/5"><span class="inline_odds__main">1.2</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">1/5</span></b></li> </ul><h2>In-Play Tactics</h2><p></p><p>Molinari sat tied for 29<sup>th</sup> and six off the pace at halfway five years and he was still three off the lead with a round to go but off the pace winners have been fairly common at the 2018 venue, Carnoustie. That's not the norm though and it's not been the case at Hoylake either.</p><p>Molinari, Todd Hamilton in 2004, and Stenson seven years ago are the only winners in the last 18 years to be outside the top-ten after the opening round and five strokes is the furthest any winner has trailed after round one this century.</p><p>Ernie Els was seven shots adrift at halfway in 2012 but he was still only tied for 10<sup>th</sup> and that's the furthest number of strokes made up this century after 36 holes. David Duval also trailed by seven in 2001 but ten 36-hole leaders have gone on to win this century, 16 of the 22 winners were inside the top-five places at halfway and 17 of the 22 were within three strokes of the lead after 36 holes. Unless the weather is poor, making up ground on links tracks can be difficult.</p><p>While watching the coverage, you'll invariably hear the commentators say on several occasions that there's a long way to go and that there's plenty of time to make up lost ground or that anyone that makes the weekend can still win - words to that effect.</p><p>And those with long memories may recall Paul Lawrie's miraculous win at Carnoustie in 1999 from ten shots back with a round to go but that was a freak result of monumental proportions.</p><p>I can't stress enough how important a fast start is and that's certainly been the case at Hoylake.</p><p>In the 12 Championships held at Hoylake since 1897, only one winner (Walter Hagen in 1924) has been outside the top-six places after round one but he was only four off the pace.</p><p>All 12 winners have been inside the top-three at halfway, and half of them were in front, and as many as nine of the 12 winners were in front with a round to go. And the three men that weren't leading through 54-holes were all within one of the lead.</p><p>Tiger sat second after round one in 2006 but he trailed by just one and he led after rounds two and three, Rory won wire-to-wire in 2014 and Charl Schwartzel was the only player to finish inside the top-eight that was outside the top-ten (tied 33<sup>rd</sup>) after round one.</p><p>And finally, it's too early to give the weather forecasts too much credence but bear in mind that there was a huge draw bias in 2014 of almost three-and-half stroke in favour of the AM-PM side of the draw and the weather was so unpredictable that we witnessed the first two-tee start in Open history in round three.</p><h2>Market Leaders</h2><p></p><p>Rory McIlroy has hardened at the head of <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204">the market</a> and rightly so given how nicely he's playing at the Scottish Open this week.</p><p><img alt="Rory at the Scottish.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory%20at%20the%20Scottish.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He'll head into tomorrow's final round of the Scottish Open leading by a stroke and <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.215943853">trading at around <b class="inline_odds" title="2.62"><span class="inline_odds__main">13/8</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">2.62</span></b></a> and if he manages to get across the line at the Renaissance Club, he'll head to Hoylake looking to emulate Phil Mickelson's achievement of ten years ago.</p><p>Lefty won the Open Championship at Muirfield seven days after beating Branden Grace in a playoff at Castle Stuart.</p><p>Regardless of how the final round of the Scottish Open pans out, Rory is bang-in-form and playing every bit as well as he was nine years ago when he comfortably won here to claim the third of his four majors. The week before he won here in 2014, he finished 14<sup>th</sup> at Royal Aberdeen, having led after round one.</p><p>McIlroy went on to win his second US PGA Championship just a few months after winning here so he's well overdue another major success and that's arguably the only sizable negative. The longer the wait for major number five extends, the harder it becomes for him to achieve the feat.</p><p>The world number one, Scottie Scheffler, lined up at the Scottish with current form figures reading 2-3-3-3-4 and he looks like at least placing in Scotland, but once again his putting woes have hindered him considerably.</p><p>Having been matched at a high of <b class="inline_odds" title="99/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">100.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">99/1</span></b>, he rallied late on in round three, even holing one or two lengthy putts, and with a round to go he's sitting tied for fifth and only three behind Rory.</p><p>Scheffler is playing extremely impressive golf from tee-to-green, but his putter has been ice cold since he successfully defended his Phoenix Open title in February and it's testament to his fabulous temperament that he's repeatedly finishing placed.</p><p>Scottie finished eighth on debut at Royal St George's in 2021 and 12<sup>th</sup> at St Andrews 12 months ago so his limited Open record is fair and if the flatstick warms up he's going to be the man to beat but that's a huge if.</p><p>Having been the most in-form player on the planet between September and February, when he won five of the eight tournaments he played in, Jon Rahm has cooled off considerably.</p><p>Having taken the week off before he won the US Open in 2021 and before he won the US Masters in April, Rahm has taken the decision not to play in the Scottish Open but he has been spotted acclimatising himself to links golf in Ireland.</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/JonRahmpga?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JonRahmpga</a> has been spotted teeing off Ballybunion this morning. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/openchampionship?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#openchampionship</a> <a href="https://t.co/W0w7LUMXf3">pic.twitter.com/W0w7LUMXf3</a></p> -- Michael B (@MichaelB_NY2PHL) <a href="https://twitter.com/MichaelB_NY2PHL/status/1679065256998445056?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 12, 2023</a></blockquote><p> <script async="" src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> </p><p>With current form figures reading 50-16-10-MC since he finished second to Tony Finau when defending his Mexico Open title in April, the Spaniard can't be described as being in fine form, and not playing in the Scottish can be construed as a negative too, but I wouldn't be in a huge rush to write him off.</p><p>After winning the Genesis Invitational in February, Rahm had form figures reading 39-W-31 before he won the US Masters and a trip to Ireland will have given him plenty of positive vibes.</p><p>He won the Irish Open at Portstewart in 2017 and again at Lahinch two years later so although his third at Royal St George's two years ago is his only Open top-ten in six attempts, he's a fine links exponent highly likely to add this title to his portfolio one year.</p><p>Next up is the defending champion, Cam Smith, and he's the first of my two pre-event picks...</p><h2>Selections</h2><p></p><p>Defending titles is never easy but Open champions have a fair record at holding on to the Claret Jug.</p><p>Padraig Harrington was the last man to win the Open back-to-back in 2007 and 2008 but it's happened plenty of times before that and Smith is attempting to become the third man to win at Hoylake, a year after winning at St Andrews.</p><p>Peter Thomson won his second and third titles at St Andrews and Hoylake in 1955 and 1956 and Tiger's impressive victory here in 2006 followed his facile five-stroke cakewalk at the home of golf in 2005.</p><p>As a Liv Tour player, Smith wasn't able to warm up at the Renaissance as he did 12 months ago but he won the Liv Golf London wire-to-wire last week, so he arrives in fine form, and we've already seen plenty of evidence to suggest that the Liv players are more than capable of contending at the majors.</p><p>Brooks Koepka won the US PGA Championship after leading the US Masters through three rounds, Phil Mickelson finished runner-up to Rahm at Augusta, just ahead of Patrick Reed in fourth, and Smith finished fourth at the US Open after a slow start.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Cameron Smith @ <b class="inline_odds" title="19/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">20.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">19/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>I've already backed a couple of outsiders for the Find Me a 100 winner column, which I'll publish on Monday or Tuesday, but my only other pre-event pick is fellow Liv golfer, Dustin Johnson, who was 10<sup>th</sup> at the US Open last month.</p><p>DJ has Open Championship figures reading a respectable MC-14-2-9-32-12-49-9-54-MC-51-8-6 and he shot the lowest round of the week (65) when he finished 12<sup>th</sup> behind Rory in 2014.</p><p><img alt="Dustin Johnson US open day one 23.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Dustin%20Johnson%20US%20open%20day%20one%2023.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><p>He was a fast finishing fifth behind Smith at the London Club two weeks ago, a week after finishing eighth around Valderrama, having led after round one, so he arrives in fair form and is simply too big at almost <b class="inline_odds" title="51.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">50/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">51.00</span></b> given he fits the profile of many an Open champ.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dustin Johnson @ <b class="inline_odds" title="45/1"><span class="inline_odds__main">46.0</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">45/1</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><p><strong><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-betting-tips-10-year-trends-point-to-090723-719.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Read Dave Tindall's Open Championship Trends piece here </a></strong></p><hr><p><strong>*You can follow me on Twitter <a href="https://twitter.com/SteveThePunter">@SteveThePunter</a></strong></p></ul> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> <script id="bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][side]" value="${side}"> </td> <td> <input type="number" min="1.0" step="0.01" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price" required> </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="liability_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} liability-row"> <td colspan="5"><strong>Liability:</strong> <span class="betting__liability">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <script id="sportsbook_bet_row_tmpl" type="text/x-custom-template"> <tr class="${idx} bet-row"> <td><span class="betting__remove" data-idx="${idx}">Remove</span></td> <td> ${label} <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][selection_id]" value="${selection_id}"> </td> <td> <input type="hidden" name="instructions[${idx}][price]" value="${price}" class="betting__price"> ${display_price} </td> <td><input type="number" min="" name="instructions[${idx}][size]" placeholder="0" value="${size}" class="betting__stake" required></td> <td><span class="betting__profit">0.00</span></td> </tr> </script> <section class="live-betting"> <span id="gobet" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <article class="bet-now"> <span id="gobet-1.202735204" class="gobet-anchor"></span> <header class="bet-now__header"> <h3>Open Championship 2023: Open Championship 2023 (Winner)</h3> <span class="bet-slip-toggle"> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__show">Show</span> <span class="bet-slip-toggle__hide">Hide</span> </span> </header> <div class="bet-now__event"> <p>Wednesday 19 July, 6.00am</p> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/www/GBR/en/aboutUs/Rules.and.Regulations/">Market rules</a></p> </div> <div class="bet-now__market bet-now__market__no-user"> <table> <thead> <tr> <th></th> <th>Back</th> <th>Lay</th> </tr> </thead> <tbody> <tr> <td>Rory McIlroy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="8.4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469606">8.4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rory McIlroy" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="8.6" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469606">8.6</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scottie Scheffler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="11" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753599">11</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Scottie Scheffler" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="11.5" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753599">11.5</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jon Rahm</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="17.5" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470178">17.5</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jon Rahm" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="18" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470178">18</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Smith" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="20" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496371">20</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Smith" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="21" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496371">21</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Viktor Hovland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="24" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817826">24</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Viktor Hovland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19817826">26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brooks Koepka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brooks Koepka" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="25" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496400">25</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brooks Koepka" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="26" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496400">26</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rickie Fowler</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21054650">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rickie Fowler" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="21054650">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Xander Schauffele</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="30" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496425">30</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Xander Schauffele" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="32" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496425">32</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tommy Fleetwood</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="26" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496408">26</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tommy Fleetwood" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="27" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496408">27</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tyrrell Hatton</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="29" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469613">29</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tyrrell Hatton" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="30" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469613">30</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Spieth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="36" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496393">36</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Spieth" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="38" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496393">38</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Collin Morikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753597">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Collin Morikawa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="42" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753597">42</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Cantlay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="40" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580960">40</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Cantlay" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="44" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580960">44</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shane Lowry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="32" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496379">32</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Shane Lowry" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="36" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496379">36</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dustin Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dustin Johnson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="46" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496411">46</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Dustin Johnson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="48" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496411">48</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19204991">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="19204991">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="50" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25788617">50</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="60" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25788617">60</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Min Woo Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011757">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Min Woo Lee" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011757">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Rose</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Rose" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496430">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Rose" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496430">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Wyndham Clark</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="65" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469208">65</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Wyndham Clark" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="70" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469208">70</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Max Homa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="60" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469240">60</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Max Homa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="65" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469240">65</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Justin Thomas</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="70" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496395">70</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Justin Thomas" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496395">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Cameron Young</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="24595230">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Cameron Young" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="85" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="24595230">85</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bryson Dechambeau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bryson Dechambeau" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="80" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469213">80</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Bryson Dechambeau" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469213">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sam Burns</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="75" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13525829">75</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sam Burns" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="80" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13525829">80</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tony Finau</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="85" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13485668">85</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tony Finau" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="90" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13485668">90</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Patrick Reed</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Patrick Reed" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="100" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469612">100</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Patrick Reed" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="110" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469612">110</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Scott</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469610">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Scott" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469610">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Talor Gooch</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Talor Gooch" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470525">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Talor Gooch" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470525">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hideki Matsuyama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496402">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Hideki Matsuyama" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="130" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496402">130</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sung-Jae Im</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sung-Jae Im" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="150" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15294926">150</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sung-Jae Im" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="15294926">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Louis Oosthuizen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Louis Oosthuizen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496413">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Louis Oosthuizen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="150" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496413">150</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Padraig Harrington</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="120" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469626">120</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Padraig Harrington" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469626">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ryan Fox</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="140" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469744">140</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ryan Fox" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="170" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469744">170</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keegan Bradley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13580959">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keegan Bradley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13580959">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Robert MacIntyre</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14746401">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Robert MacIntyre" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14746401">190</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sahith Theegala</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28483254">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sahith Theegala" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28483254">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jason Day</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="170" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496421">170</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jason Day" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="180" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496421">180</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Corey Conners</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="190" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470440">190</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Corey Conners" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="200" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470440">200</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Si Woo Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="200" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496391">200</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Si Woo Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496391">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Jordan</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Jordan" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="230" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14753557">230</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matthew Jordan" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="250" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14753557">250</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kurt Kitayama</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470480">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Kurt Kitayama" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470480">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ewen Ferguson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="53858637">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Ewen Ferguson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="350" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="53858637">350</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lucas Herbert</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035824">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Lucas Herbert" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="720" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14035824">720</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Phil Mickelson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Phil Mickelson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="280" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496401">280</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Phil Mickelson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="330" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496401">330</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brian Harman</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="160" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469234">160</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brian Harman" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="300" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469234">300</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joaquin Niemann</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joaquin Niemann" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="270" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304446">270</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Joaquin Niemann" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="320" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16304446">320</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Russell Henley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="220" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496417">220</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Russell Henley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="280" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496417">280</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Meronk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14840059">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adrian Meronk" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="520" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14840059">520</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Denny Mccarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="210" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25155265">210</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Denny Mccarthy" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="25155265">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sepp Straka</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="310" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470521">310</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Sepp Straka" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="360" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470521">360</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Daniel Hillier</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011769">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Daniel Hillier" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="800" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="16011769">800</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harris English</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="350" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469216">350</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Harris English" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="920" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469216">920</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gary Woodland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="440" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496403">440</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Gary Woodland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="550" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496403">550</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seamus Power</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="420" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469289">420</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Seamus Power" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="590" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469289">590</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Pieters</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Pieters" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496386">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Pieters" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496386">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Yannik Paul</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="28246890">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Yannik Paul" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="28246890">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Branden Grace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Branden Grace" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469616">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Branden Grace" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469616">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Billy Horschel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496426">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Billy Horschel" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="500" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496426">500</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keith Mitchell</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="520" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470478">520</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Keith Mitchell" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="750" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470478">750</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thomas Detry</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="450" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469754">450</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thomas Detry" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469754">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alexander Bjork</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alexander Bjork" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="480" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469747">480</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alexander Bjork" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="600" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469747">600</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rasmus Hojgaard</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rasmus Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="430" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14354352">430</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Rasmus Hojgaard" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="14354352">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taylor Moore</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470526">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Taylor Moore" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470526">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thorbjorn Olesen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="370" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496427">370</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Thorbjorn Olesen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="470" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13496427">470</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Pablo Larrazabal</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469651">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Pablo Larrazabal" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469651">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adam Schenk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="580" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470402">580</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Adam Schenk" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="640" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470402">640</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matt Wallace</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="560" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469663">560</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Matt Wallace" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469663">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jordan Smith</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="540" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469742">540</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Jordan Smith" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="650" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469742">650</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Noren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="650" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469608">650</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Alex Noren" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469608">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Victor Perez</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481313">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Victor Perez" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="780" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481313">780</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christiaan Bezuidenhout</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="630" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481307">630</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Christiaan Bezuidenhout" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="980" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13481307">980</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>K.H. Lee</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="600" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39438455">600</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="K.H. Lee" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="990" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="39438455">990</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Emiliano Grillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="670" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469620">670</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Emiliano Grillo" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="850" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469620">850</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Chris Kirk</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="460" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469251">460</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Chris Kirk" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="890" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469251">890</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brendon Todd</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="810" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470427">810</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Brendon Todd" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470427">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Davis Riley</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="700" data-side="back" data-selection_id="22629539">700</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Davis Riley" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="22629539">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richie Ramsay</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richie Ramsay" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="900" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469656">900</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tom Hoge</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="510" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469239">510</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Tom Hoge" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469239">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Francesco Molinari</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Francesco Molinari" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496428">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick Taylor</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="710" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469312">710</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Nick Taylor" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="940" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13469312">940</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Abraham Ancer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Abraham Ancer" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="850" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470400">850</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="Abraham Ancer" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13470400">1000</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Andrew Putnam</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Andrew Putnam" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470411">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Lee Hodges</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Lee Hodges" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21635452">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469250">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Henrik Stenson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Henrik Stenson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16109003">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jorge Campillo</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jorge Campillo" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469688">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Matthew Southgate</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Matthew Southgate" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469696">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Danny Willett</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Danny Willett" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496389">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>JT Poston</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="JT Poston" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="4" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13507194">4</button> </td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--lay" data-label="JT Poston" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="900" data-side="lay" data-selection_id="13507194">900</button> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Laurie Canter</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Laurie Canter" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478643">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Rikuya Hoshino</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Rikuya Hoshino" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15686166">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Romain Langasque</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Romain Langasque" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469748">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Sami Valimaki</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Sami Valimaki" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20033768">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Antoine Rozner</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Antoine Rozner" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481249">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Bio Kim</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Bio Kim" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16304413">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Callum Shinkwin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Callum Shinkwin" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469714">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Charl Schwartzel</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Charl Schwartzel" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496416">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Connor Syme</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Connor Syme" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496404">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>David Micheluzzi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="David Micheluzzi" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15568348">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Guido Migliozzi</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Guido Migliozzi" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481287">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jazz Janewattananond</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jazz Janewattananond" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035795">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marcel Siem</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marcel Siem" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469718">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Richard Bland</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Richard Bland" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469682">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Takumi Kanaya</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Takumi Kanaya" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15403740">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Thriston Lawrence</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Thriston Lawrence" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481294">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zach Johnson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zach Johnson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469247">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adrian Otaegui</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adrian Otaegui" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469703">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kazuki Higa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kazuki Higa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15389889">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Scott Stallings</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Scott Stallings" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469301">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Erik Van Rooyen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Erik Van Rooyen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478628">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hiroshi Iwata</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hiroshi Iwata" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469246">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Fitzpatrick</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Fitzpatrick" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19817827">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ben Griffin</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ben Griffin" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="21624352">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Hurly Long</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Hurly Long" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="19340121">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kalle Samooja</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kalle Samooja" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481266">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taiga Semikawa</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taiga Semikawa" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18843938">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kazuki Yasumori</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kazuki Yasumori" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39236064">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kensei Hirata</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kensei Hirata" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="18843934">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nacho Elvira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nacho Elvira" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469689">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Wilson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Wilson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852318">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alejandro Canizares</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alejandro Canizares" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469687">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Alex Maguire</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Alex Maguire" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58110391">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Brandon Robinson-Thompson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Brandon Robinson-Thompson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="47806601">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Christo Lamprecht</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Christo Lamprecht" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16698919">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Dan Bradbury</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Dan Bradbury" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="46791130">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Darren Clarke</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Darren Clarke" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469628">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ernie Els</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ernie Els" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469627">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Graeme Robertson</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Graeme Robertson" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="58110392">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Harrison Crowe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Harrison Crowe" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011792">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Haydn Barron</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Haydn Barron" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15568345">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>John Daly</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="John Daly" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13471685">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Jose Luis Ballester</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Jose Luis Ballester" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39864399">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyle Barker</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyle Barker" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15814704">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Kyung-Nam Kang</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Kyung-Nam Kang" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15403735">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marc Warren</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marc Warren" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469706">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Marco Penge</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Marco Penge" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="25973705">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Martin Rohwer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Martin Rohwer" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13481267">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="54126688">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Michael Stewart</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Michael Stewart" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="20464136">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Ockie Strydom</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Ockie Strydom" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13852119">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Oliver Farr</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Oliver Farr" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13478685">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Seungsu Han</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Seungsu Han" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15403761">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Shubhankar Sharma</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Shubhankar Sharma" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="14035807">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Taichi Kho</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Taichi Kho" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16093416">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Tiger Christensen</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Tiger Christensen" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="56518232">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Travis Smyth</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Travis Smyth" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16011760">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Trey Mullinax</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Trey Mullinax" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469276">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Zack Fischer</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Zack Fischer" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13470538">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Adri Arnaus</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Adri Arnaus" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="16195558">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Stewart Cink</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Stewart Cink" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13469672">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Connor Mckinney</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Connor Mckinney" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15568312">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Gunner Wiebe</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Gunner Wiebe" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="39965189">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Keita Nakajima</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Keita Nakajima" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="15403738">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Nick McCarthy</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Nick McCarthy" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13515973">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> <tr> <td>Joost Luiten</td> <td> <button type="button" class="betnow betnow--back" data-label="Joost Luiten" data-market_id="1.202735204" data-price="1000" data-side="back" data-selection_id="13496436">1000</button> </td> <td> </td> </tr> </tbody> </table> </div> <div class="bet-now__controls"> <div class="bet-now__controls_up bet-now__controls_up--off">Up</div> <div class="bet-now__controls_down">Down</div> </div> <div class="bet-slip"> <header class="bet-slip__header"> <h3>Bet slip</h3> </header> <span class="bet-slip__close">Close</span> <div class="bet-slip__login"> <p> <a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html%23gobet-1.202735204">Log in</a> </p> </div> <div class="bet-slip__signup"> <h4>New to Betfair?</h4> <p>Join to place bets</p> <a class="button" href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html%23gobet-1.202735204&rfr=977216">Join today</a> </div> </div> </article> </section> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204" href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/golf/market/1.202735204">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=The%20Open%20Championship%202023%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview%20&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fthe-open%2Fthe-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html&text=The%20Open%20Championship%202023%3A%20The%20Punter%27s%20Preview%20" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-shriners-childrens-open-and-open-de-espana-041022-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Shriners Children's Open and Open de Espana</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Shriners Open scoreboard.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Shriners%20Open%20scoreboard.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/the-punters-debrief-smith-claims-glory-in-the-150th-open-championship-170722-721.html">The Punter's Debrief: Smith claims glory in the 150th Open Championship</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cam Smith at Augusta.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Cam%20Smith%20at%20Augusta.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-open-in-play-blog-read-steves-latest-in-running-thoughts-on-150th-open-here-140722-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Rory and Viktor tied at the top</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovaland at the Open.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Rory%20McIlroy%20and%20Viktor%20Hovaland%20at%20the%20Open.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/the-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html">The Open Championship 2023: The Punter's Preview </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-betting-tips-10-year-trends-point-to-090723-719.html">Open Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/genesis-scottish-open-2023-players-form-guide-050723-779.html">Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tip-281-ferguson-can-go-one-better-030723-721.html">Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tip: 28/1 Ferguson can go one better</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">More The Open</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/the-open-2023-betting-preview-best-bets-and-tips-from-steve-rawlings-130723-167.html">The Open Championship 2023: The Punter's Preview </a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-betting-tips-10-year-trends-point-to-090723-719.html">Open Championship 2023: 10-year trends point to...</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/genesis-scottish-open-2023-players-form-guide-050723-779.html">Genesis Scottish Open 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tip-281-ferguson-can-go-one-better-030723-721.html">Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tip: 28/1 Ferguson can go one better</a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1689434271" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
The Open
The Open Championship 2023: The Punter's Preview
The Ashes
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket