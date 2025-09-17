Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for this week's Open de France 2025

Just one tournament this week as Europe and America prepare for the Ryder Cup

Steve Rawlings makes a case for Scottish hopeful as well as big outsiders

Dave Tindall has a trio of first-round leader bets

Andy Swales brings course info and form players

Open de France tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Over the last month the DP World Tour has visited the Belfry for the British Masters, the K Club for the Irish Open, and Wentworth for last week's BMW PGA Championship and all three are tree-lined tracks. Anyone in the line-up that has performed nicely in any of those events has shown an aptitude for the sort of test ahead of them this week and they should enjoy it here...

"The three-time DP World Tour winner, Ewen Ferguson, would have finished closer than tied fifth at Wentworth last week had he not bogeyed the last after a poor drive, and he looks well worth chancing at a venue that should suit him nicely.

"In addition to winning his last two DP World Tour titles at tree-lined tracks, he traded odds-on in Kenya back in 2022, at Muhthaiga Country Club, three weeks before he got off the mark in Qatar. He was matched at just 1.04 back in May to win the Soudal Open in Belgium at another tree-lined track, Rinkven.

"As he showed in Belgium, and again last week, he's capable of producing a strong performance out of the blue but he's also shown on multiple occasions, that when he does find form, he tends to back it up the following week."

Recommended Bet Back Ewen Ferguson EXC 65.0

Dave Tindall: Adrien Saddier is in one of those purple patches that all golfers crave as they wonder why the game can't be this straightforward all the time.

In his last three starts, he's been halfway leader once and 54-hole leader twice.

Although he failed to cash in at the European Masters where he set the pace with a 62, Saddier followed up final-round disappointment there by taking fifth in the Irish Open before losing a play-off to Alex Noren in the BMW PGA Championship.

Now he gets to continue that hot streak on home soil.

Recommended Bet Back Adrien Saddier for Open de France first round lead SBK 40/1