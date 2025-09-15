FedEx Open de France 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament on the outskirts of Paris
We have just one event to go before next week's Ryder Cup, and with all the European stars taking a break there's a huge opportunity for someone to claim a big win at the 2025 Open de France...
-
Get all the form pointers for this week's DP World Tour event
-
In-form Frenchman Adrien Saddier expected to be a popular pick
-
Consistent Harry Hall looking for his second win in Europe
Open de France 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
Harry Hall @ 9/110.00
Harry Hall's stock is rising and no one would begrudge him a second DP World Tour win this week given the ultra consistent form he's shown since the summer. The Englishman has recorded top 30 finishes in his last 13 stats across the PGA and DP World Tours, and he goes into this week's Open De France inside the world's top 50. He needs to stay there if he's to qualify automatically for some big tournaments next season, so he has plenty to play for.
A tie for 13th at Wentworth last week was another excellent performance, this coming just weeks after finishing T17 in the Tour Championship and sixth in the BMW Championship, both of those events being for the best golfers in the world courtesy of playing on the PGA Tour. He deserves to be favourite this week on current form
Adrien Saddier @ 28/129.00
Adrien Saddier is having the year of his life and he'll be licking his lips at playing in front of his home fans after a brilliant performance in the BMW PGA Championship last week. Saddier recorded back-back top five finishes at the start of the year before winning the Italian Open in the summer. He's maintained his form since, recording some decent finishes before a T5 in a high class Irish Open the week before last and then finishing runner-up at Wentworth.
Of course, there's a chance that he may be running on empty after being in contention the last few weeks, and he's sure to be disappointed at losing the BMW PGA Championship in a play-off, but playing his national Open in the best form of his career could be a match made in heaven. He looks very much worth an each-way wager.
Daniel Brown @ 35/136.00
He may have missed the cut at an ultra-competitive BMW PGA Championship last week but Daniel Brown has been on the fringe of contention regularly in recent months following his excellent win at the BMW International Open at the start of July. He didn't cut much ice in the the Scottish Open and Open Championship but his following three events were very encouraging performances, especially in the British Masters and the Irish Open where he recorded top 10 finishes both times.
While some golfers may be winding down for the season, or have bigger targets in mind, Brown appears to like the autumnal months on the evidence of two top five finishes at this time of the year 12 months ago, and now back in a field with no stand-out stars he looks sure to go well at an each-way price.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since March 1st (Top 12 Listed)
Points
112.60: Ryan Fox
110.26: Corey Conners
79.63: Kristoffer Reitan
78.15: Min Woo Lee
76.45: Harry Hall
75.47: Adrien Saddier
61.27: Michael Kim
52.97: Jordan Smith
46.45: Martin Couvra
40.37: Joakim Lagergren
40.01: Daniel Brown
37.66: Keita Nakajima
Only those entered this week are included in table
Most DP World Tour Top 10s
Since March 1st
T10s
6: Kristoffer Reitan
5: Adrien Saddier
5: Jordan Smith
4: Martin Couvra
4: Jacob Skov Olesen
4: Jayden Trey Schaper
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|W29
|W28
|Corey Conners
|MC
|4
|39
|50
|10
|47
|Ryan Fox
|46
|43
|50
|MC
|MC
|65
|Min Woo Lee
|11
|68
|MC
|Thomas Detry
|46
|12
|46
|38
|MC
|45
|71
|Harry Hall
|13
|17
|6
|22
|15
|28
|17
|Michael Kim
|MC
|10
|59
|62
|MC
|34
|Kristoffer Reitan
|24
|MC
|46
|6
|3
|30
|13
|Adrien Saddier
|2
|5
|33
|24
|52
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|46
|42
|64
|MC
|34
|Jordan Smith
|24
|MC
|17
|33
|6
|45
|22
|John Parry
|MC
|29
|13
|43
|3
|16
|55
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|9
|8
|19
|MC
|60
|Victor Perez
|MC
|38
|28
|43
|Joakim Lagergren
|54
|2
|8
|MC
|31
|Keita Nakajima
|MC
|MC
|17
|4
|55
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|72
|44
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|68
|MC
|MC
|Martin Couvra
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|73
|Jorge Campillo
|70
|MC
|MC
|50
|48
|22
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|29
|33
|27
|61
|55
|Ewen Ferguson
|5
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eugenio Chacarra
|38
|50
|MC
|MC
|16
|52
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|31
|33
|MC
|72
|59
|22
|Kazuma Kobori
|46
|62
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|MC
|6
|59
|MC
|22
|Joe Dean
|MC*
|MC
|64
|MC
|2
|MC
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|MC
|5
|16
|7
|17
|Angel Ayora
|54
|5
|8
|13
|MC
|50
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|70
|52
|MC
|4
|65
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|22
|Elvis Smylie
|31
|37
|33
|6
|31
|MC
|34
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|MC
|37
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|46
|3
|67
|13
|MC
|MC
|Connor Syme
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|75
|Joost Luiten
|63
|15
|40
|57
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|MC
|8
|24
|MC
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|31
|MC
|57
|8
|MC
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|54
|Calum Hill
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|54
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC*
|MC
|61
|16
|MC
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|68
|MC
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|35
|MC
|Marcel Siem
|Dq
|Wd
|63
|8
|34
|Guido Migliozzi
|24
|68
|13
|41
|MC
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|63
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|65
|Francesco Laporta
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Dan Bradbury
|31
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|MC*
|26
|28
|MC
|7
|3
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|47
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC*
|MC
|17
|46
|57
|43
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|20
|55
|27
|MC
|3
|David Ravetto
|61
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|66
|9
|41
|40
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|Nacho Elvira
|MC*
|29
|55
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|24
|MC
|28
|MC
|57
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|54
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|43
|Robin Williams
|68
|MC
|MC
|38
|48
|17
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|3
|MC
|43
|29
|31
|MC
|MC
|Oihan Guillamoundeguy
|17
|7
|3
|4
|1
|18
|11
|Mink Yu Kim
|12
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|26
|55
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|3
|13
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|41
|MC
|24
|62
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Dylan Naidoo
|38
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|MC
|25
|60
|MC
|Hamish Brown
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|58
|Ding Wen Yi
|MC
|43
|24
|62
|34
|Davis Bryant
|67
|MC
|13
|MC
|48
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|MC
|18
|2
|8
|Richie Ramsay
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Darren Fichardt
|5
|MC
|13
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|63
|56
|23
|27
|MC
|31
|65
|MC
|Jack Senior
|20
|MC
|MC
|47
|13
|40
|Andrea Pavan
|MC*
|MC
|17
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|20
|46
|27
|14
|MC
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|31
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|46
|MC
|29
|67
|MC
|Adrian Otaegui
|13
|62
|55
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|38
|20
|41
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|31
|42
|17
|24
|41
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|8
|MC
|14
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|MC
|34
|42
|45
|Mikael Lindberg
|37
|13
|27
|4
|MC
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|46
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|12
|MC
|Wd
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|54
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|44
|54
|Joel Girrbach
|Wd
|7
|61
|MC
|MC
|20
|54
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|MC
|Wilco Nienaber
|63
|29
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Clement Charmasson
|68
|28
|27
|MC
|MC
|22
|6
|31
|Clement Sordet
|15
|33
|33
|MC
|31
|Gregorio De Leo
|47
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Jeong Weon Ko
|73
|46
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|66
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|28
|MC
|52
|50
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|37
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|63
|MC
|Julien-Alexandre Sale
|3
|42
|16
|9
|14
|32
|MC
|Nathan Kimsey
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Ryan Van Velzen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC*
|MC
|55
|69
|61
|19
|MC
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|53
|46
|MC
|MC
|34
|Veer Ahlawat
|33
|54
|34
|25
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|29
|28
|59
|47
|52
|MC
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|40
|MC
|54
|Dan Erickson
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Adrian Meronk
|MC
|MC
|8
|44
|7
|15
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|15
|46
|MC
|29
|10
|MC
|MC
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|56
|41
|MC
|64
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|24
|Jannik De Bruyn
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|68
|19
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC*
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|35
|65
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|65
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|57
|64
|Ross Fisher
|46
|33
|MC
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|MC
|Daniel List
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|Chris Wood
|MC
|16
|19
|MC
|Daniel Gale
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Louis Albertse
|9
|MC
|21
|MC
|31
|52
|Justin Harding
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|Jean Bekirian
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|Alexander George Frances
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|57
|22
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Brun
|MC
|63
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|65
|MC
|58
|MC
|MC
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|68
|MC
|27
|MC
|47
|MC
|Bastien Amat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|38
|12
|Adam Blomme
|MC
|Aaron Van Hauwe
|Ugo Malcor
|Fabian Lang
|Noa Auch Roy
|Alexis Leray
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|14
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|57
|Hiroshi Iwata
|MC
|58
|19
|3
|MC
|MC
|32
|Neil Schietekat
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|64
|Brett Coletta
|MC
|MC
|Jamie Rutherford
|MC
|MC
|8
|23
|MC
|MC
|42
|57
|Sam Hutsby
|Wd
|62
|Dq
|MC
|MC
|Santiago Tarrio
|60
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|18
|8
|Nicolai Kristensen
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|47
|James Morrison
|21
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|21
|MC
|42
|Frank Kennedy
|MC
|55
|MC
|61
|MC
|52
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist
|52
|MC
|MC
|27
|29
|18
|MC
