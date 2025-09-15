FedEx Open de France 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament on the outskirts of Paris

Golf Form Guide

We have just one event to go before next week's Ryder Cup, and with all the European stars taking a break there's a huge opportunity for someone to claim a big win at the 2025 Open de France...

Open de France 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Harry Hall @ 9/110.00

Harry Hall's stock is rising and no one would begrudge him a second DP World Tour win this week given the ultra consistent form he's shown since the summer. The Englishman has recorded top 30 finishes in his last 13 stats across the PGA and DP World Tours, and he goes into this week's Open De France inside the world's top 50. He needs to stay there if he's to qualify automatically for some big tournaments next season, so he has plenty to play for.

A tie for 13th at Wentworth last week was another excellent performance, this coming just weeks after finishing T17 in the Tour Championship and sixth in the BMW Championship, both of those events being for the best golfers in the world courtesy of playing on the PGA Tour. He deserves to be favourite this week on current form

Adrien Saddier @ 28/129.00

Adrien Saddier is having the year of his life and he'll be licking his lips at playing in front of his home fans after a brilliant performance in the BMW PGA Championship last week. Saddier recorded back-back top five finishes at the start of the year before winning the Italian Open in the summer. He's maintained his form since, recording some decent finishes before a T5 in a high class Irish Open the week before last and then finishing runner-up at Wentworth.

Of course, there's a chance that he may be running on empty after being in contention the last few weeks, and he's sure to be disappointed at losing the BMW PGA Championship in a play-off, but playing his national Open in the best form of his career could be a match made in heaven. He looks very much worth an each-way wager.

Daniel Brown @ 35/136.00

He may have missed the cut at an ultra-competitive BMW PGA Championship last week but Daniel Brown has been on the fringe of contention regularly in recent months following his excellent win at the BMW International Open at the start of July. He didn't cut much ice in the the Scottish Open and Open Championship but his following three events were very encouraging performances, especially in the British Masters and the Irish Open where he recorded top 10 finishes both times.

While some golfers may be winding down for the season, or have bigger targets in mind, Brown appears to like the autumnal months on the evidence of two top five finishes at this time of the year 12 months ago, and now back in a field with no stand-out stars he looks sure to go well at an each-way price.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since March 1st (Top 12 Listed)
Points
112.60: Ryan Fox
110.26: Corey Conners
79.63: Kristoffer Reitan
78.15: Min Woo Lee
76.45: Harry Hall
75.47: Adrien Saddier
61.27: Michael Kim
52.97: Jordan Smith
46.45: Martin Couvra
40.37: Joakim Lagergren
40.01: Daniel Brown
37.66: Keita Nakajima
Only those entered this week are included in table

Most DP World Tour Top 10s


Since March 1st
T10s
6: Kristoffer Reitan
5: Adrien Saddier
5: Jordan Smith
4: Martin Couvra
4: Jacob Skov Olesen
4: Jayden Trey Schaper
Only those entered this week are included in table


MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30 W29 W28
Corey Conners MC 4 39 50 10 47
Ryan Fox 46 43 50 MC MC 65
Min Woo Lee 11 68 MC
Thomas Detry 46 12 46 38 MC 45 71
Harry Hall 13 17 6 22 15 28 17
Michael Kim MC 10 59 62 MC 34
Kristoffer Reitan 24 MC 46 6 3 30 13
Adrien Saddier 2 5 33 24 52 MC
Laurie Canter 46 42 64 MC 34
Jordan Smith 24 MC 17 33 6 45 22
John Parry MC 29 13 43 3 16 55
Daniel Brown MC 9 8 19 MC 60
Victor Perez MC 38 28 43
Joakim Lagergren 54 2 8 MC 31
Keita Nakajima MC MC 17 4 55
Matthieu Pavon MC 72 44 MC MC
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC* MC MC 16 MC 68 MC MC
Martin Couvra 13 MC MC MC MC 73
Jorge Campillo 70 MC MC 50 48 22
Romain Langasque MC 29 33 27 61 55
Ewen Ferguson 5 MC 61 MC MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra 38 50 MC MC 16 52 MC
Antoine Rozner 31 33 MC 72 59 22
Kazuma Kobori 46 62 2 MC MC MC
Richard Mansell MC MC 6 59 MC 22
Joe Dean MC* MC 64 MC 2 MC
Andy Sullivan MC MC 5 16 7 17
Angel Ayora 54 5 8 13 MC 50
Jacques Kruyswijk 70 52 MC 4 65
Grant Forrest MC MC MC 1 22
Elvis Smylie 31 37 33 6 31 MC 34
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC 37 MC 38 MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 46 3 67 13 MC MC
Connor Syme 31 MC MC MC 75
Joost Luiten 63 15 40 57
Julien Guerrier MC MC 8 24 MC MC
Johannes Veerman 31 MC 57 8 MC
Jayden Trey Schaper MC* MC MC 54
Calum Hill MC MC MC Dq MC MC
Daniel Hillier 54 29 MC MC MC
Frederic LaCroix MC* MC 61 16 MC
Jacob Skov Olesen 8 MC MC MC 3 68 MC
Brandon Robinson-Thompson 38 MC MC MC 27 35 MC
Marcel Siem Dq Wd 63 8 34
Guido Migliozzi 24 68 13 41 MC MC
Sam Bairstow 63 MC MC Dq MC 65
Francesco Laporta 24 MC MC MC MC 50
Dan Bradbury 31 MC 19 MC MC MC MC
Todd Clements MC* 26 28 MC 7 3 MC
Marcus Armitage MC 12 MC MC MC MC 40
Marcel Schneider MC MC MC 19 47 MC
Ugo Coussaud MC* MC 17 46 57 43
Manuel Elvira MC 20 55 27 MC 3
David Ravetto 61 15 MC MC MC MC
Jeff Winther 66 9 41 40 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC* MC MC 8 31 MC MC
Nacho Elvira MC* 29 55 MC MC MC
Darius Van Driel 24 MC 28 MC 57 MC
Yannik Paul 54 MC MC Wd MC 43
Robin Williams 68 MC MC 38 48 17 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 3 MC 43 29 31 MC MC
Oihan Guillamoundeguy 17 7 3 4 1 18 11
Mink Yu Kim 12 Wd MC MC 56 MC
Bernd Wiesberger MC 26 55 69 MC MC MC
Ben Schmidt MC 29 MC MC 3 13 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 41 MC 24 62
David Micheluzzi MC MC MC MC 10
Dylan Naidoo 38 68 MC MC MC MC MC
Marcus Kinhult MC MC 25 60 MC
Hamish Brown 42 MC MC MC 31 MC 58
Ding Wen Yi MC 43 24 62 34
Davis Bryant 67 MC 13 MC 48 MC
Joshua Berry MC MC MC 17 MC 18 2 8
Richie Ramsay 38 MC MC MC MC MC
Darren Fichardt 5 MC 13 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 63 56 23 27 MC 31 65 MC
Jack Senior 20 MC MC 47 13 40
Andrea Pavan MC* MC 17 64 MC MC MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 66 MC MC MC MC
Niklas Lemke 20 46 27 14 MC MC
Pablo Larrazabal 31 MC MC
Aaron Cockerill MC 46 MC 29 67 MC
Adrian Otaegui 13 62 55 MC MC 56 MC
Casey Jarvis 38 20 41 MC MC 13 MC MC
Tom Vaillant 31 42 17 24 41 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 8 MC 14
Conor Purcell MC MC 34 42 45
Mikael Lindberg 37 13 27 4 MC MC
Andreas Halvorsen 46 MC MC 42 MC
Jens Dantorp MC MC MC 31 MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 12 MC Wd 24 MC MC MC
Scott Jamieson MC MC MC 29 MC MC MC
Ricardo Gouveia 54 MC 50 MC MC 57 MC
Troy Merritt 53 MC MC MC 31 44 54
Joel Girrbach Wd 7 61 MC MC 20 54
Gavin Green MC MC MC MC 40 MC MC
Wilco Nienaber 63 29 39 MC MC MC
Clement Charmasson 68 28 27 MC MC 22 6 31
Clement Sordet 15 33 33 MC 31
Gregorio De Leo 47 MC MC 4 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 29 MC MC MC 64
Jeong Weon Ko 73 46 MC 34 MC MC MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 66 MC 24 MC MC MC
Andrew Wilson MC 28 MC 52 50 MC
Brandon Wu 37 MC MC 53 MC 63 MC
Julien-Alexandre Sale 3 42 16 9 14 32 MC
Nathan Kimsey MC MC MC MC 40
Ryan Van Velzen MC MC MC 19
Matthew Baldwin MC* MC 55 69 61 19 MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Benjamin Hebert MC 28 MC MC MC
Callum Tarren 53 46 MC MC 34
Veer Ahlawat 33 54 34 25
Frederik Schott MC MC MC 66 MC
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC MC
Thomas Aiken MC 29 28 59 47 52 MC MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC MC 50 40 MC 54
Dan Erickson 47 MC MC MC MC 31
Matthew Southgate MC MC 47 MC
Adrian Meronk MC MC 8 44 7 15
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC 46 MC MC MC MC
Richard Sterne 15 46 MC 29 10 MC MC
Zander Lombard MC 56 41 MC 64 MC
Alexander Levy 50 MC MC MC MC 24
Jannik De Bruyn 26 MC MC MC 52 MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC 68 19 MC MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC* Wd MC MC MC MC 35 65
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC MC
BjornAkesson MC 65 MC 12 MC MC
Callum Shinkwin MC MC MC 47 MC 57 64
Ross Fisher 46 33 MC MC
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC MC MC
Tadeas Tetak MC MC MC 69 MC
Daniel List Wd Wd MC MC MC MC 6
Chris Wood MC 16 19 MC
Daniel Gale MC MC MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC 54 MC MC MC MC
Louis Albertse 9 MC 21 MC 31 52
Justin Harding MC MC MC 13 MC MC
Wil Besseling MC MC MC MC 57 MC
Jean Bekirian MC MC MC MC MC 12
Alexander George Frances MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC 57 22
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Julien Brun MC 63 MC 48 MC MC
Corey Shaun MC MC MC MC
Alexander Knappe MC 65 MC 58 MC MC
Pablo Ereno Perez 68 MC 27 MC 47 MC
Bastien Amat MC MC MC 41 MC MC 38 12
Adam Blomme MC
Aaron Van Hauwe
Ugo Malcor
Fabian Lang
Noa Auch Roy
Alexis Leray
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 14 41 MC MC MC MC 23 57
Hiroshi Iwata MC 58 19 3 MC MC 32
Neil Schietekat MC MC MC 31 MC 64
Brett Coletta MC MC
Jamie Rutherford MC MC 8 23 MC MC 42 57
Sam Hutsby Wd 62 Dq MC MC
Santiago Tarrio 60 MC 29 MC MC MC 48
Eddie Pepperell MC MC MC 10 18 8
Nicolai Kristensen Wd MC MC MC MC 23 47
James Morrison 21 MC 16 MC MC 21 MC 42
Frank Kennedy MC 55 MC 61 MC 52
Robin Sciot-Siegrist 52 MC MC 27 29 18 MC

