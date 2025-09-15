FedEx Open de France 2025: Form stats for this week's tournament on the outskirts of Paris

Get all the form pointers for this week's DP World Tour event

In-form Frenchman Adrien Saddier expected to be a popular pick

Consistent Harry Hall looking for his second win in Europe

Open de France 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Harry Hall's stock is rising and no one would begrudge him a second DP World Tour win this week given the ultra consistent form he's shown since the summer. The Englishman has recorded top 30 finishes in his last 13 stats across the PGA and DP World Tours, and he goes into this week's Open De France inside the world's top 50. He needs to stay there if he's to qualify automatically for some big tournaments next season, so he has plenty to play for.

A tie for 13th at Wentworth last week was another excellent performance, this coming just weeks after finishing T17 in the Tour Championship and sixth in the BMW Championship, both of those events being for the best golfers in the world courtesy of playing on the PGA Tour. He deserves to be favourite this week on current form

Adrien Saddier is having the year of his life and he'll be licking his lips at playing in front of his home fans after a brilliant performance in the BMW PGA Championship last week. Saddier recorded back-back top five finishes at the start of the year before winning the Italian Open in the summer. He's maintained his form since, recording some decent finishes before a T5 in a high class Irish Open the week before last and then finishing runner-up at Wentworth.

Of course, there's a chance that he may be running on empty after being in contention the last few weeks, and he's sure to be disappointed at losing the BMW PGA Championship in a play-off, but playing his national Open in the best form of his career could be a match made in heaven. He looks very much worth an each-way wager.

He may have missed the cut at an ultra-competitive BMW PGA Championship last week but Daniel Brown has been on the fringe of contention regularly in recent months following his excellent win at the BMW International Open at the start of July. He didn't cut much ice in the the Scottish Open and Open Championship but his following three events were very encouraging performances, especially in the British Masters and the Irish Open where he recorded top 10 finishes both times.

While some golfers may be winding down for the season, or have bigger targets in mind, Brown appears to like the autumnal months on the evidence of two top five finishes at this time of the year 12 months ago, and now back in a field with no stand-out stars he looks sure to go well at an each-way price.

World Ranking Points



Most Points Since March 1st (Top 12 Listed)

Points

112.60: Ryan Fox

110.26: Corey Conners

79.63: Kristoffer Reitan

78.15: Min Woo Lee

76.45: Harry Hall

75.47: Adrien Saddier

61.27: Michael Kim

52.97: Jordan Smith

46.45: Martin Couvra

40.37: Joakim Lagergren

40.01: Daniel Brown

37.66: Keita Nakajima

Only those entered this week are included in table

Most DP World Tour Top 10s



Since March 1st

T10s

6: Kristoffer Reitan

5: Adrien Saddier

5: Jordan Smith

4: Martin Couvra

4: Jacob Skov Olesen

4: Jayden Trey Schaper

Only those entered this week are included in table



MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves