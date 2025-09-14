Open de France 2025: The Punter's Preview

Last four winners have been long-shots

Greens In Regulation likely to be the key stat

Up with the pace is the place to be at Nom-La-Bretèche

Tournament History

France's Arnaud Massy, who won the Open Championship in 1907, won the first two editions of this event in 1906 and 1907 and the Open de France is the oldest national open in Continental Europe.

The tournament wasn't played during the war years, and we lost two editions because of the pandemic so this is the 107th edition.

The Open de France has been a mainstay on the DP World Tour since its inception but we're moving venues this year for the first time since 2001.

The Open de France's usual venue, Le Golf National, which also hosted the Ryder Cup in 2018 and the Olympics last year, is unavailable this time around due to work taking place so we're off to Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, a venue last used for the tournament in 1982, when Seve Ballesteros won the second of his four titles with a 10-under-par total.

Venue

Golf de Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche, Paris.

Course Details

Par 71, 6,977 yards





In addition to hosting this event way back in 1982, Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche was also the host course for the now defunct Trophée Lancôme, an event that ran between 1970 and 2003 on the DP World Tour.

It's a tree-lined parkland track, designed by Fred Hawtree in 1959, with fairly wide fairways situated just west of Paris, near the Château de Versailles.

The course is undulating with numerous tricky, deep bunkers and a couple of severely sloping greens.

When the course was last used, in 2003, the greens were set to 11 on the Stimpmeter, apart from holes eight and 15, which were left slightly slower due to their severe slopes.

The rolling bentgrass greens are largely well guarded by bunkers.

Last Eight Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices

2024 - Dan Bradbury -16 150.0149/1

2023 - Ryo Hisatsune -14 110.0109/1

2022 - Guido Migliozzi -16 130.0129/1

2020 & '21 - Event cancelled

2019 - Nicolas Colsaerts -12 160.0159/1

2018 - Alex Noren -7 19.537/2

2017 - Tommy Fleetwood -12 25.024/1

2016 - Thongchai Jaidee -11 75.074/1

2015 - Bernd Wiesberger -13 38.037/1

What Will it Take to Win the Open de France?

It's always tough when we go to a different venue and it's especially difficult when we don't have any course form to assess over the last 20 years but the stats at the 2003 edition of the Trophée Lancôme, suggest Greens In Regulation is the metric to concentrate on.

I can't find any stats for the earlier editions so it's very limited evidence but for what it's worth, the 2003 winner, Retief Goosen, ranked 22nd for GIR and Paul McGinley, who finished second, topped the GIR rankings for the week, with Ian Poulter and Raphael Jacquelin, who finished tied for third, ranking tied for ninth for GIR.

Recent form at tree-lined tracks could be key

Over the last month the DP World Tour has visited the Belfry for the British Masters, the K Club for the Irish Open, and Wentworth for last week's BMW PGA Championship and all three are tree-lined tracks.

Anyone in the line-up that has performed nicely in any of those events has shown an aptitude for the sort of test ahead of them this week and they should enjoy it here.

Cream rises to the top at Nom-la-Bretèche

With the Ryder Cup just a week away, none of Luke Donald's team are in the line-up and there are only 10 players in the field that are inside the world's top-100, with Canada's Corey Connors the highest ranked, but if history is anything to go by, one of the top ranked players may well take the title.

Seve won here five times in total and a myriad of major champions claimed the Trophée Lancôme title.

It was a limited field event in the early days so it's hardly surprising to see a list of winners that looks like a who's who of world golf but after it became a full field event in 1982, major winners, Seve (three times) Sandy Lyle, Nick Price, Bernhard Langer, Ian Woosnam (twice), Jose Maria Olazabal, Vijay Singh, Mark O'Meara, Retief Goosen (twice) and Sergio Garcia all won here, as did class acts Colin Montgomerie and Miguel Angel Jimenez, so the cream really has risen to the top here over the years.

Eisenhower Trophy experience a plus

There isn't any recent DP World Tour form to peruse but the 2022 edition of the Eisenhower Trophy was staged here and at le Golf National and a number of players in the field featured in the amateur team event three years ago, won by Italy.

Only two of the four rounds were played at Nom-La-Bretèche and it's three-year-old form but it's course experience that many in the field don't have so an appearance in the event should be a plus.

Is There an Identikit Winner?

Between 2006 and 2013, six of the eight Open de France winners were matched at a triple-figure price before the off, so it was a reasonable event for long-shots.

Things changed after that though and the next five winners were all plausible candidates, but it's swung the other way again now and following Dan Bradbury's victory last year, the last four winners have all going off at more than 100.099/1.

In-Play Tactics

Having looked back at the last 10 events staged here, it looks like we can concentrate on the leaders from fairly early on.

The 1994 winner, Vijay Singh, won wire-to wire, as did Goosen in 2003 and six of the 10 winners sat first or second after the opening round.

Goosen trailed by six after round one and by seven at halfway in 2000 before a 64 on Moving Day saw him climb to second place with 18 to play but most winners here have been in the van throughout.

Mark O'Meara sat third with a round to go in 1997, just one stroke behind the joint leaders, Greg Norman and Peter O'Malley, and he's the odd man out as nine of the last 10 course winners were sitting first or second with 18 to play.

