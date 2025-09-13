The Punter's In-Play Blog: Off the pace picks at both events

A trio of long-shots chanced at Wentworth

US Open winner the halfway value in California

10:15 - September 13, 2025

We've reached the halfway stage of both the BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour and the Procore Championship on the PGA Tour so here are the two leaderboards with prices to back at 10:00.

Hideki Matsuyama -12 5.79/2

Ludvig Aberg -11 5.14/1

Viktor Hovland -11 5.24/1

Justin Rose -11 7.613/2

Pablo Larrazabal -10 75.074/1

Aaron Rai -9 13.525/2

Alex Noren -9 17.016/1

Ewen Ferguson -9 60.059/1

Richie Ramsay -9 75.074/1

Adrien Saddier -8 70.069/1

Matt Fitzpatrick -7 29.028/1

Marco Penge -7 50.049/1

Patrick Reed -7 60.059/1

-7 and 100.099/1 bar

Ben Griffin -14 2.447/5

Russell Henley -11 4.84/1

Jackson Koivun -11 8.27/1

J.J Spaun -9 16.015/1

Lanto Griffin -9 65.064/1

Rico Hoey -8 65.064/1

Scottie Scheffler -6 11.010/1

-7 and 100.099/1 bar

I'll start with the BMW where as many as 86 players have made the cut so there'll be another cut after three rounds.

The first three in the market before the off, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Tommy Fleetwood, have all struggled over the first two days, but Luke Donald will be pleased to see three of his European Ryder Cup team members, Ludvig Aberg, Viktor Hovland, and Justin Rose, are bang in-contention at halfway.

Those three, along with the 36-hole leader, Hideki Matsuyama, who's playing here for the first time, dominate the market but there's a long way to go and we've seen plenty of Wentworth winners come from off the pace. Here's a list of the last 10 winners, detailing where they sat after 36 holes.

2024 - Billy Horschel - sixth, trailing by five

2023 - Ryan Fox - 10th, trailing by three

2022 - Shane Lowry - sixth, trailing by two (event played over 54 holes)

2021 - Billy Horschel - fifth, trailing by three

2020 - Tyrrell Hatton - third, trailing by one

2019 - Danny Willett - tied for the lead

2018 - Francesco Molinari - fifth, trailing by five

2017 - Alex Noren - 23rd, trailing by six

2016 - Chris Wood 24th, trailing by eight

2015 - Byeong-Hun An - second, trailing by one

The 2019 winner, Danny Willett, is the only winner in the last 10 years to be leading at halfway and we've seen a couple of winners come from miles back so although we have a collection of class acts at the top of the leaderboard, an off the pace winner can't be ruled out.

With all that in mind, I've rolled the dice and backed three long shots.

Last week's Find Me a 100 Winner, Ewen Ferguson, enjoys a tree-lined track, which is why he was a pick last week at the K Club, so it's a bit annoying to see him turn up here after missing the cut in Ireland but I've added him at 65.064/1 and I've also backed the 2020 winner, Tyrrell Hatton and last week's beaten playoff protagonist, Joakim Lagergren...

Recommended Bet Back Ewen Ferguson EXC 65.0

Sitting tied for 22nd and seven off the lead at halfway, Hatton has plenty to do but history tells us that he's close enough to win still.

Recommended Bet Back Tyrrell Hatton EXC 120.0

Lagergren stumbled slightly yesterday, backing up his day one 66 with a one-under-par 71 but he shot rounds of 70, 62, 73 and 66 last week before losing to Rory McIlroy in the playoff so it would no surprise to see him reset today and go low.

Recommended Bet Back Jaokim Lagergren EXC 150.0

Over at the Procore Championship, Ben Griffin holds a commanding three stroke lead, but we can't rule out an off the pace winner there either if recent history is to be believed. Here's a list of the last 10 winners at Silverado, detailing where they sat after 36 holes.

2024 - Patton Kizzire - led by a stroke

2023 - Sahith Theegala - tied for the lead

2022 - Max Homa - tied for the lead

2021 - Max Homa - 24th, trailing by seven

2020 - Stewart Cink - 26th, trailing by eight

2019 - Cameron Champ - third, trailing by three

2018 - Kevin Tway - fifth, trailing by four

2017 - Brendan Steele - second, trailing by one

2016 - Brendan Steele - 16th, trailing by nine

2015 - Emiliano Grillo - 19th, trailing by six

Although the last three winners were all in front, we've seen winners here trailing by up to nine strokes at halfway, so this is arguably as wide open as the BMW.

Griffin is the third man to lead by three at halfway here and he's attempting to become the first to convert. Scott Piercy, in 2016, went on to finish third, and Brandt Snedeker, two years later, lost in a playoff.

Since the turn of the century, 85 men have held a three-stroke lead at halfway in a 72-hole stroke play event on the PGA Tour and 28 went on to convert. That's a strike rate of 33% suggesting Griffin is short enough at less than 6/42.50.

Scottie Scheffler is more than capable of closing the gap over the weekend, but the value appears to sit with the US Open winner, J.J Spaun, who trails by fifth in a tie for fourth.

No bigger than 12/113.00 on the High Street, I though he was worth a small interest at 16.015/1.

Recommended Bet Back J.J Spaun EXC 16.0

I'll be back again in the morning to take a look at both events with just 18 to play.

