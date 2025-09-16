Find Me a 100 Winner: Three long shots chanced at between 149/1 and 749/1

Tree-lined track form points to Spanish born pair at 149/1 150.00 and 189/1 190.00

With just a week to go before the Ryder Cup, we have just one event to concentrate on - the Open de France on the DP World Tour - but, as highlighted in my preview, the last four winners have gone off at a triple-figure price. That suggests that we may see an outsider take the title at this year's venue, Golf de Saint-Nom-la-Bretèche.

I was tempted to play Sam Bairstow, who has a little bit of course experience given he played in the Eisenhower Trophy here in 2022. He was second in the event last year at Le Golf National too but he's not in brilliant form at present.

The same can be said about another that came close to inclusion, Frenchman, Matthieu Pavon, who looks a big price at getting on for 200/1201.00 given he won on the PGA Tour and that he finished fifth in the US Open last year.

I've reluctantly left those two out, but I've still picked three outsiders to trade before the off, starting with Spain's Angel Hidalgo.

Angel Hidalgo, who beat Jon Rahm in extra-time to claim his national title at the tree-lined Club de Campo Villa de Madrid this time last year, appears to be finding his form again.

He finished only 46th at Wentworth last week but shot 67s in rounds two and four and an up-and-down week wasn't entirely surprising given he'd contended so strongly the week before in Ireland.

A fortnight after a respectable 13th placed finish in the British Masters at the Belfry, Hidalgo was matched at as low as 2.56/4 to win the Irish Open, around another tree-lined venue, the K Club, before going on to finish third.

He clearly enjoys a tree-lined track so Nom-la-Bretèche may suit his eye nicely and he playing better than his current odds suggest.

Recommended Bet Back Angel Hidalgo (2Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Ranking as high as third for Driving Accuracy, Greens In Regulation and Scrambling, Adrian Otaegui caught the eye last week when finishing 13th at Wentworth. I'm surprised to see that he's been matched at more than 200/1201.00.

Last week's effort may prove to be just a flash in the pan, but those stats are very impressive and with victories around Rinkven and Valderrama, as well as a fourth place at Muthaiga Country Club last year, he's another player who enjoys a course framed by trees.

Otaegui has already won five times on the DP World Tour, and he looks worth chancing at a juicy price.

Recommended Bet Back Adrian Otaegui EXC 190.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The 2019 Open de France winner Nicolas Colsearts is an interesting runner at a huge price.

The Belgian veteran, who finished second at last year's Alfred Dunhill Links Championship out of the blue, finished fifth in the final edition of the Trophée Lancôme here way back in 2003.

Colsaerts missed the cut last week, but he's made the weekend in three of his last five events and seeing fellow veteran Alex Noren, who's a year older, win for a second time in a month, at two events he'd previously won, may inspire Colsaerts.

Like Noren, Colsaerts appeared in just one edition of the Ryder Cup but his memories of the Miracle at Medinah in 2012 may also give added impetus ahead of next week's Ryder Cup.

Recommended Bet Back Nicolas Colsaerts (1U) EXC 750.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1