Open de France First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 150/1

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's a sunny day on the outskirts of Paris and temperatures at the tree-lined Saint-Nom-La-Bretèche - standing in this year for Le Golf National - could reach the mid-80s by late afternoon. They start at around 60 degrees.

Winds are pretty steady at 7-9mph all day so there doesn't seem any real bias.

Adrien Saddier is in one of those purple patches that all golfers crave as they wonder why the game can't be this straightforward all the time.

In his last three starts, he's been halfway leader once and 54-hole leader twice.

Although he failed to cash in at the European Masters where he set the pace with a 62, Saddier followed up final-round disappointment there by taking fifth in the Irish Open before losing a play-off to Alex Noren in the BMW PGA Championship.

Now he gets to continue that hotstreak on home soil.

The Frenchman, who won the Italian Open in June on another tree-lined course, has finishes of 18-16-9 on his last three starts playing in front of his home fans so let's take the obvious route and take him at 40s to be FRL (1/4 Odds, 5 Places).

He's an afternoon starter at 13.35.

Ewen Ferguson shook off some disappointing form to record an excellent tied fifth in last week's BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth where he gained strokes in all the main categories.

A fine performer on tree-lined tracks - and a selection this week for fellow Betfair golf columnist Steve Rawlings - he'll now be hoping to kick on and produce a repeat of his form a few months back when he followed second place at the Soudal Open with fourth at the KLM Open.

The Scot was eighth after 18 holes last week and when rewinding two starts to the British Masters he sat seventh following Thursday's play.

And in this event two years ago he finished 10th after occupying fifth spot after day one. He actually led with 18 to play.

Ferguson, who is an afternoon starter at 13.55, can be backed at 66s.

Bernd Wiesberger was good enough to play in the Ryder Cup four years ago but, to many, his missed cut at Wentworth last week was further confirmation that he's fallen a long, long way down the ladder.

And yet flashes of his old self are still there and he might just be worth a second look in this market given recent good opening-day performances.

The Austrian was fourth after day one of the Irish Open two starts ago and prior to that he set out with a 66 to sit 13th after the opening lap in Crans.

He certainly has some good memories of this part of the world - he has three wins in France (this event and two at Challenge Tour level) - so let's give him a whirl at a big price from his 09.20 tee-time.

