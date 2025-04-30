Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Steve Rawlings thinks Scheffler can get off the mark

Dave Tindall says don't sleep on Knapp at 60/1 61.00

Course info, first round leader, outsiders to back at over 100/1 101.00

CJ Cup Byron Nelson tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "After a bright start to his defence of the RBC Heritage a fortnight ago, Scheffler drifted down the leaderboard (sat second after round one) to finish eighth. But after taking last week off, he'll return to this home state event refreshed and raring to go.

"Scheffler won the WGC Match Play in Texas back in 2022 and his last 11 starts in the Lone Star State have seen him construct numbers that read 2-1-15-2-9-4-5-3-2-2-2. He's clearly very comfortable playing in front of his home fans.

"His form figures at TPC Craig Ranch read a progressive 47-15-5 and, having skipped the event 12 months ago, he looks primed for an assault on the title in what is another fairly weak renewal. This hasn't been a great event for favourite backers, but I was happy to have a small bet on Scheffler to cover stakes and a bit more besides."

Recommended Bet Back Scottie Scheffler EXC 4.2

Dave Tindall: "Jake Knapp's win in the 2024 Mexico Open and first-round 59 at the Cognizant Classic are obvious highlights but he's shown his class with strong showings at Torrey Pines and Sawgrass. The 30-year-old looks an attractive option here not just because he thrived last week.

"Twelve months ago he was the halfway leader in this event after a pair of 64s while he was still second going into the final round before a Sunday stall left him eighth.

'"Courses like this, where scores are going to be low, you don't worry too much about what other guys are doing. You try to make a bunch of birdies. You know, it's a course that fits me well, so if I just keep doing the things I'm doing I'll be in a good spot,"' he said.

"Knapp won the Mexico Open with 19-under while his three wins on the Canadian Tour (2019-2022) were achieved with scores of 21-under, 20-under and 26-under. In short, he's good in a birdie shootout. Current numbers suggest another big week as Knapp ranks 12th in Birdie Average and 14th for Par Breakers.

"With 11/4 Scottie Scheffler taking a chunk of the market, Knapp is a bet at 60/1. Note: all three recommendations are with six each-way places."

Recommended Bet Back Jake Knapp each-way SBK 60/1

Steve Rawlings: "The 28-year-old Mississippian has won twice previously in Texas, and he finished ninth at this venue on debut back in 2022, despite sitting outside the top 100 after round one.

"He missed the cut here 12 months later, but finished 30th last year, after sitting second after round one and fifth at halfway. He clearly likes the venue.

"His tied 32nd place finish alongside Nick Hardy at the Zurich Classic last week is a difficult performance to assess but this is the time of year when Riley thrives.

"It's just over three years since he lost a playoff at the Valspar, almost exactly two since he and Hardy won the Zurich, and almost 12 months since he romped to victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge to win his first individual PGA Tour title in May last year."

Recommended Bet Back Davis Riley (2Us) EXC 110.0

Dave Tindall: "Rasmus Hojgaard teamed up with his brother Nicolai to go low last weekend - they carded a first round 59 and a third round 64 on their way to second place in the Zurich Classic. But it's far from the first time the Dane has impressed with his 18-hole scoring in recent times. His second round 67 in the Masters was the second-best of the day.

"Before that a first round 66 in the Houston Open was one shot off the lead (as was a Thursday 65 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am). And another second-best of the day 65 in the third round of the Phoenix Open had him in second place heading into Sunday before he finished T12.

"That latter result at TPC Scottsdale reads well because that track, like TPC Craig Ranch was designed by Tom Weiskopf. Hojgaard can get off to a flier at 9:02am. Back him at 50/1 (1/4 Odds, 5 Places)."

Recommended Bet Back Rasmus Hojgaard SBK 50/1

Andy Swales: "TPC Craig Ranch is a parkland venue which is laid out around 650 feet above sea level. The course has Bentgrass greens and tough Zoysia grass fairways.

"Although there are not many large expanses of water on Weiskopf's layout, the long and winding Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course on 14 holes. In total, water will probably affect the sport's top pros on around eight or nine holes.

"The average-winning total on this relatively straightforward layout, which is marginally longer than the PGA Tour average, is 261.75...

Byeong Hun An 25/1 and Mackenzie Hughes 45/1 should also be taken seriously this week. An, the world No 37 from South Korea, was fourth here last year and has a best performance in 2025 of tied-eighth at Bay Hill."