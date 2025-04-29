Find Me a 100 Winner: Three longshots chanced at between 109/1 and 139/1

Steve's trio of longshots to trade in Texas

This week's PGA Tour event has been great for outsiders

It was a case of close but no cigar again last week for this column.

My 500.0499/1 fancies in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, Will Chandler and Matt NeSmith, missed the cut, despite being matched at as short as 30.029/1 after they'd played their first eight holes of the event in seven-under-par. But the week's other selection, 200.0199/1 pick, Kristoffer Reitan, comfortably met the first lay back target when he hit the front in round four of the Hainan Classic.

The Norwegian hit a low of 6.05/1 before eventually finishing tied for second but it really was a case of what might have been.

After a lengthy weather delay on Thursday afternoon, after Reitan had posted a six-under-par 66 opening round to tie the lead in the morning, he had to sit around for most of Friday before playing only two thirds of his second round late in the day.

The wait clearly didn't do him any favours as he played his first 12 holes in five-over-par! He fought back brilliantly on Saturday morning, finishing off round two in style before putting himself back in-contention with another 66 in round three.

A great start to round four saw him hit the front but the damage had been done on Friday evening and his 67 on Sunday was not quite enough.

With the DP World Tour taking a week off in-between their Asian and European Swings, the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour is the week's only event but, as highlighted in the preview, it's been a great event for outsiders over the years, so I've got three to trade from the off.

Although not in obviously strong form, it's very hard to ignore Davis Riley this week.

Top seven finishes at the recent Puerto Rico Open and Valspar Championship bode well, as does his excellent tied 21st on debut at the US Masters. But there have been one or two disappointing efforts of late, most noticeably, his 52nd at the Hoston Open, given his fine record in the Lone Star State.

The 28-year-old Mississippian has won twice previously in Texas, and he finished ninth at this venue on debut back in 2022, despite sitting outside the top 100 after round one.

He missed the cut here 12 months later, but finished 30th last year, after sitting second after round one and fifth at halfway. He clearly likes the venue.

His tied 32nd place finish alongside Nick Hardy at the Zurich Classic last week is a difficult performance to assess but this is the time of year when Riley thrives.

It's just over three years since he lost a playoff at the Valspar, almost exactly two since he and Hardy won the Zurich, and almost 12 months since he romped to victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge to win his first individual PGA Tour title in May last year.

Recommended Bet Back Davis Riley (2Us) EXC 110.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Australians have a fantastic record in Texas and in this event in particular of late, with Adam Scott, Steven Bowditch and Jason Day (twice) all winning the event in the last 16 years.

This is Cam Davis's first visit to TPC Craig Ranch but there's every reason to think the two-time PGA Tour winner will take to the venue given it produces a low scoring birdie-fest and that the 30 year-old putts magnificently more often than not.

Again, it's very hard to gauge just how good or bad last week's tied 32nd in the Zurich was but he and his partner, Adam Svensson, shot 61 twice in the Fourball format. That came on the back off an eye-catching 13th place finish in the RBC Heritage, where he ranked eighth for Strokes Gained: Putting and second for Putting Average.

Davis is one of Dave Tindall's each-way fancies this week and I can see why.

Recommended Bet Back Cam Davis (2Us) EXC 120.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Anyone wanting to back a ridiculously wild outsider could consider Patton Kizzire, who finished third here on debut back in 2021, despite shooting 71 in round three.

Kizzire has missed nine of his last ten cuts, which is hardly inspiring, but he's made it through to the weekend on all four occasions that he's teed it up here and the third of his three PGA Tour titles was secured at the Procure Championship as recently as September last year.

I've had a tiny bet at 600.0599/1 just in case but my third and final column pick is regular play, Nico Echavarria, who once again, is vastly too big in the market.

The Colombian, who was a column pick at the Sony Open when he lost in a playoff to Nick Taylor in January, has been ticking over nicely of late, contending to varying degrees in each of his last four outings.

He tees it up in Texas this week with current form figures reading 16-32-51-28 but he's playing far nicer than those numbers suggest, given he sat tied for the lead with a round to go at the Valspar Championship four starts ago, fifth at the halfway stage in Houston, 10th with a round to go on his US Masters debut, and tied for 14th with 18 to play last week in the Zurich Classic, playing alongside Max Greyserman.

Poor final rounds of 74, 72, 84 and 74 have resulted in mediocre finishes. But I wouldn't put any of them down to a lack of bottle given he's converted from the front when winning both of his previous PGA Tour titles - at the Puerto Rico Open two years ago and the ZOZO Championship in October.

Like Davis, the 30-year-old is a fantastic putter, he's got it to at least 20-under-par when winning on the PGA Tour, so this sort of low scoring event is perfect for him, and he was far from in great form when finishing tied for 24th on debut 12 months ago.

He's been matched at as high as 160.0159/1 to win this week and I've no idea why.

Recommended Bet Back Nico Echavarria (2Us) EXC 140.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

