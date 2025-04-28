CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 60/1 to 100/1

Brief history of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson

This long-standing Texas tournament has had 14 different names if I've counted right. And surely the clunky CJ Cup Byron Nelson is the worst of them.

It's also moved around frequently but we do at least have some consistency now as this is the fourth time in a row it's been played at TPC Craig Ranch.

It's a modern course, the 7,414-yard par 71 opening in 2008. It was designed by former Open winner Tom Weiskopf.

Scoring comes easily on a layout which features wide zoysiagrass fairways and bentgrass greens.

The four winning scores here, reading backwards from 2024, show -23 (Taylor Pendrith), -23 (Jason Day), -26 (KH Lee) and -25 (KH Lee again).

And it's not as if someone just had a super-hot week as the last three were won by only a single stroke.

All those four winners of this birdie-fest ranked in the top five for Strokes Gained: Tee To Green.

Wind can be a factor in Texas of course but there's nothing much to concern the players on the current forecast.

Jake Knapp didn't look a great betting prospect last week given that his partner, Frankie Capan, had missed his last six cuts.

But the American duo thrived in the Zurich Classic pairs event to finish third, just two strokes behind winners Andrew Novak and Ben Griffin.

However, it's probably fair to say Knapp did most of the heavy lifting. As Capan said later: "Felt like Jake really played unbelievable. It was really fun to be by his side."

Knapp, of course, has had an excellent last 15 months on the PGA Tour.

His win in the 2024 Mexico Open and first-round 59 at the Cognizant Classic are obvious highlights but he's shown his class with strong showings at Torrey Pines and Sawgrass.

The 30-year-old looks an attractive option here not just because he thrived last week.

Twelve months ago he was the halfway leader in this event after a pair of 64s while he was still second going into the final round before a Sunday stall left him eighth.

"Courses like this, where scores are going to be low, you don't worry too much about what other guys are doing. You try to make a bunch of birdies. You know, it's a course that fits me well, so if I just keep doing the things I'm doing I'll be in a good spot," he said.

Knapp won the Mexico Open with 19-under while his three wins on the Canadian Tour (2019-2022) were achieved with scores of 21-under, 20-under and 26-under. In short, he's good in a birdie shootout.

Current numbers suggest another big week as Knapp ranks 12th in Birdie Average and 14th for Par Breakers.

With 11/43.75 Scottie Scheffler taking a chunk of the market, Knapp is a bet at 60/161.00. Note: all three recommendations are with six each-way places.

Recommended Bet Back Jake Knapp each-way SBK 60/1

This event has been a successful one for Aussies, never a surprise in Texas given the wind. Jason Day has won it twice (2023 and 2010), Steven Bowditch triumphed in 2015 and Marc Leishman was runner-up in 2018.

It's also been a good one for big-priced outsiders.

Put those facts together and the name of Cam Davis starts to flash at 100/1101.00.

A two-time winner on the PGA Tour - both at the Rocket Mortgate Classic in birdie-fests - he started the season well with fifth at Pebble Beach following 18th in The American Express and 13th in The Sentry.

After a dip, he hit back with 13th in the RBC Heritage - a Signature Event - and he and partner Adam Svensson were sixth after 54 holes of last week's Zurich Classic after a pair of 61s in fourballs before they didn't gel in the Sunday foursomes and spiralled down to 32nd.

But he did show once again that he's in the kind of form to go low.

Davis is fourth for Birdie Average this season and third in Birdie or Better Percentage. At the Zurich Classic he made two eagles with his own ball.

Finally, it's bentgrass greens this week and they were the surfaces on which he twice won the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

He's well worth a punt at a three-figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Cam Davis each-way SBK 100/1

Gary Woodland will be happy to see the PGA Tour return to Texas.

Three starts ago, the 2019 US Open champion was a runner-up in the Houston Open and that represented a fifth top 10 in his last 10 starts in the Lone Star State.

Woodland ranked first with the putter that week and seven days later in the Texas Open he was first for SG: Off The Tee although fell away in tough scoring conditions on the weekend.

Speaking at the RBC Heritage on his latest start (he was fifth after day one but dropped to 61st), Woodland was asked if he felt he had some momentum.

He replied: "I do, a lot. I've been playing well for a while, and I just haven't got any results. I haven't put it all together. My team has been telling me, it's coming, it's close, it's close, and sometimes that's hard to hear week in, week out.

"But Houston was a massive deal for me. Obviously I would have liked to finish one shot better, but that was a massive deal to see results, to do it on Sunday. It definitely gave me a lot of confidence, which I needed.

"That's been the one thing that's missing for me the last couple years is confidence. The game, like I said, is coming back, but sometimes you need to see the results, and it was nice to finally see them."

This may be his tournament debut but it's not the sort of quirky course that needs much learning and that record in Texas suggests that, in a modest field, he has definite each-way credentials at 80s.