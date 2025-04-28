CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Course and current form stats

CJ Cup played on a straightforward parkland layout with Bentgrass greens

Byeong [25/1] can secure maiden Tour title in Dallas

Gerard [60/1] a solid each-way selection

Tournament and Course Notes

Designed by the late Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, TPC Craig Ranch is located approximately 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas.

Ahead of making its debut as a PGA Tour event four years ago, the course twice hosted (2008 & 2012) tournaments on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour.

TPC Craig Ranch is a parkland venue which is laid out around 650 feet above sea level. The course has Bentgrass greens and tough Zoysia grass fairways.

Although there are not many large expanses of water on Weiskopf's layout, the long and winding Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course on 14 holes. In total, water will probably affect the sport's top pros on around eight or nine holes.

The average-winning total on this relatively straightforward layout, which is marginally longer than the PGA Tour average, is 261.75.

Six To Watch

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 makes his fourth appearance in this event, having posted a best TPC Craig Ranch finish of tied-fifth two years ago.

Despite being without a victory in 2025, the American has still performed solidly as was illusrated by his form at Augusta where he finished fourth three weeks ago.

Another multi-major winner is Jordan Spieth 18/119.00, for whom this is his local tournament.

The 31-year-old may not have won on Tour for three years, but his form in 2025 has been fairly solid. He was runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch three years ago.

Byeong Hun An 25/126.00 and Mackenzie Hughes 45/146.00 should also be taken seriously this week.

An, the world No 37 from South Korea, was fourth here last year and has a best performance in 2025 of tied-eighth at Bay Hill.

Hughes, meanwhile, travels to Dallas on the back of his podium at Harbour Town, which followed another top-10 finish at the Houston Open a few weeks earlier.

Finally, two other names to conjure with are Ryan Gerard 60/161.00 and Jacob Bridgeman 50/151.00.

Although both are capable of winning this week's tournament, which offers just two top-30 ranked pros among its field, they may turn out to be better each-way options.

Gerard, a 25-year-old graduate from last year's Korn Ferry Tour, posted a best PGA Tour performance of second at the Valero Texas Open in early April.

Bridgeman is another up-and-coming golfer who has stood on two PGA Tour podiums already this season.

He is currently a creditable 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings, and appears well on course to book his spot at this year's Play-Offs which start in early August.

Stroke Averages



Lowest Eight At TPC Craig Ranch (2021-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

66.38: Byeong Hun An (8)

67.10: Jordan Spieth (10)

67.13: Carson Young (8)

67.25: Stephan Jaeger (12)

67.50: Scottie Scheffler (12)

67.60: Davis Riley (10)

67.71: Si Woo Kim (14)

67.71: Seamus Power (14)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves