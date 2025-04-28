Golf Form Guide

CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Course and current form stats

TPC Craig Ranch: A low scoring venue
The sixth hole at TPC Craig Ranch

For a fifth straight year, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take place at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. Words and stats are supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • CJ Cup played on a straightforward parkland layout with Bentgrass greens

  • Byeong [25/1] can secure maiden Tour title in Dallas

  • Gerard [60/1] a solid each-way selection

Tournament and Course Notes

Designed by the late Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, TPC Craig Ranch is located approximately 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas.

Ahead of making its debut as a PGA Tour event four years ago, the course twice hosted (2008 & 2012) tournaments on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour.

TPC Craig Ranch is a parkland venue which is laid out around 650 feet above sea level. The course has Bentgrass greens and tough Zoysia grass fairways.

Although there are not many large expanses of water on Weiskopf's layout, the long and winding Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course on 14 holes. In total, water will probably affect the sport's top pros on around eight or nine holes.

The average-winning total on this relatively straightforward layout, which is marginally longer than the PGA Tour average, is 261.75.

Betfair Exchange market for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Six To Watch

World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 makes his fourth appearance in this event, having posted a best TPC Craig Ranch finish of tied-fifth two years ago.

Despite being without a victory in 2025, the American has still performed solidly as was illusrated by his form at Augusta where he finished fourth three weeks ago.

Another multi-major winner is Jordan Spieth 18/119.00, for whom this is his local tournament.

The 31-year-old may not have won on Tour for three years, but his form in 2025 has been fairly solid. He was runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch three years ago.

Byeong Hun An 25/126.00 and Mackenzie Hughes 45/146.00 should also be taken seriously this week.

An, the world No 37 from South Korea, was fourth here last year and has a best performance in 2025 of tied-eighth at Bay Hill.

Hughes, meanwhile, travels to Dallas on the back of his podium at Harbour Town, which followed another top-10 finish at the Houston Open a few weeks earlier.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Finally, two other names to conjure with are Ryan Gerard 60/161.00 and Jacob Bridgeman 50/151.00.

Although both are capable of winning this week's tournament, which offers just two top-30 ranked pros among its field, they may turn out to be better each-way options.

Gerard, a 25-year-old graduate from last year's Korn Ferry Tour, posted a best PGA Tour performance of second at the Valero Texas Open in early April.

Bridgeman is another up-and-coming golfer who has stood on two PGA Tour podiums already this season.

He is currently a creditable 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings, and appears well on course to book his spot at this year's Play-Offs which start in early August.

Latest Betfair Exchange Data for May's PGA Championship

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight At TPC Craig Ranch (2021-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.38: Byeong Hun An (8)
67.10: Jordan Spieth (10)
67.13: Carson Young (8)
67.25: Stephan Jaeger (12)
67.50: Scottie Scheffler (12)
67.60: Davis Riley (10)
67.71: Si Woo Kim (14)
67.71: Seamus Power (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

The Punter's Preview For The CJ Cup Byron Nelson

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Craig Ranch (2021-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W17 W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8
Scottie Scheffler 8 4 2 20 11
Sung Jae Im 11 5 60 61 19 MC
Tom Kim 52 MC 36 42 MC
Sam Burns 13 46 MC MC MC 48
Byeong Hun An 38 21 16 52 8 MC
Taylor Pendrith 42 MC 5 38 MC MC
Stephan Jaeger 32 52 11 36 20 MC 6
Nico Echavarria 28 51 32 16 MC MC
Mackenzie Hughes 3 10 36 MC 22 MC
Matt McCarty MC 14 52 16 20 48 63
Ben Griffin 1 40 18 MC MC 45 4 4
Rasmus Hojgaard 2 32 32 MC MC 34
Austin Eckroat 32 MC MC 61 34 MC
Jordan Spieth 18 14 12 28 59 9
Cameron Davis 32 13 MC MC MC MC
Eric Cole MC 18 26 15 12 MC 50 MC
Joe Highsmith MC 72 MC MC 22 20 MC 1 17
Si Woo Kim MC 8 MC MC 38 19
Will Zalatoris 54 MC 47 30 22
Jacob Bridgeman 10 61 MC 3 50 15 2 34
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC MC MC 60 61
Patrick Rodgers 42 56 52 MC 22 18 25
Max McGreevy 24 49 MC MC 54 20 40 4 25
Sam Stevens 24 54 MC 18 64 MC 40 MC
Ryan Gerard 12 27 2 9 57 42 MC 25 17
Kevin Yu MC MC 18 12 MC 45
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 5 MC 36 MC 49
Ryo Hisatsune 18 18 5 47 4 MC MC 10
Matt Wallace MC 12 26 MC MC 26 MC MC
Taylor Moore MC MC 33 42 34
Nicolai Hojgaard 2 MC MC MC MC 18 8
Jake Knapp 3 MC 27 MC 12 6 25
Keith Mitchell 18 2 12 18 54 MC 42
Beau Hossler MC 60 MC 70 50 32 MC
Gary Woodland 61 40 2 47 MC MC
Justin Lower 8 31 MC MC MC 38 MC MC
Lee Hodges MC MC 11
Davis Riley 32 21 52 7 38 6 48 MC
Harry Hall 49 26 18 54 MC MC 34
Erik van Rooyen MC MC 62 MC 9 59
Brian Campbell 32 32 MC MC MC 48 Won
Patrick Fishburn MC 5 MC 28 MC 54 48 MC
Victor Perez MC MC 18 22 18 72
Niklas Norgaard MC MC MC MC 34 25 34
Sami Valimaki MC 18 12 4 36 69 48 34
Kurt Kitayama MC MC 39 MC 33 MC MC
Doug Ghim MC 18 MC 57 MC 11
Jesper Svensson MC 33 27 64 42 32 49
Ryan Fox MC 59 MC 15 47 20 MC MC
Charley Hoffman MC 9 MC 64 Wd 54 25 MC
Matti Schmid 9 MC MC 28 MC 6 18 MC
Karl Vilips 4 54 MC MC MC 1 39 72
Seamus Power 18 MC MC 8 MC MC
Rico Hoey MC 12 MC 11 MC 33 26 25 MC
Matteo Manassero 12 MC 39 MC 45 MC 68
Alejandro Tosti MC 2 12 5 MC MC MC 68 10
Alex Smalley MC 63 MC MC MC 14 18 10
Chan Kim MC 7 5 39 MC MC 16 32 17
Mark Hubbard MC 12 MC MC 47 MC MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC 47 MC MC MC MC 2
Matt Kuchar 32 18 MC 42 56
Hayden Springer 18 41 15 42 34 45
Paul Waring MC MC MC MC MC
Vince Whaley 26 7 MC MC MC MC 16 32 MC
Joel Dahmen MC 2 MC 18 MC 54 32 6
Antoine Rozner 31 33 64 76 59 62 55
Patton Kizzire MC MC 65 MC Wd MC MC MC
Emiliano Grillo 41 18 47 22 67 MC 65
Michael Thorbjornsen 4 2 MC 39 MC MC 39 MC
Sam Ryder MC 40 61 16 14 48 59
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC MC MC 45 MC
Andrew Putnam MC 26 MC MC MC 11 49
Chandler Phillips 10 MC 18 32 42 61 MC 34
McClure Meissner MC 53 52 39 28 42 MC MC
Carson Young MC MC 40 54 10 MC MC
Isaiah Salinda 8 MC 11 68 45 39 3
Adam Svensson 32 24 47 67 MC MC MC MC 59
Henrik Norlander 4 18 12 MC 16 MC 40 MC 13
Zach Johnson MC 8 18 MC MC 42
Ben Kohles MC 59 MC MC MC MC 34 MC 25
Frankie Capan 3 MC MC MC MC MC MC 55
Luke List 4 MC MC MC 64 MC MC MC
Pierceson Coody MC 31 31 52 40 MC
Peter Malnati MC 64 MC MC MC MC 68
Brice Garnett 12 60 MC MC 40 11
Greyson Sigg MC 41 MC MC MC MC 64 17
Danny Walker 12 31 MC MC MC 6 64 13
David Lipsky 4 31 MC MC 57 MC 78 MC 76
Takumi Kanaya 18 MC MC MC MC 34 32
William Mouw 18 59 33 47 MC 6 MC MC
Harry Higgs MC MC 30 MC MC 26 MC 74
Rikuya Hoshino MC 26 MC MC MC 64 48 MC
Kevin Roy MC 31 40 MC MC MC 6 MC 17
Nate Lashley 18 53 12 27 64 MC MC MC
Ben Silverman MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Kris Ventura 31 31 MC MC 77 MC 56 25
Chris Gotterup 12 18 MC 18 MC MC 16 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC 47 MC 70 MC MC MC 34
Taylor Dickson 4 MC 65 39 MC MC MC MC
Tim Widing 24 MC MC MC MC 45 MC MC
Jackson Suber MC 67 MC 52 MC MC 42 MC
Chad Ramey 8 18 5 47 MC MC 26 MC 34
Thomas Rosenmueller 28 12 MC MC MC 59 MC 68
Christo Lamprecht 56 MC MC 11 29
Jeremy Paul MC 2 MC MC 22 16 MC 25
Paul Peterson 28 MC MC MC MC 12 MC MC
Ricky Castillo 18 38 MC MC 12 MC 64 56 55
Joseph Bramlett MC 38 31 MC 3 29
Quade Cummins 12 41 33 MC MC 16 32 32
John Pak MC 63 52 69 64 MC 17
Dylan Wu 4 12 MC 45 MC
Camilo Villegas MC 56 MC 70 54 MC MC
Lanto Griffin MC Wd 40 MC MC MC 72 25
Will Chandler MC 26 MC MC 69 61 MC MC MC
Trace Crowe 4 8 15 72
Cristobal Del Solar 12 MC MC MC MC 54 MC MC
David Skinns 26 24 MC 52 MC MC MC MC
Braden Thornberry 10 41 MC MC 70 MC MC MC
Ben Martin 9 52 MC MC MC 45
Kevin Tway 28 MC MC MC 68
Martin Laird MC MC MC 68
Noah Goodwin MC MC 56 MC 42 12 49
Will Gordon MC MC MC MC MC MC
Nick Hardy 32 41 MC MC MC 64 MC MC
Kevin Velo 8 MC MC MC 57 40 MC MC
Kaito Onishi MC 18 MC MC 42 MC MC
Trey Mullinax 18 MC 39 61 16 MC MC
Aaron Baddeley 26 MC MC 78 MC 34
Brandt Snedeker 35 MC 57 10 MC
Mason Andersen MC 63 MC 61 70 26 MC 65
Norman Xiong 12 53
Hayden Buckley 10 49 MC MC MC 59 MC
Webb Simpson MC MC
Trevor Cone MC MC MC 52 MC 54 MC
Matthew Riedel MC 70 52 61 MC 26 65 MC
Francesco Molinari 40 MC 65 49
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC 45 MC MC
Philip Knowles MC MC 64 MC 16 MC
Seung Bin Choi 4
Harrison Endycott 10 MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC MC 70 MC
Scott Gutschewski 63 69 23 64
Sung Kang MC MC MC
Tommy Morrison
Anders Albertson 26 MC MC MC MC
Vince Covello MC MC 54 MC
Kris Kim
Brandon Matthews MC MC Wd MC
Zac Blair MC 18 MC
Taylor Montgomery MC MC MC MC 25 45
Robby Shelton 18 8 MC 45
Matthew NeSmith MC 12 31 MC
Gabe Reynolds
Noah Kent MC MC
Player 2024 2023 2022 2021
Scottie Scheffler 5 15 47
Sung Jae Im
Tom Kim 52 34 17
Sam Burns MC 2
Byeong Hun An 4 14
Taylor Pendrith 1
Stephan Jaeger 20 11 38
Nico Echavarria 24
Mackenzie Hughes 41 14 MC
Matt McCarty
Ben Griffin 13 MC
Rasmus Hojgaard
Austin Eckroat 2
Jordan Spieth MC 2 9
Cameron Davis
Eric Cole 23
Joe Highsmith MC
Si Woo Kim 13 2 MC 55
Will Zalatoris MC 17
Jacob Bridgeman MC
Jhonattan Vegas MC 59 9
Patrick Rodgers 32 47
Max McGreevy 30 MC 83
Sam Stevens 62 34
Ryan Gerard MC
Kevin Yu MC
Thorbjorn Olesen MC
Ryo Hisatsune 13
Matt Wallace 4 MC
Taylor Moore 32
Nicolai Hojgaard
Jake Knapp 8
Keith Mitchell 20 76 26
Beau Hossler 52 17 MC
Gary Woodland
Justin Lower 24 43 46
Lee Hodges MC
Davis Riley 30 MC 9
Harry Hall MC 83
Erik van Rooyen MC MC
Brian Campbell
Patrick Fishburn MC
Victor Perez
Niklas Norgaard
Sami Valimaki MC
Kurt Kitayama MC
Doug Ghim MC 19 MC
Jesper Svensson
Ryan Fox MC
Charley Hoffman MC MC
Matti Schmid MC MC
Karl Vilips
Seamus Power MC 19 17 9
Rico Hoey MC
Matteo Manassero
Alejandro Tosti MC
Alex Smalley 13
Chan Kim MC
Mark Hubbard 52 32 34
Aldrich Potgieter
Matt Kuchar MC 43 12 17
Hayden Springer MC
Paul Waring
Vince Whaley 41 79 25 26
Joel Dahmen 62
Antoine Rozner MC
Patton Kizzire 24 30 83 3
Emiliano Grillo 46
Michael Thorbjornsen
Sam Ryder MC MC MC
Adam Schenk 13 MC 79 34
Andrew Putnam MC MC
Chandler Phillips MC
McClure Meissner MC MC MC
Carson Young 30 14
Isaiah Salinda
Adam Svensson 69
Henrik Norlander 64 34 MC
Zach Johnson 20
Ben Kohles 2 MC
Frankie Capan
Luke List 30 34 MC 61
Pierceson Coody MC MC MC
Peter Malnati 9
Brice Garnett MC 77 15 47
Greyson Sigg MC MC MC
Danny Walker
David Lipsky MC MC 25
Takumi Kanaya
William Mouw
Harry Higgs MC MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino
Kevin Roy MC
Nate Lashley MC 23 17 MC
Ben Silverman MC
Kris Ventura MC
Chris Gotterup 24
Rafael Campos 9 MC
Taylor Dickson
Tim Widing
Jackson Suber
Chad Ramey MC 50
Thomas Rosenmueller
Christo Lamprecht
Jeremy Paul
Paul Peterson
Ricky Castillo
Joseph Bramlett MC 19 51 7
Quade Cummins MC
John Pak
Dylan Wu 30 MC MC
Camilo Villegas MC
Lanto Griffin MC 51
Will Chandler
Trace Crowe MC
Cristobal Del Solar
David Skinns 48 38
Braden Thornberry
Ben Martin 48 26
Kevin Tway 9 11 MC MC
Martin Laird 48 34 MC 61
Noah Goodwin
Will Gordon 70 MC
Nick Hardy MC
Kevin Velo
Kaito Onishi
Trey Mullinax MC 32
Aaron Baddeley 41 23 MC
Brandt Snedeker 48 MC 17
Mason Andersen
Norman Xiong Wd
Hayden Buckley 52 MC
Webb Simpson
Trevor Cone 23
Matthew Riedel
Francesco Molinari 17
Ryan Palmer MC 8 5 47
Philip Knowles
Seung Bin Choi
Harrison Endycott 52 50
Kevin Kisner MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC
Sung Kang 41 14 MC 47
Tommy Morrison
Anders Albertson
Vince Covello
Kris Kim 65
Brandon Matthews MC
Zac Blair MC
Taylor Montgomery Wd 50
Robby Shelton MC 43
Matthew NeSmith MC 30 51
Gabe Reynolds
Noah Kent

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's De-brief: Novak and Griffin claim the spoils

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfers Ben Griffin and Andrew Novak
Golf Bets

CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 60/1 to 100/1

  • Dave Tindall
American golfer Jake Knapp
The Punter

CJ Cup Byron Nelson: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Taylor Pendrith

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's De-brief: Novak and Griffin claim the spoils

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    CJ Cup Byron Nelson: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 60/1 to 100/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Hainan Classic Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Aphibarnrat primed in China

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor