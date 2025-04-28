CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025: Course and current form stats
For a fifth straight year, The CJ Cup Byron Nelson will take place at TPC Craig Ranch in Texas. Words and stats are supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
CJ Cup played on a straightforward parkland layout with Bentgrass greens
-
Byeong [25/1] can secure maiden Tour title in Dallas
-
Gerard [60/1] a solid each-way selection
Tournament and Course Notes
Designed by the late Tom Weiskopf and opened in 2004, TPC Craig Ranch is located approximately 30 miles north of Downtown Dallas.
Ahead of making its debut as a PGA Tour event four years ago, the course twice hosted (2008 & 2012) tournaments on what is now known as the Korn Ferry Tour.
TPC Craig Ranch is a parkland venue which is laid out around 650 feet above sea level. The course has Bentgrass greens and tough Zoysia grass fairways.
Although there are not many large expanses of water on Weiskopf's layout, the long and winding Rowlett Creek criss-crosses the course on 14 holes. In total, water will probably affect the sport's top pros on around eight or nine holes.
The average-winning total on this relatively straightforward layout, which is marginally longer than the PGA Tour average, is 261.75.
Six To Watch
World No 1 Scottie Scheffler 11/43.75 makes his fourth appearance in this event, having posted a best TPC Craig Ranch finish of tied-fifth two years ago.
Despite being without a victory in 2025, the American has still performed solidly as was illusrated by his form at Augusta where he finished fourth three weeks ago.
Another multi-major winner is Jordan Spieth 18/119.00, for whom this is his local tournament.
The 31-year-old may not have won on Tour for three years, but his form in 2025 has been fairly solid. He was runner-up at TPC Craig Ranch three years ago.
Byeong Hun An 25/126.00 and Mackenzie Hughes 45/146.00 should also be taken seriously this week.
An, the world No 37 from South Korea, was fourth here last year and has a best performance in 2025 of tied-eighth at Bay Hill.
Hughes, meanwhile, travels to Dallas on the back of his podium at Harbour Town, which followed another top-10 finish at the Houston Open a few weeks earlier.
Finally, two other names to conjure with are Ryan Gerard 60/161.00 and Jacob Bridgeman 50/151.00.
Although both are capable of winning this week's tournament, which offers just two top-30 ranked pros among its field, they may turn out to be better each-way options.
Gerard, a 25-year-old graduate from last year's Korn Ferry Tour, posted a best PGA Tour performance of second at the Valero Texas Open in early April.
Bridgeman is another up-and-coming golfer who has stood on two PGA Tour podiums already this season.
He is currently a creditable 32nd in the FedEx Cup standings, and appears well on course to book his spot at this year's Play-Offs which start in early August.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight At TPC Craig Ranch (2021-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
66.38: Byeong Hun An (8)
67.10: Jordan Spieth (10)
67.13: Carson Young (8)
67.25: Stephan Jaeger (12)
67.50: Scottie Scheffler (12)
67.60: Davis Riley (10)
67.71: Si Woo Kim (14)
67.71: Seamus Power (14)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
The Punter's Preview For The CJ Cup Byron Nelson
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / TPC Craig Ranch (2021-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W17
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|Scottie Scheffler
|8
|4
|2
|20
|11
|Sung Jae Im
|11
|5
|60
|61
|19
|MC
|Tom Kim
|52
|MC
|36
|42
|MC
|Sam Burns
|13
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Byeong Hun An
|38
|21
|16
|52
|8
|MC
|Taylor Pendrith
|42
|MC
|5
|38
|MC
|MC
|Stephan Jaeger
|32
|52
|11
|36
|20
|MC
|6
|Nico Echavarria
|28
|51
|32
|16
|MC
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|3
|10
|36
|MC
|22
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|MC
|14
|52
|16
|20
|48
|63
|Ben Griffin
|1
|40
|18
|MC
|MC
|45
|4
|4
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|2
|32
|32
|MC
|MC
|34
|Austin Eckroat
|32
|MC
|MC
|61
|34
|MC
|Jordan Spieth
|18
|14
|12
|28
|59
|9
|Cameron Davis
|32
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eric Cole
|MC
|18
|26
|15
|12
|MC
|50
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|22
|20
|MC
|1
|17
|Si Woo Kim
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|38
|19
|Will Zalatoris
|54
|MC
|47
|30
|22
|Jacob Bridgeman
|10
|61
|MC
|3
|50
|15
|2
|34
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|61
|Patrick Rodgers
|42
|56
|52
|MC
|22
|18
|25
|Max McGreevy
|24
|49
|MC
|MC
|54
|20
|40
|4
|25
|Sam Stevens
|24
|54
|MC
|18
|64
|MC
|40
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|12
|27
|2
|9
|57
|42
|MC
|25
|17
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|MC
|18
|12
|MC
|45
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|5
|MC
|36
|MC
|49
|Ryo Hisatsune
|18
|18
|5
|47
|4
|MC
|MC
|10
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|12
|26
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|33
|42
|34
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|8
|Jake Knapp
|3
|MC
|27
|MC
|12
|6
|25
|Keith Mitchell
|18
|2
|12
|18
|54
|MC
|42
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|60
|MC
|70
|50
|32
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|61
|40
|2
|47
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|8
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|MC
|11
|Davis Riley
|32
|21
|52
|7
|38
|6
|48
|MC
|Harry Hall
|49
|26
|18
|54
|MC
|MC
|34
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|62
|MC
|9
|59
|Brian Campbell
|32
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|Won
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|5
|MC
|28
|MC
|54
|48
|MC
|Victor Perez
|MC
|MC
|18
|22
|18
|72
|Niklas Norgaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|25
|34
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|18
|12
|4
|36
|69
|48
|34
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|18
|MC
|57
|MC
|11
|Jesper Svensson
|MC
|33
|27
|64
|42
|32
|49
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|59
|MC
|15
|47
|20
|MC
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|9
|MC
|64
|Wd
|54
|25
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|9
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|6
|18
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|4
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|39
|72
|Seamus Power
|18
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|12
|MC
|11
|MC
|33
|26
|25
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|12
|MC
|39
|MC
|45
|MC
|68
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|2
|12
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|10
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|18
|10
|Chan Kim
|MC
|7
|5
|39
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|17
|Mark Hubbard
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|Matt Kuchar
|32
|18
|MC
|42
|56
|Hayden Springer
|18
|41
|15
|42
|34
|45
|Paul Waring
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vince Whaley
|26
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|2
|MC
|18
|MC
|54
|32
|6
|Antoine Rozner
|31
|33
|64
|76
|59
|62
|55
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|41
|18
|47
|22
|67
|MC
|65
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|4
|2
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|40
|61
|16
|14
|48
|59
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|49
|Chandler Phillips
|10
|MC
|18
|32
|42
|61
|MC
|34
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|53
|52
|39
|28
|42
|MC
|MC
|Carson Young
|MC
|MC
|40
|54
|10
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|8
|MC
|11
|68
|45
|39
|3
|Adam Svensson
|32
|24
|47
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|Henrik Norlander
|4
|18
|12
|MC
|16
|MC
|40
|MC
|13
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|8
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|Ben Kohles
|MC
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|25
|Frankie Capan
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|Luke List
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|31
|31
|52
|40
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Brice Garnett
|12
|60
|MC
|MC
|40
|11
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|17
|Danny Walker
|12
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|64
|13
|David Lipsky
|4
|31
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|78
|MC
|76
|Takumi Kanaya
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|32
|William Mouw
|18
|59
|33
|47
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|74
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|48
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|31
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|17
|Nate Lashley
|18
|53
|12
|27
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|31
|31
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|56
|25
|Chris Gotterup
|12
|18
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Taylor Dickson
|4
|MC
|65
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tim Widing
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|67
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|8
|18
|5
|47
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|34
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|28
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|68
|Christo Lamprecht
|56
|MC
|MC
|11
|29
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|22
|16
|MC
|25
|Paul Peterson
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|18
|38
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|64
|56
|55
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|38
|31
|MC
|3
|29
|Quade Cummins
|12
|41
|33
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|32
|John Pak
|MC
|63
|52
|69
|64
|MC
|17
|Dylan Wu
|4
|12
|MC
|45
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|56
|MC
|70
|54
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|Wd
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|72
|25
|Will Chandler
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|69
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|4
|8
|15
|72
|Cristobal Del Solar
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|26
|24
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|10
|41
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Martin
|9
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Kevin Tway
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Martin Laird
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Noah Goodwin
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|42
|12
|49
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|32
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|40
|MC
|MC
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|18
|MC
|39
|61
|16
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|26
|MC
|MC
|78
|MC
|34
|Brandt Snedeker
|35
|MC
|57
|10
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|63
|MC
|61
|70
|26
|MC
|65
|Norman Xiong
|12
|53
|Hayden Buckley
|10
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|Webb Simpson
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|54
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|70
|52
|61
|MC
|26
|65
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|40
|MC
|65
|49
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|16
|MC
|Seung Bin Choi
|4
|Harrison Endycott
|10
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|63
|69
|23
|64
|Sung Kang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tommy Morrison
|Anders Albertson
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vince Covello
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|Kris Kim
|Brandon Matthews
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|18
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|45
|Robby Shelton
|18
|8
|MC
|45
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|12
|31
|MC
|Gabe Reynolds
|Noah Kent
|MC
|MC
|Player
|2024
|2023
|2022
|2021
|Scottie Scheffler
|5
|15
|47
|Sung Jae Im
|Tom Kim
|52
|34
|17
|Sam Burns
|MC
|2
|Byeong Hun An
|4
|14
|Taylor Pendrith
|1
|Stephan Jaeger
|20
|11
|38
|Nico Echavarria
|24
|Mackenzie Hughes
|41
|14
|MC
|Matt McCarty
|Ben Griffin
|13
|MC
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Austin Eckroat
|2
|Jordan Spieth
|MC
|2
|9
|Cameron Davis
|Eric Cole
|23
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Si Woo Kim
|13
|2
|MC
|55
|Will Zalatoris
|MC
|17
|Jacob Bridgeman
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|59
|9
|Patrick Rodgers
|32
|47
|Max McGreevy
|30
|MC
|83
|Sam Stevens
|62
|34
|Ryan Gerard
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|13
|Matt Wallace
|4
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|32
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Jake Knapp
|8
|Keith Mitchell
|20
|76
|26
|Beau Hossler
|52
|17
|MC
|Gary Woodland
|Justin Lower
|24
|43
|46
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|Davis Riley
|30
|MC
|9
|Harry Hall
|MC
|83
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|MC
|Brian Campbell
|Patrick Fishburn
|MC
|Victor Perez
|Niklas Norgaard
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|MC
|19
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|Ryan Fox
|MC
|Charley Hoffman
|MC
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|Seamus Power
|MC
|19
|17
|9
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|13
|Chan Kim
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|52
|32
|34
|Aldrich Potgieter
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|43
|12
|17
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|Paul Waring
|Vince Whaley
|41
|79
|25
|26
|Joel Dahmen
|62
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|24
|30
|83
|3
|Emiliano Grillo
|46
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|13
|MC
|79
|34
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Carson Young
|30
|14
|Isaiah Salinda
|Adam Svensson
|69
|Henrik Norlander
|64
|34
|MC
|Zach Johnson
|20
|Ben Kohles
|2
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|Luke List
|30
|34
|MC
|61
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Peter Malnati
|9
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|77
|15
|47
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Danny Walker
|David Lipsky
|MC
|MC
|25
|Takumi Kanaya
|William Mouw
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|MC
|23
|17
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|Chris Gotterup
|24
|Rafael Campos
|9
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|Tim Widing
|Jackson Suber
|Chad Ramey
|MC
|50
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Christo Lamprecht
|Jeremy Paul
|Paul Peterson
|Ricky Castillo
|Joseph Bramlett
|MC
|19
|51
|7
|Quade Cummins
|MC
|John Pak
|Dylan Wu
|30
|MC
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|51
|Will Chandler
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|David Skinns
|48
|38
|Braden Thornberry
|Ben Martin
|48
|26
|Kevin Tway
|9
|11
|MC
|MC
|Martin Laird
|48
|34
|MC
|61
|Noah Goodwin
|Will Gordon
|70
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|Kaito Onishi
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|32
|Aaron Baddeley
|41
|23
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|48
|MC
|17
|Mason Andersen
|Norman Xiong
|Wd
|Hayden Buckley
|52
|MC
|Webb Simpson
|Trevor Cone
|23
|Matthew Riedel
|Francesco Molinari
|17
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|8
|5
|47
|Philip Knowles
|Seung Bin Choi
|Harrison Endycott
|52
|50
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|MC
|Sung Kang
|41
|14
|MC
|47
|Tommy Morrison
|Anders Albertson
|Vince Covello
|Kris Kim
|65
|Brandon Matthews
|MC
|Zac Blair
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|Wd
|50
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|43
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|30
|51
|Gabe Reynolds
|Noah Kent
