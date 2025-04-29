CJ Cup Byron Nelson 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 50/1 to 150/1

50/1 Rasmus Hojgaard has been making fast starts recently

Weather forecast for Thursday/TPC Craig Ranch FRL history

This is the fourth time the course has hosted the event.

In 2021 Jordan Spieth and JJ Spaun tied the first round lead with 63s, teeing off at 1.33pm and 9.18am respectively.

By contrast, in the last three years, an early start has been key - for Sebastian Munoz in 2022 with a 60 (8.23am), for Seung-Yul Noh in 2023 with another 60 (7.50am), and for Matt Wallace last year who carded a 63 (8.23am).

The forecast indicates the possibility of thunderstorms on Wednesday and/or Friday but the good news is that Thursday looks clear.

It's going to be warm with temperatures in the mid-80s but is unlikely to be as blustery as we've seen it in the past.

Current estimates suggest light breezes of 7-10mph with gusts up to about a high of 15mph.

Rasmus Hojgaard teamed up with his brother Nicolai to go low last weekend - they carded a first round 59 and a third round 64 on their way to second place in the Zurich Classic.

But it's far from the first time the Dane has impressed with his 18-hole scoring in recent times.

His second round 67 in the Masters was the second-best of the day.

Before that a first round 66 in the Houston Open was one shot off the lead (as was a Thursday 65 in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am).

And another second-best of the day 65 in the third round of the Phoenix Open had him in second place heading into Sunday before he finished T12.

That latter result at TPC Scottsdale reads well because that track, like TPC Craig Ranch was designed by Tom Weiskopf.

Hojgaard can get off to a flier at 9:02am.

Back him at 50/1

Jake Knapp was another to enjoy last week's foursomes and fourballs birdie-fest, pairing up with his friend Frankie Capan for third place.

He also has history at TPC Craig Ranch because he thrashed a pair of 64s last year to sit second after 18 holes and first after 36 ahead of ending the week eighth.

His capacity to go low in round one has been backed up this year by a 65 in the AT&T Pebble Beach (one shot off the lead) and a 59 in the Cognizant Classic (which earned a four shot lead).

As Dave Tindall noted when tipping him in the each-way outright column, Knapp knows this week is a good fit for him saying at halfway last year: "Courses like this, where scores are going to be low, you don't worry too much about what other guys are doing. You try to make a bunch of birdies. If I just keep doing the things I'm doing I'll be in a good spot."

The 60/1 shot has an afternoon tee-time at 12:55pm but with no great difference in the wind predicted we won't fret too much.

We'll complete the team with another morning starter and it's the Englishman David Skinns.

He's been a solo first round pacesetter twice in the last 12 months (in the Canadian Open with a 62 and in the Sanderson Farms Championship with a 60).

On his TPC Craig Ranch debut he was seventh after 18 holes with a 66 and then added a second round 63 to tie the halfway lead.

In his only other course start he opened with a 65 to sit ninth.

A few weeks ago he also went low with a second round 64 in the Houston Open.

He also opened the Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale with a 68 - only good for T16 but not far off the places.

He can go well at a big price.