Golf Tips: Our experts' best bets for Alfred Dunhill Links and Sanderson Farms Championships

Tournaments in Scotland and US this week

Ryder Cup stars return to the UK for links action at the Alfred Dunhill

Birdie-fest expected in the US

Alfred Dunhill Championship Tips and Predictions

I'm happy to chance the 2023 winner, Fitzpatrick, before the off at a juicy 14/115.00 on the Betfair Exchange.

Playing alongside his mother, the 31-year-old took the title two years ago, when the event was reduced to three rounds after heavy rain, one week after Europe had defeated the USA in Rome, so we know he's capable of riding the wave of momentum caused by victory in the biannual bash and he may well cope better than most with the weather.

Recommended Bet Back Matt Fitzpatrick EXC 15.0

Continuing the theme of great links golf exponents brings us to Haotong Li who has some excellent form figures on such golf courses. He's previously finished third in an Open Championship and just a few months ago he finished in a tie for fourth at this year's Open Championship. He was seventh in this event last year, fifth here in 2018, and he's never been outside of the top 25 in all his completed starts at this week's venue.

Recommended Bet Back Haotong Li each-way SBK 40/1

Sanderson Farms Championship tips and predictions

Patrick Fishburn's results over the last 15 months show lots of inconsistenty and a plethora of missed cuts. But when he's on, the results follow. In 34 starts, beginning last July, Fishburn has failed to make the weekend 14 times but he's also delivered eight top eights. For reference, a rather more famous Patrick, Ryder Cup star Cantlay, has posted just five top eights over that same period (although in fewer starts it has to be said).

Two of Fishburn's top eights have come in his last five starts: sixth at the ISCO Championship and eighth at the Wyndham Championship. A fine driver who can putt, Fishburn's 6th spot in Round 4 Scoring could also come in handy.

The man from Utah closed with a pair of 65s at Sedgefield (Wyndham) so hopefully he'll get to lean on those good vibes if he gets in contention. At 95th in the FedEx Cup standings, he'll also be keen to lock in his card by finishing in the top 100.

Recommended Bet Back Patrick Fishburn each-way (8 Places) SBK 50/1

Bidding to win on the PGA Tour for a fourth time, Poston has already shown an aptitude for the venue having finished 11th in 2019 and third 12 months later. He missed the cut here in both 2021 and 2022, but he was in horrendous form four years ago and I'm happy to ignore those last two trips.

He won the Shriners when fresh after the FedEx Cup playoffs 12 months ago and he finished third in that event two years ago after a lengthy break so it's interesting to see him decide to return to Jackson after the break this time around.

This is a track that clearly suit him and, having finished 11th in the Wyndham Championship, 22nd in the FedEx St Jude and 30th in the BMW, he was in decent form before his layoff. Famed for his relentlessly strong putting and, having won all three of his PGA Tour titles after getting to at least 21-under-par, this low-scoring birdie-fest is right up his alley. He's very fairly priced in what's a relatively weak renewal.

Recommended Bet Back JT Poston EXC 38.0

The Canadian is also a former winner here and although he didn't lead after the opening lap, he was in front at halfway after a Friday 63.

Last year he started out with a 65 to slot inside the top five when round one was in the books while he ended the week in eighth after a closing 64.

Hughes can clearly go low on this track and he's worth a whirl at 50s.

Recommended Bet Back Mackenzie Hughes each-way for FRL SBK 50/1

Bhatia is the pre-tournament favourite at Jackson this week and that's based on current form. The American finished tied-11th last time out at the Procore Championship and came 13th in his prior appearance at the Tour Championship. After a couple of weeks, he should be refreshed and raring to go.