Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
After the excitement of a brilliant Ryder Cup the action moves to Scotland this week for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Played at three different courses, the Ryder Cup is still very much in mind with six recommendatons based on current and course form. Stats and tables supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Get all the form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event
-
Links form key with three courses used by the North Sea
-
Ryder Cup players past and present worth siding with in Scotland
Alfred Dunhill Links 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
Tommy Fleetwood @ 6/17.00
It would be just madness not to include a member of Team Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team this week and who better to have on your side that last week's overall top points scorer Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman was brilliant last week at Bethpage, and prior to that he finished 3-4-1 in his last three PGA Tour events that culminated in him becoming the FedEx Cup champion. There's arguably no player in better form than Fleetwood right now.
Marco Penge @ 18/119.00
One of this season's breakout stars on the DP World Tour, Marco Penge is a great form fit this week having finished in the top 30 in 10 of his last 12 starts, including a superb runner-up finish at a high-class Scottish Open. Winner of the Danish Golf Championship just last month he continues to be in great form, finishing inside the top 10 in three of his last four events.
Patrick Reed @ 28/129.00
Patrick Reed will be desperate to prove that USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was wrong to overlook him for a wildcard pick, and while he hasn't been in consistently excellent form in recent months he showed that he was close to his best in his last appearance when finishing third - ahead of 11 of Europe's Ryder Cup team - at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He's an excellent exponent of links golf and can go well at a nice each-way price this week.
Alfred Dunhill Links 2025 - Three contenders based on course form
Tyrrell Hatton @ 15/28.50
If it's impossible to ignore Tommy Fleetwood on current form then by the same token it's impossible to ignore Tyrrell Hatton on course form, he simply loves this event. A three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill links Hatton is one of the world's very best inks golf players, and like Fleetwood he was in excellent form in New York last week, winning thee and halving one of his four matches. His last seven starts in this event have produced quite astonishing form figures of 1-1-2-15-2-7-1.
Haotong Li @ 40/141.00
Continuing the theme of great links golf exponents brings us to Haotong Li who has some excellent form figures on such golf courses. He's previously finished third in an Open Championship and just a few months ago he finished in a tie for fourth at this year's Open Championship. He was seventh in this event last year, fifth here in 2018, and he's never been outside of the top 25 in all his completed starts at this week's venue.
Nicolas Colsaerts @ 200/1201.00
Here's a blast from the past given that the Ryder Cup is fresh in everyone's minds still. Nicolas Colsaerts was a key member of Team Europe's Miracle at Medinah and he will have no doubt been inspired by seeing some of his former teammates clinch victory at Bethpage Black last week. But that's not the reason he's a pick here, the three-time DP World Tour winner is an excellent links golf player and just last year he finished runner-up in this event to Hatton, 12 months on from finishing sixth here.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 12 in St Andrews Pro-Am (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.75: Tyrrell Hatton (16)
68.50: Matt Fitzpatrick (14)
68.58: Tommy Fleetwood (19)
68.73: Peter Uihlein (11)
68.89: Callum Shinkwin (19)
69.00: Matthew Southgate (18)
69.06: Nicolas Colsaerts (17)
69.09: David Micheluzzi (11)
69.28: Matthew Jordan (18)
69.30: Yannik Paul (10)
69.36: Danny Willett (14)
69.36: Richard Mansell (11)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: No tournament in 2020 due to pandemic
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|Tommy Fleetwood
|46
|1
|4
|3
|Robert MacIntyre
|MC*
|17
|2
|38
|44
|Patrick Reed
|3
|50
|11
|17
|7
|Tyrrell Hatton
|5
|42
|32
|34
|21
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|5
|5
|6
|17
|32
|8
|Brooks Koepka
|4
|MC
|MC
|50
|29
|47
|Harry Hall
|MC
|13
|17
|6
|22
|15
|Marco Penge
|13
|50
|8
|6
|1
|27
|Tony Finau
|64
|44
|MC
|Kristoffer Reitan
|5
|24
|MC
|46
|6
|3
|Aldrich Potgieter
|59
|Dustin Johnson
|3
|25
|54
|Adrien Saddier
|32
|2
|5
|33
|24
|Hao Tong Li
|70
|MC
|24
|8
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|32
|46
|42
|64
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|20
|MC
|8
|13
|16
|Jordan Smith
|Wd
|24
|MC
|17
|33
|6
|Daniel Brown
|12
|MC
|9
|8
|19
|John Parry
|MC
|MC
|29
|13
|43
|3
|Joakim Lagergren
|56
|54
|2
|8
|MC
|31
|Elvis Smylie
|2
|31
|37
|33
|6
|31
|Tom McKibbin
|11
|20
|22
|34
|11
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|5
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|75
|70
|MC
|MC
|50
|48
|Oliver Lindell
|13
|7
|17
|8
|7
|KazumaKobori
|MC
|46
|62
|2
|MC
|MC
|David Puig
|4
|17
|18
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|59
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|56
|54
|5
|8
|13
|MC
|Joe Dean
|Wd
|MC*
|MC
|64
|MC
|2
|Connor Syme
|22
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Grant Forrest
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|9
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|54
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|32
|MC
|37
|MC
|38
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|46
|3
|67
|13
|Guido Migliozzi
|5
|24
|68
|13
|41
|Sebastian Soderberg
|46
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|MC
|63
|15
|40
|57
|Julien Guerrier
|42
|MC
|MC
|8
|24
|Calum Hill
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Francesco Laporta
|17
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|5
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Todd Clements
|10
|MC*
|26
|28
|MC
|7
|Daniel Hillier
|56
|54
|29
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|32
|MC*
|MC
|61
|16
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|Dan Bradbury
|49
|31
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|Peter Uihlein
|45
|10
|40
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|MC
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Sam Bairstow
|28
|63
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|Marcel Schneider
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|47
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|56
|41
|57
|Darius Van Driel
|10
|24
|MC
|28
|MC
|57
|Cameron Smith
|14
|29
|10
|Jeff Winther
|49
|66
|9
|41
|40
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|20
|55
|27
|David Ravetto
|MC
|61
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|25
|38
|MC
|55
|27
|25
|Jeong Weon Ko
|2
|73
|46
|MC
|34
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|8
|31
|Nacho Elvira
|62
|MC*
|29
|55
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Young
|MC
|21
|MC
|3
|53
|27
|1
|Sean Crocker
|24
|61
|MC
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Danny Willett
|66
|MC
|46
|19
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|3
|MC
|43
|29
|31
|Richie Ramsay
|32
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|38
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|49
|MC
|41
|MC
|24
|62
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|13
|62
|55
|MC
|MC
|56
|Hamish Brown
|32
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Marcus Kinhult
|62
|MC
|MC
|25
|Robin Williams
|70
|68
|MC
|MC
|38
|48
|Ding Wen Yi
|56
|MC
|43
|24
|62
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|3
|13
|MC
|Jonothan Broomhead
|30
|29
|MC
|1
|MC
|30
|David Micheluzzi
|32
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|Davis Bryant
|MC
|67
|MC
|13
|MC
|48
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|63
|56
|23
|27
|MC
|31
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|MC
|26
|55
|69
|MC
|Jack Senior
|MC
|20
|MC
|MC
|47
|13
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|32
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|MC*
|MC
|53
|MC
|47
|MC
|Niklas Lemke
|28
|20
|46
|27
|14
|MC
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|17
|64
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|31
|MC
|Taichi Kho
|54
|4
|2
|MC
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|MC
|31
|42
|17
|24
|Michael Hollick
|MC
|9
|2
|MC
|1
|Aaron Cockerill
|42
|MC
|46
|MC
|29
|67
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|38
|20
|41
|MC
|MC
|13
|Jens Dantorp
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|Mikael Lindberg
|17
|37
|13
|27
|4
|MC
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|62
|MC
|8
|MC
|14
|Conor Purcell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|42
|Troy Merritt
|42
|53
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|44
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|54
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Wd
|24
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|42
|15
|33
|33
|MC
|31
|Joel Girrbach
|60
|Wd
|7
|61
|MC
|MC
|Gavin Green
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Frederik Kjettrup
|54
|54
|50
|Wilco Nienaber
|Wd
|63
|29
|39
|MC
|MC
|MJ Maguire
|23
|51
|65
|7
|Nathan Kimsey
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|52
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|Luis Carrera
|36
|15
|25
|MC
|38
|MC
|Richard Sterne
|17
|15
|46
|MC
|29
|10
|Caleb Surratt
|17
|29
|3
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|MC
|66
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|37
|MC
|MC
|53
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|MC
|MC*
|MC
|55
|69
|61
|19
|Callum Tarren
|62
|53
|46
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Van Velzen
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|Maximilian Kieffer
|62
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|40
|Ian Snyman
|24
|48
|27
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|29
|28
|59
|47
|52
|Herman Loubser
|7
|MC
|2
|5
|13
|1
|2
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jannik De Bruyn
|42
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|Eddie Pepperell
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|18
|Alexander Levy
|70
|50
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Yurav Premlall
|24
|47
|MC
|3
|2
|14
|Adrian Meronk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|8
|44
|7
|Louis Oosthuizen
|36
|29
|25
|Zander Lombard
|3
|MC
|MC
|56
|41
|MC
|64
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|49
|MC
|68
|19
|MC
|MC
|Martin Vorster
|20
|9
|13
|17
|49
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC*
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Louis Albertse
|14
|1
|9
|MC
|21
|MC
|31
|52
|Harrison Crowe
|25
|28
|Bubba Watson
|8
|17
|2
|Keenan Davidse
|14
|48
|MC
|MC
|11
|6
|Anthony Quayle
|8
|Thomas Pieters
|66
|8
|8
|29
|Padraig Harrington
|MC
|MC
|George Coetzee
|2
|MC
|25
|3
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|46
|33
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|76
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Nikhil Rama
|25
|15
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|8
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|Jordan Doull
|4
|20
|Jasper Stubbs
|17
|MC
|MJ Viljoen
|6
|19
|37
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tyler Hodge
|James Conran
|12
|28
|Martin Kaymer
|40
|34
|11
|Kerry Mountcastle
|MC
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|22
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rory Franssen
|MC
|64
|Corey Lamb
|8
|John Paterson
|Phoenix Campbell
|MC
|MC
|Rupert Kaminski
|14
|MC
|MC
|24
|MC
|39
|19
|Matt Jones
|47
|49
|40
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brendan Steele
|17
|52
|25
|Benjamin Hebert
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|BjornAkesson
|42
|MC
|65
|MC
|12
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Blomme
|MC
|MC
|Andreas Halvorsen
|60
|46
|MC
|MC
|42
|Mink Yu Kim
|36
|MC
|12
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Veer Ahlawat
|MC
|33
|54
|34
|25
|Zihao Jin
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gregorio De Leo
|32
|47
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Corey Shaun
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Tadeas Tetak
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|69
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Tommy Fleetwood
|3
|MC
|22
|7
|5
|2
|25
|15
|13
|2
|Robert MacIntyre
|25
|25
|20
|MC
|26
|Patrick Reed
|35
|Tyrrell Hatton
|1
|7
|2
|15
|2
|1
|1
|MC
|MC
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|MC
|1
|22
|26
|MC
|15
|MC
|MC
|Brooks Koepka
|10
|7
|2
|9
|Harry Hall
|15
|Marco Penge
|MC
|Tony Finau
|10
|10
|Kristoffer Reitan
|MC
|Aldrich Potgieter
|MC
|Dustin Johnson
|Adrien Saddier
|19
|Wd
|44
|66
|Hao Tong Li
|7
|Wd
|14
|23
|5
|Laurie Canter
|14
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|4
|22
|Jordan Smith
|35
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|5
|32
|MC
|Daniel Brown
|54
|MC
|John Parry
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|Joakim Lagergren
|MC
|Wd
|56
|2
|3
|MC
|12
|4
|4
|Elvis Smylie
|Tom McKibbin
|43
|14
|Ewen Ferguson
|54
|MC
|17
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|19
|MC
|63
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Lindell
|KazumaKobori
|12
|David Puig
|4
|Richard Mansell
|43
|MC
|7
|Matthew Jordan
|10
|54
|36
|MC
|5
|32
|Angel Ayora
|Joe Dean
|MC
|Connor Syme
|35
|37
|10
|MC
|MC
|15
|Grant Forrest
|35
|10
|10
|27
|56
|MC
|41
|Jayden Trey Schaper
|MC
|37
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Wd
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|37
|MC
|17
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|64
|5
|59
|39
|34
|Joost Luiten
|35
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|40
|36
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|32
|Calum Hill
|MC
|25
|MC
|17
|26
|Francesco Laporta
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|43
|2
|MC
|51
|MC
|Todd Clements
|35
|MC
|Daniel Hillier
|25
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|42
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|MC
|Peter Uihlein
|19
|22
|10
|MC
|18
|Jacob Skov Olesen
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|28
|Alejandro Del Rey
|25
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|25
|Dq
|Cameron Smith
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|10
|MC
|14
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|10
|15
|MC
|42
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|64
|MC
|28
|Nacho Elvira
|MC
|22
|52
|MC
|MC
|10
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|Daniel Young
|Sean Crocker
|68
|44
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Yannik Paul
|19
|14
|MC
|Danny Willett
|MC
|MC
|1
|26
|MC
|52
|MC
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|31
|MC
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|42
|17
|10
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|2
|Dylan Naidoo
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|2
|6
|MC
|27
|MC
|10
|25
|31
|57
|Adrian Otaegui
|68
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|61
|Hamish Brown
|Marcus Kinhult
|Wd
|MC
|40
|20
|Robin Williams
|4
|Ding Wen Yi
|Ben Schmidt
|MC
|Jonothan Broomhead
|David Micheluzzi
|19
|14
|36
|Davis Bryant
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|4
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|7
|4
|14
|Jack Senior
|MC
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|43
|MC
|46
|MC
|31
|52
|MC
|Ryggs Johnston
|Niklas Lemke
|Andrea Pavan
|MC
|MC
|10
|5
|MC
|Pablo Larrazabal
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|25
|MC
|32
|Taichi Kho
|Tom Vaillant
|7
|Michael Hollick
|Aaron Cockerill
|Wd
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|54
|61
|Jens Dantorp
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Mikael Lindberg
|Wd
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|MC
|51
|23
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|Conor Purcell
|Troy Merritt
|27
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|MC
|40
|MC
|36
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|MC
|MC
|MC
|33
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|36
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|28
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Frederik Kjettrup
|Wilco Nienaber
|43
|54
|MC
|36
|MC
|MJ Maguire
|Nathan Kimsey
|44
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|25
|MC
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|MC
|10
|MC
|40
|4
|Luis Carrera
|Richard Sterne
|48
|MC
|MC
|59
|2
|6
|Caleb Surratt
|MC
|Joel Moscatel Nachshon
|Brandon Wu
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|35
|Ret
|MC
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|Ryan Van Velzen
|MC
|Wd
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|54
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|51
|Ian Snyman
|Shubhankar Sharma
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|Herman Loubser
|Matthew Southgate
|43
|2
|28
|MC
|2
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Deon Germishuys
|44
|Jannik De Bruyn
|MC
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|MC
|28
|17
|15
|44
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alexander Levy
|Ret
|MC
|MC
|32
|7
|MC
|MC
|25
|Yurav Premlall
|54
|MC
|Adrian Meronk
|MC
|22
|MC
|MC
|Louis Oosthuizen
|MC
|44
|10
|32
|53
|6
|Zander Lombard
|54
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|Wd
|Martin Vorster
|MC
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|Wd
|10
|Louis Albertse
|19
|MC
|Harrison Crowe
|Bubba Watson
|Keenan Davidse
|MC
|Anthony Quayle
|Thomas Pieters
|28
|39
|60
|50
|MC
|18
|Padraig Harrington
|25
|MC
|17
|MC
|26
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|George Coetzee
|MC
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|25
|25
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|25
|44
|2
|39
|10
|MC
|MC
|38
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|2
|2
|MC
|61
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|10
|Nikhil Rama
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|1
|Jordan Doull
|Jasper Stubbs
|MJ Viljoen
|Tyler Hodge
|James Conran
|Martin Kaymer
|45
|MC
|MC
|36
|6
|56
|MC
|Kerry Mountcastle
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|Rory Franssen
|MC
|Corey Lamb
|John Paterson
|Phoenix Campbell
|Rupert Kaminski
|MC
|MC
|Matt Jones
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|Brendan Steele
|Benjamin Hebert
|48
|45
|46
|32
|63
|MC
|4
|BjornAkesson
|MC
|Pierre Pineau
|Adam Blomme
|Andreas Halvorsen
|Mink Yu Kim
|Veer Ahlawat
|Zihao Jin
|Gregorio De Leo
|Corey Shaun
|Tadeas Tetak
|Note: No event in 2020 due to Covid
