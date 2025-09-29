Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Get all the form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event

It would be just madness not to include a member of Team Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team this week and who better to have on your side that last week's overall top points scorer Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman was brilliant last week at Bethpage, and prior to that he finished 3-4-1 in his last three PGA Tour events that culminated in him becoming the FedEx Cup champion. There's arguably no player in better form than Fleetwood right now.

One of this season's breakout stars on the DP World Tour, Marco Penge is a great form fit this week having finished in the top 30 in 10 of his last 12 starts, including a superb runner-up finish at a high-class Scottish Open. Winner of the Danish Golf Championship just last month he continues to be in great form, finishing inside the top 10 in three of his last four events.

Patrick Reed will be desperate to prove that USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was wrong to overlook him for a wildcard pick, and while he hasn't been in consistently excellent form in recent months he showed that he was close to his best in his last appearance when finishing third - ahead of 11 of Europe's Ryder Cup team - at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He's an excellent exponent of links golf and can go well at a nice each-way price this week.

Alfred Dunhill Links 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

If it's impossible to ignore Tommy Fleetwood on current form then by the same token it's impossible to ignore Tyrrell Hatton on course form, he simply loves this event. A three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill links Hatton is one of the world's very best inks golf players, and like Fleetwood he was in excellent form in New York last week, winning thee and halving one of his four matches. His last seven starts in this event have produced quite astonishing form figures of 1-1-2-15-2-7-1.

Continuing the theme of great links golf exponents brings us to Haotong Li who has some excellent form figures on such golf courses. He's previously finished third in an Open Championship and just a few months ago he finished in a tie for fourth at this year's Open Championship. He was seventh in this event last year, fifth here in 2018, and he's never been outside of the top 25 in all his completed starts at this week's venue.

Here's a blast from the past given that the Ryder Cup is fresh in everyone's minds still. Nicolas Colsaerts was a key member of Team Europe's Miracle at Medinah and he will have no doubt been inspired by seeing some of his former teammates clinch victory at Bethpage Black last week. But that's not the reason he's a pick here, the three-time DP World Tour winner is an excellent links golf player and just last year he finished runner-up in this event to Hatton, 12 months on from finishing sixth here.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 12 in St Andrews Pro-Am (2019-24)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.75: Tyrrell Hatton (16)

68.50: Matt Fitzpatrick (14)

68.58: Tommy Fleetwood (19)

68.73: Peter Uihlein (11)

68.89: Callum Shinkwin (19)

69.00: Matthew Southgate (18)

69.06: Nicolas Colsaerts (17)

69.09: David Micheluzzi (11)

69.28: Matthew Jordan (18)

69.30: Yannik Paul (10)

69.36: Danny Willett (14)

69.36: Richard Mansell (11)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: No tournament in 2020 due to pandemic

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves