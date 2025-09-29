Golf Form Guide

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship Tips
Former Ryder Cupper Nicolas Colsaerts loves playing the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship

After the excitement of a brilliant Ryder Cup the action moves to Scotland this week for the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. Played at three different courses, the Ryder Cup is still very much in mind with six recommendatons based on current and course form. Stats and tables supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Get all the form and course pointers for this week's DP World Tour event

  • Links form key with three courses used by the North Sea

  • Ryder Cup players past and present worth siding with in Scotland

Alfred Dunhill Links 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Tommy Fleetwood @ 6/17.00

It would be just madness not to include a member of Team Europe's victorious Ryder Cup team this week and who better to have on your side that last week's overall top points scorer Tommy Fleetwood. The Englishman was brilliant last week at Bethpage, and prior to that he finished 3-4-1 in his last three PGA Tour events that culminated in him becoming the FedEx Cup champion. There's arguably no player in better form than Fleetwood right now.

Marco Penge @ 18/119.00

One of this season's breakout stars on the DP World Tour, Marco Penge is a great form fit this week having finished in the top 30 in 10 of his last 12 starts, including a superb runner-up finish at a high-class Scottish Open. Winner of the Danish Golf Championship just last month he continues to be in great form, finishing inside the top 10 in three of his last four events.

Patrick Reed @ 28/129.00

Patrick Reed will be desperate to prove that USA Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley was wrong to overlook him for a wildcard pick, and while he hasn't been in consistently excellent form in recent months he showed that he was close to his best in his last appearance when finishing third - ahead of 11 of Europe's Ryder Cup team - at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth. He's an excellent exponent of links golf and can go well at a nice each-way price this week.

Alfred Dunhill Links 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

Tyrrell Hatton @ 15/28.50

If it's impossible to ignore Tommy Fleetwood on current form then by the same token it's impossible to ignore Tyrrell Hatton on course form, he simply loves this event. A three-time winner of the Alfred Dunhill links Hatton is one of the world's very best inks golf players, and like Fleetwood he was in excellent form in New York last week, winning thee and halving one of his four matches. His last seven starts in this event have produced quite astonishing form figures of 1-1-2-15-2-7-1.

Haotong Li @ 40/141.00

Continuing the theme of great links golf exponents brings us to Haotong Li who has some excellent form figures on such golf courses. He's previously finished third in an Open Championship and just a few months ago he finished in a tie for fourth at this year's Open Championship. He was seventh in this event last year, fifth here in 2018, and he's never been outside of the top 25 in all his completed starts at this week's venue.

Nicolas Colsaerts @ 200/1201.00

Here's a blast from the past given that the Ryder Cup is fresh in everyone's minds still. Nicolas Colsaerts was a key member of Team Europe's Miracle at Medinah and he will have no doubt been inspired by seeing some of his former teammates clinch victory at Bethpage Black last week. But that's not the reason he's a pick here, the three-time DP World Tour winner is an excellent links golf player and just last year he finished runner-up in this event to Hatton, 12 months on from finishing sixth here.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 12 in St Andrews Pro-Am (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.75: Tyrrell Hatton (16)
68.50: Matt Fitzpatrick (14)
68.58: Tommy Fleetwood (19)
68.73: Peter Uihlein (11)
68.89: Callum Shinkwin (19)
69.00: Matthew Southgate (18)
69.06: Nicolas Colsaerts (17)
69.09: David Micheluzzi (11)
69.28: Matthew Jordan (18)
69.30: Yannik Paul (10)
69.36: Danny Willett (14)
69.36: Richard Mansell (11)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: No tournament in 2020 due to pandemic

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30
Tommy Fleetwood 46 1 4 3
Robert MacIntyre MC* 17 2 38 44
Patrick Reed 3 50 11 17 7
Tyrrell Hatton 5 42 32 34 21
Matt Fitzpatrick 5 5 6 17 32 8
Brooks Koepka 4 MC MC 50 29 47
Harry Hall MC 13 17 6 22 15
Marco Penge 13 50 8 6 1 27
Tony Finau 64 44 MC
Kristoffer Reitan 5 24 MC 46 6 3
Aldrich Potgieter 59
Dustin Johnson 3 25 54
Adrien Saddier 32 2 5 33 24
Hao Tong Li 70 MC 24 8 MC
Laurie Canter 32 46 42 64
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 20 MC 8 13 16
Jordan Smith Wd 24 MC 17 33 6
Daniel Brown 12 MC 9 8 19
John Parry MC MC 29 13 43 3
Joakim Lagergren 56 54 2 8 MC 31
Elvis Smylie 2 31 37 33 6 31
Tom McKibbin 11 20 22 34 11
Ewen Ferguson MC 5 MC 61 MC MC
Jorge Campillo 75 70 MC MC 50 48
Oliver Lindell 13 7 17 8 7
KazumaKobori MC 46 62 2 MC MC
David Puig 4 17 18
Richard Mansell MC MC MC 6 59 MC
Matthew Jordan MC MC MC 33 MC
Angel Ayora 56 54 5 8 13 MC
Joe Dean Wd MC* MC 64 MC 2
Connor Syme 22 31 MC MC MC
Grant Forrest MC MC MC MC 1
Jayden Trey Schaper 9 MC* MC MC 54
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 32 MC 37 MC 38
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 46 3 67 13
Guido Migliozzi 5 24 68 13 41
Sebastian Soderberg 46 MC
Joost Luiten MC 63 15 40 57
Julien Guerrier 42 MC MC 8 24
Calum Hill 22 MC MC MC Dq
Francesco Laporta 17 24 MC MC MC MC
Marcus Armitage 5 MC 12 MC MC MC
Todd Clements 10 MC* 26 28 MC 7
Daniel Hillier 56 54 29 MC
Frederic LaCroix 32 MC* MC 61 16
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 38 MC MC MC 27
Dan Bradbury 49 31 MC 19 MC MC
Peter Uihlein 45 10 40
Jacob Skov Olesen MC 8 MC MC MC 3
Sam Bairstow 28 63 MC MC Dq
Marcel Schneider 17 MC MC MC 19 47
Alejandro Del Rey MC 56 41 57
Darius Van Driel 10 24 MC 28 MC 57
Cameron Smith 14 29 10
Jeff Winther 49 66 9 41 40 MC
Manuel Elvira MC MC 20 55 27
David Ravetto MC 61 15 MC MC MC
Brandon Stone 25 38 MC 55 27 25
Jeong Weon Ko 2 73 46 MC 34 MC
Alex Fitzpatrick MC MC* MC MC 8 31
Nacho Elvira 62 MC* 29 55 MC MC
Daniel Young MC 21 MC 3 53 27 1
Sean Crocker 24 61 MC MC
Yannik Paul MC 54 MC MC Wd
Danny Willett 66 MC 46 19 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC 3 MC 43 29 31
Richie Ramsay 32 38 MC MC MC MC
Dylan Naidoo MC 38 68 MC MC MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 49 MC 41 MC 24 62
Adrian Otaegui MC 13 62 55 MC MC 56
Hamish Brown 32 42 MC MC MC 31
Marcus Kinhult 62 MC MC 25
Robin Williams 70 68 MC MC 38 48
Ding Wen Yi 56 MC 43 24 62
Ben Schmidt MC MC 29 MC MC 3 13 MC
Jonothan Broomhead 30 29 MC 1 MC 30
David Micheluzzi 32 MC MC MC MC 10
Davis Bryant MC 67 MC 13 MC 48
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC 63 56 23 27 MC 31
Bernd Wiesberger MC MC 26 55 69 MC
Jack Senior MC 20 MC MC 47 13
Fabrizio Zanotti 32 66 MC MC MC
Ryggs Johnston MC* MC 53 MC 47 MC
Niklas Lemke 28 20 46 27 14 MC MC
Andrea Pavan MC MC* MC 17 64 MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC 31 MC
Taichi Kho 54 4 2 MC MC
Tom Vaillant MC 31 42 17 24
Michael Hollick MC 9 2 MC 1
Aaron Cockerill 42 MC 46 MC 29 67
Casey Jarvis MC 38 20 41 MC MC 13
Jens Dantorp 14 MC MC MC 31
Mikael Lindberg 17 37 13 27 4 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard 62 MC 8 MC 14
Conor Purcell MC MC MC 34 42
Troy Merritt 42 53 MC MC MC 31 44
Ricardo Gouveia MC 54 MC 50 MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC 12 MC Wd 24 MC
Scott Jamieson MC MC MC MC 29 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC MC MC MC
Clement Sordet 42 15 33 33 MC 31
Joel Girrbach 60 Wd 7 61 MC MC
Gavin Green 62 MC MC MC MC 40
Frederik Kjettrup 54 54 50
Wilco Nienaber Wd 63 29 39 MC MC
MJ Maguire 23 51 65 7
Nathan Kimsey 28 MC MC MC MC
Frederik Schott 17 MC MC MC 66 MC
Andrew Wilson MC MC 28 MC 52
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 29 MC MC MC 64
Luis Carrera 36 15 25 MC 38 MC
Richard Sterne 17 15 46 MC 29 10
Caleb Surratt 17 29 3
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC 66 MC 24 MC MC
Brandon Wu MC 37 MC MC 53 MC
Matthew Baldwin MC MC* MC 55 69 61 19
Callum Tarren 62 53 46 MC MC
Ryan Van Velzen 14 MC MC MC MC 19
Maximilian Kieffer 62 MC MC MC 50 40
Ian Snyman 24 48 27
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Thomas Aiken MC MC 29 28 59 47 52
Herman Loubser 7 MC 2 5 13 1 2
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC 47 MC
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC MC MC
Jannik De Bruyn 42 26 MC MC MC 52
Eddie Pepperell 54 MC MC MC 10 18
Alexander Levy 70 50 MC MC MC MC
Yurav Premlall 24 47 MC 3 2 14
Adrian Meronk MC MC MC 8 44 7
Louis Oosthuizen 36 29 25
Zander Lombard 3 MC MC 56 41 MC 64 MC
Simon Forsstrom 49 MC 68 19 MC MC
Martin Vorster 20 9 13 17 49
Dale Whitnell MC MC* Wd MC MC MC MC
Louis Albertse 14 1 9 MC 21 MC 31 52
Harrison Crowe 25 28
Bubba Watson 8 17 2
Keenan Davidse 14 48 MC MC 11 6
Anthony Quayle 8
Thomas Pieters 66 8 8 29
Padraig Harrington MC MC
George Coetzee 2 MC 25 3 MC
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC 46 MC MC
Callum Shinkwin Wd MC MC MC 47 MC
Ross Fisher MC 46 33 MC MC
Matthias Schwab 76 MC MC 54 MC MC
Nikhil Rama 25 15 MC MC MC 39 8
Oliver Wilson MC 50 MC MC
Jordan Doull 4 20
Jasper Stubbs 17 MC
MJ Viljoen 6 19 37 MC MC MC
Tyler Hodge
James Conran 12 28
Martin Kaymer 40 34 11
Kerry Mountcastle MC
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC MC 57 22
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Rory Franssen MC 64
Corey Lamb 8
John Paterson
Phoenix Campbell MC MC
Rupert Kaminski 14 MC MC 24 MC 39 19
Matt Jones 47 49 40
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC
Brendan Steele 17 52 25
Benjamin Hebert MC MC 28 MC MC MC
BjornAkesson 42 MC 65 MC 12 MC
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC MC MC MC
Adam Blomme MC MC
Andreas Halvorsen 60 46 MC MC 42
Mink Yu Kim 36 MC 12 Wd MC MC 56 MC
Veer Ahlawat MC 33 54 34 25
Zihao Jin MC MC MC MC MC
Gregorio De Leo 32 47 MC MC 4 MC
Corey Shaun MC MC MC MC MC
Tadeas Tetak MC MC MC MC 69
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Tommy Fleetwood 3 MC 22 7 5 2 25 15 13 2
Robert MacIntyre 25 25 20 MC 26
Patrick Reed 35
Tyrrell Hatton 1 7 2 15 2 1 1 MC MC
Matt Fitzpatrick MC 1 22 26 MC 15 MC MC
Brooks Koepka 10 7 2 9
Harry Hall 15
Marco Penge MC
Tony Finau 10 10
Kristoffer Reitan MC
Aldrich Potgieter MC
Dustin Johnson
Adrien Saddier 19 Wd 44 66
Hao Tong Li 7 Wd 14 23 5
Laurie Canter 14 MC MC MC 36 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4 22
Jordan Smith 35 MC Dq MC 5 32 MC
Daniel Brown 54 MC
John Parry 43 MC MC MC 25
Joakim Lagergren MC Wd 56 2 3 MC 12 4 4
Elvis Smylie
Tom McKibbin 43 14
Ewen Ferguson 54 MC 17 MC
Jorge Campillo 19 MC 63 17 MC MC MC MC MC
Oliver Lindell
KazumaKobori 12
David Puig 4
Richard Mansell 43 MC 7
Matthew Jordan 10 54 36 MC 5 32
Angel Ayora
Joe Dean MC
Connor Syme 35 37 10 MC MC 15
Grant Forrest 35 10 10 27 56 MC 41
Jayden Trey Schaper MC 37
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen Wd MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC MC
Guido Migliozzi MC 37 MC 17 MC
Sebastian Soderberg 64 5 59 39 34
Joost Luiten 35 Wd MC MC 40 36 MC MC MC
Julien Guerrier MC MC MC 56 32
Calum Hill MC 25 MC 17 26
Francesco Laporta 43 MC MC MC
Marcus Armitage 43 2 MC 51 MC
Todd Clements 35 MC
Daniel Hillier 25 MC
Frederic LaCroix 42
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
Dan Bradbury MC MC
Peter Uihlein 19 22 10 MC 18
Jacob Skov Olesen
Sam Bairstow MC MC
Marcel Schneider MC 28
Alejandro Del Rey 25
Darius Van Driel MC 25 Dq
Cameron Smith
Jeff Winther MC 10 MC 14 MC
Manuel Elvira MC
David Ravetto MC
Brandon Stone MC MC MC MC 10 15 MC 42
Jeong Weon Ko MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 64 MC 28
Nacho Elvira MC 22 52 MC MC 10 MC MC MC 32
Daniel Young
Sean Crocker 68 44 MC Wd MC
Yannik Paul 19 14 MC
Danny Willett MC MC 1 26 MC 52 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC MC MC MC 31 MC MC
Richie Ramsay 42 17 10 MC Wd MC 2
Dylan Naidoo MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 2 6 MC 27 MC 10 25 31 57
Adrian Otaegui 68 MC 27 MC MC MC MC 48 61
Hamish Brown
Marcus Kinhult Wd MC 40 20
Robin Williams 4
Ding Wen Yi
Ben Schmidt MC
Jonothan Broomhead
David Micheluzzi 19 14 36
Davis Bryant
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 68 MC MC MC 15 4
Bernd Wiesberger MC 7 4 14
Jack Senior MC
Fabrizio Zanotti 43 MC 46 MC 31 52 MC
Ryggs Johnston
Niklas Lemke
Andrea Pavan MC MC 10 5 MC
Pablo Larrazabal MC MC MC MC 56 MC 25 MC 32
Taichi Kho
Tom Vaillant 7
Michael Hollick
Aaron Cockerill Wd MC
Casey Jarvis MC 54 61
Jens Dantorp 25 MC MC MC MC
Mikael Lindberg Wd
Lucas Bjerregaard MC 51 23 1 MC MC MC 32
Conor Purcell
Troy Merritt 27 MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC MC 40 MC 36 MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC
Scott Jamieson 25 MC MC MC 46 MC MC MC 33 MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 36
Clement Sordet MC MC 28
Joel Girrbach MC
Gavin Green MC MC MC MC
Frederik Kjettrup
Wilco Nienaber 43 54 MC 36 MC
MJ Maguire
Nathan Kimsey 44 MC
Frederik Schott MC MC
Andrew Wilson MC 25 MC
Tapio Pulkkanen MC 10 MC 40 4
Luis Carrera
Richard Sterne 48 MC MC 59 2 6
Caleb Surratt MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon
Brandon Wu MC
Matthew Baldwin 35 Ret MC MC
Callum Tarren
Ryan Van Velzen MC Wd
Maximilian Kieffer MC 54 42 MC MC MC MC MC 51
Ian Snyman
Shubhankar Sharma 63 MC MC MC MC
Thomas Aiken MC Wd MC 24 MC MC MC 66
Herman Loubser
Matthew Southgate 43 2 28 MC 2 MC MC MC
Deon Germishuys 44
Jannik De Bruyn MC
Eddie Pepperell MC MC 28 17 15 44 7 MC MC MC
Alexander Levy Ret MC MC 32 7 MC MC 25
Yurav Premlall 54 MC
Adrian Meronk MC 22 MC MC
Louis Oosthuizen MC 44 10 32 53 6
Zander Lombard 54 MC MC 26 MC MC
Simon Forsstrom MC Wd
Martin Vorster MC MC
Dale Whitnell MC Wd 10
Louis Albertse 19 MC
Harrison Crowe
Bubba Watson
Keenan Davidse MC
Anthony Quayle
Thomas Pieters 28 39 60 50 MC 18
Padraig Harrington 25 MC 17 MC 26 7 MC MC MC 18
George Coetzee MC 17 MC MC MC 47 25 25
Jordan Gumberg MC
Callum Shinkwin 25 44 2 39 10 MC MC 38
Ross Fisher MC 25 MC MC MC 32 2 2 MC 61
Matthias Schwab MC MC 10
Nikhil Rama MC
Oliver Wilson MC 25 MC MC 34 MC MC 1
Jordan Doull
Jasper Stubbs
MJ Viljoen
Tyler Hodge
James Conran
Martin Kaymer 45 MC MC 36 6 56 MC
Kerry Mountcastle
Masahiro Kawamura MC MC MC
Martin Trainer
Rory Franssen MC
Corey Lamb
John Paterson
Phoenix Campbell
Rupert Kaminski MC MC
Matt Jones MC
Ryan Brehm
Brendan Steele
Benjamin Hebert 48 45 46 32 63 MC 4
BjornAkesson MC
Pierre Pineau
Adam Blomme
Andreas Halvorsen
Mink Yu Kim
Veer Ahlawat
Zihao Jin
Gregorio De Leo
Corey Shaun
Tadeas Tetak
Note: No event in 2020 due to Covid

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Andy Swales avatar

Andy Swales

Andy has worked in sports journalism for the past 38 years, and almost three decades as a freelancer.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Golf Form Guide

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  • Andy Swales
Mackenzie Hughes at the Sanderson Farms Championship
The Punter

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
St Andrews Golf Course
The Punter

Sanderson Farms Championship: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Sanderson Farms Championship Tips

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: The Punter's Preview

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Ryder Cup 2025 Sunday Singles Tips: Back Justin Thomas to win his point

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Ryder Cup 2025 Saturday Tips: Back 2-2 tie on second morning

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Ryder Cup 2025 Preview

  • Joe Dyer
Golf...Only Bettor

The 2025 Open Championship Preview

  • Mike Norman