Find Me a 100 Winner: Four long shots chanced at between 129/1 and 349/1

Read Dave Tindall's Sanderson Farms each-way column here

Read my Alfred Dunhill Links Championship preview here

Read my Sanderson Farms Championship preview here

The DP World Tour returns to Scotland this week for the 24th edition of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

The last two winners, Matt Fitzpatrick and Tyrrell Hatton, were both well fancied but it's been a great event for long-shots over the years.

As highlighted in my preview, the 2022 winner, Ryan Fox was matched at a highest price of 95.094/1 on the Betfair Exchange before the off and despite his obvious claims, because he hadn't had a top ten all year, mainly down to injury and illness, Danny Willett was matched at a high of 150.0149/1 before the off in 2021.

Victor Perez was matched at a high of 660.0659/1 seven years ago, Thorbjorn Olesen was matched at 270.0269/1 a decade ago, and the year before that, playing on a sponsor's invite, a woefully out of form Oliver Wilson was understandably matched at 1000.0999/1. A few lucky punters got odds of 240.0239/1 on a David Howell win before the off 12 years ago, Branden Grace was getting on for a triple-figure 13 years ago, and Michael Hoey was a huge outsider in 2011.

I'm happy to chance three, starting with the three-time DP World Tour winner, Ewen Ferguson...

The 1999 Open Champion, Paul Lawrie, won the inaugural edition of the Alfred Dunhill in 2001 and Stephen Gallacher and Colin Montgomerie won the fourth and fifth editions.

Richie Ramsay finished tied for second 11 years ago but that's the closet we've come to witnessing a fourth Scottish winner in the last 20 years so maybe we're due a homeland winner and Ferguson looks a great fit.

Although he's yet to win on the DP World Tour on a links layout, he won the Boys Amateur at Royal Liverpool in 2013, finished a very respectable 22nd in the Open last year and he was 12th in the Scottish Open at the Renaissance Club two years ago.

His first victory on Tour was in the Qatar Masters around the exposed Doha Golf Club three years ago and that's an event that tends to go the way of a links exponent year after year.

Ferguson will be more than capable of handling the blustery conditions forecasted and although he missed the cut at the Open de France last time out two weeks ago, he finished an excellent third at the BMW PGA Championship the week before and he looks worth chancing at a triple-figure price.

Recommended Bet Back Ewen Ferguson (2 Units) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

It's now 10 years since Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen claimed the title at a juicy price and fellow Dane, Jacob Skov Olesen, has drifted to a fabulous price to emulate his compatriot.

Olesen is yet to win on the DP World Tour, but the 26-year-old has only played in 27 events and he's already finished inside the top 10 six times since turning pro in November last year.

His third placed finish in the Nexo Championship at the Trump International Golf Links two months ago is his best to date but we really shouldn't have been surprised by that performance given he won the Amateur Championship in foul conditions at the Ballyliffin Golf Club last year. He clearly relishes playing links golf.

The weather forecast is in his favour if his victory in Ireland is anything to go by and following victories by Olesen in 2015 and by Lucas Bjerregaard in 2018, he's bidding to become the third Dane to win in 10 years.

Recommended Bet Back Jacob Skov Olesen (1U) EXC 280.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The 2021 winner, Danny Willett, has just one top 10 to his name this year, at the Farmers Insurance Open way back in January so a case can't be made on current form but that's not stopped him before.

The 37-year-old Sheffielder, who was a surprise winner of the US Masters nine years ago, has won eight times on the DP World Tour and often at a huge price.

Dogged by injury, he hasn't tasted victory since winning here three years ago but given his propensity to find form out of the blue, he's a decent price at well over 300/1301.00.

Recommended Bet Back Danny Willett (1U) EXC 350.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

As highlighted in my preview, this week's PGA Tour event, the Sanderson Farms Championship, has also been a fair event for long-shots with five of the last 10 winners going off at a triple-figure price.

Having got a bit carried away in Scotland, I'm limiting myself to one outsider here, but I really like his chances.

The Sanderson Farms is a birdie-fest that usually comes down to putting so the fact that Davis Riley ranks 14th for Putting Average on the PGA Tour is a big plus and the fact that he's playing in his home state of Mississippi is also a plus as this a title that tends to go to someone from the southern States.

At home in the south, Riley won in Texas on the Korn Ferry Tour before getting off the mark on the PGA Tour in neighbouring Louisiana at the Zurich Classic pairs event, and he hacked up in Texas at the Charles Schwab Challenge in May last year to win his first individual PGA Tour title by an impressive five strokes.

He highlighted his ability to play well out of the blue when an excellent second behind Scottie Scheffler in the US PGA Championship at Quail Hollow in May after a run of ordinary form and a missed cut at the Myrtle Beach Classic and he looks well worth chancing at getting on for 200/1201.00.

Recommended Bet Back Davis Riley (2Us) EXC 180.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Now read more Golf tips and previews here.