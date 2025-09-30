Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 35/1 to 50/1

35/1 36.00 Emiliano Grillo enjoys this test and has incentive

Introduction to the Sanderson Farms Championship

While a good chunk of Europe's triumphant Ryder Cup team jet over to Scotland to contest the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Rasmus Hojgaard is the one player from either side at Bethpage Black who stays on in America to contest a PGA Tour event.

Poor Rasmus was the only one of the 24 players to finish on zero points but he still played his part and here in Mississippi he has brother Nicolai to swap stories with.

This is the 12th edition of the Sanderson Farms and it's the second leg of the seven-tournament Fall Series where cards and exemptions are up for grabs.

Country Club of Jackson is the regular host: a stock par 72 that is tree-lined with fast Bermuda greens.

If the run-off areas bring Donald Ross to mind, that's because John Fought, who updated the course in 2008, was heavily influenced by the legendary designer.

Birdies are very much needed and the play-off number last year was 23-under, a new record after the previous nine were won with scores from 17-under to 22-under.

It's not the easiest course to find a reliable path to victory or skillset. For example, Luke List won two years ago not because he hit his irons great but due to strong putting. That's exactly the opposite of what we would have expected from him.

Course form can help though. Sergio Garcia won on debut in 2020 but the last four winners - Sam Burns, Mackenzie Hughes, List and Kevin Yu - had all shown something previously at the Country Club of Jackson.

If course form is a decent starting point, that line of thinking sweeps up Emiliano Grillo. The Argentine has finished 39th or better in five of his six starts at the Country Club of Jackson and that includes fifth in 2022 and 11th last year.

He was top 15 for Strokes Gained: Putting in both those two good finishes while three times Grillo has ranked in the top 12 for SG: Approach here.

Recalling his top five in 2022, he said: "I remember having a chance going into the final nine holes. I started good with a birdie on 10 and 11, then missed a short putt on 12, and then a big number on 14."

Grillo was actually tied for the lead on the back nine but the triple-bogey eight on 14th killed him.

A year earlier, he talked about his liking for the course. "I know you're going to have perfect greens, these are probably the best greens of all year.

"It's a golf course that I like, it fits my eye and it's Bermuda. You know, I live in Florida for eight years, so I know what I'm going to find and I know what I have to do and all I have to do is just execute the shots."

It certainly sounds like a place where he can thrive if in form and Grillo can certainly claim that.

Starting from a 20th at May's Myrtle Beach Classic, the two-time PGA Tour winner has pieced together seven top 25s in his last 12 starts.

That includes a second place finish in the John Deere and fourth at the Procure Championship on his latest start a couple of weeks ago.

Grillio has plenty of extra incentive too.

Players who finish in the Top 10 of the FedExCup Fall (51-60) qualify for next year's Signature Events at Pebble Beach and Riviera (Genesis Invitational).

Right now, Grillo is one spot out in 61st so this is a great opportunity to play his way in.

Take the 35/136.00 (1/5 Odds, 8 Places).

Three years ago, Mark Hubbard went into the final round of the Sanderson Farms Championship with a one-shot lead. A disappointing Sunday saw him sign for a 74 and finish tied for fifth.

Hubbard returned a year later and closed with a pair of 67s to finish sixth so clearly he likes this set-up. Even last year's 66th place had started positively when he opened 69-66.

We're on Bermuda grass greens here and that blodes well for Hubbard. Looking at his last two starts on such surfaces, he was seventh at the Myrtle Beach Classic and third at the Wyndham Championship where he shot bookend 63s.

The Wyndham has been a great pointer for success here given the Donald Ross link so Hubbard's strong show there helps build his case.

Speaking that week in August, he noted: "I felt like I played pretty good the entire season, I just don't feel like I've gotten a ton out of my game as much as I'd like.

"I will say I feel like I've putted better the second half, so that usually helps with your scoring. So I would attribute it to that."

It's a fair point. He's 46th in SG: Putting right now and hasn't lost strokes on the greens in any event since late March.

In a weak field, this is a chance for Hubbard to get that elusive first win.

Patrick Fishburn had a first look at Jackson last year, starting brightly with a 67 before a gradual fall to 48th. But he's a player who I think can win one of these low-key events and I'm happy to give him a whirl this week.

Fishburn's results over the last 15 months show lots of inconsistenty and a plethora of missed cuts.

But when he's on, the results follow.

In 34 starts, beginning last July, Fishburn has failed to make the weekend 14 times but he's also delivered eight top eights.

For reference, a rather more famous Patrick, Ryder Cup star Cantlay, has posted just five top eights over that same period (although in fewer starts it has to be said).

Two of Fishburn's top eights have come in his last five starts: sixth at the ISCO Championship and eighth at the Wyndham Championship which, as mentioned, is a good pointer.

A fine driver who can putt, Fishburn's 6th spot in Round 4 Scoring could also come in handy.

The man from Utah closed with a pair of 65s at Sedgefield (Wyndham) so hopefully he'll get to lean on those good vibes if he gets in contention.

At 95th in the FedEx Cup standings, he'll also be keen to lock in his card by finishing in the top 100.

