Sanderson Farms Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Dave Tindall's three to back up to 75/1

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's a sunny day opening day at the Country Club of Jackson. Temperatures start at around 70 degrees and climb into the 90s after midday.

Wind speeds go up a little from 6mph early on to 10mph in the afternoon but there's no real sign of any bias.

The last time Christiaan Bezuidenhout teed it up on the PGA Tour, he opened with a 65 at the Wyndham Championship to sit eighth after day one.

Two starts earlier he shared the lead after 18 holes of the Open Championship at Royal Portrush.

Those impressive openers back up a pair of excellent Thursday performances in this tournament.

The South African has played this event just twice and both times he ended the opening lap in the top four.

A 5-under 67 put Bezuidenhout third after round one in 2022 while a year later a 6-under 66 left him fourth on the R1 leaderboard and paved the way for a top six finish.

That's all good enough for a punt at 75/176.00 (1/4, 5 Places).

Recommended Bet Back Christiaan Bezuidenhout each-way for FRL SBK 75/1

I wonder if the Euros in the field might just be walking a little taller this week after what happened in the Ryder Cup.

Germany's Matti Schmid is one who could turn the vibes into a low opener and I'll take him at 60/161.00.

Schmid opened with a 63 at July's 3M Open to sit fourth while he also ended day one of the Scottish Open in the top five.

Go down his record and there are plenty of good R1 positions.

At this course, he didn't do anything on his first two visits but last year he had a strong final 54 holes, moving from 73rd after day one to finish 16th.

A big hitter who putts well, this track should suit.

Recommended Bet Back Matti Schmid each-way for FRL SBK 60/1

First-round leads aren't shared out equally. Some players get one and can then have them in bunches.

Mackenzie Hughes has two in his last 12 starts, the latest at the Procure Championship where he posted a 63 that helped him finish seventh at the end of the week.

Of course, the Canadian is also a former winner here and although he didn't lead after the opening lap, he was in front at halfway after a Friday 63.

Last year he started out with a 65 to slot inside the top five when round one was in the books while he ended the week in eighth after a closing 64.

Hughes can clearly go low on this track and he's worth a whirl at 50s.

Recommended Bet Back Mackenzie Hughes each-way for FRL SBK 50/1

