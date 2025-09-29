Golf Form Guide

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

Mackenzie Hughes at the Sanderson Farms Championship
Mackenzie Hughes enjoys playing at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Get players' form and course stats as the PGA Tour resumes normal service at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship as we highlight six players to watch...

  • Get all the form pointers for this week's PGA Tour event

  • Scheffler in the field for the Procore Championship 

  • We pick out those showing good course and current form

After a thrilling Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour is back this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship. Steve Rawlings' provides an in-depth preview of the tournament at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi. 

Below you can read the form stats on the players taking part. First, we pick out three players who are in great current form and a further trio who have shown an aptitude for the course.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form

Akshay Bhatia 20/121.00

Bhatia is the pre-tournament favourite at Jackson this week and that's based on current form. The American finished tied-11th last time out at the Procore Championship and came 13th in his prior appearance at the Tour Championship. After a couple of weeks, he should be refreshed and raring to go.  

Min Woo Lee 25/126.00

Min Woo Lee's appearances have been thin on the ground in the past few months but they have not been short on quality. The Australian finished fifth last time out and 11th the week before, so if he continues that momentum in Jackson, he will be a contender to add to his sole career title so far.

Rasmus Hojgaard 28/129.00

Hojgaard missed in the BMW Championship last time out but that performane is an anomaly when it comes to his recent form. Prior to that disappointment at Wentworth, the Dane tied for second at the OMEGA European Masters just a fortnight after doing the same at the Danish Championship.

Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form

Mackenzie Hughes 35/136.00

Of those playing at the Country Club of Jackson this week, Mackenzie Hughes boasts the best course form. The Canadian averages 68.29 across his 14 rounds over the past six years at this week's venue. What's more Hughes, finished tied for seventh at the Procore three weeks ago so brings decent current form to Mississippi. Could these factors be a winning combination? At 35/136.00 it is worth a shot. 

Henrik Norlander 90/191.00

Not far behind Hughes, when it comes to averages, is Norlander. He averages 68.68 at this week's venue, over 22 rounds, and yet he is a considerably longer 90/191.00 in the tournament winner market. He missed the cut at the Procore, and his best recent performance was finishing tied for 62nd at the Wynhdham Championships, but the Sweded clearly loves playing at Jackson.

Alex Smalley 35/136.00

Alex Smalley is another one who is right up there when it comes to course form. He averages 68.71 from 14 rounds. The American failed to make the cut at either the Procore or the Wyndham, so needs to raise his game. He finished 28th, however, at this year's US PGA Championship and tied fifh the week before at the Myrtle Beach Classic. Hailing from North Carolina, Smalley may relish the chance to rediscover his best form in the south this week.

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Jackson (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.29: Mackenzie Hughes (14)
68.68: Henrik Norlander (22)
68.71: Alex Smalley (14)
68.80: Kevin Yu (10)
68.90: Garrick Higgo (10)
68.92: Taylor Moore (12)
68.92: Trey Mullinax (12)
69.00: Cameron Champ (10)
69.08: Beau Hossler (12)
69.17: Aaron Wise (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read our guide to the player form stats for this week's Alfred Dunhill Championship

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31 W30
Akshay Bhatia 11 13 26 6 Wd 25
Min Woo Lee 5 11 68
JT Poston 30 22 11
Sam Stevens 42 54 MC 2
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 2 13 2 34
Jacob Bridgeman 27 19 17 38 MC
Mackenzie Hughes 7 56 53
Thriston Lawrence MC MC 1 MC MC MC
Matt Wallace 46 2 33 64 27 3
Byeong Hun An 57 MC MC
Davis Thompson 19 11 MC
Tom Hoge MC 33 64 MC
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 50 62 20
Davis Riley 32 MC MC
Kevin Yu 32 MC MC
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC 2 34 55
Tom Kim 72 Wd 28
Stephan Jaeger 48 MC
Matti Schmid MC MC 38 31 61
Emiliano Grillo 4 50 44 20
Erik van Rooyen 24 56 MC 62 Wd MC
McClure Meissner 47 2 14
Mark Hubbard 38 3 61
William Mouw 38 7
Michael Thorbjornsen 13 38 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen MC 20 16 62 14
Max McGreevy MC 34 MC
Pierceson Coody 27 61 MC MC MC 3
Beau Hossler 47 15 MC
Patrick Fishburn 38 8 44
Eric Cole 43 74 MC
Ryo Hisatsune 13 MC MC
Sami Valimaki MC 2 8 34 MC
Rico Hoey 9 67 57
Victor Perez 32 MC 38 28
Nick Dunlap MC MC
Keith Mitchell 53 MC MC
Max Homa 19 MC 39
Patrick Rodgers MC 33 MC 38 15 MC
Taylor Moore MC MC 14
Jesper Svensson 72 MC 29 MC 14
David Lipsky MC 44 3
Kevin Roy MC MC 28
Niklas Norgaard 14 MC* MC MC 16 MC 68
Vince Whaley 38 74 57
Matt Kuchar 13 44
Matthieu Pavon MC MC 72 44
Garrick Higgo 7 MC 39
Alex Smalley MC MC 44
Lee Hodges 55 MC
Takumi Kanaya 1 MC MC MC 7
Doug Ghim 26 MC MC
Andrew Putnam MC MC MC
Antoine Rozner 12 31 33 MC 72
Luke Clanton MC 67 61
Justin Lower MC 44 MC
Matteo Manassero MC 37 40 MC
Harry Higgs MC 27 25
Carson Young MC 60 28
Seamus Power 47 MC 44 28
Lanto Griffin 3 23 MC
Hayden Springer 57 18 MC
Adam Hadwin MC MC 44
Jackson Suber MC MC MC
Isaiah Salinda 13 Wd 53
Joel Dahmen MC 15 39
Steven Fisk 30 60 74
Chandler Phillips MC 34 MC
Taylor Montgomery 27 30 MC 18 2 12
Sam Ryder MC 19 68
Paul Peterson MC 55 MC
Chan Kim MC MC MC MC
David Skinns 53 55 57
Patton Kizzire MC 44 MC
Ricky Castillo 30 23 MC
Adam Schenk 30 MC MC
Kris Ventura MC MC MC
Ben Kohles 26 MC 20
Henrik Norlander MC 62 72
Zach Johnson MC MC
Danny Walker MC MC MC
Quade Cummins 43 64 15 12 MC MC
Chad Ramey 30 MC 28
Ben Silverman MC MC 61
Thomas Rosenmueller 64 67 25
Noah Goodwin MC 23 10
Adam Svensson MC MC 14
Frankie Capan MC MC Wd
Greyson Sigg 19 MC 39
Brice Garnett MC MC 57
Jeremy Paul MC 40 MC
Cameron Champ MC 28
Peter Malnati 57 62 MC
Will Gordon MC MC MC
Luke List 30 MC MC
Rafael Campos MC MC MC
Taylor Dickson MC 71 76
Brandt Snedeker 19 50 MC MC
John Pak 64 MC MC
Will Chandler 70 MC MC
Zac Blair 47 MC MC 44
Tim Widing MC
Trey Mullinax 47 67 MC
Matthew NeSmith 59 MC MC MC 15
Ben Martin MC 63 28 MC
Kevin Streelman 57 MC MC
Cristobal Del Solar MC MC 61
Camilo Villegas MC MC 53
Trevor Cone 67 44 61
Matthew Riedel MC 38 MC
Braden Thornberry 57 MC MC
Kevin Velo 38 MC MC
Hayden Buckley MC MC
Francesco Molinari MC MC 16
Kaito Onishi MC MC MC Wd MC
Mason Andersen MC MC
Norman Xiong
Ryan Palmer MC MC MC
Harrison Endycott MC MC MC MC
Anders Albertson 67 MC MC 68
Gordon Sargent MC MC MC
Ryan Armour MC
Aaron Wise Wd
Michael La Sasso 44
Vince Covello 57
David Ford MC MC 75
Kye Meeks MC 33 MC MC MC MC 26
Joseph Bramlett 26 44
Dylan Wu 28 Dq
Trace Crowe MC 5 2 41
Scott Piercy MC MC Wd Wd MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC 38 MC
Martin Laird 57 62 MC 42
James Hahn MC
Austin Cook MC MC 46 25 54 MC
Jonathan Byrd 19
Nick Watney MC MC MC
Grant Landry
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15
Akshay Bhatia 43 MC
Min Woo Lee
JT Poston MC MC 3 11 54 53 29
Sam Stevens 37 MC 67
Rasmus Hojgaard
Jacob Bridgeman 11
Mackenzie Hughes 8 MC 1 35 26
Thriston Lawrence
Matt Wallace MC
Byeong Hun An MC MC 3
Davis Thompson 16 67 35
Tom Hoge 13 MC 28 39 MC MC MC 70
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 6 39
Davis Riley MC MC 19 MC MC 39
Kevin Yu 1 MC 19
Nicolai Hojgaard
Tom Kim
Stephan Jaeger 23 25 30 26 MC 14 51 MC
Matti Schmid 16 MC MC
Emiliano Grillo 11 MC 5 39 35 39
Erik van Rooyen 16
McClure Meissner 37
Mark Hubbard 63 6 5 MC MC 54
William Mouw
Michael Thorbjornsen 8
Thorbjorn Olesen
Max McGreevy MC MC MC
Pierceson Coody MC
Beau Hossler 2 28 57 10
Patrick Fishburn 48
Eric Cole 16 35 MC
Ryo Hisatsune MC
Sami Valimaki 63
Rico Hoey 68
Victor Perez
Nick Dunlap 28
Keith Mitchell 3 MC MC MC MC
Max Homa MC MC
Patrick Rodgers MC 54 MC MC 61 14 20
Taylor Moore 42 24 17 53
Jesper Svensson
David Lipsky MC 51 MC MC
Kevin Roy MC 76
Niklas Norgaard
Vince Whaley 16 28 61 65 64 45
Matt Kuchar MC
Matthieu Pavon
Garrick Higgo MC 16 3
Alex Smalley 5 16 MC 31
Lee Hodges 48 43 30 45
Takumi Kanaya
Doug Ghim 33 MC 58 23 MC 71
Andrew Putnam 30 MC 53 34
Antoine Rozner
Luke Clanton
Justin Lower 28 MC 45
Matteo Manassero
Harry Higgs 68 MC MC
Carson Young 48 MC 77
Seamus Power 11 30 MC MC 19 18 29
Lanto Griffin 28 MC 11 MC
Hayden Springer 8
Adam Hadwin 45 45 28
Jackson Suber MC
Isaiah Salinda
Joel Dahmen MC 13 13 51 51 MC
Steven Fisk
Chandler Phillips 33 MC
Taylor Montgomery Wd 9
Sam Ryder MC 51 45 51 MC MC MC
Paul Peterson
Chan Kim 33
David Skinns 37 MC 53
Patton Kizzire 11 MC MC MC 59 MC 10 MC 4
Ricky Castillo
Adam Schenk MC MC MC 32 36 7 43
Kris Ventura 6
Ben Kohles 16 MC
Henrik Norlander 28 2 24 4 4 MC 39
Zach Johnson MC MC 23 14
Danny Walker
Quade Cummins MC MC
Chad Ramey Wd 16 MC 63 26
Ben Silverman MC 39 7
Thomas Rosenmueller
Noah Goodwin
Adam Svensson MC 16 54 MC MC 39
Frankie Capan
Greyson Sigg MC MC 9 MC
Brice Garnett 63 MC 54 56 MC MC 43 MC 9
Jeremy Paul
Cameron Champ MC 9 28 1
Peter Malnati MC 51 45 51 2 45 MC 34 68 1
Will Gordon 48 MC 30 53 MC
Luke List 42 1 73 17 MC MC 2 28
Rafael Campos MC 61
Taylor Dickson
Brandt Snedeker 16 65 MC 17 45
John Pak
Will Chandler
Zac Blair MC MC MC MC MC 18
Tim Widing
Trey Mullinax 42 MC MC 4 MC Wd 57 73
Matthew NeSmith 48 25 9 MC 17 MC
Ben Martin 16 MC MC 59 18
Kevin Streelman 42 MC 24 31 4 MC 10 18 MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC 23 26
Trevor Cone 73 45
Matthew Riedel
Braden Thornberry MC
Kevin Velo
Hayden Buckley MC MC 19 4 63
Francesco Molinari
Kaito Onishi
Mason Andersen
Norman Xiong MC 26
Ryan Palmer 68
Harrison Endycott 28 MC
Anders Albertson MC 5
Gordon Sargent
Ryan Armour MC MC 13 MC 46 MC 54 1 MC
Aaron Wise 26 17 39 25 MC
Michael La Sasso
Vince Covello MC
David Ford
Kye Meeks
Joseph Bramlett 63 45 58 44 MC
Dylan Wu MC MC 67 MC
Trace Crowe 42
Scott Piercy MC 19 MC 57
Chesson Hadley 55 35 MC 45 MC MC 2 MC
Martin Laird 48 56 MC MC 28 MC 7 MC
James Hahn
Austin Cook 68 MC 67 MC MC 25 MC MC
Jonathan Byrd MC MC 54 39 MC 35 39
Nick Watney MC 73 2 MC
Grant Landry

