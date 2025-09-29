Sanderson Farms Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
Get players' form and course stats as the PGA Tour resumes normal service at this week's Sanderson Farms Championship as we highlight six players to watch...
-
Get all the form pointers for this week's PGA Tour event
-
Scheffler in the field for the Procore Championship
-
We pick out those showing good course and current form
After a thrilling Ryder Cup, the PGA Tour is back this week with the Sanderson Farms Championship. Steve Rawlings' provides an in-depth preview of the tournament at the Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.
Below you can read the form stats on the players taking part. First, we pick out three players who are in great current form and a further trio who have shown an aptitude for the course.
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on current form
Bhatia is the pre-tournament favourite at Jackson this week and that's based on current form. The American finished tied-11th last time out at the Procore Championship and came 13th in his prior appearance at the Tour Championship. After a couple of weeks, he should be refreshed and raring to go.
Min Woo Lee's appearances have been thin on the ground in the past few months but they have not been short on quality. The Australian finished fifth last time out and 11th the week before, so if he continues that momentum in Jackson, he will be a contender to add to his sole career title so far.
Hojgaard missed in the BMW Championship last time out but that performane is an anomaly when it comes to his recent form. Prior to that disappointment at Wentworth, the Dane tied for second at the OMEGA European Masters just a fortnight after doing the same at the Danish Championship.
Sanderson Farms Championship 2025 - Three contenders based on course form
Of those playing at the Country Club of Jackson this week, Mackenzie Hughes boasts the best course form. The Canadian averages 68.29 across his 14 rounds over the past six years at this week's venue. What's more Hughes, finished tied for seventh at the Procore three weeks ago so brings decent current form to Mississippi. Could these factors be a winning combination? At 35/136.00 it is worth a shot.
Not far behind Hughes, when it comes to averages, is Norlander. He averages 68.68 at this week's venue, over 22 rounds, and yet he is a considerably longer 90/191.00 in the tournament winner market. He missed the cut at the Procore, and his best recent performance was finishing tied for 62nd at the Wynhdham Championships, but the Sweded clearly loves playing at Jackson.
Alex Smalley is another one who is right up there when it comes to course form. He averages 68.71 from 14 rounds. The American failed to make the cut at either the Procore or the Wyndham, so needs to raise his game. He finished 28th, however, at this year's US PGA Championship and tied fifh the week before at the Myrtle Beach Classic. Hailing from North Carolina, Smalley may relish the chance to rediscover his best form in the south this week.
Stroke Averages
Lowest 10 At Jackson (2019-24)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.29: Mackenzie Hughes (14)
68.68: Henrik Norlander (22)
68.71: Alex Smalley (14)
68.80: Kevin Yu (10)
68.90: Garrick Higgo (10)
68.92: Taylor Moore (12)
68.92: Trey Mullinax (12)
69.00: Cameron Champ (10)
69.08: Beau Hossler (12)
69.17: Aaron Wise (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|W30
|Akshay Bhatia
|11
|13
|26
|6
|Wd
|25
|Min Woo Lee
|5
|11
|68
|JT Poston
|30
|22
|11
|Sam Stevens
|42
|54
|MC
|2
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|2
|13
|2
|34
|Jacob Bridgeman
|27
|19
|17
|38
|MC
|Mackenzie Hughes
|7
|56
|53
|Thriston Lawrence
|MC
|MC
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matt Wallace
|46
|2
|33
|64
|27
|3
|Byeong Hun An
|57
|MC
|MC
|Davis Thompson
|19
|11
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|33
|64
|MC
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|50
|62
|20
|Davis Riley
|32
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|32
|MC
|MC
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|2
|34
|55
|Tom Kim
|72
|Wd
|28
|Stephan Jaeger
|48
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|MC
|MC
|38
|31
|61
|Emiliano Grillo
|4
|50
|44
|20
|Erik van Rooyen
|24
|56
|MC
|62
|Wd
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|47
|2
|14
|Mark Hubbard
|38
|3
|61
|William Mouw
|38
|7
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|13
|38
|MC
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|MC
|20
|16
|62
|14
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|34
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|27
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|3
|Beau Hossler
|47
|15
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|38
|8
|44
|Eric Cole
|43
|74
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|13
|MC
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|MC
|2
|8
|34
|MC
|Rico Hoey
|9
|67
|57
|Victor Perez
|32
|MC
|38
|28
|Nick Dunlap
|MC
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|53
|MC
|MC
|Max Homa
|19
|MC
|39
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|33
|MC
|38
|15
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|MC
|14
|Jesper Svensson
|72
|MC
|29
|MC
|14
|David Lipsky
|MC
|44
|3
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|MC
|28
|Niklas Norgaard
|14
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|68
|Vince Whaley
|38
|74
|57
|Matt Kuchar
|13
|44
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|MC
|72
|44
|Garrick Higgo
|7
|MC
|39
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|MC
|44
|Lee Hodges
|55
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|1
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|Doug Ghim
|26
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|12
|31
|33
|MC
|72
|Luke Clanton
|MC
|67
|61
|Justin Lower
|MC
|44
|MC
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|37
|40
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|27
|25
|Carson Young
|MC
|60
|28
|Seamus Power
|47
|MC
|44
|28
|Lanto Griffin
|3
|23
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|57
|18
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|MC
|MC
|44
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|13
|Wd
|53
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|15
|39
|Steven Fisk
|30
|60
|74
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|34
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|27
|30
|MC
|18
|2
|12
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|19
|68
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|55
|MC
|Chan Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|David Skinns
|53
|55
|57
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|44
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|30
|23
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|30
|MC
|MC
|Kris Ventura
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|26
|MC
|20
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|62
|72
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|MC
|Danny Walker
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Quade Cummins
|43
|64
|15
|12
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|30
|MC
|28
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|61
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|64
|67
|25
|Noah Goodwin
|MC
|23
|10
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|MC
|14
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Greyson Sigg
|19
|MC
|39
|Brice Garnett
|MC
|MC
|57
|Jeremy Paul
|MC
|40
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|28
|Peter Malnati
|57
|62
|MC
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|30
|MC
|MC
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|71
|76
|Brandt Snedeker
|19
|50
|MC
|MC
|John Pak
|64
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|70
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|47
|MC
|MC
|44
|Tim Widing
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|47
|67
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|Ben Martin
|MC
|63
|28
|MC
|Kevin Streelman
|57
|MC
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|MC
|61
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|53
|Trevor Cone
|67
|44
|61
|Matthew Riedel
|MC
|38
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|57
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|38
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|Francesco Molinari
|MC
|MC
|16
|Kaito Onishi
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|MC
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Harrison Endycott
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|67
|MC
|MC
|68
|Gordon Sargent
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|Wd
|Michael La Sasso
|44
|Vince Covello
|57
|David Ford
|MC
|MC
|75
|Kye Meeks
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|26
|Joseph Bramlett
|26
|44
|Dylan Wu
|28
|Dq
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|5
|2
|41
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|Martin Laird
|57
|62
|MC
|42
|James Hahn
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|46
|25
|54
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|19
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Grant Landry
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`20
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|Akshay Bhatia
|43
|MC
|Min Woo Lee
|JT Poston
|MC
|MC
|3
|11
|54
|53
|29
|Sam Stevens
|37
|MC
|67
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Jacob Bridgeman
|11
|Mackenzie Hughes
|8
|MC
|1
|35
|26
|Thriston Lawrence
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|Byeong Hun An
|MC
|MC
|3
|Davis Thompson
|16
|67
|35
|Tom Hoge
|13
|MC
|28
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|70
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|6
|39
|Davis Riley
|MC
|MC
|19
|MC
|MC
|39
|Kevin Yu
|1
|MC
|19
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|Tom Kim
|Stephan Jaeger
|23
|25
|30
|26
|MC
|14
|51
|MC
|Matti Schmid
|16
|MC
|MC
|Emiliano Grillo
|11
|MC
|5
|39
|35
|39
|Erik van Rooyen
|16
|McClure Meissner
|37
|Mark Hubbard
|63
|6
|5
|MC
|MC
|54
|William Mouw
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|8
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|2
|28
|57
|10
|Patrick Fishburn
|48
|Eric Cole
|16
|35
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|63
|Rico Hoey
|68
|Victor Perez
|Nick Dunlap
|28
|Keith Mitchell
|3
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Max Homa
|MC
|MC
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|61
|14
|20
|Taylor Moore
|42
|24
|17
|53
|Jesper Svensson
|David Lipsky
|MC
|51
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|76
|Niklas Norgaard
|Vince Whaley
|16
|28
|61
|65
|64
|45
|Matt Kuchar
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|16
|3
|Alex Smalley
|5
|16
|MC
|31
|Lee Hodges
|48
|43
|30
|45
|Takumi Kanaya
|Doug Ghim
|33
|MC
|58
|23
|MC
|71
|Andrew Putnam
|30
|MC
|53
|34
|Antoine Rozner
|Luke Clanton
|Justin Lower
|28
|MC
|45
|Matteo Manassero
|Harry Higgs
|68
|MC
|MC
|Carson Young
|48
|MC
|77
|Seamus Power
|11
|30
|MC
|MC
|19
|18
|29
|Lanto Griffin
|28
|MC
|11
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|8
|Adam Hadwin
|45
|45
|28
|Jackson Suber
|MC
|Isaiah Salinda
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|13
|13
|51
|51
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|Chandler Phillips
|33
|MC
|Taylor Montgomery
|Wd
|9
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|51
|45
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|Chan Kim
|33
|David Skinns
|37
|MC
|53
|Patton Kizzire
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|10
|MC
|4
|Ricky Castillo
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|32
|36
|7
|43
|Kris Ventura
|6
|Ben Kohles
|16
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|28
|2
|24
|4
|4
|MC
|39
|Zach Johnson
|MC
|MC
|23
|14
|Danny Walker
|Quade Cummins
|MC
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|Wd
|16
|MC
|63
|26
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|39
|7
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Noah Goodwin
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|16
|54
|MC
|MC
|39
|Frankie Capan
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|MC
|9
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|63
|MC
|54
|56
|MC
|MC
|43
|MC
|9
|Jeremy Paul
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|9
|28
|1
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|51
|45
|51
|2
|45
|MC
|34
|68
|1
|Will Gordon
|48
|MC
|30
|53
|MC
|Luke List
|42
|1
|73
|17
|MC
|MC
|2
|28
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|61
|Taylor Dickson
|Brandt Snedeker
|16
|65
|MC
|17
|45
|John Pak
|Will Chandler
|Zac Blair
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Tim Widing
|Trey Mullinax
|42
|MC
|MC
|4
|MC
|Wd
|57
|73
|Matthew NeSmith
|48
|25
|9
|MC
|17
|MC
|Ben Martin
|16
|MC
|MC
|59
|18
|Kevin Streelman
|42
|MC
|24
|31
|4
|MC
|10
|18
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|26
|Trevor Cone
|73
|45
|Matthew Riedel
|Braden Thornberry
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|19
|4
|63
|Francesco Molinari
|Kaito Onishi
|Mason Andersen
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|26
|Ryan Palmer
|68
|Harrison Endycott
|28
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|5
|Gordon Sargent
|Ryan Armour
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|46
|MC
|54
|1
|MC
|Aaron Wise
|26
|17
|39
|25
|MC
|Michael La Sasso
|Vince Covello
|MC
|David Ford
|Kye Meeks
|Joseph Bramlett
|63
|45
|58
|44
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|42
|Scott Piercy
|MC
|19
|MC
|57
|Chesson Hadley
|55
|35
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|Martin Laird
|48
|56
|MC
|MC
|28
|MC
|7
|MC
|James Hahn
|Austin Cook
|68
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|MC
|54
|39
|MC
|35
|39
|Nick Watney
|MC
|73
|2
|MC
|Grant Landry
