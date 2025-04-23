Golf Tips: Best bets for Zurich Classic of New Orleans and Hainan Classic

Steve Rawlings backs Higgo for double success at 49/1 50.00

Zurich Classic of New Orleans tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "I'm happy to swerve the defending champions and favourites, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry, at less than half the price that they went off at 12 months ago. Rory has been home to Northern Ireland after his US Masters victory and, while he'll be on top of the world after completing the career Grand Slam, we're all in the dark as to his wellbeing. A slow start on return wouldn't be a surprise.

"I'm sticking with last week's Corales Puntacana winner, Garrick Higgo, who alongside Ryan Fox, finished alongside Greyserman and Echavarria in tied fourth last year. Fox has been disappointing over the last couple of weeks, but he was 15th at the Houston Open at the end of March, having sat third with a round to go, so he could very easily bounce back to form here again.

"The Kiwi had uninspiring form figures reading MC-MC-79-MC-39 12 months ago. Higgo has a habit of holding his form quite nicely and he clearly likes it here given he was also fourth in the event in 2022 when playing alongside fellow South African, Branden Grace."

Dave Tindall: "Max Greyserman and Nico Echavarria were one of just five pairs to shoot all four rounds in the 60s last year. That shows they combine well using one ball as well as two and having been just two shots behind the playoff number, I'm happy to back them to go even closer and improve on their tied fourth of 12 months ago. Back then, the World Rankings showed Greyserman at 136th and Echavarria way down at 285th.

"They return as the Word Nos. 44 and 50. Even allowing for some LIV skewing, that represents a massive leap and both are players very much on the up. Echavarria has a win and two second places in the last six months while Greyserman is a three-time runner-up over the last nine months. Both played all four rounds at the US Masters."

Dave Tindall: "Aaron Rai has a habit of making fast starts in this event although previously that was with David Lipsky. This time the Englishman pairs up with Sahith Theegala.

"Rai shared the 18-hole lead here last year via a 61 and was also in the top three after the opening fourballs in both 2022 and 2023. Theegala, alongside Justin Suh, was eighth after day one in 2023 so he's made a strong start on Thursday too.

"Rai should still be on a high following his Masters debut and that 27th was fuelled by a good opening round which put him seventh on the day one leaderboard.

"Theegala's form hasn't been as reliable but 29th at Augusta was decent and their contrasting games make them a nice balance this week.

"He's methodical and he can handle the moon balls I hit," Theegala told pgatour.com.

"The two, who rank 23rd (Rai) and 75th (Theegala) in Birdie or Better Percentage, head out early at 8.05am local. Back them at 30/131.00 (1/4 Odds, 5 Places)."

Andy Swales: "Laid out on low-lying delta wetlands, TPC Louisiana covers more than 250 acres and is dotted with more than 100 bunkers. Water comes into play on seven holes, including each of the last three. Although rough is not a major issue, when compared to many PGA Tour venues, the greens are heavily undulating. They are also smaller than the Tour average.

"During the past decade, Dye has made a number of changes to the course. In 2019 the greens were returned to TifEagle Bermuda, having previously been MiniVerde. And, during the winter of 2020/21, a number of bunkers were restored to their original shape. Generally, they are now slightly smaller...

"[Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry are] defending champs and likely favourites this week. Rory tees-up for the first time since winning The Masters, as he seeks his fourth win of 2025. His partner Lowry has also performed well this year with a trio of top-10 finishes."

Hainan Classic tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "We'll know a bit more after the opening round, when we can view the hole averages. But given the 17th is a lengthy par four and that the last hole has been converted from a gettable par five to a lengthy par four, anyone coming from off the pace and posting a score on Sunday, might be worth siding with in-running.

"The market always favours those out on the course over those in the house. Looking at the length of the last two holes, however, I'd favour someone who has completed their final round over anyone with two holes still to play.

"With his market rivals, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and Eugenio Chacarra, paired together on Thursday afternoon, Haotong Li looks fairly priced before the off at around 14/1. The extremely unfortunate break on the first set the tone for Li on Sunday but this looks like a great opportunity for him to bounce back and return to winning ways.

"The 29-year-old has been lightly raced since capturing the Qatar Masters in February but with improving form figures reading 41-16-9-4 since - and with what could prove to be a highly beneficial early tee time on day one - he looks like the man to beat. I was happy to play him modestly before the off."

Matt Cooper: "It's seven years since the big Thai golfer won the last of his four titles on the DP World Tour which makes it all the more extraordinary that he's still only 35 years of age. But it is also only a year since he very nearly made it five wins, when he lost to Jesper Svensson in last spring's Singapore Classic after extra holes.

"His summer was pretty flat after that but he was fifth in the Australian Open in November, eighth in the Ras al Khaimah Championship in January, and in the last two weeks has impressed again. He was third at halfway in the Indian Open before finishing T13, and then third after 54 holes last week in the China Open before recording T10.

"He's bubbling and his long game stats are tempting. He was seventh and 15th for Approach in the last two weeks (and first in the Aussie Open). He's been 21st Off the Tee the last two weeks. And he was also 12th for Putting last week.

"He has a good record on modern Chinese resort courses, too. He won at Hidden Grace in 2015 and has top 15s at Binhai Lake and Sheshan International as well as last week at Enhance Anting."

Steve Rawlings: "It's only five months since 27-year-old Norwegian, Kristoffer Reitan, edged out this week's joint-favourite, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and the promising Spaniard, Angel Ayora, to win the HotelPlanner Grand Final in Spain and he looks like he may represent a bit of value at almost 20 times the Dane's price.

"That victory came a couple of weeks after he'd finished 15th in the Hainan Open and 16th in the Hangzhou Open so he has some reasonable form in China in the book already and although he was a bit disappointing in Shanghai last week, dropping to 69th place with rounds of 75 and 78 over the weekend, this venue looks like it may suit him nicely.

"The Blackstone Course at Mission Hills is very long and wide so it should play to the Norwegian's prestigious long game.

"I backed Reitan earlier in the week when it looked like there may be a reasonable draw bias in favour of Thursday's early starters.

"The forecast has changed somewhat since the beginning of the week and the potential bias appears to have gone now with the forecast changing but Reitan still represents value at 200.0199/1 in what is a weak looking event."

Andy Swales: "Located in the South China Sea, Hainan is known for its tropical climate and beach resorts. It is also China's southernmost point. This week's venue is in the north of Hainan Island, approximately six miles from the coast.

"As with last week's venue in Shanghai, this week's course will be making its DP World Tour debut. The only previous experience of the Blackstone Course hosting a top level professional tournament was the 2011 World Cup of Golf.

"Blackstone is laid out across 350 acres of gently rolling, volcanic turf and will be one of the longest courses on this year's DP World Tour schedule. Sand is more plentiful than at most Tour venues, although water is only really a threat on a handful of holes. This week's event will be co-sanctioned alongside the China Tour...

"Hao Tong Li, Eugenio Chacarra and Tapio Pulkkanen were all well placed to win China's national open when teeing-up for the final round. Indeed, Tong Li and Chacarra were joint leaders of the tournament thru 54 holes...

"Pulkkanen, meanwhile, has stood on five DP World Tour podiums during his career but remains without a victory at this level. His form has improved in recent weeks and his last two starts in Asia have yielded finishes of 13th and seventh."