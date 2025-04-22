Zurich Classic of New Orleans: Dave Tindall's each-way picks from 30/1 to 80/1

Brief history of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Once a standard 72-hole strokeplay tournament, this is now the eighth year of the PGA Tour's lone team event.

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry showed their class to win last year as they posted 25-under before beating surprise packages Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer in a playoff.

The two Irishmen got to that tally by shooting 61 (Thursday fourballs), 70 (Friday foursomes), 64 (Saturday fourballs) and 68 (Sunday foursomes).

They're back for more using the same format, McIlroy now walking to the first tee as a Grand Slam winner after his epic US Masters victory.

TPC Louisiana is a par 72 measuring 7,425 yards. The Pete Dye design has plenty of water hazards and bunkers and once yielded a 59 to Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in fourballs play.

Pleasingly, we have some pairs line-ups you'd absolutely want, brothers Matt and Alex Fitzpatrick (T11 last year) at 45/146.00 and twins Nicolai and Rasmus Hojgaard (MC last year) at 25/126.00. Oh, let's not forget Jeremy and Yannik Paul at 70/171.00.

McIlroy and Lowry are the hot 7/24.50 favourites to defend, with Collin Morikawa and Kurt Kitayama next at 11/112.00.

Max Greyserman and Nico Echavarria were one of just five pairs to shoot all four rounds in the 60s last year.

That shows they combine well using one ball as well as two and having been just two shots behind the playoff number, I'm happy to back them to go even closer and improve on their tied fourth of 12 months ago.

Back then, the World Rankings showed Greyserman at 136th and Echavarria way down at 285th.

They return as the Word Nos. 44 and 50. Even allowing for some LIV skewing, that represents a massive leap and both are players very much on the up.

Echavarria has a win and two second places in the last six months while Greyserman is a three-time runner-up over the last nine months. Both played all four rounds at the US Masters.

How did this duo come about? Pretty random really.

Greyserman said last year: "It was kind of like everyone already picked a team and I didn't really know who I was going to play with and stuff like that, and then I was at player dining and a couple people I was talking to, I was about to say yes, and then Nico WhatsApp messaged me, and I was like, I like you better, so I'm going to play with you."

They obviously hit it off last year and Echavarria ranks 1st for Strokes Gained: Putting this season. Greyserman, at 42nd, is no weak link there and he also gives it a good bash off the tee.

A proven pair, they appeal at the odds - especially with putting so often key in this event.

Recommended Bet Back Greyserman/Echavarria each-way SBK 30/1

The Scandi pairing of Sweden's Jesper Svensson and Denmark's Niklas Norgaard could very well produce some fireworks on their tournament debut.

The eye test tells us that but so do the stats

Head to the PGA Tour's Driving Distance charts and you'll find Norgaard ranked 2nd and Svensson 8th.

And with low scores the name of the game, it's also intriguing to find them sat next to each other in 11th and 12th in the Birdie or Better Percentage rankings.

Svensson started the year with a top 10 at the Sony Open and has made each of his last seven cuts. He was in position for a big week in the Houston Open before fading very late on.

Norgaard hasn't quite kicked on after a top 25 in the Cognizant Classic and three missed cuts represents a sticky patch although the middle of those came after rounds of 72-67 in Houston, the latter scored alongside Svensson. Did a chat there lead to this?

A change of format could be all Norgaard needs and this course should suit the pair.

Svensson is 12th in Putting which adds to their appeal and Norgaard also has positive overall SGP numbers compared to the tour average in 2025.

It should be fun to watch and hopefully they can give us a run at 35/136.00. Each-way terms are 1/5, 6 places.

Recommended Bet Back Svensson/Norgaard each-way SBK 35/1

If Greyserman and Echavarria came together by chance, that's certainly not the case with Patrick Fishburn and Zac Blair.

These two date back to junior high school, Blair saying last year: "Been playing golf since we were little kids in Ogden, Utah. I had to beg him to be my partner at Palm Springs. I think it took like four or five weeks for me to get the answer. But glad I got it done."

Fishburn added: "We go back a long ways, and we spent a lot of time together, and it's cool to be playing well on the PGA Tour on this stage. This is pretty special."

They also have nicely contrasting games, with Fishburn bombing and Blair plotting. It worked very well last year when the duo, like Greyserman and Echavarria, finished tied fourth and just two back.

After a superb best-of-the-day 60 in Saturday's fourballs, Fishburn noted: "It's pretty easy to hit shots when Zac is always in the fairway, always on the green. He's always available. That's kind of been our key word for the week. It's pretty easy for me to swing free knowing that Zac is always going to be there. He had some awesome birdies when we needed them, and we ham-and-egged it really good today."

He added later: "We kept it loose all week, and I think it helped both of our games."

The timing could be ideal for both to shine again.

After a bit of a rough patch, Fishburn really found his form again in Texas last time, closing with a 68 to take fifth place.

Blair also tuned up nicely with 18th at last week's Corales Puntacana where he was 11th after rounds two and three while looking sharp on and around the greens (10th Putting Average and 4th Scrambling).

To be honest, this a week where some completely random teams will be in the mix and it will be hard to work out why.

Hopefully some logic will apply too but it does make sense to maybe look past the names at the front of the betting given the funky format.

Recommended Bet Back Fishburn/Blair each-way SBK 80/1

