Golf Form Guide

Hainan Classic 2025: Form stats for this week's co-sanctioned event

The Blackstone Course at Mission Hills hosted the 2011 World Cup of Golf
No shortage of sand at the Blackstone Course, Mission Hills

The DP World Tour's Asian Swing comes to a close with a second successive tournament in China. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Long, rolling venue with loads of sand

  • Pulkkanen can secure maiden DP World Tour title

  • Smylie ready to challenge for second Tour win

Tournament and Course Notes

The DP World Tour remains in China for the co-sanctioned Hainan Classic at Mission Hills. However, those who competed last week in Shanghai will have travelled over 1,200 miles south to tee-up on the holiday island of Hainan.

Located in the South China Sea, Hainan is known for its tropical climate and beach resorts. It is also China's southernmost point. This week's venue is in the north of Hainan Island, approximately six miles from the coast.

As with last week's venue in Shanghai, this week's course will be making its DP World Tour debut. The only previous experience of the Blackstone Course hosting a top level professional tournament was the 2011 World Cup of Golf.

Blackstone is laid out across 350 acres of gently rolling, volcanic turf and will be one of the longest courses on this year's DP World Tour schedule. Sand is more plentiful than at most Tour venues, although water is only really a threat on a handful of holes. This week's event will be co-sanctioned alongside the China Tour.

Betfair Exchange latest for the Hainan Classic

Six To Watch

With the field for the forthcoming Hainan Classic largely the same as it was in Shanghai last week, it's fair to suggest that the top of the leadboard is likely to be populated by the usual suspects.

Teeing-up at the Blackstone Course this Thursday will be three players who figured highly in last week's exciting conclusion of the Volvo China Open.

Hao Tong Li, Eugenio Chacarra and Tapio Pulkkanen were all well placed to win China's national open when teeing-up for the final round. Indeed, Tong Li and Chacarra were joint leaders of the tournament thru 54 holes.

Both of these golfers have already won on the DP World Tour this season, with Chacarra particularly ready to move to the next level.

The 25-year-old Spaniard turned professional three years ago and immediately signed up with the LIV Tour where he sensationally won a tournament in Bangkok in October 2022.

He has since departed the Saudi-backed Tour and is ready to make a name for himself in more traditional circles. It would be a huge surprise if he didn't contend again this coming weekend.

Pulkkanen, meanwhile, has stood on five DP World Tour podiums during his career but remains without a victory at this level. His form has improved in recent weeks and his last two starts in Asia have yielded finishes of 13th and seventh.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Hainan Classic

The consistent Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen goes again, while Ding Wengyi and Elvis Smylie should also be taken seriously.

Smylie claimed his first DP World Tour title in his native Australia before Christmas and he's a player who appears to be heading towards the world's top 100. He tied-15th in Shanghai on Sunday.

As for Wengyi, he posted a top-10 on home soil at the weekend and has played solidly on Tour this year. He could easily make it back-to-back victories for China following Ashun Wu's success on Sunday.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Check out the form stats for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 10 22 2
Keita Nakajima MC 2 2
Romain Langasque 26 MC 28 19 58
Matthew Jordan 32 12 6 45
Jorge Campillo MC 31 65 46 28
Hao Tong Li 4 9 16 41
Julien Guerrier 22 40 MC
Sebastian Soderberg MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra 4 1 20
Johannes Veerman MC MC MC MC
Daniel Hillier 36 48 36 12
Calum Hill MC 48 49 1
Sam Bairstow 22 MC 43 9 11
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 17 20 7 41
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 66 17 MC
Joost Luiten 14 3 36 42 11 MC
Nacho Elvira 26 MC 20 11
Elvis Smylie 15 53 8
Connor Syme MC 9 MC 13
Andy Sullivan MC 28 57 37
Adrian Otaegui 26 MC 25 MC MC
Robin Williams 43 MC 14 MC MC
Brandon Stone 36 6 20 30 16
Dylan Naidoo MC 10 16 MC 1 32
Bernd Wiesberger 43 Wd MC 57
Yuto Katsuragawa MC 6
Pablo Larrazabal 56 10 MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 71 43 MC MC MC
Hamish Brown MC MC MC
Jeff Winther MC 31 43 53
Joakim Lagergren 65 MC 56 13
Ashun Wu 1 26 MC
Mink Yu Kim 15 Dq 49 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC 49 MC 25 MC
Grant Forrest MC MC 64
Andrea Pavan MC 10 MC 7 MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC 43 36 37 58 MC
Martin Couvra MC 31 14 MC 53
Marcus Kinhult 15 48 MC 53
Richie Ramsay MC MC 42 25
Joshua Berry 43 26 6 2 1 MC 7
Jason Scrivener 43 31 MC
Sean Crocker MC 52 Wd MC
Scott Jamieson 36 MC 9
Fabrizio Zanotti 36 58 9
Casey Jarvis 20 31 MC MC MC 20 32
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 10 13 MC
Oliver Lindell 66 54 28 MC MC
Deon Germishuys MC 17 MC MC MC 3 58
Zander Lombard MC MC MC 70 MC MC
Conor Purcell 15 MC MC MC
KazumaKobori 20 9 MC 25 31
Ricardo Gouveia 32 17 14 MC MC 20
Aaron Cockerill MC 29 MC 37 MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC 31 20 25 16 31
Gavin Green MC 31 20 57 25 MC
Marcel Schneider 10 MC MC 13
Marco Penge 26 MC 49 19 3 20
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC 56 57 MC MC
Tom Vaillant 26 54 43 MC MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon 36 MC 65 MC MC 31
Brandon Wu 10 MC 49 MC MC
Frederik Schott 24 6 37 MC 67 67 7 MC
Matthew Baldwin 54 MC MC MC 58
Kristoffer Reitan 69 31 MC MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 7 13 36 MC 31
Benjamin Hebert MC 17 49 13
Jordan Gumberg 49 MC 14 42 37 53
Taichi Kho 32 6 8
Manuel Elvira MC MC 9 MC 46 60
Maximilian Kieffer 49 MC MC MC
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC 14 MC
Andrew Wilson MC Wd MC
Niklas Lemke 22 37 13
Jack Senior 63 43 MC MC MC
Jannik De Bruyn 22 MC MC MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC MC MC MC
Callum Tarren 43 MC 14 65 MC
Zihao Jin MC MC 7
Ben Schmidt 54 MC 57 28
Alexander Levy 36 MC MC 52 60
Jacob Skov Olesen 8 7 13
Ross Fisher 66 58 MC 76 MC
Edoardo Molinari 36 9 43
Gregorio De Leo 37 19 MC 5 12
BjornAkesson MC MC MC 30 MC MC
Mikael Lindberg MC MC 43 MC MC MC
Pierre Pineau MC MC MC 25 MC
Ding Wen Yi 8 14 14 20
Dan Erickson MC 3 57 6 41 MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC MC MC MC
Santiago Tarrio MC 50 11 37 31 15
James Morrison MC MC MC MC
Lloyd Jefferson Go 56
Louis Albertse MC MC MC 28 37 MC 31 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 60 MC MC MC 54
Wil Besseling MC 60
Sampson Yunhe Zheng MC 40
Ockie Strydom MC MC
Sam Hutsby MC MC MC Wd MC MC
NicolaiKristensen 18 MC 57 MC MC
Daniel Gale 63 56 26 MC
Jamie Donaldson 56 33 66 MC
Tadeas Tetak 18 20 71 MC 13 MC
Clement Sordet MC MC 61 48
Matthew Cheung MC
Alexander George Frances 43 MC MC MC
Yan Han Zhou 43
Brett Coletta MC MC
Justin Harding 29 26 48 54 MC
Albert Boneta 5 44 22 14 48 MC
Corey Shaun MC MC 65 60
Alexander Knappe 49 60 62
Daniel List Wd MC 15 76 MC MC
Jean Bekirian 54 26 MC MC MC
Zheng-Kai Bai 26 63 6
Bowen Xiao 49 MC
Davis Bryant 4 26 6 41
Jan Schneider MC
Wo-Cheng Ye MC MC
Shun Yat Hak 72
KP Lin MC
Jake Vincent MC
Gordan Brixi MC
Gregory Foo MC
Xue Wen Luo MC
Lawrence Ting 60
Sydney Chung MC
Shinichi Mizuno MC MC
Enhua Liu MC
Zi Hao Chen MC
Lin Qiang Li 69
Isaac Lam MC
Senshou Cao MC
Yilong Chen MC
Chuan-Lin Jian 63
Yi-Tseng Huang MC
Oliver Roberts 40
Nan-Nan Shen MC
Yu-Jui Liu MC
Cheng Jin MC
Takumi Hayashi MC
Zi Wang MC
Yang Tong MC
Gen Nagai MC MC
Bastien Amat MC MC MC 65 MC
Yi Hao Fu MC
Ji Cheng Fan MC
Haizhao Tang MC
Hongfu Wu MC
GeorgeWorrall MC MC
Yuze Zhang MC
Kymer Xuzhong Li MC
Junseo Lee
Daan Huizing 24 MC MC 53 7 31 42
Adri Arnaus 47 4 22 29 48 MC
Renato Paratore 1 1 MC 22 46 58
Sung Hoon Kang MC MC
Christofer Blomstrand MC MC 31 MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 2 44 MC MC MC MC
Lukas Nemecz 11 2 20 MC
John Catlin 26 44 7
Justin Walters 18 MC
Oliver Wilson 69 MC MC
Lars Van Meijel 71 MC 3 57 MC 19
Matthis Besard 29 37 22 40 32

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
Each-Way Betting

Hainan Classic Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Aphibarnrat primed in China

  • Matt Cooper
Golfer Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Golf Form Guide

Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Course and current form stats

  • Andy Swales
The eighth staging of this two-player team event at TPC Louisiana

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Zurich Classic of New Orleans: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Hainan Classic Each-Way Tips: 40/1 Aphibarnrat primed in China

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Course and current form stats

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    RBC Heritage 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 45/1 to 66/1

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor