Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Course and current form stats

Small undulating greens on low-lying wetlands

Nico & Max [30/1] to improve on last year's solid Zurich debut

Expect strong Euro challenge from Robert & Thomas [17/1]

Tournament Notes

Another week in the southern states, as the PGA Tour arrives in Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. This will be the eighth straight year in which the tournament has been staged as a two-player team event, and contested over 72 holes of strokeplay.

This week's gathering is the only PGA Tour event in the state of Louisiana and, once again, will feature 80 two-player teams. On days one and three, the teams will play 'Better-ball', with rounds two and four dedicated to the more difficult 'Alternate shot' format.

Better-ball (Both golfers play their own ball, with only the best score on each hole counting);

Alternate-shot (Just one player drives off the tee, after which the two golfers will take alternate shots until the ball is holed.)

Note: Became a two-man team event in 2017. Not staged in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Course Notes

TPC Louisiana is located a handful of miles south-west of downtown New Orleans. Designed by Pete Dye, the course made its PGA Tour debut in 2005, replacing English Turn as tournament host;

Laid out on low-lying delta wetlands, TPC Louisiana covers more than 250 acres and is dotted with more than 100 bunkers. Water comes into play on seven holes, including each of the last three. Although rough is not a major issue, when compared to many PGA Tour venues, the greens are heavily undulating. They are also smaller than the Tour average;

During the past decade, Dye has made a number of changes to the course. In 2019 the greens were returned to TifEagle Bermuda, having previously been MiniVerde. And, during the winter of 2020/21, a number of bunkers were restored to their original shape. Generally, they are now slightly smaller. The purpose of these changes was to improve drainage, because much of the course is laid out below sea level;

The course has twice taken a battering due to high-profile hurricanes (Katrina/Ida) and, in August 2021, lost 700 trees of which more than 600 have now been replaced. This will be the 19th time the event has been staged at TPC Louisiana. Since 2017, it has been a two-player team contest combining 'Better-ball' and 'Alternate shot'.

The 80 Partnerships:



Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry

Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama

Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge

Robert MacIntyre & Thomas Detry

Will Zalatoris & Nick Dunlap

Nicolai Højgaard & Rasmus Højgaard

Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick

Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore

Zach Johnson & Ryan Palmer

Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney

Kevin Kisner & Greyson Sigg

Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie

Sahith Theegala & Aaron Rai

Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett

Akshay Bhatia & Carson Young

Gary Woodland & Lee Hodges

Adam Svensson & Cam Davis

Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman

Quade Cummins & Chris Gotterup

Nick Hardy & Davis Riley

Joe Highsmith & Alejandro Tosti

Si Woo Kim & Sangmoon Bae

Patton Kizzire & Ben Kohles

Frankie Capan III & Jake Knapp

Henrik Norlander & Luke List

Russell Knox & Peter Malnati

Matt McCarty & Mason Andersen

Matthieu Pavon & Victor Perez

JT Poston & Keith Mitchell

Adam Hadwin & Nick Taylor

Erik van Rooyen & Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jhonattan Vegas & Kevin Yu

Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips

Camilo Villegas & Luke Donald

Matt Wallace & Thorbjørn Olesen

Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie

Troy Merritt & Robert Streb

Chesson Hadley & Jonathan Byrd

Yannik Paul & Jeremy Paul

Eric Cole & Sam Saunders

Ben Taylor & David Skinns

Jordan Smith & Laurie Canter

Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan

Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak

Mark Hubbard & Ryan Brehm

Beau Hossler & Andrew Putnam

Justin Lower & Chad Ramey

Doug Ghim & Chan Kim

Patrick Fishburn & Zac Blair

Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy

Rico Hoey & Sam Ryder

Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya

Chandler Phillips & Jacob Bridgeman

David Lipsky & Dylan Wu

Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson

Mac Meissner & Noah Goodwin

Ben Silverman & Sami Valimaki

Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer

Garrick Higgo & Ryan Fox

Joseph Bramlett & Alex Smalley

Joel Dahmen & Harry Higgs

Bud Cauley & Kevin Tway

Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton

Will Gordon & Matthew Riedel

Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker

Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo

Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner

Jesper Svensson & Niklas Norgaard

Steven Fisk & Tim Widing

Kevin Roy & Trevor Cone

Lanto Griffin & Cameron Champ

Ricky Castillo & William Mouw

Jackson Suber & Pierceson Coody

Will Chandler & Matt NeSmith

Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller

Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar

John Pak & Taylor Montgomery

Kaito Onishi & Rikuya Hoshino

Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe

Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry

Martin Laird & Bill Haas

Six To Watch

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry [7/2]: The defending champs and likely favourites this week. Rory tees-up for the first time since winning The Masters, as he seeks his fourth win of 2025. His partner Lowry has also performed well this year with a trio of top-10 finishes.

Robert MacIntyre & Thomas Detry [17/1]: The two young Europeans have both won on the PGA Tour during the past 12 months and this could easily become a potential Ryder Cup pairing latter this year. They tied-eighth in this event last April.

Sahith Theegala & Aaron Rai [24/1]: An Anglo-American partnership featuring two ambitious players. Both are chasing their second PGA Tour titles, and are teeing-up together as a team for the first time. Rai has posted a trio of T25 finishes in this event, from just three starts.

Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge [24/1]: Horschel has won this tournament in both of its formats and will tee-up alongside the in-form Hoge whose last four starts read: 18-14-5-3.

Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman [30/1]: Both currently ranked inside the world's top 50, this pair tied-fourth on their tournament debut together last year.

Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney [150/1]: Complete outsiders but have a strong tournament history in this format, notching up a quartet of top-12 finishes as a pair. Watney won here back in 2007, while Hoffman tied-ninth in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. A brave but potential each-way shout.

