Golf Form Guide

Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Course and current form stats

The eighth staging of this two-player team event at TPC Louisiana
TPC Louisiana: Has hosted this two-player team event since 2017

This popular team event incorporates 'better-ball' and 'alternate-shot' formats into 72 holes of strokeplay. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Small undulating greens on low-lying wetlands

  • Nico & Max [30/1] to improve on last year's solid Zurich debut

  • Expect strong Euro challenge from Robert & Thomas [17/1]

Tournament Notes

Another week in the southern states, as the PGA Tour arrives in Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. This will be the eighth straight year in which the tournament has been staged as a two-player team event, and contested over 72 holes of strokeplay.

This week's gathering is the only PGA Tour event in the state of Louisiana and, once again, will feature 80 two-player teams. On days one and three, the teams will play 'Better-ball', with rounds two and four dedicated to the more difficult 'Alternate shot' format.

Better-ball (Both golfers play their own ball, with only the best score on each hole counting);

Alternate-shot (Just one player drives off the tee, after which the two golfers will take alternate shots until the ball is holed.)

Note: Became a two-man team event in 2017. Not staged in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Betfair Exchange market for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

Course Notes

TPC Louisiana is located a handful of miles south-west of downtown New Orleans. Designed by Pete Dye, the course made its PGA Tour debut in 2005, replacing English Turn as tournament host;

Laid out on low-lying delta wetlands, TPC Louisiana covers more than 250 acres and is dotted with more than 100 bunkers. Water comes into play on seven holes, including each of the last three. Although rough is not a major issue, when compared to many PGA Tour venues, the greens are heavily undulating. They are also smaller than the Tour average;

During the past decade, Dye has made a number of changes to the course. In 2019 the greens were returned to TifEagle Bermuda, having previously been MiniVerde. And, during the winter of 2020/21, a number of bunkers were restored to their original shape. Generally, they are now slightly smaller. The purpose of these changes was to improve drainage, because much of the course is laid out below sea level;

The course has twice taken a battering due to high-profile hurricanes (Katrina/Ida) and, in August 2021, lost 700 trees of which more than 600 have now been replaced. This will be the 19th time the event has been staged at TPC Louisiana. Since 2017, it has been a two-player team contest combining 'Better-ball' and 'Alternate shot'.

Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans

The 80 Partnerships:


Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama
Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge
Robert MacIntyre & Thomas Detry
Will Zalatoris & Nick Dunlap
Nicolai Højgaard & Rasmus Højgaard
Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick
Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore
Zach Johnson & Ryan Palmer
Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney
Kevin Kisner & Greyson Sigg
Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie
Sahith Theegala & Aaron Rai
Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett
Akshay Bhatia & Carson Young
Gary Woodland & Lee Hodges
Adam Svensson & Cam Davis
Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman
Quade Cummins & Chris Gotterup
Nick Hardy & Davis Riley
Joe Highsmith & Alejandro Tosti
Si Woo Kim & Sangmoon Bae
Patton Kizzire & Ben Kohles
Frankie Capan III & Jake Knapp
Henrik Norlander & Luke List
Russell Knox & Peter Malnati
Matt McCarty & Mason Andersen
Matthieu Pavon & Victor Perez
JT Poston & Keith Mitchell
Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala
Adam Hadwin & Nick Taylor
Erik van Rooyen & Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jhonattan Vegas & Kevin Yu
Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips
Camilo Villegas & Luke Donald
Matt Wallace & Thorbjørn Olesen
Greyson Sigg & Kevin Kisner
Zach Johnson & Kevin Kisner
Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie
Troy Merritt & Robert Streb
Chesson Hadley & Jonathan Byrd
Yannik Paul & Jeremy Paul
Eric Cole & Sam Saunders
Ben Taylor & David Skinns
Jordan Smith & Laurie Canter
Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan
Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak
Mark Hubbard & Ryan Brehm
Beau Hossler & Andrew Putnam
Justin Lower & Chad Ramey
Doug Ghim & Chan Kim
Patrick Fishburn & Zac Blair
Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy
Rico Hoey & Sam Ryder
Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya
Chandler Phillips & Jacob Bridgeman
David Lipsky & Dylan Wu
Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson
Mac Meissner & Noah Goodwin
Ben Silverman & Sami Valimaki
Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer
Garrick Higgo & Ryan Fox
Joseph Bramlett & Alex Smalley
Joel Dahmen & Harry Higgs
Bud Cauley & Kevin Tway
Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton
Will Gordon & Matthew Riedel
Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo
Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner
Jesper Svensson & Niklas Norgaard
Steven Fisk & Tim Widing
Kevin Roy & Trevor Cone
Lanto Griffin & Cameron Champ
Ricky Castillo & William Mouw
Jackson Suber & Pierceson Coody
Will Chandler & Matt NeSmith
Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller
Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar
John Pak & Taylor Montgomery
Kaito Onishi & Rikuya Hoshino
Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe
Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry
Martin Laird & Bill Haas

Six To Watch

Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry [7/2]: The defending champs and likely favourites this week. Rory tees-up for the first time since winning The Masters, as he seeks his fourth win of 2025. His partner Lowry has also performed well this year with a trio of top-10 finishes.

Robert MacIntyre & Thomas Detry [17/1]: The two young Europeans have both won on the PGA Tour during the past 12 months and this could easily become a potential Ryder Cup pairing latter this year. They tied-eighth in this event last April.

Sahith Theegala & Aaron Rai [24/1]: An Anglo-American partnership featuring two ambitious players. Both are chasing their second PGA Tour titles, and are teeing-up together as a team for the first time. Rai has posted a trio of T25 finishes in this event, from just three starts.

Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge [24/1]: Horschel has won this tournament in both of its formats and will tee-up alongside the in-form Hoge whose last four starts read: 18-14-5-3.

Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman [30/1]: Both currently ranked inside the world's top 50, this pair tied-fourth on their tournament debut together last year.

Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney [150/1]: Complete outsiders but have a strong tournament history in this format, notching up a quartet of top-12 finishes as a pair. Watney won here back in 2007, while Hoffman tied-ninth in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. A brave but potential each-way shout.

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's Zurich Classic Preview

Last 10 Weeks / TPC Louisiana (2014-24)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W16 W15 W14 W13 W12 W11 W10 W9 W8 W7
Rory McIlroy 1 5 1 15 17
Collin Morikawa 54 14 10 2 17
Wyndham Clark 27 46 5 Wd 22 31
Shane Lowry 18 42 8 20 7 11 39
Sepp Straka 13 MC 28 14 5 11 MC
Robert MacIntyre 66 MC 9 9 11 MC
Billy Horschel 27 MC 4 42 MC 25 MC
Akshay Bhatia 42 42 MC 3 MC 9 9
Sahith Theegala 69 29 67 36 52 MC 17
Aaron Rai 38 27 MC 14 11 4 37
Thomas Detry 32 MC 47 22 MC MC 53
Nick Taylor 49 40 MC MC 31 9
Andrew Novak 2 3 MC 42 MC 34 MC 13
Tom Hoge 18 14 5 3 40 67 54
Max Greyserman 27 32 MC MC 22 11 24
JT Poston 11 42 26 28 33 50 39
Nico Echavarria 51 32 16 MC MC 34
Matt McCarty 14 52 16 20 48 63
Laurie Canter MC MC 2
Rasmus Hojgaard 32 32 MC MC 34 MC
Ben Griffin 40 18 MC MC 45 4 4 44
Matthieu Pavon 42 MC 47 54 MC 42 44
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 42 MC MC MC 19 42 39
Cameron Davis 13 MC MC MC MC MC
Eric Cole 18 26 15 12 MC 50 MC MC
Joe Highsmith 72 MC MC 22 20 MC 1 17
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC MC 60 61
Jacob Bridgeman 61 MC 3 50 15 2 34
Si Woo Kim 8 MC MC 38 19 24
Matt Fitzpatrick 38 40 MC MC 22 49
Max McGreevy 49 MC MC 54 20 40 4 25
Sam Stevens 54 MC 18 64 MC 40 MC 31
Kevin Yu MC 18 12 MC 45 17
Thorbjorn Olesen 5 MC 36 MC 49
Ryan Gerard 27 2 9 57 42 MC 25 17
Adam Hadwin 61 39 MC MC 45 MC
Taylor Moore MC 33 42 34
Bud Cauley 32 5 4 6 MC 56
Nicolai Hojgaard MC MC MC MC 18 8
Jake Knapp MC 27 MC 12 6 25 17
Matt Wallace 12 26 MC MC 26 MC MC
Ryo Hisatsune 18 5 47 4 MC MC 10
Gary Woodland 61 40 2 47 MC MC MC
Beau Hossler 60 MC 70 50 32 MC
Justin Lower 31 MC MC MC 38 MC MC
Lee Hodges MC 11
Erik van Rooyen MC 62 MC 9 59
Davis Riley 21 52 7 38 6 48 MC
Keith Mitchell 2 12 18 54 MC 42
Victor Perez MC 18 22 18 72
Patrick Fishburn 5 MC 28 MC 54 48 MC
Niklas Norgaard MC MC MC 34 25 34
Kurt Kitayama MC 39 MC 33 MC MC
Doug Ghim 18 MC 57 MC 11
Jesper Svensson 33 27 64 42 32 49
Ryan Fox 59 MC 15 47 20 MC MC
Sami Valimaki 18 12 4 36 69 48 34
Charley Hoffman 9 MC 64 Wd 54 25 MC
Karl Vilips 54 MC MC MC 1 39 72
Matteo Manassero MC 39 MC 45 MC 68
Rico Hoey 12 MC 11 MC 33 26 25 MC
Jordan Smith 2 28 30
Alejandro Tosti 2 12 5 MC MC MC 68 10
Alex Smalley 63 MC MC MC 14 18 10
Mark Hubbard 12 MC MC 47 MC MC MC
Hayden Springer 41 15 42 34 45
Chan Kim 7 5 39 MC MC 16 32 17
Antoine Rozner 33 64 76 59 62 55
Garrick Higgo 1 3 12
Vince Whaley 7 MC MC MC MC 16 32 MC
Joel Dahmen 2 MC 18 MC 54 32 6
Patton Kizzire MC 65 MC Wd MC MC MC
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC MC 45 MC
Sam Ryder 40 61 16 14 48 59
Andrew Putnam 26 MC MC MC 11 49
Michael Thorbjornsen 2 MC 39 MC MC 39 MC
Chandler Phillips MC 18 32 42 61 MC 34
Carson Young MC 40 54 10 MC MC
McClure Meissner 53 52 39 28 42 MC MC
Steven Fisk MC 33 MC 28 4 MC 17
Isaiah Salinda MC 11 68 45 39 3
Alejandro Del Rey 60 14 MC 25
Zach Johnson 8 18 MC MC 42
Adam Svensson 24 47 67 MC MC MC MC 59
Luke List MC MC MC 64 MC MC MC
Ben Kohles 59 MC MC MC MC 34 MC 25
Frankie Capan MC MC MC MC MC MC 55
Henrik Norlander 18 12 MC 16 MC 40 MC 13
Peter Malnati 64 MC MC MC MC 68
Brice Garnett 60 MC MC 40 11
Pierceson Coody 31 31 52 40 MC
Greyson Sigg 41 MC MC MC MC 64 17
Takumi Kanaya MC MC MC MC 34 32
David Lipsky 31 MC MC 57 MC 78 MC 76
Danny Walker 31 MC MC MC 6 64 13
William Mouw 59 33 47 MC 6 MC MC
Harry Higgs MC 30 MC MC 26 MC 74
Rikuya Hoshino 26 MC MC MC 64 48 MC
Kevin Roy 31 40 MC MC MC 6 MC 17
Nate Lashley 53 12 27 64 MC MC MC
Ben Silverman MC MC MC MC MC MC
Angel Ayora 49 52 64 59 MC 20
Kris Ventura 31 MC MC 77 MC 56 25
Chris Gotterup 18 MC 18 MC MC 16 MC MC
Taylor Dickson MC 65 39 MC MC MC MC
Alex Fitzpatrick 17 MC
Tim Widing MC MC MC MC 45 MC MC
Zac Blair 18 MC
Jackson Suber 67 MC 52 MC MC 42 MC
Chad Ramey 18 5 47 MC MC 26 MC 34
Paul Peterson MC MC MC MC 12 MC MC
Ricky Castillo 38 MC MC 12 MC 64 56 55
John Pak 63 52 69 64 MC 17
Jeremy Paul 2 MC MC 22 16 MC 25
Joseph Bramlett 38 31 MC 3 29
Thomas Rosenmueller 12 MC MC MC 59 MC 68
Quade Cummins 41 33 MC MC 16 32 32
Taylor Montgomery MC MC MC 25 45
Yannik Paul 3 43 MC
Camilo Villegas 56 MC 70 54 MC MC
Lanto Griffin Wd 40 MC MC MC 72 25
Dylan Wu 12 MC 45 MC
Robby Shelton 8 MC 45
Cristobal Del Solar MC MC MC MC 54 MC MC
Will Chandler 26 MC MC 69 61 MC MC MC
Trace Crowe 8 15 72
Braden Thornberry 41 MC MC 70 MC MC MC
Kevin Tway MC MC MC 68
David Skinns 24 MC 52 MC MC MC MC
Russell Knox 68 3 MC 53
Martin Laird MC MC 68
Matthew NeSmith 12 31 MC
Tyler Duncan MC MC 26 7
Noah Goodwin MC 56 MC 42 12 49
Will Gordon MC MC MC MC MC
Chesson Hadley MC MC
Kevin Velo MC MC MC 57 40 MC MC
Trey Mullinax MC 39 61 16 MC MC
Nick Hardy 41 MC MC MC 64 MC MC
Brandt Snedeker MC 57 10 MC
Mason Andersen 63 MC 61 70 26 MC 65
Kaito Onishi 18 MC MC 42 MC MC
Hayden Buckley 49 MC MC MC 59 MC
Troy Merritt 41 17 MC MC 37 MC
Chez Reavie MC 72
Trevor Cone MC MC 52 MC 54 MC
Cameron Champ MC 60 16 MC
Matthew Riedel 70 52 61 MC 26 65 MC
Ryan Palmer MC MC 45 MC MC
Ben Taylor MC 31 MC 29
Sangmoon Bae MC MC Wd
Robert Streb MC MC MC MC
Jonathan Byrd MC MC 49
Luke Donald MC MC
Bill Haas MC MC
Ryan Brehm MC MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC 70 MC
Nick Watney MC 53 34 MC
Sam Saunders
Anders Albertson MC MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC MC
Scott Piercy 26 MC MC 55
Richy Werenski 69 MC MC
Austin Cook MC 23 16
Cody Gribble 63 MC
Tommy Gainey 53 MC 75
William McGirt 33 MC MC
Sung Kang MC MC
Ben Crane Dq MC MC
Dylan Frittelli MC 28 4 63
Player `24 `23 `22 `21 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Rory McIlroy 1
Collin Morikawa 23 MC 29 MC
Wyndham Clark 3 10 17 MC
Shane Lowry 1 13 MC 28
Sepp Straka 11 MC 29 MC
Robert MacIntyre 8 MC
Billy Horschel MC 11 2 4 13 1 MC 36 48 MC
Akshay Bhatia MC MC
Sahith Theegala MC 23 MC
Aaron Rai 23 13 4
Thomas Detry 8 13
Nick Taylor 10 2 MC 9 MC 36 48
Andrew Novak 23 MC MC
Tom Hoge MC 13 MC MC 34 10 24 MC MC
Max Greyserman 4
JT Poston MC 22 MC 32
Nico Echavarria 4
Matt McCarty
Laurie Canter
Rasmus Hojgaard MC MC
Ben Griffin MC MC
Matthieu Pavon
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 32
Cameron Davis MC
Eric Cole MC MC
Joe Highsmith MC
Jhonattan Vegas MC MC MC MC 5 36
Jacob Bridgeman 19
Si Woo Kim 7 MC MC 64
Matt Fitzpatrick 11 19
Max McGreevy MC MC
Sam Stevens 4 MC
Kevin Yu 28
Thorbjorn Olesen 36 32 MC
Ryan Gerard MC
Adam Hadwin 10 2 MC 13 36 MC
Taylor Moore MC 4 4
Bud Cauley MC 5 11
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 32
Jake Knapp
Matt Wallace 36 MC 18 23
Ryo Hisatsune
Gary Woodland MC MC MC 20
Beau Hossler MC 3 MC MC
Justin Lower 28 MC 10
Lee Hodges MC MC MC
Erik van Rooyen 26 17
Davis Riley 28 1 4
Keith Mitchell 28 6 MC 4 MC
Victor Perez MC 13
Patrick Fishburn 4
Niklas Norgaard
Kurt Kitayama 23 19 38
Doug Ghim 28 MC 32 11
Jesper Svensson
Ryan Fox 4
Sami Valimaki
Charley Hoffman 11 19 MC 11 9 31 5 11 5
Karl Vilips
Matteo Manassero
Rico Hoey MC
Jordan Smith
Alejandro Tosti MC
Alex Smalley MC MC
Mark Hubbard 3 MC 14 MC MC* 72 56
Hayden Springer MC
Chan Kim 28
Antoine Rozner
Garrick Higgo 4 4
Vince Whaley MC MC 29
Joel Dahmen 28 11 29 MC 18 25
Patton Kizzire 28 26 MC MC 5 8
Adam Schenk 14 11 MC 7
Sam Ryder MC 26 3 17 MC
Andrew Putnam MC MC MC 15 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen
Chandler Phillips 19
Carson Young MC MC
McClure Meissner 23
Steven Fisk
Isaiah Salinda
Alejandro Del Rey
Zach Johnson 19 MC 15
Adam Svensson MC MC
Luke List 19 23 MC MC
Ben Kohles 28 MC
Frankie Capan
Henrik Norlander 19 23 MC 21 31
Peter Malnati 19 31 9 MC MC MC
Brice Garnett 11 MC MC 11 MC 4 MC MC MC*
Pierceson Coody MC
Greyson Sigg 8 MC MC
Takumi Kanaya
David Lipsky 23 13 4
Danny Walker
William Mouw
Harry Higgs MC MC MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino
Kevin Roy MC
Nate Lashley 38 MC 15
Ben Silverman MC MC
Angel Ayora
Kris Ventura 25
Chris Gotterup 11
Taylor Dickson
Alex Fitzpatrick 11 19
Tim Widing
Zac Blair 4 MC MC MC MC
Jackson Suber
Chad Ramey 2 9 MC
Paul Peterson
Ricky Castillo
John Pak
Jeremy Paul
Joseph Bramlett 26 MC MC
Thomas Rosenmueller
Quade Cummins
Taylor Montgomery MC 19
Yannik Paul
Camilo Villegas 38 14 MC MC
Lanto Griffin MC MC
Dylan Wu 28 MC 10
Robby Shelton MC MC MC
Cristobal Del Solar
Will Chandler
Trace Crowe MC
Braden Thornberry
Kevin Tway 11 MC MC MC 13 MC 3 48
David Skinns 11 34
Russell Knox 19 MC 21 MC 22 7 MC 43 MC
Martin Laird MC MC MC 9 7 MC MC
Matthew NeSmith MC 4 4 MC
Tyler Duncan 34 14 11 MC 7
Noah Goodwin
Will Gordon MC MC
Chesson Hadley 8 MC MC MC MC 4 20 8
Kevin Velo
Trey Mullinax MC MC 13 31 MC
Nick Hardy 28 1 21
Brandt Snedeker 40 MC 4 MC
Mason Andersen
Kaito Onishi
Hayden Buckley MC 26 MC
Troy Merritt MC 13 MC MC 22 10 24 72 MC 48
Chez Reavie 40 MC MC 18 22 MC* MC MC
Trevor Cone MC
Cameron Champ MC 17 MC
Matthew Riedel
Ryan Palmer 19 MC 18 7 1 MC 4 MC
Ben Taylor 37 MC MC 48
Sangmoon Bae MC MC MC MC MC 34
Robert Streb MC 13 MC MC 22 24 36 MC 2
Jonathan Byrd MC MC MC MC MC 15 62 MC
Luke Donald MC 23 MC MC
Bill Haas MC 36 MC 30
Ryan Brehm 3 14 MC
Kevin Kisner MC 35 MC 5 15 2 28 34
Nick Watney 11 19 MC 11 9 31 5 MC MC*
Sam Saunders MC MC MC MC MC
Anders Albertson MC
Kevin Chappell MC MC 29 MC MC 34
Scott Piercy 28 MC 21 MC 13 1 MC
Richy Werenski MC MC 3 MC 25 MC*
Austin Cook MC MC MC MC 22
Cody Gribble MC 37 34 MC
Tommy Gainey MC 48 8
William McGirt MC MC MC MC MC
Sung Kang MC MC MC MC 36 MC 72
Ben Crane 31 MC* MC 56 MC
Dylan Frittelli 26 MC MC

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

Zurich Classic of New Orleans: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry
The Punter

The Punter's De-brief: Thomas triumphs again after three years

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Justin Thomas
The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Si Woo sets the pace at Harbour Town

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfers Si Woo Kim and Justin Thomas

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Zurich Classic of New Orleans: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    RBC Heritage 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 45/1 to 66/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Corales Puntacana Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor