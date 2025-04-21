Zurich Classic of New Orleans 2025: Course and current form stats
This popular team event incorporates 'better-ball' and 'alternate-shot' formats into 72 holes of strokeplay. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
Small undulating greens on low-lying wetlands
-
Nico & Max [30/1] to improve on last year's solid Zurich debut
-
Expect strong Euro challenge from Robert & Thomas [17/1]
Tournament Notes
Another week in the southern states, as the PGA Tour arrives in Louisiana for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. This will be the eighth straight year in which the tournament has been staged as a two-player team event, and contested over 72 holes of strokeplay.
This week's gathering is the only PGA Tour event in the state of Louisiana and, once again, will feature 80 two-player teams. On days one and three, the teams will play 'Better-ball', with rounds two and four dedicated to the more difficult 'Alternate shot' format.
Better-ball (Both golfers play their own ball, with only the best score on each hole counting);
Alternate-shot (Just one player drives off the tee, after which the two golfers will take alternate shots until the ball is holed.)
Note: Became a two-man team event in 2017. Not staged in 2020 due to the pandemic.
Betfair Exchange market for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
Course Notes
TPC Louisiana is located a handful of miles south-west of downtown New Orleans. Designed by Pete Dye, the course made its PGA Tour debut in 2005, replacing English Turn as tournament host;
Laid out on low-lying delta wetlands, TPC Louisiana covers more than 250 acres and is dotted with more than 100 bunkers. Water comes into play on seven holes, including each of the last three. Although rough is not a major issue, when compared to many PGA Tour venues, the greens are heavily undulating. They are also smaller than the Tour average;
During the past decade, Dye has made a number of changes to the course. In 2019 the greens were returned to TifEagle Bermuda, having previously been MiniVerde. And, during the winter of 2020/21, a number of bunkers were restored to their original shape. Generally, they are now slightly smaller. The purpose of these changes was to improve drainage, because much of the course is laid out below sea level;
The course has twice taken a battering due to high-profile hurricanes (Katrina/Ida) and, in August 2021, lost 700 trees of which more than 600 have now been replaced. This will be the 19th time the event has been staged at TPC Louisiana. Since 2017, it has been a two-player team contest combining 'Better-ball' and 'Alternate shot'.
Betfair Sportsbook latest for the Zurich Classic of New Orleans
The 80 Partnerships:
Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry
Collin Morikawa & Kurt Kitayama
Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge
Robert MacIntyre & Thomas Detry
Will Zalatoris & Nick Dunlap
Nicolai Højgaard & Rasmus Højgaard
Matt Fitzpatrick & Alex Fitzpatrick
Wyndham Clark & Taylor Moore
Zach Johnson & Ryan Palmer
Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney
Kevin Kisner & Greyson Sigg
Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie
Sahith Theegala & Aaron Rai
Sepp Straka & Brice Garnett
Akshay Bhatia & Carson Young
Gary Woodland & Lee Hodges
Adam Svensson & Cam Davis
Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman
Quade Cummins & Chris Gotterup
Nick Hardy & Davis Riley
Joe Highsmith & Alejandro Tosti
Si Woo Kim & Sangmoon Bae
Patton Kizzire & Ben Kohles
Frankie Capan III & Jake Knapp
Henrik Norlander & Luke List
Russell Knox & Peter Malnati
Matt McCarty & Mason Andersen
Matthieu Pavon & Victor Perez
JT Poston & Keith Mitchell
Aaron Rai & Sahith Theegala
Adam Hadwin & Nick Taylor
Erik van Rooyen & Christiaan Bezuidenhout
Jhonattan Vegas & Kevin Yu
Michael Thorbjornsen & Karl Vilips
Camilo Villegas & Luke Donald
Matt Wallace & Thorbjørn Olesen
Greyson Sigg & Kevin Kisner
Zach Johnson & Kevin Kisner
Brandt Snedeker & Chez Reavie
Troy Merritt & Robert Streb
Chesson Hadley & Jonathan Byrd
Yannik Paul & Jeremy Paul
Eric Cole & Sam Saunders
Ben Taylor & David Skinns
Jordan Smith & Laurie Canter
Adam Schenk & Tyler Duncan
Ben Griffin & Andrew Novak
Mark Hubbard & Ryan Brehm
Beau Hossler & Andrew Putnam
Justin Lower & Chad Ramey
Doug Ghim & Chan Kim
Patrick Fishburn & Zac Blair
Sam Stevens & Max McGreevy
Rico Hoey & Sam Ryder
Ryo Hisatsune & Takumi Kanaya
Chandler Phillips & Jacob Bridgeman
David Lipsky & Dylan Wu
Vince Whaley & Anders Albertson
Mac Meissner & Noah Goodwin
Ben Silverman & Sami Valimaki
Nate Lashley & Hayden Springer
Garrick Higgo & Ryan Fox
Joseph Bramlett & Alex Smalley
Joel Dahmen & Harry Higgs
Bud Cauley & Kevin Tway
Trey Mullinax & Robby Shelton
Will Gordon & Matthew Riedel
Ryan Gerard & Danny Walker
Isaiah Salinda & Kevin Velo
Kris Ventura & Antoine Rozner
Jesper Svensson & Niklas Norgaard
Steven Fisk & Tim Widing
Kevin Roy & Trevor Cone
Lanto Griffin & Cameron Champ
Ricky Castillo & William Mouw
Jackson Suber & Pierceson Coody
Will Chandler & Matt NeSmith
Paul Peterson & Thomas Rosenmueller
Matteo Manassero & Cristobal Del Solar
John Pak & Taylor Montgomery
Kaito Onishi & Rikuya Hoshino
Taylor Dickson & Trace Crowe
Hayden Buckley & Braden Thornberry
Martin Laird & Bill Haas
Six To Watch
Rory McIlroy & Shane Lowry [7/2]: The defending champs and likely favourites this week. Rory tees-up for the first time since winning The Masters, as he seeks his fourth win of 2025. His partner Lowry has also performed well this year with a trio of top-10 finishes.
Robert MacIntyre & Thomas Detry [17/1]: The two young Europeans have both won on the PGA Tour during the past 12 months and this could easily become a potential Ryder Cup pairing latter this year. They tied-eighth in this event last April.
Sahith Theegala & Aaron Rai [24/1]: An Anglo-American partnership featuring two ambitious players. Both are chasing their second PGA Tour titles, and are teeing-up together as a team for the first time. Rai has posted a trio of T25 finishes in this event, from just three starts.
Billy Horschel & Tom Hoge [24/1]: Horschel has won this tournament in both of its formats and will tee-up alongside the in-form Hoge whose last four starts read: 18-14-5-3.
Nico Echavarria & Max Greyserman [30/1]: Both currently ranked inside the world's top 50, this pair tied-fourth on their tournament debut together last year.
Charley Hoffman & Nick Watney [150/1]: Complete outsiders but have a strong tournament history in this format, notching up a quartet of top-12 finishes as a pair. Watney won here back in 2007, while Hoffman tied-ninth in the Dominican Republic on Sunday. A brave but potential each-way shout.
MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Now read The Punter's Zurich Classic Preview
Last 10 Weeks / TPC Louisiana (2014-24)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W16
|W15
|W14
|W13
|W12
|W11
|W10
|W9
|W8
|W7
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|5
|1
|15
|17
|Collin Morikawa
|54
|14
|10
|2
|17
|Wyndham Clark
|27
|46
|5
|Wd
|22
|31
|Shane Lowry
|18
|42
|8
|20
|7
|11
|39
|Sepp Straka
|13
|MC
|28
|14
|5
|11
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|66
|MC
|9
|9
|11
|MC
|Billy Horschel
|27
|MC
|4
|42
|MC
|25
|MC
|Akshay Bhatia
|42
|42
|MC
|3
|MC
|9
|9
|Sahith Theegala
|69
|29
|67
|36
|52
|MC
|17
|Aaron Rai
|38
|27
|MC
|14
|11
|4
|37
|Thomas Detry
|32
|MC
|47
|22
|MC
|MC
|53
|Nick Taylor
|49
|40
|MC
|MC
|31
|9
|Andrew Novak
|2
|3
|MC
|42
|MC
|34
|MC
|13
|Tom Hoge
|18
|14
|5
|3
|40
|67
|54
|Max Greyserman
|27
|32
|MC
|MC
|22
|11
|24
|JT Poston
|11
|42
|26
|28
|33
|50
|39
|Nico Echavarria
|51
|32
|16
|MC
|MC
|34
|Matt McCarty
|14
|52
|16
|20
|48
|63
|Laurie Canter
|MC
|MC
|2
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|32
|32
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|40
|18
|MC
|MC
|45
|4
|4
|44
|Matthieu Pavon
|42
|MC
|47
|54
|MC
|42
|44
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|42
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|42
|39
|Cameron Davis
|13
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Eric Cole
|18
|26
|15
|12
|MC
|50
|MC
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|72
|MC
|MC
|22
|20
|MC
|1
|17
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|60
|61
|Jacob Bridgeman
|61
|MC
|3
|50
|15
|2
|34
|Si Woo Kim
|8
|MC
|MC
|38
|19
|24
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|38
|40
|MC
|MC
|22
|49
|Max McGreevy
|49
|MC
|MC
|54
|20
|40
|4
|25
|Sam Stevens
|54
|MC
|18
|64
|MC
|40
|MC
|31
|Kevin Yu
|MC
|18
|12
|MC
|45
|17
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|5
|MC
|36
|MC
|49
|Ryan Gerard
|27
|2
|9
|57
|42
|MC
|25
|17
|Adam Hadwin
|61
|39
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|33
|42
|34
|Bud Cauley
|32
|5
|4
|6
|MC
|56
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|8
|Jake Knapp
|MC
|27
|MC
|12
|6
|25
|17
|Matt Wallace
|12
|26
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|18
|5
|47
|4
|MC
|MC
|10
|Gary Woodland
|61
|40
|2
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Beau Hossler
|60
|MC
|70
|50
|32
|MC
|Justin Lower
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|38
|MC
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|11
|Erik van Rooyen
|MC
|62
|MC
|9
|59
|Davis Riley
|21
|52
|7
|38
|6
|48
|MC
|Keith Mitchell
|2
|12
|18
|54
|MC
|42
|Victor Perez
|MC
|18
|22
|18
|72
|Patrick Fishburn
|5
|MC
|28
|MC
|54
|48
|MC
|Niklas Norgaard
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|25
|34
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|39
|MC
|33
|MC
|MC
|Doug Ghim
|18
|MC
|57
|MC
|11
|Jesper Svensson
|33
|27
|64
|42
|32
|49
|Ryan Fox
|59
|MC
|15
|47
|20
|MC
|MC
|Sami Valimaki
|18
|12
|4
|36
|69
|48
|34
|Charley Hoffman
|9
|MC
|64
|Wd
|54
|25
|MC
|Karl Vilips
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|1
|39
|72
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|39
|MC
|45
|MC
|68
|Rico Hoey
|12
|MC
|11
|MC
|33
|26
|25
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|2
|28
|30
|Alejandro Tosti
|2
|12
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|10
|Alex Smalley
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|14
|18
|10
|Mark Hubbard
|12
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Springer
|41
|15
|42
|34
|45
|Chan Kim
|7
|5
|39
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|17
|Antoine Rozner
|33
|64
|76
|59
|62
|55
|Garrick Higgo
|1
|3
|12
|Vince Whaley
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|2
|MC
|18
|MC
|54
|32
|6
|Patton Kizzire
|MC
|65
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Adam Schenk
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|Sam Ryder
|40
|61
|16
|14
|48
|59
|Andrew Putnam
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|49
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|2
|MC
|39
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|Chandler Phillips
|MC
|18
|32
|42
|61
|MC
|34
|Carson Young
|MC
|40
|54
|10
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|53
|52
|39
|28
|42
|MC
|MC
|Steven Fisk
|MC
|33
|MC
|28
|4
|MC
|17
|Isaiah Salinda
|MC
|11
|68
|45
|39
|3
|Alejandro Del Rey
|60
|14
|MC
|25
|Zach Johnson
|8
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|Adam Svensson
|24
|47
|67
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|59
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|25
|Frankie Capan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|55
|Henrik Norlander
|18
|12
|MC
|16
|MC
|40
|MC
|13
|Peter Malnati
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Brice Garnett
|60
|MC
|MC
|40
|11
|Pierceson Coody
|31
|31
|52
|40
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|17
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|32
|David Lipsky
|31
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|78
|MC
|76
|Danny Walker
|31
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|64
|13
|William Mouw
|59
|33
|47
|MC
|6
|MC
|MC
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|74
|Rikuya Hoshino
|26
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|48
|MC
|Kevin Roy
|31
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|6
|MC
|17
|Nate Lashley
|53
|12
|27
|64
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|49
|52
|64
|59
|MC
|20
|Kris Ventura
|31
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|56
|25
|Chris Gotterup
|18
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|MC
|Taylor Dickson
|MC
|65
|39
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|17
|MC
|Tim Widing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|Zac Blair
|18
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|67
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|Chad Ramey
|18
|5
|47
|MC
|MC
|26
|MC
|34
|Paul Peterson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|Ricky Castillo
|38
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|64
|56
|55
|John Pak
|63
|52
|69
|64
|MC
|17
|Jeremy Paul
|2
|MC
|MC
|22
|16
|MC
|25
|Joseph Bramlett
|38
|31
|MC
|3
|29
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|68
|Quade Cummins
|41
|33
|MC
|MC
|16
|32
|32
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|45
|Yannik Paul
|3
|43
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|56
|MC
|70
|54
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|Wd
|40
|MC
|MC
|MC
|72
|25
|Dylan Wu
|12
|MC
|45
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|8
|MC
|45
|Cristobal Del Solar
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|MC
|MC
|Will Chandler
|26
|MC
|MC
|69
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trace Crowe
|8
|15
|72
|Braden Thornberry
|41
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|David Skinns
|24
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Russell Knox
|68
|3
|MC
|53
|Martin Laird
|MC
|MC
|68
|Matthew NeSmith
|12
|31
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|26
|7
|Noah Goodwin
|MC
|56
|MC
|42
|12
|49
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Velo
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|40
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|39
|61
|16
|MC
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|41
|MC
|MC
|MC
|64
|MC
|MC
|Brandt Snedeker
|MC
|57
|10
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|63
|MC
|61
|70
|26
|MC
|65
|Kaito Onishi
|18
|MC
|MC
|42
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|49
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|41
|17
|MC
|MC
|37
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|72
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|54
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|60
|16
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|70
|52
|61
|MC
|26
|65
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|31
|MC
|29
|Sangmoon Bae
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Robert Streb
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|MC
|49
|Luke Donald
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|70
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|53
|34
|MC
|Sam Saunders
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|26
|MC
|MC
|55
|Richy Werenski
|69
|MC
|MC
|Austin Cook
|MC
|23
|16
|Cody Gribble
|63
|MC
|Tommy Gainey
|53
|MC
|75
|William McGirt
|33
|MC
|MC
|Sung Kang
|MC
|MC
|Ben Crane
|Dq
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|28
|4
|63
|Player
|`24
|`23
|`22
|`21
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|Rory McIlroy
|1
|Collin Morikawa
|23
|MC
|29
|MC
|Wyndham Clark
|3
|10
|17
|MC
|Shane Lowry
|1
|13
|MC
|28
|Sepp Straka
|11
|MC
|29
|MC
|Robert MacIntyre
|8
|MC
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|11
|2
|4
|13
|1
|MC
|36
|48
|MC
|Akshay Bhatia
|MC
|MC
|Sahith Theegala
|MC
|23
|MC
|Aaron Rai
|23
|13
|4
|Thomas Detry
|8
|13
|Nick Taylor
|10
|2
|MC
|9
|MC
|36
|48
|Andrew Novak
|23
|MC
|MC
|Tom Hoge
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|34
|10
|24
|MC
|MC
|Max Greyserman
|4
|JT Poston
|MC
|22
|MC
|32
|Nico Echavarria
|4
|Matt McCarty
|Laurie Canter
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|MC
|MC
|Matthieu Pavon
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|32
|Cameron Davis
|MC
|Eric Cole
|MC
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|MC
|Jhonattan Vegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|5
|36
|Jacob Bridgeman
|19
|Si Woo Kim
|7
|MC
|MC
|64
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11
|19
|Max McGreevy
|MC
|MC
|Sam Stevens
|4
|MC
|Kevin Yu
|28
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|36
|32
|MC
|Ryan Gerard
|MC
|Adam Hadwin
|10
|2
|MC
|13
|36
|MC
|Taylor Moore
|MC
|4
|4
|Bud Cauley
|MC
|5
|11
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|32
|Jake Knapp
|Matt Wallace
|36
|MC
|18
|23
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Gary Woodland
|MC
|MC
|MC
|20
|Beau Hossler
|MC
|3
|MC
|MC
|Justin Lower
|28
|MC
|10
|Lee Hodges
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Erik van Rooyen
|26
|17
|Davis Riley
|28
|1
|4
|Keith Mitchell
|28
|6
|MC
|4
|MC
|Victor Perez
|MC
|13
|Patrick Fishburn
|4
|Niklas Norgaard
|Kurt Kitayama
|23
|19
|38
|Doug Ghim
|28
|MC
|32
|11
|Jesper Svensson
|Ryan Fox
|4
|Sami Valimaki
|Charley Hoffman
|11
|19
|MC
|11
|9
|31
|5
|11
|5
|Karl Vilips
|Matteo Manassero
|Rico Hoey
|MC
|Jordan Smith
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|MC
|MC
|Mark Hubbard
|3
|MC
|14
|MC
|MC*
|72
|56
|Hayden Springer
|MC
|Chan Kim
|28
|Antoine Rozner
|Garrick Higgo
|4
|4
|Vince Whaley
|MC
|MC
|29
|Joel Dahmen
|28
|11
|29
|MC
|18
|25
|Patton Kizzire
|28
|26
|MC
|MC
|5
|8
|Adam Schenk
|14
|11
|MC
|7
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|26
|3
|17
|MC
|Andrew Putnam
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|Chandler Phillips
|19
|Carson Young
|MC
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|23
|Steven Fisk
|Isaiah Salinda
|Alejandro Del Rey
|Zach Johnson
|19
|MC
|15
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|19
|23
|MC
|MC
|Ben Kohles
|28
|MC
|Frankie Capan
|Henrik Norlander
|19
|23
|MC
|21
|31
|Peter Malnati
|19
|31
|9
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Brice Garnett
|11
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC*
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|Greyson Sigg
|8
|MC
|MC
|Takumi Kanaya
|David Lipsky
|23
|13
|4
|Danny Walker
|William Mouw
|Harry Higgs
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Kevin Roy
|MC
|Nate Lashley
|38
|MC
|15
|Ben Silverman
|MC
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|Kris Ventura
|25
|Chris Gotterup
|11
|Taylor Dickson
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|11
|19
|Tim Widing
|Zac Blair
|4
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jackson Suber
|Chad Ramey
|2
|9
|MC
|Paul Peterson
|Ricky Castillo
|John Pak
|Jeremy Paul
|Joseph Bramlett
|26
|MC
|MC
|Thomas Rosenmueller
|Quade Cummins
|Taylor Montgomery
|MC
|19
|Yannik Paul
|Camilo Villegas
|38
|14
|MC
|MC
|Lanto Griffin
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|28
|MC
|10
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Cristobal Del Solar
|Will Chandler
|Trace Crowe
|MC
|Braden Thornberry
|Kevin Tway
|11
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|3
|48
|David Skinns
|11
|34
|Russell Knox
|19
|MC
|21
|MC
|22
|7
|MC
|43
|MC
|Martin Laird
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|7
|MC
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|MC
|4
|4
|MC
|Tyler Duncan
|34
|14
|11
|MC
|7
|Noah Goodwin
|Will Gordon
|MC
|MC
|Chesson Hadley
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|4
|20
|8
|Kevin Velo
|Trey Mullinax
|MC
|MC
|13
|31
|MC
|Nick Hardy
|28
|1
|21
|Brandt Snedeker
|40
|MC
|4
|MC
|Mason Andersen
|Kaito Onishi
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|26
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|22
|10
|24
|72
|MC
|48
|Chez Reavie
|40
|MC
|MC
|18
|22
|MC*
|MC
|MC
|Trevor Cone
|MC
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|17
|MC
|Matthew Riedel
|Ryan Palmer
|19
|MC
|18
|7
|1
|MC
|4
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|37
|MC
|MC
|48
|Sangmoon Bae
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|34
|Robert Streb
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|22
|24
|36
|MC
|2
|Jonathan Byrd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|15
|62
|MC
|Luke Donald
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|Bill Haas
|MC
|36
|MC
|30
|Ryan Brehm
|3
|14
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|35
|MC
|5
|15
|2
|28
|34
|Nick Watney
|11
|19
|MC
|11
|9
|31
|5
|MC
|MC*
|Sam Saunders
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|MC
|34
|Scott Piercy
|28
|MC
|21
|MC
|13
|1
|MC
|Richy Werenski
|MC
|MC
|3
|MC
|25
|MC*
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|37
|34
|MC
|Tommy Gainey
|MC
|48
|8
|William McGirt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sung Kang
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|72
|Ben Crane
|31
|MC*
|MC
|56
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|26
|MC
|MC
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Zurich Classic of New Orleans: The Punter's Preview
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
RBC Heritage 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 45/1 to 66/1
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025: Course and current form stats
-
Golf Betting Tips & Predictions
US Masters 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field