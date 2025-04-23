Find Me a 100 Winner: Two longshots chanced at 199/1 and 499/1

Big hitting Norwegian likely to enjoy Hainan test

Strong Corales form points to huge longshots in New Orleans

Read my Zurich Classic of New Orleans preview here

Read my Hainan Classic preview here

A couple of last week's three picks contended to varying degrees but neither met the first lay target unfortunately.

Wyndham Clark sat fourth after the opening round of the RBC Heritage, but he lost his way in round two and he was matched at a low of 24.023/1.

Over at the Corales Puntacana Championship, 240.0239/1 pick, Ben Martin, sat tied for fifth with 18 to play but he started the final round poorly and eventually finished tied for ninth, having traded no lower than 20.019/1.

Onto this week and we've got two tournaments to consider - the inaugural edition of the Hainan Classic and the pairs event on the PGA Tour - the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. I've got one selection in each, starting with Kristoffer Reitan in China.

It's only five months since 27-year-old Norwegian, Kristoffer Reitan, edged out this week's joint-favourite, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen and the promising Spaniard, Angel Ayora, to win the HotelPlanner Grand Final in Spain and he looks like he may represent a bit of value at almost 20 times the Dane's price.

That victory came a couple of weeks after he'd finished 15th in the Hainan Open and 16th in the Hangzhou Open so he has some reasonable form in China in the book already and although he was a bit disappointing in Shanghai last week, dropping to 69th place with rounds of 75 and 78 over the weekend, this venue looks like it may suit him nicely.

The Blackstone Course at Mission Hills is very long and wide so it should play to the Norwegian's prestigious long game.

I backed Reitan earlier in the week when it looked like there may be a reasonable draw bias in favour of Thursday's early starters.

The forecast has changed somewhat since the beginning of the week and the potential bias appears to have gone now with the forecast changing but Reitan still represents value at 200.0199/1 in what is a weak looking event.

Recommended Bet Back Kristoffer Reitan (2Us) EXC 200.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

As highlighted in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans preview, the inaugural winners of the event in this pairs format, Jonas Blixt and Cam Smith, are the only winners to go off at a triple-figure price but some huge outsiders traded at odds-on in last year's edition.

Pre-event 410.0409/1 chances, Chad Ramey and Martin Trainer, were matched at as low as 1.715/7 before eventually losing in a playoff to Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry and 1000.0999/1 shots, Patrick Fairburn and Zac Blair, also hit a low of 1.715/7 before they double bogeyed the 17th hole on Sunday to lose by one.

It's quite surprising just how often form at two low key events - the Puerto Rico Open and the Corales Puntacana Championship - pops up here so with that in mind, I like the Will Chandler / Matt NeSmith pairing at a huge price.

Chandler finished 26th last week in the Corales, having sat eighth at halfway, and NeSmith finished 12th.

This is Chandler's first appearance in the tournament, but NeSmith was tied for fourth here in both 2022 and 2023 when playing alongside Taylor Moore so it wouldn't be a huge surprise to see them contend and odds in excess of 500.0499/1 look huge.

Recommended Bet Back Chandler / NeSmith @ 500.0499/1 EXC 500.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

*You can follow me on Twitter @SteveThePunter

Now read more golf previews and tips here