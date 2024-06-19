Golf Tips: Best bets for Travelers Championship and KLM Open

Steve backs Burns to build on strong US Open at 41/1 42.00

Pablo the KLM pick at 64/1 65.00

Frittelli looks a good fit at 149/1 150.00

Outsiders to back at long odds, course info, form and more

Below are our golf tipsters picks for this week's PGA and DP World Tour tournaments.

Travelers Championship Tips and Predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Although four of the last seven winners were leading after 54 holes, being in front here isn't always a plus.

"Having led by five at halfway and by a stroke through 54-holes, Schauffele converted two years ago thanks mainly to a poor finish by Sahith Theegala. The 10/1 pre-event favourite, Jordan Spieth, who'd led by a stroke in 2017, beat Daniel Berger in a playoff thanks to a remarkable bunker shot on the 18th and Reavie successfully converted a six-stroke lead three years later but the third-round leader or co-leader has gone on to win only seven times in the last 20 years and Bradley, Schauffele, Spieth and Reavie are the only four of 16 54-hole leaders or co-leaders to go on to win in the last 12 years.

"Burns really caught the eye at Pinehurst last week where he could and probably should have been a factor on Sunday evening.

"He finished the week in a tie for ninth, beaten by six, but playing his first six holes on Thursday in five-over par certainly didn't help his cause and neither did his 73 on Sunday. His 67s on Friday and Sunday were fabulous knocks though, and he could go well here at a juicy price."

Recommended Bet Back Sam Burns EXC 42.0

Dave Tindall: "Tony Finau's game is in strong shape again. He was 18th at the US PGA, 17th at Colonial, eighth at Memorial and third at Pinehurst. He's getting better by the week.

"Reavie and English have shown that 'three' is the magic number when it comes to turning a big US Open finsh into a win here so hopefully that applies to Finau too.

"At Pinehurst he ranked 1st for SG: Approach and 32nd for Putting, his best two displays with the flatstick coming on the weekend. In short, he's performing well in the areas we need him to.

"Finau's course form isn't head turning but there are four top 25s in there and he was 13th two years ago. In his last six rounds on this course he has a 65 and two 66s. Sitting 8th in Birdie Average and 9th for Birdie or Better Percentage are further good pointers that he'll enjoy this post-US Open exhale and poa annua surfaces will suit him too."

Recommended Bet Back Tony Finau Each-Way SBK 33/1

Andy Swales: "TPC River Highlands is a gently undulating parkland course which was given a facelift eight years ago. Water comes into play on just five holes, most of these towards the end of the round. At less than 6,900 yards, it is one of the shorter venues on the PGA Tour calendar. The average fairway width in landing areas is 30 yards, which is marginally narrower than the Tour average.

"A hot putter is absolutely necessary at TPC River Highlands where the Bentgrass greens are smaller than the Tour average. Prior to the 2016 event, 50 bunkers were removed, while the remaining ones were brought more into play...

"In a field as strong as this week's tournament, most punters will need to look outside the world's top 10 if they want to find half-decent odds. Among the in-form players who might be worth an each-way punt are Corey Conners 45/1, Thomas Detry 100/1 and Sam Burns 40/1. Conners tied-ninth here last year, which is exactly the same position he finished in Sunday's US Open."

Recommended Bet Back Corey Conners SBK 45/1 46.00

KLM Open Tips and Predictions

Steve Rawlings: "We've only had one renewal here so how much use the stats are is debatable but for the record, the winner, Sergio Garcia, drove the ball nicely, ranking 15th for Driving Distance, 18th for Driving Accuracy and fourth for Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee.

"He ranked third for Greens In Regulation, second for SG: Approach and first for SG: Tee-to-Green so it was all about how he got to the greens rather than what he did on and around them.

"Sergio ranked only 20th for Putting Average and 31st for SG: Putting and he ranked third for Scrambling but only 32nd for SG: Around the Green.

"The runner-up was a bright young prospect called Nicolai Hojgaard who had missed the cut in all his six of his previous starts on the DP World Tour and no stats were produced for the pre-event 1000.0 chance...

"I backed Pablo Larrazabal 12 months ago at 80.0 before the off so I'm more than happy to chance him given he's finding his feet again after some time off around the birth of his son.

"He's yet to defend a title, and that's never an easy thing to do, but he's won the BMW International Open twice previously and he's a fair price to win his 10th DP World Tour title at 65.0 on the Exchange."

Recommended Bet Back Pablo Larrazabal EXC 65.0

Matt Cooper: "The three year scoring average would have the Spaniard Adrian Otaegui as the sixth best player in this field, while he'd be 16th over the last year and 10th over the last two months.

"It's never quite as simple as all that, of course, but throw in the fact that the 31-year-old is a five-time winner on the DP World Tour - and that the fifth of them can as recently as last month - it seems rather tempting that 16 players are priced shorter than him this week.

"He didn't play The International in 2019, but he was second in last year's tournament at Bernardus and he's made the cut in the last five editions that he's played.

"He won the 2020 Scottish Championship at Fairmont St Andrews and was third there two years later in the Hero Open so has the modern linksy course box ticked, too."

Recommended Bet Back Adrian Otaegui each-way SBK 40/1

Dave Tindall: "There is always plenty of attention on Joost Luiten in his home Open and he's often delivered, twice winning this event. He was 10th the last time this week's course, The International, hosted in 2019 and, crucially, he's got a strong record of giving the locals some early cheer.

"In three of his last six starts in the KLM Open, the Dutchman has FRL positions of 1st, 4th and 5th, the latest of those coming last year.



"Luiten was the first-round leader in the Indian Open just five starts ago and made plenty of pre-cut birdies in the recent Scandinavian Mixed two weeks ago. He begins his bid at 08.00am local time and looks a fair price at 50s."

Recommended Bet Back Joost Luiten each-way SBK 50/1

Steve Rawlings: "Dylan Frittelli was plying his trade on the PGA Tour when this event was staged at The International five years ago and he won the John Deere Classic that same year by two strokes over Russell Henley so this is his first spin around the layout, but it really should suit him.

"Frittelli has gone off the boil again since winning in Bahrain but he putted nicely in his last two starts and he probably should have finished better than 20th at the European Open and 29th in the Scandinavian Mixed. He sat 10th with a round to go in Germany three weeks ago and he second in Sweden after the opening round so he's showing signs of form and at two courses that wouldn't suit him as nicely as this one.

"In addition to driving the ball fairly consistently, and putting well (ranked 16th and 13th for Putting Average), the South African put up positive Strokes Gained: Approach numbers for the first time since he won his third DP World Tour title in Bahrain in February and he might just be ready to contend strongly at a venue he should enjoy."

Recommended Bet Back Dylan Frittelli EXC 150.0

Andy Swales: "Putting surfaces are large, fast, well-contoured, and offers a vast selection of potential pin positions. Water comes into play on nine holes and there is plenty of greenside sand to steer clear of. The course is covered with small mounds and subtle slopes, so anyone who misses the green with their approach shot will need to employ a deft short-game to secure par.

"Danger lurks everywhere and it doesn't appear to be a layout where playing safe is easy. It is a venue where accuracy will be more important than sheer power, and finding the best positions on fairways and greens will be vital. The course is shorter than the DP World Tour average...

"Among those in good shape are Laurie Canter 16/1, Takumi Kanaya 40/1, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 40/1 and Yuto Katsuragawa 50/1. Former LIV Tour member Canter is the DP World Tour's most recent newest winner, following his maiden victory in Germany earlier this month."