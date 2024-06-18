KLM Open First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 50/1 to 80/1

50/1 51.00 Joost Luiten has a good record on home soil

66/1 67.00 Haotong Li has a bunch of fast starts and the course could suit

80/1 81.00 Brandon Stone has been shooting lots of low rounds

Weather forecast for Thursday

It's a bit of a chilly start before temperatures increase throughout the day to the early 70s by mid-afternoon

Winds look steady with perhaps a slight rise from 5mph-8mph in the afternoon.

In short there doesn't look to be any bias.

There is always plenty of attention on Joost Luiten in his home Open and he's often delivered, twice winning this event.

He was 10th the last time this week's course, The International, hosted in 2019 and, crucially, he's got a strong record of giving the locals some early cheer.

In three of his last six starts in the KLM Open, the Dutchman has FRL positions of 1st, 4th and 5th, the latest of those coming last year.



Luiten was the first-round leader in the Indian Open just five starts ago and made plenty of pre-cut birdies in the recent Scandinavian Mixed two weeks ago.

He begins his bid at 08.00am local time and looks a fair price at 50s.

Haotong Li hasn't played this course but he's managed two top 25s in his three KLM Opens and was third after 36 holes in the middle one of those.

The International is parkland but has a strong links feel to it and let's recall that the Chinese golfer was third on his Open debut at Royal Birkdale.

He's twice been a first-round leader this year - January's Dubai Desert Classic and the Asian Tour's International Series Macau in March - and he followed that Far East event with 18-hole positions of 9-10-6-3 in his next four tournaments.

Li has missed his last two cuts but blowing hot and cold is nothing new for him so let's take the 66s. He tees off at 08.30am.

Brandon Stone has popped up several times in this column and not given us a reward and this will probably be a last-chance saloon scenario for the South African.

But on this course he's tempting.

Stone is a former Scottish Open winner so can shine on the links while he was a runner-up on the Challenge Tour here in the Netherlands last year.

He was also 21st when The International last staged this event so there's a bit of course form too.

In his last 10 rounds, Stone has carded two 64s, a 65 and two 66s so he's been making lots of birdies and going low.

True, none were in the first round but there's no reason why he can't set out with a low one as he did at Ras al Khaimah (64) earlier in the season.

He's also a morning starter at 09.00am.

