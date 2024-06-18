KLM Open 2024: Course and current form stats

Accuracy more important than sheer power

Bernd 16/1 17.00 can secure first 'Euro title' in three years

Wallace 14/1 15.00 likely to contend in Amsterdam

Tournament and Course Notes

• Five years after making its debut on the DP World Tour, The International returns to the European calendar. Opened in June 2012, The International is located around four miles south-west of Amsterdam city centre, and laid out across a 77-hectare site;

• The course was co-designed by Ian Woosnam and Belgian architect firm Mastergolf. At first glance, it certainly has a links feel to it. Thanks to its undulating fairways, which are bordered by a plethora of mounds, many of the holes provide a sense of seclusion from the rest of the course;

• Putting surfaces are large, fast, well-contoured, and offers a vast selection of potential pin positions. Water comes into play on nine holes and there is plenty of greenside sand to steer clear of. The course is covered with small mounds and subtle slopes, so anyone who misses the green with their approach shot will need to employ a deft short-game to secure par.

• Danger lurks everywhere and it doesn't appear to be a layout where playing safe is easy. It is a venue where accuracy will be more important than sheer power, and finding the best positions on fairways and greens will be vital. The course is shorter than the DP World Tour average.

Current Form

With just one previous tournament staged at this week's venue, course history is of limited benefit.

Therefore, current form offers greater insight going into the KLM Open.

Among those in good shape are Laurie Canter 16/117.00, Takumi Kanaya 40/141.00, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 40/141.00 and Yuto Katsuragawa 50/151.00.

Former LIV Tour member Canter is the DP World Tour's most recent newest winner, following his maiden victory in Germany earlier this month.

Neergaard-Petersen continues to top the ranking on the Challenge Tour, and is more than capable of stepping up in what is a reasonably mediocre field on Europe's main tour.

Japanese duo Kanaya and Katsuragawa have performed well on home soil this year and should be considered potential each-way candidates in the Netherlands - and could even win the tournament.

Two other likely winners this week are Bernd Wiesberger 16/117.00 and Matt Wallace 14/115.00.

Wiesberger is a former world No 21 and an eight-time winner on the European Tour.

He recently departed the LIV Tour and, since returning to his home circuit, has shown some solid form.

The 38-year-old Austrian finished runner-up in Germany earlier this month, and has posted six other T25s during 2024.

Wallace, meanwhile, has spent most of the year on the PGA Tour where his highest-finish of 2024 was tied-fourth in Dallas last month.

The Englishman is one of the few members of this week's field to have competed at The International in 2019, when he ended up on the podium.

World Ranking Points

Most Points (Top 12) Since January 1st, 2024



45.49: Luke List

45.45: Sebastian Soderberg

26.25: Yuto Katsuragawa

26.09: Rasmus Hojgaard

24.68: Matteo Manassero

24.29: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen

23.60: Tom McKibbin

23.58: Matt Wallace

23.27: Laurie Canter

23.24: Adrian Otaegui

22.14: Zander Lombard

21.35: Dylan Frittelli

Only those entered this week are included in table





Note: List Contains Leading Reserves