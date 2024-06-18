Golf Form Guide

KLM Open 2024: Course and current form stats

The International Golf Club in Amsterdam first staged a top level European Tour event in 2019
Co-designed by Ian Woosnam, The International Golf Club in Amsterdam certainly resembles a links course

The International Golf Club in Amsterdam makes its second appearance on the DP World Tour schedule. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Accuracy more important than sheer power

  • Bernd 16/117.00 can secure first 'Euro title' in three years

  • Wallace 14/115.00 likely to contend in Amsterdam

Tournament and Course Notes

• Five years after making its debut on the DP World Tour, The International returns to the European calendar. Opened in June 2012, The International is located around four miles south-west of Amsterdam city centre, and laid out across a 77-hectare site;

• The course was co-designed by Ian Woosnam and Belgian architect firm Mastergolf. At first glance, it certainly has a links feel to it. Thanks to its undulating fairways, which are bordered by a plethora of mounds, many of the holes provide a sense of seclusion from the rest of the course;

• Putting surfaces are large, fast, well-contoured, and offers a vast selection of potential pin positions. Water comes into play on nine holes and there is plenty of greenside sand to steer clear of. The course is covered with small mounds and subtle slopes, so anyone who misses the green with their approach shot will need to employ a deft short-game to secure par.

• Danger lurks everywhere and it doesn't appear to be a layout where playing safe is easy. It is a venue where accuracy will be more important than sheer power, and finding the best positions on fairways and greens will be vital. The course is shorter than the DP World Tour average.

Current Form

With just one previous tournament staged at this week's venue, course history is of limited benefit.

Therefore, current form offers greater insight going into the KLM Open.

Among those in good shape are Laurie Canter 16/117.00, Takumi Kanaya 40/141.00, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 40/141.00 and Yuto Katsuragawa 50/151.00.

Former LIV Tour member Canter is the DP World Tour's most recent newest winner, following his maiden victory in Germany earlier this month.

Neergaard-Petersen continues to top the ranking on the Challenge Tour, and is more than capable of stepping up in what is a reasonably mediocre field on Europe's main tour.

Japanese duo Kanaya and Katsuragawa have performed well on home soil this year and should be considered potential each-way candidates in the Netherlands - and could even win the tournament.

Two other likely winners this week are Bernd Wiesberger 16/117.00 and Matt Wallace 14/115.00.

Wiesberger is a former world No 21 and an eight-time winner on the European Tour.

He recently departed the LIV Tour and, since returning to his home circuit, has shown some solid form.

The 38-year-old Austrian finished runner-up in Germany earlier this month, and has posted six other T25s during 2024.

Wallace, meanwhile, has spent most of the year on the PGA Tour where his highest-finish of 2024 was tied-fourth in Dallas last month.

The Englishman is one of the few members of this week's field to have competed at The International in 2019, when he ended up on the podium.

World Ranking Points

Most Points (Top 12) Since January 1st, 2024


45.49: Luke List
45.45: Sebastian Soderberg
26.25: Yuto Katsuragawa
26.09: Rasmus Hojgaard
24.68: Matteo Manassero
24.29: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
23.60: Tom McKibbin
23.58: Matt Wallace
23.27: Laurie Canter
23.24: Adrian Otaegui
22.14: Zander Lombard
21.35: Dylan Frittelli
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

The Punter's US Open De-brief: Brilliant Bryson holds his nerve at Pinehurst

Last 10 Weeks / The International 2019

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15
Luke List MC MC MC 30 19 38
Sebastian Soderberg 2 68 3 2
Matt Wallace 27 43 20 4 36
Rasmus Hojgaard 20 MC 68 MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC
Laurie Canter 1 7
Takumi Kanaya MC 4 15 MC 6 11
Adrian Otaegui MC 30 34 MC 1 30
Zander Lombard Wd 48 17 36
Matthias Schmid MC MC MC MC MC 11
Pablo Larrazabal 13 34 50 MC
Romain Langasque 63 MC 2 35 MC
Joost Luiten 33 MC 13 60
Tom McKibbin 41 8 23 7
Alex Fitzpatrick 4 51 18 11 23
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 17 51 6 2 1 7
Ewen Ferguson Wd 60
Antoine Rozner 20 MC MC 10 24
Yuto Katsuragawa 34 3 31 6 1
Matteo Manassero MC 13 23 MC
Callum Shinkwin MC MC
Guido Migliozzi 8 24 2 MC
Richard Mansell MC 25 13 MC
Sam Bairstow MC MC 10 23 36
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC 4 2 35 MC
Jeff Winther MC 57 MC MC
Frederic LaCroix 46 34 13 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 59 51 41 56 MC
Johannes Veerman MC 8 41 8
Darius Van Driel 12 34 MC MC
Dan Bradbury MC 22 MC 48 MC
Paul Waring 33 MC 10 3 MC
Kiradech Aphibarnrat MC MC 35 30 3
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC MC 18
Bernd Wiesberger 2 24 23 24
Dylan Frittelli 29 20 MC 67 MC
Richie Ramsay MC 48 17 30
Daniel Brown MC Wd MC
Gavin Green 39 34 MC 35 MC
Todd Clements 25 34 18
Maximilian Kieffer 46 MC 34 MC MC
Henrik Norlander MC MC 20 64 19 36
Jordan Gumberg 59 MC 57 MC MC
Sean Crocker MC 34 MC Wd
Alejandro Del Rey MC 60 MC 35 24
Nick Bachem MC 57 57
Marcel Schneider MC MC 69 3
Jens Dantorp 7 MC MC MC 56
Marcus Armitage 29 MC MC 65 MC
Hurly Long 51 MC MC 50 MC
David Ravetto MC MC MC 13
Masahiro Kawamura MC 65 MC MC 7
JaydenTreySchaper MC 13 41 4
Danny Willett MC 45
Ockie Strydom MC 30 MC MC
Casey Jarvis MC 60 MC 63 18 15
Manuel Elvira 60 48 35 11
Matthew Baldwin Wd 51 24 35 MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez 20 MC 23 3
Louis De Jager 33 MC 72 MC MC 15
Jacques Kruyswijk MC MC 36
Eddie Pepperell MC 57 69
Mike Lorenzo-Vera MC 10 MC 64
David Micheluzzi MC 57
Dale Whitnell 43 60 MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC 3 18
Jeong Weon Ko 34 24 68 11
Daan Huizing MC 22 MC Dq
Santiago Tarrio 20 64 34 17 MC
Brandon Stone MC 57 7 18
Robin Williams 2 33 MC 63 5 49 24
Oliver Bekker 60 50 20 MC 4
Darren Fichardt MC 57 2 15
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 25 7 48 56 MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 33 67 22 MC 56
Andrea Pavan 51 24 35 MC
Tom Vaillant 18 41 56 7
Oliver Wilson 46 MC
Adri Arnaus MC 25 MC MC MC
James Morrison MC 34 56 11
Matthias Schwab MC MC 8 42
Garrick Porteous MC 8 MC 27 49 1
Jamie Donaldson MC 13
Francesco Laporta MC 48 MC 42
Max Rottluff MC 24
Hao Tong Li MC MC 35 18 17
Renato Paratore MC MC MC MC
Lorenzo Scalise MC MC 23 60
Rhys Enoch Wd MC 49 25 MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC Wd 23 MC
Ross Fisher 25 13 48 MC
Joe Dean MC 5 37 MC 46
Thomas Aiken 24
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen MC 1 44 MC 52 MC 27
Ashun Wu 25 MC MC 35 MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC 41 50 MC
Frederik Schott MC MC 11 MC
Clement Sordet 29 MC 13 MC
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC MC
Marcus Kinhult MC MC 56 MC
Kristoffer Broberg Dq MC 11 16 14
Tom Lewis MC 8 MC 60
Daniel Gavins MC Wd
Will Enefer MC MC MC 50
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia Wd 7
Gunner Wiebe MC MC 57 65 MC
Jaco Prinsloo Wd 67 38
Andrew Wilson MC 18 Wd MC 19
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC 5
Filippo Celli Wd 48 50 42
Soren Kjeldsen MC MC MC MC MC
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC MC MC
Pieter Moolman MC MC 5
Wil Besseling MC 48 70 49 15
Stuart Manley MC MC
Nicolas Colsaerts 51 MC MC MC MC
Haydn Barron MC MC MC MC
Dylan Mostert 36 43 MC 23 MC 19
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen 16 34 65 16 19
Lars Van Meijel 20 57 MC MC MC 46
Jannik De Bruyn 3 18 MC 23 MC MC
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC
Sebastian Friedrichsen 46 24 Wd MC 19
Pedro Figueiredo 44 24 MC MC
Jack Davidson 25 MC 59 25 32
James Nicholas 26 25 41 28 MC
Angel Ayora 11 9 31 MC 9 15
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC MC
Lauri Ruuska 57 41 63 MC MC
Andrew Martin MC MC
Sam Jones MC 7
Matthis Besard 30 MC MC
Nicolo Galletti MC MC
Tom Power Horan MC MC MC MC MC
Jonas Blixt 65 MC 72 MC MC
Benjamin Rusch 34 57 MC 9
Frank Kennedy 13 MC MC 27 49 MC
Mikko Korhonen 49 MC
Espen Kofstad 49 MC MC
Stephen Gallacher 75 MC MC
Kiet Van Der Weele MC 69 MC MC 36 MC
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC MC MC
Vince Van Veen 25 MC
Jens Fahrbring
Andoni Etchenique 63 MC MC MC MC
Joshua Berry 56 MC MC MC MC 25 MC
Lars Keunen MC MC MC 27 MC MC
Mike Toorop 63
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano MC MC
Justin Harding 75 57
Andrew Johnston MC
Lars Van Der Vight
Louis Klein MC
Jack Ingham
Benjamin Reuter
Ian Groenendijk
Gary Hurley 45 2 66 MC 36 72
Dave Horsey 13 MC 18 3 43
Daniel Van Tonder 4 8 MC 14 MC 9
Brandon Robinson-Thompson MC 48 42 46 13
John Axelsen MC MC MC 54 48
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC 33 MC 6 25 MC
Jeung-Hun Wang MC 57
Player 2019
Luke List
Sebastian Soderberg 70
Matt Wallace 3
Rasmus Hojgaard
Rikuya Hoshino
Laurie Canter
Takumi Kanaya
Adrian Otaegui
Zander Lombard MC
Matthias Schmid
Pablo Larrazabal
Romain Langasque 27
Joost Luiten 10
Tom McKibbin
Alex Fitzpatrick
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Ewen Ferguson
Antoine Rozner 21
Yuto Katsuragawa
Matteo Manassero MC
Callum Shinkwin 5
Guido Migliozzi
Richard Mansell
Sam Bairstow
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Jeff Winther 36
Frederic LaCroix
Shubhankar Sharma 40
Johannes Veerman 40
Darius Van Driel
Dan Bradbury
Paul Waring
Kiradech Aphibarnrat
Matthew Southgate 10
Bernd Wiesberger
Dylan Frittelli
Richie Ramsay 55
Daniel Brown
Gavin Green 40
Todd Clements
Maximilian Kieffer 27
Henrik Norlander
Jordan Gumberg
Sean Crocker 36
Alejandro Del Rey
Nick Bachem
Marcel Schneider
Jens Dantorp MC
Marcus Armitage
Hurly Long
David Ravetto
Masahiro Kawamura
JaydenTreySchaper
Danny Willett
Ockie Strydom
Casey Jarvis
Manuel Elvira
Matthew Baldwin
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC
Louis De Jager MC
Jacques Kruyswijk
Eddie Pepperell
Mike Lorenzo-Vera 10
David Micheluzzi
Dale Whitnell
Joel Girrbach MC
Jeong Weon Ko
Daan Huizing
Santiago Tarrio
Brandon Stone 21
Robin Williams
Oliver Bekker
Darren Fichardt
Rafael Cabrera-Bello
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
Andrea Pavan
Tom Vaillant
Oliver Wilson
Adri Arnaus
James Morrison 4
Matthias Schwab
Garrick Porteous
Jamie Donaldson 27
Francesco Laporta
Max Rottluff
Hao Tong Li
Renato Paratore
Lorenzo Scalise
Rhys Enoch
Ricardo Gouveia MC
Ross Fisher
Joe Dean
Thomas Aiken
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
Ashun Wu 55
Edoardo Molinari 21
Frederik Schott
Clement Sordet MC
Kristian Krogh Johannessen MC
Marcus Kinhult
Kristoffer Broberg
Tom Lewis
Daniel Gavins 49
Will Enefer
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
Gunner Wiebe
Jaco Prinsloo
Andrew Wilson
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
Filippo Celli
Soren Kjeldsen 55
Chase Hanna
Pieter Moolman
Wil Besseling 7
Stuart Manley 55
Nicolas Colsaerts MC
Haydn Barron
Dylan Mostert
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
Lars Van Meijel
Jannik De Bruyn
Om Prakash Chouhan
Sebastian Friedrichsen
Pedro Figueiredo 49
Jack Davidson
James Nicholas
Angel Ayora
Gu Xin Chen
Lauri Ruuska
Andrew Martin
Sam Jones
Matthis Besard
Nicolo Galletti
Tom Power Horan
Jonas Blixt
Benjamin Rusch
Frank Kennedy
Mikko Korhonen 65
Espen Kofstad 40
Stephen Gallacher
Kiet Van Der Weele MC
Soren Broholt Lind
Vince Van Veen
Jens Fahrbring
Andoni Etchenique
Joshua Berry
Lars Keunen MC
Mike Toorop MC
Gonzalo F`dez-Castano MC
Justin Harding
Andrew Johnston
Lars Van Der Vight
Louis Klein
Jack Ingham
Benjamin Reuter MC
Ian Groenendijk
Gary Hurley
Dave Horsey MC
Daniel Van Tonder
Brandon Robinson-Thompson
John Axelsen
Benjamin Follett-Smith
Jeung-Hun Wang 27

