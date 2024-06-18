KLM Open 2024: Course and current form stats
The International Golf Club in Amsterdam makes its second appearance on the DP World Tour schedule. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...
-
Accuracy more important than sheer power
-
Bernd 16/117.00 can secure first 'Euro title' in three years
-
Wallace 14/115.00 likely to contend in Amsterdam
Tournament and Course Notes
• Five years after making its debut on the DP World Tour, The International returns to the European calendar. Opened in June 2012, The International is located around four miles south-west of Amsterdam city centre, and laid out across a 77-hectare site;
• The course was co-designed by Ian Woosnam and Belgian architect firm Mastergolf. At first glance, it certainly has a links feel to it. Thanks to its undulating fairways, which are bordered by a plethora of mounds, many of the holes provide a sense of seclusion from the rest of the course;
• Putting surfaces are large, fast, well-contoured, and offers a vast selection of potential pin positions. Water comes into play on nine holes and there is plenty of greenside sand to steer clear of. The course is covered with small mounds and subtle slopes, so anyone who misses the green with their approach shot will need to employ a deft short-game to secure par.
• Danger lurks everywhere and it doesn't appear to be a layout where playing safe is easy. It is a venue where accuracy will be more important than sheer power, and finding the best positions on fairways and greens will be vital. The course is shorter than the DP World Tour average.
Current Form
With just one previous tournament staged at this week's venue, course history is of limited benefit.
Therefore, current form offers greater insight going into the KLM Open.
Among those in good shape are Laurie Canter 16/117.00, Takumi Kanaya 40/141.00, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 40/141.00 and Yuto Katsuragawa 50/151.00.
Former LIV Tour member Canter is the DP World Tour's most recent newest winner, following his maiden victory in Germany earlier this month.
Neergaard-Petersen continues to top the ranking on the Challenge Tour, and is more than capable of stepping up in what is a reasonably mediocre field on Europe's main tour.
Japanese duo Kanaya and Katsuragawa have performed well on home soil this year and should be considered potential each-way candidates in the Netherlands - and could even win the tournament.
Two other likely winners this week are Bernd Wiesberger 16/117.00 and Matt Wallace 14/115.00.
Wiesberger is a former world No 21 and an eight-time winner on the European Tour.
He recently departed the LIV Tour and, since returning to his home circuit, has shown some solid form.
The 38-year-old Austrian finished runner-up in Germany earlier this month, and has posted six other T25s during 2024.
Wallace, meanwhile, has spent most of the year on the PGA Tour where his highest-finish of 2024 was tied-fourth in Dallas last month.
The Englishman is one of the few members of this week's field to have competed at The International in 2019, when he ended up on the podium.
World Ranking Points
Most Points (Top 12) Since January 1st, 2024
45.49: Luke List
45.45: Sebastian Soderberg
26.25: Yuto Katsuragawa
26.09: Rasmus Hojgaard
24.68: Matteo Manassero
24.29: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
23.60: Tom McKibbin
23.58: Matt Wallace
23.27: Laurie Canter
23.24: Adrian Otaegui
22.14: Zander Lombard
21.35: Dylan Frittelli
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
The Punter's US Open De-brief: Brilliant Bryson holds his nerve at Pinehurst
Last 10 Weeks / The International 2019
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W24
|W23
|W22
|W21
|W20
|W19
|W18
|W17
|W16
|W15
|Luke List
|MC
|MC
|MC
|30
|19
|38
|Sebastian Soderberg
|2
|68
|3
|2
|Matt Wallace
|27
|43
|20
|4
|36
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|20
|MC
|68
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|1
|7
|Takumi Kanaya
|MC
|4
|15
|MC
|6
|11
|Adrian Otaegui
|MC
|30
|34
|MC
|1
|30
|Zander Lombard
|Wd
|48
|17
|36
|Matthias Schmid
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|11
|Pablo Larrazabal
|13
|34
|50
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|63
|MC
|2
|35
|MC
|Joost Luiten
|33
|MC
|13
|60
|Tom McKibbin
|41
|8
|23
|7
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|4
|51
|18
|11
|23
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|17
|51
|6
|2
|1
|7
|Ewen Ferguson
|Wd
|60
|Antoine Rozner
|20
|MC
|MC
|10
|24
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|34
|3
|31
|6
|1
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|13
|23
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|MC
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|8
|24
|2
|MC
|Richard Mansell
|MC
|25
|13
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|MC
|10
|23
|36
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|MC
|4
|2
|35
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|46
|34
|13
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|59
|51
|41
|56
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|8
|41
|8
|Darius Van Driel
|12
|34
|MC
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|22
|MC
|48
|MC
|Paul Waring
|33
|MC
|10
|3
|MC
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|MC
|MC
|35
|30
|3
|Matthew Southgate
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Bernd Wiesberger
|2
|24
|23
|24
|Dylan Frittelli
|29
|20
|MC
|67
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|MC
|48
|17
|30
|Daniel Brown
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Gavin Green
|39
|34
|MC
|35
|MC
|Todd Clements
|25
|34
|18
|Maximilian Kieffer
|46
|MC
|34
|MC
|MC
|Henrik Norlander
|MC
|MC
|20
|64
|19
|36
|Jordan Gumberg
|59
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|Sean Crocker
|MC
|34
|MC
|Wd
|Alejandro Del Rey
|MC
|60
|MC
|35
|24
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|57
|57
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|69
|3
|Jens Dantorp
|7
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Marcus Armitage
|29
|MC
|MC
|65
|MC
|Hurly Long
|51
|MC
|MC
|50
|MC
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|Masahiro Kawamura
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|7
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|13
|41
|4
|Danny Willett
|MC
|45
|Ockie Strydom
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|60
|MC
|63
|18
|15
|Manuel Elvira
|60
|48
|35
|11
|Matthew Baldwin
|Wd
|51
|24
|35
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|20
|MC
|23
|3
|Louis De Jager
|33
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|15
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|MC
|MC
|36
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|57
|69
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|MC
|10
|MC
|64
|David Micheluzzi
|MC
|57
|Dale Whitnell
|43
|60
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|3
|18
|Jeong Weon Ko
|34
|24
|68
|11
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|22
|MC
|Dq
|Santiago Tarrio
|20
|64
|34
|17
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|57
|7
|18
|Robin Williams
|2
|33
|MC
|63
|5
|49
|24
|Oliver Bekker
|60
|50
|20
|MC
|4
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|57
|2
|15
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|25
|7
|48
|56
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|33
|67
|22
|MC
|56
|Andrea Pavan
|51
|24
|35
|MC
|Tom Vaillant
|18
|41
|56
|7
|Oliver Wilson
|46
|MC
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Morrison
|MC
|34
|56
|11
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|8
|42
|Garrick Porteous
|MC
|8
|MC
|27
|49
|1
|Jamie Donaldson
|MC
|13
|Francesco Laporta
|MC
|48
|MC
|42
|Max Rottluff
|MC
|24
|Hao Tong Li
|MC
|MC
|35
|18
|17
|Renato Paratore
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lorenzo Scalise
|MC
|MC
|23
|60
|Rhys Enoch
|Wd
|MC
|49
|25
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|Wd
|23
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|25
|13
|48
|MC
|Joe Dean
|MC
|5
|37
|MC
|46
|Thomas Aiken
|24
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|MC
|1
|44
|MC
|52
|MC
|27
|Ashun Wu
|25
|MC
|MC
|35
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|41
|50
|MC
|Frederik Schott
|MC
|MC
|11
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|29
|MC
|13
|MC
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|MC
|MC
|56
|MC
|Kristoffer Broberg
|Dq
|MC
|11
|16
|14
|Tom Lewis
|MC
|8
|MC
|60
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|Wd
|Will Enefer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|50
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Wd
|7
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|57
|65
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Wd
|67
|38
|Andrew Wilson
|MC
|18
|Wd
|MC
|19
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|MC
|MC
|5
|Filippo Celli
|Wd
|48
|50
|42
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Pieter Moolman
|MC
|MC
|5
|Wil Besseling
|MC
|48
|70
|49
|15
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|51
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dylan Mostert
|36
|43
|MC
|23
|MC
|19
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|16
|34
|65
|16
|19
|Lars Van Meijel
|20
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|46
|Jannik De Bruyn
|3
|18
|MC
|23
|MC
|MC
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|46
|24
|Wd
|MC
|19
|Pedro Figueiredo
|44
|24
|MC
|MC
|Jack Davidson
|25
|MC
|59
|25
|32
|James Nicholas
|26
|25
|41
|28
|MC
|Angel Ayora
|11
|9
|31
|MC
|9
|15
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Lauri Ruuska
|57
|41
|63
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Martin
|MC
|MC
|Sam Jones
|MC
|7
|Matthis Besard
|30
|MC
|MC
|Nicolo Galletti
|MC
|MC
|Tom Power Horan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|65
|MC
|72
|MC
|MC
|Benjamin Rusch
|34
|57
|MC
|9
|Frank Kennedy
|13
|MC
|MC
|27
|49
|MC
|Mikko Korhonen
|49
|MC
|Espen Kofstad
|49
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|75
|MC
|MC
|Kiet Van Der Weele
|MC
|69
|MC
|MC
|36
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Vince Van Veen
|25
|MC
|Jens Fahrbring
|Andoni Etchenique
|63
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joshua Berry
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|25
|MC
|Lars Keunen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|MC
|Mike Toorop
|63
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|MC
|MC
|Justin Harding
|75
|57
|Andrew Johnston
|MC
|Lars Van Der Vight
|Louis Klein
|MC
|Jack Ingham
|Benjamin Reuter
|Ian Groenendijk
|Gary Hurley
|45
|2
|66
|MC
|36
|72
|Dave Horsey
|13
|MC
|18
|3
|43
|Daniel Van Tonder
|4
|8
|MC
|14
|MC
|9
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|MC
|48
|42
|46
|13
|John Axelsen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|54
|48
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|MC
|33
|MC
|6
|25
|MC
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|MC
|57
|Player
|2019
|Luke List
|Sebastian Soderberg
|70
|Matt Wallace
|3
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|Rikuya Hoshino
|Laurie Canter
|Takumi Kanaya
|Adrian Otaegui
|Zander Lombard
|MC
|Matthias Schmid
|Pablo Larrazabal
|Romain Langasque
|27
|Joost Luiten
|10
|Tom McKibbin
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Ewen Ferguson
|Antoine Rozner
|21
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|5
|Guido Migliozzi
|Richard Mansell
|Sam Bairstow
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|Jeff Winther
|36
|Frederic LaCroix
|Shubhankar Sharma
|40
|Johannes Veerman
|40
|Darius Van Driel
|Dan Bradbury
|Paul Waring
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|Matthew Southgate
|10
|Bernd Wiesberger
|Dylan Frittelli
|Richie Ramsay
|55
|Daniel Brown
|Gavin Green
|40
|Todd Clements
|Maximilian Kieffer
|27
|Henrik Norlander
|Jordan Gumberg
|Sean Crocker
|36
|Alejandro Del Rey
|Nick Bachem
|Marcel Schneider
|Jens Dantorp
|MC
|Marcus Armitage
|Hurly Long
|David Ravetto
|Masahiro Kawamura
|JaydenTreySchaper
|Danny Willett
|Ockie Strydom
|Casey Jarvis
|Manuel Elvira
|Matthew Baldwin
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|Jacques Kruyswijk
|Eddie Pepperell
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera
|10
|David Micheluzzi
|Dale Whitnell
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|Jeong Weon Ko
|Daan Huizing
|Santiago Tarrio
|Brandon Stone
|21
|Robin Williams
|Oliver Bekker
|Darren Fichardt
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|Andrea Pavan
|Tom Vaillant
|Oliver Wilson
|Adri Arnaus
|James Morrison
|4
|Matthias Schwab
|Garrick Porteous
|Jamie Donaldson
|27
|Francesco Laporta
|Max Rottluff
|Hao Tong Li
|Renato Paratore
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Rhys Enoch
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|Joe Dean
|Thomas Aiken
|Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen
|Ashun Wu
|55
|Edoardo Molinari
|21
|Frederik Schott
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|Kristian Krogh Johannessen
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|Kristoffer Broberg
|Tom Lewis
|Daniel Gavins
|49
|Will Enefer
|Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia
|Gunner Wiebe
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Andrew Wilson
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|Filippo Celli
|Soren Kjeldsen
|55
|Chase Hanna
|Pieter Moolman
|Wil Besseling
|7
|Stuart Manley
|55
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|Haydn Barron
|Dylan Mostert
|Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
|Lars Van Meijel
|Jannik De Bruyn
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Sebastian Friedrichsen
|Pedro Figueiredo
|49
|Jack Davidson
|James Nicholas
|Angel Ayora
|Gu Xin Chen
|Lauri Ruuska
|Andrew Martin
|Sam Jones
|Matthis Besard
|Nicolo Galletti
|Tom Power Horan
|Jonas Blixt
|Benjamin Rusch
|Frank Kennedy
|Mikko Korhonen
|65
|Espen Kofstad
|40
|Stephen Gallacher
|Kiet Van Der Weele
|MC
|Soren Broholt Lind
|Vince Van Veen
|Jens Fahrbring
|Andoni Etchenique
|Joshua Berry
|Lars Keunen
|MC
|Mike Toorop
|MC
|Gonzalo F`dez-Castano
|MC
|Justin Harding
|Andrew Johnston
|Lars Van Der Vight
|Louis Klein
|Jack Ingham
|Benjamin Reuter
|MC
|Ian Groenendijk
|Gary Hurley
|Dave Horsey
|MC
|Daniel Van Tonder
|Brandon Robinson-Thompson
|John Axelsen
|Benjamin Follett-Smith
|Jeung-Hun Wang
|27
