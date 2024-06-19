Find Me a 100 Winner: Three chanced between 129/1 and 149/1

A trio of triple-figure priced picks in Amsterdam and Connecticut

Read my KLM Open preview here

In the last three weeks we've seen 130.0129/1 chance Ryan Fox matched at odds-on to win the Canadian Open, 160.0159/1 selection Christiaan Bezuidenhout finish fourth at the Memorial Tournament and 130.0129/1 shot Russell Henley finish seventh at the US Open. So it feels like a winner could be on the horizon.

I've picked out just three this week, one in the KLM Open on the DP World Tour, and two in the Travelers Championship on the PGA Tour.

The KLM Open has been a decent event for longshots over the years but it's not an easy tournament to evaluate given the event returns to The International in Amsterdam for just the second time in its history and for the first time in five years.

As highlighted in the preview, links exponents fared well here five years ago so I was keen to find someone at a juicy price who had proven links form. The recent Bahrain Championship winner, Dylan Frittelli, fits the bill given he was fifth in the Open Championship less than three years ago.

The 34-year-old spent the entire week inside the top-six places at Royal St. Georges before eventually finishing solo fifth, beaten by six, by the impressive winner, Collin Morikawa.

Frittelli was plying his trade on the PGA Tour when this event was staged at The International five years ago and he won the John Deere Classic that same year by two strokes over Russell Henley so this is his first spin around the layout, but it really should suit him.

Frittelli has gone off the boil again since winning in Bahrain but he putted nicely in his last two starts and he probably should have finished better than 20th at the European Open and 29th in the Scandinavian Mixed.

He sat 10th with a round to go in Germany three weeks ago and he second in Sweden after the opening round so he's showing signs of form and at two courses that wouldn't suit him as nicely as this one.

In addition to driving the ball fairly consistently, and putting well (ranked 16th and 13th for Putting Average), the South African put up positive Strokes Gained: Approach numbers for the first time since he won his third DP World Tour title in Bahrain in February and he might just be ready to contend strongly at a venue he should enjoy.

Recommended Bet Back Dylan Frittelli (2Us) EXC 150.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Over on the PGA Tour, I was tempted by last year's column fancy, Denny McCarthy, who was matched at less than 2/13.00 when he hit the front on Friday at the Travelers Championship, but he's a shorter price this time around even though he is not in such good form. Despite still being in search of his first victory, he's reluctantly left out in favour of two others.

Defending a title is never easy and defending your first major title must be harder still so now that the US Open is out of the way, we may see the 2023 winner, Wyndham Clark, find some improvement in his game.

Having sat tied for 65th after round one at Pinehurst last week, Clark has to grind to make the weekend and he followed Friday's one-over-par 71 with another on Saturday before a 77 on Sunday saw him slip to 56th place.

That was far from the greatest title defence ever witnessed but it's out of the way now and I suspect he'll relax a bit more this week.

In addition to winning three of his last 26 events, Clark has also finished second in the Arnold Palmer Championship and second and third at the Players Championship and The Heritage. Those are his last two appearances around a Pete Dye designed layout.

Clark doesn't have a fantastic bank of course form but he's elevated his game to a whole new level over the last 13 months (since he won the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow) and he looks overpriced at 130.0129/1.

Clark has gone off at a triple-figure price in each of his first three PGA Tour victories and he appears to have been overlooked again here.

Recommended Bet Back Wyndham Clark (2Us) EXC 130.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Following his fourth-place finish at the Memorial Tournament and his respectable 32nd at the US Open last week, I felt compelled to back Christiaan Bezuidenhout again at a similar price to the one he went off at last week.

The 30-year-old South African finished second in the American Express back in January, where two of the four rounds are played at the Pete Dye designed Stadium Course. As highlighted in the preview, putting is the key to success in this event and that's usually Bez's main strength.

He hasn't actually putted as well as he usually does since he ranked fifth for Putting Average at the Wells Fargo Championship in May and his high finishes have been down to some high quality approach play so he could be dangerous this week if the putter heats up again.

He's missed the cut here on his first two visits and that's why we're able to back him at such a big price but he wouldn't be the first player to win here without showing much previously and he's a great price at 140.0139/1.

Recommended Bet Back Christiaan Bezuidenhout (2Us) EXC 140.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 & 12 Us @ 2.01/1

