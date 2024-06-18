Travelers Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Golf Form Guide

The eighth and final Signature Event of the 2024 PGA Tour season tees-off this week in Connecticut. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • Short, low-scoring course with small greens

  • Harman 33/134.00 has game to prosper at TPC River Highlands

  • Henley 33/134.00 can upset the odds on Sunday

  • Connors 45/146.00 accuracy to reap rewards in Hartford

Tournament and Course Notes

• Is the only PGA Tour event this year to be staged in New England. A strong field has assembled in Hartford to chase a total prize fund of $20m for this final Signature Event of the season. Just three of the tournament's last 28 winners were non-Americans;

• TPC River Highlands is a low-scoring venue at which the average-winning 72-hole total, since 2005, is 263.79. Eight years ago, Jim Furyk fired a closing 58 to set a new PGA Tour record for a single round of golf. Five years earlier, aged just 19 and still an amateur, Patrick Cantlay carded 60 at TPC River Highlands;

• TPC River Highlands is a gently undulating parkland course which was given a facelift eight years ago. Water comes into play on just five holes, most of these towards the end of the round. At less than 6,900 yards, it is one of the shorter venues on the PGA Tour calendar. The average fairway width in landing areas is 30 yards, which is marginally narrower than the Tour average;

• A hot putter is absolutely necessary at TPC River Highlands where the Bentgrass greens are smaller than the Tour average. Prior to the 2016 event, 50 bunkers were removed, while the remaining ones were brought more into play;

• Situated approximately 120 miles north-east of New York City, and around 30 miles from the coast, the course gets its name from sitting high above the Connecticut River;

• The land on which TPC River Highlands was built began life as Middletown Golf Club in 1928. Pete Dye was commissioned to completely re-design the layout, ahead of hosting a PGA Tour event in 1984, since when there has been further significant changes. The club also changed its name from TPC Connecticut to TPC River Highlands in 1989.

Good Current Form

In a field as strong as this week's tournament, most punters will need to look outside the world's top 10 if they want to find half-decent odds.

Among the in-form players who might be worth an each-way punt are Corey Conners 45/146.00, Thomas Detry 100/1101.00 and Sam Burns 40/141.00.

Conners tied-ninth here last year, which is exactly the same position he finished in Sunday's US Open.

The Canadian has always been more about accuracy than power and is currently second in the PGA Tour category Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.

He also hits lots of greens in regulation and is consistent off the tee.

Further up the food chain are Hideki Matsuyama 28/129.00, Russell Henley 33/134.00 and Tony Finau 33/134.00 who all have a reasonable chance of winning this week and are all in pretty decent form too.

Of this trio, perhaps Henley could shake up the big boys and claim his fifth career title.

The 35-year-old has never been one of the Tour's biggest hitters, although his putting has usually been strong.

Good Course Form

It's always difficult to assess how mentally focused a leading golfer will be, the week following a major championship.

And it will certainly be tough to judge how Rory McIlroy will perform in Hartford, after suffering arguably the biggest disappointment of his career at the US Open.

McIlroy's last 16 rounds at TPC River Highlands average less than 67, but if he finishes top-10 on Sunday he will have done well considering the mental anguish he must be currently experiencing.

One player whose course history is impressive is Open champ Brian Harman 33/134.00.

The American, who is far from being one of the PGA Tour's longer hitters, has finished top-eight in six of his last nine visits, including a brace of podiums.

Patrick Cantlay 25/126.00, who posted his best-ever major result at Pinehurst on Sunday, will be looking to build on this performance.

The 32-year-old has had a slow start to the year but should be looking forward to teeing-up at TPC River Highlands which is a course he knows well.

He tied-fourth here last year and hasn't finished lower than 15th in his most recent six starts.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At TPC River Highlands (2018-23)


Average .... (Rounds)
66.79: Xander Schauffele (14)
66.81: Rory McIlroy (16)
67.00: Brian Harman (22)
67.17: Patrick Cantlay (24)
67.50: Scottie Scheffler (14)
67.60: Keegan Bradley (20)
67.60: Sahith Theegala (10)
67.83: Russell Henley (18)
67.83: Viktor Hovland (12)
68.08: Sung Jae Im (12)
Min. No. of Rounds = 10
Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut

Last 10 Weeks / River Highlands 2014-23

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W24 W23 W22 W21 W20 W19 W18 W17 W16 W15
Scottie Scheffler 41 1 2 8 1 1
Rory McIlroy 2 15 4 12 1 1 33 22
Xander Schauffele 7 8 1 2 23 18 8
Wyndham Clark 56 MC MC 47 3 MC
Viktor Hovland MC 15 3 24 MC
Ludvig Aberg 12 5 MC 10 2
Collin Morikawa 14 2 4 4 16 23 9 3
Patrick Cantlay 3 MC 53 29 23 3 22
Max Homa MC 22 MC 35 8 55 3
Sahith Theegala 32 12 MC 12 52 MC 2 45
Brian Harman 21 33 24 26 47 12 MC
Tommy Fleetwood 16 20 21 26 13 49 3
Hideki Matsuyama 6 8 35 38
Keegan Bradley 32 43 2 18 21 55 22
Matthew Fitzpatrick 64 5 MC 52 11 28 22
Russell Henley 7 27 23 10 12 38
Tony Finau 3 8 17 18 52 12 55
Sepp Straka 56 5 5 MC 8 11 5 16
Matthieu Pavon 5 MC MC 67 30 49 12
Cameron Young 67 50 MC 63 34 62 9
Jason Day MC 33 43 4 59 18 30
Tom Kim 26 43 4 24 26 47 52 18 30
Byeong Hun An MC 22 43 3 4 67 16
Justin Thomas MC 33 8 21 5 MC
Jordan Spieth 41 MC 37 43 29 MC 39 MC
Sam Burns 9 15 10 MC 13 44 MC
Chris Kirk 26 MC MC MC 43 10 16
Sung Jae Im MC 8 9 MC 4 1 12 MC
Denny McCarthy 32 39 24 MC 6 28 45
Nick Taylor MC 27 MC MC 43 10 49 MC
Shane Lowry 19 49 33 6 47 1 64 43
Akshay Bhatia 16 22 60 MC MC 42 18 35
Adam Hadwin MC 3 MC 60 52 10 42 53
Lucas Glover MC MC 12 43 16 33 20
Will Zalatoris MC 41 43 60 MC 44 9
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 32 4 17 MC 16 3 28
Robert MacIntyre MC 1 MC 8 13 MC 8
Stephan Jaeger 21 MC 76 21 20 18 MC
Si Woo Kim 32 15 56 MC 16 13 18 30
Corey Conners 9 20 6 26 13 11 44 38
Thomas Detry 14 41 56 4 MC 8 28
JT Poston 32 22 12 MC 60 5 30
Rickie Fowler MC MC 37 63 43 18 30
Eric Cole MC 45 MC MC MC 68 MC 33 52
Austin Eckroat 74 39 MC 18 63 11 17 MC
Adam Schenk MC MC Wd MC 64 13 49 12
Harris English 41 MC MC 18 34 28 22
Kurt Kitayama MC MC 26 34 23 33 35
Emiliano Grillo 41 27 64 MC 64 64 MC
Taylor Moore MC MC MC 12 38 MC 58 20
Justin Rose MC MC 32 6 52 44 MC
Adam Scott 32 42 12 MC 29 30 22
Billy Horschel 41 15 24 8 52 MC 1
Tom Hoge MC 45 17 23 38 41 MC 18
Jake Knapp MC MC MC 58 8 62 55
Taylor Pendrith 16 33 21 MC 10 1 11 11
Mackenzie Hughes MC MC 7 MC 6 41 39
Cameron Davis MC 50 56 MC 38 49 12
Nick Dunlap MC 12 MC 24 30 69 MC
Ben Griffin MC 2 MC Wd 16 13 MC 14
Peter Malnati MC 33 37 MC 66 19 49 MC
Lee Hodges 45 12 12 24 MC 58 MC
Brendon Todd 67 MC 50 78 60 58
Victor Perez MC 12 3 50 MC 46 MC 43
Davis Riley MC 1 66 30 28
Andrew Putnam 45 MC 53 29 MC 18
Patrick Rodgers MC 45 MC 29 5
Adam Svensson 56 27 51 24 43 47 44
Seamus Power MC 27 MC 16 MC 12
Chris Gotterup MC MC MC 1 24 11 MC
Webb Simpson MC 50 24 42
Michael Thorbjornsen
Davis Thompson 9 27 MC 17 2 MC 23 18
Aaron Rai 19 14 32 39 4 23 MC
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Scottie Scheffler 4 13 47 MC
Rory McIlroy 7 19 11 12 17
Xander Schauffele 19 1 20 MC 14
Wyndham Clark 29 35 MC MC 15 MC
Viktor Hovland 29 11 54
Ludvig Aberg 24
Collin Morikawa MC MC 36
Patrick Cantlay 4 13 13 11 15 15 MC
Max Homa MC MC MC MC MC
Sahith Theegala 52 2 MC
Brian Harman 2 8 5 MC 8 6 35 MC 3 42
Tommy Fleetwood MC 46 13
Hideki Matsuyama 13
Keegan Bradley 1 19 MC MC 2 47 8 25 39 31
Matthew Fitzpatrick 49 MC
Russell Henley 19 19 32 MC 6 11
Tony Finau 45 13 MC MC MC 17 25 25
Sepp Straka 38 MC 10 MC MC
Matthieu Pavon
Cameron Young 60
Jason Day 45 MC 10 46 8 12 MC 18
Tom Kim 38
Byeong Hun An MC MC 46 MC 66
Justin Thomas 9 MC 36 56 MC 3 MC
Jordan Spieth MC 54 MC 42 1
Sam Burns MC 13 24 43
Chris Kirk MC
Sung Jae Im 29 58 21
Denny McCarthy 7 MC 73 Wd MC 47
Nick Taylor MC MC* MC MC 64 MC
Shane Lowry 19 60 MC
Akshay Bhatia
Adam Hadwin MC MC 42 57 MC MC
Lucas Glover MC 70 20 MC MC MC
Will Zalatoris
Christiaan Bezuidenhout MC MC
Robert MacIntyre
Stephan Jaeger 64 MC 30
Si Woo Kim MC MC MC 11 MC 26 25
Corey Conners 9 MC MC
Thomas Detry MC
JT Poston MC 2 MC MC MC MC
Rickie Fowler 13 MC MC
Eric Cole 24
Austin Eckroat 24 47
Adam Schenk MC MC MC MC MC MC
Harris English 60 19 1 MC* MC MC 25 7
Kurt Kitayama MC
Emiliano Grillo 15 MC MC 60 60 19 43
Taylor Moore MC 56
Justin Rose 36 MC
Adam Scott 19 13
Billy Horschel MC MC MC 25
Tom Hoge 60 MC 66 37 MC* MC 35 MC 64
Jake Knapp
Taylor Pendrith MC
Mackenzie Hughes Wd 25 76 3 51 42 17
Cameron Davis 33 56 MC 43
Nick Dunlap
Ben Griffin MC
Peter Malnati MC 64 54 MC 30 26 MC* MC MC
Lee Hodges MC 25
Brendon Todd MC MC 30 11 MC 15
Victor Perez
Davis Riley 45 64
Andrew Putnam 45 46 13 57
Patrick Rodgers MC 76 MC 26 35 3 39 46
Adam Svensson MC 25 MC
Seamus Power MC 25 19 66 36 MC
Chris Gotterup 35
Webb Simpson 52 13 MC 8 34
Michael Thorbjornsen MC 4
Davis Thompson MC MC
Aaron Rai 24 40

