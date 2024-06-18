Travelers Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

Short, low-scoring course with small greens

Harman 33/1 34.00 has game to prosper at TPC River Highlands

Henley 33/1 34.00 can upset the odds on Sunday

Connors 45/1 46.00 accuracy to reap rewards in Hartford



Tournament and Course Notes

• Is the only PGA Tour event this year to be staged in New England. A strong field has assembled in Hartford to chase a total prize fund of $20m for this final Signature Event of the season. Just three of the tournament's last 28 winners were non-Americans;

• TPC River Highlands is a low-scoring venue at which the average-winning 72-hole total, since 2005, is 263.79. Eight years ago, Jim Furyk fired a closing 58 to set a new PGA Tour record for a single round of golf. Five years earlier, aged just 19 and still an amateur, Patrick Cantlay carded 60 at TPC River Highlands;

• TPC River Highlands is a gently undulating parkland course which was given a facelift eight years ago. Water comes into play on just five holes, most of these towards the end of the round. At less than 6,900 yards, it is one of the shorter venues on the PGA Tour calendar. The average fairway width in landing areas is 30 yards, which is marginally narrower than the Tour average;

• A hot putter is absolutely necessary at TPC River Highlands where the Bentgrass greens are smaller than the Tour average. Prior to the 2016 event, 50 bunkers were removed, while the remaining ones were brought more into play;

• Situated approximately 120 miles north-east of New York City, and around 30 miles from the coast, the course gets its name from sitting high above the Connecticut River;

• The land on which TPC River Highlands was built began life as Middletown Golf Club in 1928. Pete Dye was commissioned to completely re-design the layout, ahead of hosting a PGA Tour event in 1984, since when there has been further significant changes. The club also changed its name from TPC Connecticut to TPC River Highlands in 1989.

Good Current Form

In a field as strong as this week's tournament, most punters will need to look outside the world's top 10 if they want to find half-decent odds.

Among the in-form players who might be worth an each-way punt are Corey Conners 45/146.00, Thomas Detry 100/1101.00 and Sam Burns 40/141.00.

Conners tied-ninth here last year, which is exactly the same position he finished in Sunday's US Open.

The Canadian has always been more about accuracy than power and is currently second in the PGA Tour category Strokes Gained: Approach the Green.

He also hits lots of greens in regulation and is consistent off the tee.

Further up the food chain are Hideki Matsuyama 28/129.00, Russell Henley 33/134.00 and Tony Finau 33/134.00 who all have a reasonable chance of winning this week and are all in pretty decent form too.

Of this trio, perhaps Henley could shake up the big boys and claim his fifth career title.

The 35-year-old has never been one of the Tour's biggest hitters, although his putting has usually been strong.

Good Course Form

It's always difficult to assess how mentally focused a leading golfer will be, the week following a major championship.

And it will certainly be tough to judge how Rory McIlroy will perform in Hartford, after suffering arguably the biggest disappointment of his career at the US Open.

McIlroy's last 16 rounds at TPC River Highlands average less than 67, but if he finishes top-10 on Sunday he will have done well considering the mental anguish he must be currently experiencing.

One player whose course history is impressive is Open champ Brian Harman 33/134.00.

The American, who is far from being one of the PGA Tour's longer hitters, has finished top-eight in six of his last nine visits, including a brace of podiums.

Patrick Cantlay 25/126.00, who posted his best-ever major result at Pinehurst on Sunday, will be looking to build on this performance.

The 32-year-old has had a slow start to the year but should be looking forward to teeing-up at TPC River Highlands which is a course he knows well.

He tied-fourth here last year and hasn't finished lower than 15th in his most recent six starts.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 10 At TPC River Highlands (2018-23)



Average .... (Rounds)

66.79: Xander Schauffele (14)

66.81: Rory McIlroy (16)

67.00: Brian Harman (22)

67.17: Patrick Cantlay (24)

67.50: Scottie Scheffler (14)

67.60: Keegan Bradley (20)

67.60: Sahith Theegala (10)

67.83: Russell Henley (18)

67.83: Viktor Hovland (12)

68.08: Sung Jae Im (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

MC* - Missed Additional 54-Hole Cut