Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's BMW Championship and Danish Championship

Steve Rawlings: "Keegan Bradley wasn't in great form last year or in 2018 when he won the event for a first time. Cantlay had current form figures reading 13-MC-23-11 before he won here in 2021, although he had won the Memorial Tournament three months earlier, but being in fair recent form has been almost essential in this event...

"The Wyndham Championship winner, Cameron Young, was a frustrating pick at the FedEx St Jude Championship last week where he shot rounds of 69, 65, 71 and 64 to finish fifth.

"Only five men shot a better score on Friday and his 64 on Sunday was the best of the day so his understandable slow start on Thursday and his 71 on Saturday cost him dear. I'm happy, however, to go in again at 32.0 in a tournament that may well suit him better.

"He's ranked second and ninth for Putting Average in each of his last two starts and he reached 22-under-par when winning the Wyndham a fortnight ago, so a low scoring birdie-fest looks right up his street. As Dave Tindall highlights in his each-way piece, Young won around a Tom Fazio design on the Korn Ferry Tour back in 2021."

Dave Tindall: "In his last three starts, Ludvig Aberg has finished eighth in the Scottish Open, 23rd in The Open and ninth at last week's St. Jude. In other words, he too looks ready to strike again and repeat Matsuyama's feat of adding a second win in August.

"The overall point is that both are capable of real spikes when their best golf translates into a trophy rather than a bold challenge that comes up short. A winner's mentality and knowing how to convert is part of the equation and Aberg absolutely has that.

"Aberg has gained strokes Off The Tee in each of his last seven events and was 5th in that category last week. He's 10th overall for OTT on the season. He's also ranked in the top 10 for Driving Distance in his last four tournaments (4th at St. Jude) and that will be a big help here."

Steve Rawlings: "With an Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title and a BMW PGA Championship win also on his CV, the 38-year-old Kiwi is constructing an extremely impressive career, and a FedEx Cup Playoff victory is certainly not beyond him, especially at a course where going low appears to be the modus operandi.

"Fox has been nibbled at from as high as 190.0 but I can see why. As highlighted in my preview, Caves Valley Golf Club produced a low scoring birdie fest when hosting the event four years ago and that's just the sort of test in which Fox thrives.

"He's won twice on both PGA Tour and four times on the DP World Tour and 15-under-par is his highest winning score. He won the Canadian Open and the BMW PGA having reached -18 and he got it to 22-under-par when romping home in Ras Al Khaimah in 2022."

Dave Tindall: "Rickie Fowler's presence in the final 50 has caused some debate given that he benefitted from sponsor invites this season. The counter argument is that once he got into those events, he played well enough to advance. Coming off a sixth place last week, I'm going to back him to thrive again here.

"Fowler is driving the ball extremely well and starting brightly too: he's been in the top 11 after day one in four of his last five outings. He didn't play at Caves Valley in 2021 but has done well in this event previously and his last four openers in the BMW show two 65s, a 66 and a 67.

"That can add a view of positive vibes to his current play and knowing that he'll need a big week here to make the Tour Championship (he's currently ranked 48th out of 50), Fowler can't hang around. Back him at 35/1 (1/4, 5 Places) to hit the ground running from his 11.38am tee-time."

Andy Swales: "Prior to staging the BMW Championship in 2021, the course was given a facelift. Bunkers were renovated, while a new irrigation system was installed. New championship tees were built to lengthen the course, and fairway landing areas were tightened to approximately 25 yards in width. Greens are smaller than the PGA Tour average.

"The course has twice hosted senior majors: The US Senior Open of 2002, and Senior Players Championship 15 years later. It also staged an international women's event in 2014. Those who occupy a top 50 spot in the FedEx Cup standings, following last week's tournament in Tennessee, qualify to tee-up at Caves Valley.

"After a week's rest, Rory McIlroy 7/1 returns to action at the second FedEx Cup Play-Off event in Maryland. The world No 2 suffered undeserving criticism for being absent from last week's Play-Off opener in Tennessee. But he's back to take on a course where he finished fourth in 2021. He's a three-time winner this season and it would be highly surprising if he failed to contend at Caves Valley."

Danish Championship tips and predictions

Steve Rawlings: "This is a tight looking market, and a strong case can be made for a number of the leaders but I'm happy to scan a bit further down the list to find a Finn who's enjoyed a decent a season the PGA Tour. A 72 on Sunday at Sedgefield saw Sami Valimaki slip from 13th to 34th at the Wyndham Championship and that saw him drop from 86th to 87th in the FedEx Cup Standings when he needed a big push in round four to have any chance of getting into the field at last week's FedEx St Jude. But it's still been a fair season for the 27-year-old.

"Valimaki's highlights include a seventh place finish in the Myrtle Beach Classic and a fourth at the Houston Open and it's less than a month since he shot 68-67 over the weekend to finish 19th in the Rocket Classic. He'll be disappointed to have missed out on the FedEx Cup Playoffs but after a week off to recharge the batteries, he looks an interesting runner back on the DP World Tour.

"Valimaki won the Oman Open back in 2020 on the DP World Tour and he got the better of Jorge Campillo in extra time at the Qatar Masters two years ago, so he'll feel comfortable returning to Europe. He finished 13th at the Czech Masters this time last year and fourth two years ago and it's interesting to see he won back-to-back Pro Golf Tour events in August in 2019, so this is a time of year when he's found form."

Andy Swales: "Furesø, which is a traditional parkland course with many Nordic environmental features, is a 27-hole complex that was opened in three stages between 1979 and 1996. Sections of all three nine-hole loops will be used to create a composite course for this week's tournament.

"The venue has undergone various renovations over the years, with Furesø earning a reputation for firm, fast greens, along with its many small ponds. The general landscape of Furesø is that of medium-hilly terrain, which is reflected in its reasonably sloping fairways and undulating putting surfaces.

"Matt Wallace 14/1 makes only his fourth DP World Tour appearance of 2025, as the Englishman seeks to improve his chances of being selected for this year's European Ryder Cup team. The 35-year-old, five-time winner on the European Tour, is currently 11th in the Ryder Cup standings having spent the majority of this season on the PGA Tour. His best American finish came three weeks' ago when he stood on the podium at the 3M Open in Minnesota."