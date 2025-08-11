Danish Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's event in northern Europe

Gently rolling fairways and firm, fast greens

Wallace [14/1] to contend on European return

Jacob [45/1] offers each-way potential

Tournament and Course Notes

With just two tournaments remaining before qualifying for this year's European Ryder Cup team reaches a conclusion, the action switches to Scandinavia and the Danish Championship.

This will be the sixth of nine tournaments staged in Continental Europe this season, with this week's event hosted by Furesø Golf Club, which is located approximately 12 miles north of Copenhagen city centre.

Furesø, which is a traditional parkland course with many Nordic environmental features, is a 27-hole complex that was opened in three stages between 1979 and 1996.

Sections of all three nine-hole loops will be used to create a composite course for this week's tournament.

The venue has undergone various renovations over the years, with Furesø earning a reputation for firm, fast greens, along with its many small ponds.

The general landscape of Furesø is that of medium-hilly terrain, which is reflected in its reasonably sloping fairways and undulating putting surfaces.

Five To Watch



Matt Wallace 14/115.00 makes only his fourth DP World Tour appearance of 2025, as the Englishman seeks to improve his chances of being selected for this year's European Ryder Cup team.

The 35-year-old, five-time winner on the European Tour, is currently 11th in the Ryder Cup standings having spent the majority of this season on the PGA Tour.

His best American finish came three weeks' ago when he stood on the podium at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Englishman Marco Penge 16/117.00 and Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan 18/119.00 continue to enjoy consistent seasons on Tour.

Both are currently top-five in the Race to Dubai standings, with Reitan collecting his fourth podium of the season in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, the Danes are out in force this coming week. Denmark is currently one of the hottest golfing nations in Europe and it would be no surprise if one of their players took home the trophy on Sunday evening.

While the Hojgaard brothers remain serious challengers on home turf, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 12/113.00 must not be ruled out either.

Although his form has dipped in recent weeks, he has enjoyed a decent first full season on the DP World Tour and is currently 18th in the Race to Dubai table.

He topped the year-long Challenge Tour rankings in 2024 and has even enjoyed a runner-up finish on the PGA Tour, earlier in the season.

Finally, if you're seeking a longer-priced each-way option, then how about young Dane Jacob Skov Olesen 45/146.00.

The 26-year-old has made a respectable start to professional golf after winning last year's Amateur Championship in Ireland.

He's currently 48th in the Race to Dubai list, following his tie-for-third in Scotland over the weekend.

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves