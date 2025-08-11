Golf Form Guide

Danish Championship 2025: Form stats for this week's event in northern Europe

Furesø Golf Club makes its DP World Tour debut this week
Matt Wallace: Will fancy his chances in Denmark

Furesø Golf Club makes its debut on the DP World Tour. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Gently rolling fairways and firm, fast greens

  • Wallace [14/1] to contend on European return

  • Jacob [45/1] offers each-way potential

Tournament and Course Notes

With just two tournaments remaining before qualifying for this year's European Ryder Cup team reaches a conclusion, the action switches to Scandinavia and the Danish Championship.

This will be the sixth of nine tournaments staged in Continental Europe this season, with this week's event hosted by Furesø Golf Club, which is located approximately 12 miles north of Copenhagen city centre.

Furesø, which is a traditional parkland course with many Nordic environmental features, is a 27-hole complex that was opened in three stages between 1979 and 1996.

Sections of all three nine-hole loops will be used to create a composite course for this week's tournament.

The venue has undergone various renovations over the years, with Furesø earning a reputation for firm, fast greens, along with its many small ponds.

The general landscape of Furesø is that of medium-hilly terrain, which is reflected in its reasonably sloping fairways and undulating putting surfaces.

Five To Watch


Matt Wallace 14/115.00 makes only his fourth DP World Tour appearance of 2025, as the Englishman seeks to improve his chances of being selected for this year's European Ryder Cup team.

The 35-year-old, five-time winner on the European Tour, is currently 11th in the Ryder Cup standings having spent the majority of this season on the PGA Tour.

His best American finish came three weeks' ago when he stood on the podium at the 3M Open in Minnesota.

Englishman Marco Penge 16/117.00 and Norwegian Kristoffer Reitan 18/119.00 continue to enjoy consistent seasons on Tour.

Both are currently top-five in the Race to Dubai standings, with Reitan collecting his fourth podium of the season in Aberdeen on Sunday.

Unsurprisingly, the Danes are out in force this coming week. Denmark is currently one of the hottest golfing nations in Europe and it would be no surprise if one of their players took home the trophy on Sunday evening.

While the Hojgaard brothers remain serious challengers on home turf, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 12/113.00 must not be ruled out either.

Although his form has dipped in recent weeks, he has enjoyed a decent first full season on the DP World Tour and is currently 18th in the Race to Dubai table.

He topped the year-long Challenge Tour rankings in 2024 and has even enjoyed a runner-up finish on the PGA Tour, earlier in the season.

Finally, if you're seeking a longer-priced each-way option, then how about young Dane Jacob Skov Olesen 45/146.00.

The 26-year-old has made a respectable start to professional golf after winning last year's Amateur Championship in Ireland.

He's currently 48th in the Race to Dubai list, following his tie-for-third in Scotland over the weekend.

The Punter's preview for the Danish Championship

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W32 W31 W30 W29 W28 W27 W26 W25 W24 W23
Rasmus Hojgaard 34 16 MC MC 46 43
Kristoffer Reitan 3 30 13 4 46 13
Matt Wallace 27 3 45 50 46 23 MC
Nicolai Hojgaard 55 14 4 24 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen MC 14 12 MC
Thorbjorn Olesen 62 14 MC 60 MC 41 MC 36
Marco Penge 27 MC 2 11 21
Daniel Brown 19 MC 60 1 26
Jesper Svensson MC 14 16 43 44 MC 18
Sami Valimaki 34 MC 60 MC 19
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC 68 MC MC 46 MC
Adrien Saddier 52 MC 46 1
Joe Dean 2 MC MC MC MC
Eugenio Chacarra 52 MC MC 7 46
Ewen Ferguson MC MC MC 63 4
Sebastian Soderberg 70 34 57 65
John Catlin 57 MC 14 28 MC
Johannes Veerman MC MC 13
Nicolai Von Dellingshausen MC MC MC 5 7
Joost Luiten 57 4 MC
Julien Guerrier MC MC MC Wd
Sam Bairstow Dq MC 65 MC MC Wd
Andy Sullivan 7 17 MC 33 7
Frederic LaCroix MC 7 MC MC
Joakim Lagergren 31 49 MC MC 2
Elvis Smylie 31 MC 34 38 MC
Dan Bradbury MC MC MC MC 3 7
KazumaKobori MC MC 3 16 MC
Marcel Schneider MC 26 7 65
Oliver Lindell 7 28 MC 10 55
Jeremy Paul MC MC MC 33 MC 18
Jacob Skov Olesen 3 68 MC MC 46 19
Yannik Paul MC 43 66 33 MC
Robin Williams 48 17 MC MC MC MC
Mink Yu Kim MC MC 4 2 63 MC
David Micheluzzi 10 MC 69 MC
Richie Ramsay MC MC 19 MC 4
Jeff Winther MC 26 33 49
Dylan Naidoo MC MC MC 26 26
Nicolas Colsaerts 62 MC MC 49
Jason Scrivener 42 8 MC MC MC 26
Marcus Kinhult 25 60 MC 33 73
Hamish Brown 31 MC 58 MC 57 26
Daniel Young 27 1 MC 2 3 58 25
Andrea Pavan MC MC 38 41 MC 68
Hiroshi Iwata MC 32 69 22 20
Ryggs Johnston MC 63 MC 26 MC Wd
Adrian Otaegui 56 MC MC MC MC
Ding Wen Yi 62 34 26 MC 60
Jonathan Goth-Rasmussen 10 MC 31 MC MC 32 17
Kiradech Aphibarnrat 31 65 MC MC 33
Aaron Cockerill 67 MC 38 10 MC
Scott Jamieson MC MC MC 19 72 MC
Jack Senior 13 40 MC MC 4
Conor Purcell 42 45 61 MC MC
Jens Dantorp 31 MC MC 26 28 26
Troy Merritt 31 44 54 MC MC MC
Davis Bryant 48 MC 4 10 MC
Ricardo Gouveia MC 57 MC 61 MC 19
Dave Horsey MC 21 Wd 54 Won 48 28
Gavin Green MC MC 68 21 13
Andreas Halvorsen 42 MC 46 16 MC
Casey Jarvis 13 MC MC MC MC
Shubhankar Sharma MC MC MC MC MC MC
Deon Germishuys MC MC MC MC
Jeong Weon Ko MC MC MC 49 MC MC
Brandon Wu MC 63 MC MC MC MC
Matthew Southgate MC MC MC
Tapio Pulkkanen 64 MC 57 MC
Joel Moscatel Nachshon MC MC MC MC 74
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia MC MC MC MC 82 60
RyanVanVelzen 19 MC MC MC
Callum Tarren MC 34 MC
Frederik Schott MC MC 50 49
Niklas Lemke MC MC MC MC MC
Benjamin Hebert MC MC MC 40
James Morrison MC 21 MC 42 64 1 MC
Lucas Bjerregaard MC MC 26
Zander Lombard MC 58 MC 40
Jordan Gumberg MC MC MC MC 77 MC
Matthew Baldwin 19 MC MC MC MC MC
Lukas Nemecz MC MC 25 7 31 11 49
Joel Girrbach MC 20 54 54 57 MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC 54 MC 16 49
Inhoi Hur
Ben Schmidt 13 MC MC MC MC
Dan Erickson 31 19 MC MC
Francesco Molinari 63 MC MC 55
Alexander Levy MC 24 38 MC
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 31 MC MC 26 21 13
Veer Ahlawat 25 MC 73 Wd
Christofer Blomstrand MC MC MC 52 44
Jannik De Bruyn 52 MC MC MC 50 MC
Gregorio De Leo MC MC MC 65
Thomas Aiken 52 MC MC MC MC MC
Callum Shinkwin MC 57 64 41 49
Max Rottluff MC MC 37
Clement Sordet 31 38 5 55
Dale Whitnell MC 35 65 64 63 MC
Santiago Tarrio MC MC 48 28 MC 21 39 2
Zihao Jin MC MC MC 69 MC
Tom Lewis MC 12 2 MC 12 MC MC
Sebastian Rodriguez Garcia 67 MC 23 MC MC MC MC 5 MC
Albert Boneta MC MC MC 6 MC 41 21 MC
Jens Fahrbring Wd MC 58 MC
Simon Forsstrom MC MC MC 57 MC
Mikael Lindberg MC MC 49 63 MC
Pierre Pineau MC Wd MC 19
Ross Fisher MC MC 79 72
Erik Barnes MC MC Wd MC MC
BjornAkesson MC MC MC MC MC
Tadeas Tetak 69 MC MC 77 21 40
Jeppe Kristian Andersen 3 16 MC 31 63 71
Dermot McElroy MC MC MC 47 61 MC MC
Benjamin Follett-Smith MC MC 23 57 61 41 MC 62 MC
Daniel Gale MC MC 28 MC
Daan Huizing 19 MC MC 28 MC MC 19
Daniel List MC MC 6 50 Wd
John Axelsen 29 MC MC 28 27 5
Justin Walters MC MC MC MC MC
Frank Kennedy MC 52 MC Dq MC 75
Richard Sterne 10 MC MC MC MC 26
Louis Albertse 31 52 MC MC 18
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC 61 MC MC
Oliver Wilson MC 42 MC 39 11
NicolaiKristensen MC 23 47 MC 65
Mats Ege 37 26 MC 50
Wil Besseling 57 MC 58 63 MC
Christian Jacobsen MC MC 45 42 MC 5 MC
Sam Hutsby MC Wd 38
Martin Trainer MC MC MC MC MC MC
Oliver Bekker MC 37 57 48 53
Chris Wood 19 MC MC
Jean Bekirian MC 12 21 MC MC
Robin Petersson MC 64 63 7 MC 48 17
Gunner Wiebe MC Wd MC MC MC MC
Corey Shaun MC MC MC MC
Justin Harding 13 MC MC MC 73 MC
Neil Schietekat 64 MC 28
Alexander Knappe MC MC 73 MC
Martin Simonsen 43 MC MC 20 MC 35 21 MC
Marc Warren 19 21 MC MC 9 8
Jeremy Freiburghaus MC MC MC 39 MC 32 MC
Brett Coletta MC MC MC
Herman Wibe Sekne MC MC MC 15 MC 60
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang MC 8 24 51
Alexander Settemsdal 13 12 MC 61 58 18 MC
Bastien Amat MC 38 12 37 79 MC MC MC
Thomas Bjorn
Soren Broholt Lind MC MC MC Wd MC
Pablo Ereno Perez 27 MC 47 MC MC MC
Ilirian Zalli
Michael Alex Mjaaseth
Jiri Zuska 37 MC 48 8 MC 39 69 MC
Maximilian Steinlechner 42 MC 18 2 1 39 Wd 31
Gabriel Morgan-Birke 14 32 45 MC 66 MC 7 MC 72
Tiger Christensen MC 62 11 12 MC MC 15 MC
Baard Skogen
Ben Sigel MC 64 MC 71 MC 38 53 17
Matthew Cheung 78 MC MC 15 MC 2 MC
Michael Miller
Chase Hanna 60 MC 53 MC MC MC MC 50 44
Borja Virto 50 43 MC MC 54 18 8

