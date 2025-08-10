Danish Golf Championship: The Punter's preview

Copenhagen hosts for the first time

Local lad Rasmus looks to shine

Tournament History

Previously called the Made in HimmerLand, and before that the Made in Denmark, the Danish Golf Championship has been in existence since 2014. But this is only the 11th edition of the event as the 2021 edition was lost to the pandemic.

Frenchman, Frederic Lacroix, defends the title but we're off to another new venue this year.

The Backtee New Course at the HimmerLand Golf and Spa Resort hosted eight of the first nine editions but having visited the Lübker Golf Resort in Aarhus 12 months ago, the Danish Golf Championship will visit the capital of Copenhagen for the first time this time around, taking in the Furesø Golf Club.

Venue

Furesø Golf Klub, Copenhagen, Denmark

Course Details

The Furesø Golf Club was established in 1974 and was designed by Jan Cederholm. It was renovated in 2015 by Tom Mackenzie and it's one of the country's largest golf clubs with 1,800 members.

Furesø is a parkland track with fescue fairways and bentgrass greens.

It's a flat course with some challenging runoffs around the greens.

Water is in play on eight holes.

TV Coverage

Live on Sky Sports all four days, starting at midday on Thursday

First 10 Tournament Winners with Pre-event Exchange Prices

2024 - Frederic Lacroix -14 55.054/1 (Lübker Golf Resort)

2023 - Rasmus Hojgaard -13 36.035/1 (playoff)

2022 - Oliver Wilson -21 320.0319/1

2021 - Bernd Wiesberger -21 27.026/1

2020 - Event Cancelled

2019 - Bernd Wiesberger -14 120.0119/1

2018 - Matt Wallace -19 38.037/1 (playoff) (Silkeborg Ry Golfklub)

2017 - Julian Suri -19 80.079/1

2016 - Thomas Pieters -17 14.013/1

2015 - David Horsey -13 120.0119/1

2014 - Marc Warren -9 28.027/1

Is There an Identikit Winner?

Denmark's climate isn't too dissimilar to that endured year after year by the Brits so it's perhaps not surprising that an Englishman and a Scotsman fought out the finish in 2022 and someone from the British Isles finished first or second in each of the first six editions.

An Austrian and an Italian filled the first two places in 2021 but Englishmen Richard Bland and Jordan Smith finished tied for third alongside Jason Scrivener. Three Scotsmen contended last year as Richie Ramsy finished third and Robert MacIntyre and Marc Warren finished tied fourth.

The French were in fanstic form this time last year and they were inspiring eachother week after week so it wasn't a huge surprise that three of the top four were French, although Frederic Lacroiz was the first Frenchman to claim this title.

Could swerving the NEXO Championship prove a big plus?

Given there had been no DP World Tour action since the Open Championship, it's logical to assume that playing at last week's NEXO Championship prior to appearing here would be advantageous. But I'm not convinced.

Last year's winner, Frederic Lacroix, had signposted his wellbeing with a third-place finish in the Czech Masters the week before he won at Lübker but there's a vast difference between last week's layout and this week's parkland track.

Add in the fact that the wind blew for most of last week and it may well be better to arrive in Copenhagen fresh and well-rested.

Will Rasmus enjoy home advantage?

Although he hasn't been in sensational form since finishing fourth at the Hainan Classic in April, the local lad, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen is likely to attract plenty of market interest.

We haven't seen the 26-year-old Dane since he missed the cut at the Scottish Open a month ago and that was his fourth weekend off in six starts. He'll be raring to go around his home course and, having swerved last week's wind-affected links test, he'll be well prepared.

In addition to his fourth in China, Neergaard-Petersen, a three-time winner on the HotelPlanner Tour, finished second at both the Qatar Masters and the Puerto Rico Open, as well as 12th in the US Open and 14th at the BMW International Open.

He's a class act on the up and it sounds like he's excited about this week.

He said: "I played well at the Danish Golf Challenge earlier in the year (2024), finishing sixth, so to have another good performance on home soil at the Danish Golf Championship (finished 19th but sat second at halfway) was a real thrill.

"I've only had the chance to play in Denmark a few times since turning professional, but the atmosphere has always been great, and you really want to play well for the home crowds.

"It's very exciting having the chance to play in a DP World Tour event at my home course and I can't wait to see friends and family lining the fairways to cheer me on."

There was a month in-between his second place in Qatar and his second in Puerto Rico, so he's already shown that a month off shouldn't do him any harm.

I'll be back over the next few days with details of any pre-event picks.

