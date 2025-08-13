Find Me a 100 Winner: Two BMW Championship long-shots to chance at huge odds

Can Fox or Campbell rack up the hattrick?

Read my Danish Championship preview here

Read my BMW Championship preview here

What happened last week? Rose backed at three figures

Grant Forrest was a well-backed 50.049/1 chance to win last week's NEXO Championship on the DP World Tour (matched at a high of 65.064/1) and he was the only man in the field in Scotland to go odds-on but Justin Rose, who was generally a 140.0139/1 chance at the off, was matched at as a high as 160.0159/1 to win the FedEx St Jude Championship and he was one of four men to trade at less than even money, although none of the other three went off at a triple-figure price.

The pre-event favourite, Scottie Scheffler, hit a low of 1.68/13, JJ Spaun, who was generally an 85.084/1 chance before the off, was matched at 1.412/5 before Rose beat him in extra time, and long odds-on backers had their fingers burnt after Tommy Fleetwood failed to make the playoff having been matched at as short as 1.061/18!

Having put Rose up a few times here this season it was a bit frustrating to miss out on a long shot winner in Memphis but I'm going to stick to the PGA Tour this week as the Playoffs move on to Maryland for the BMW Championship.

Fleetwood was generally a 30.029/1 chance last week and he's trading at 25.024/1 to finally get off the mark on the PGA Tour this week.

Given he's come close a few times and that he's traded at odds-on to win at least two tournaments this summer (last week and at the Travelers Championship), a case can be made for backing him with a view to laying him back in-running.

But it's quite bizarre that there are two players in the line up this week with two wins apiece on the PGA Tour this season that can be backed at massive odds compared to the hapless Englishman and they're my two picks here...

Having won the Myrtle Beach Classic in May and the Canadian Open in June, Ryan Fox was a well-backed long-shot at the Open Championship but a 75 in round one at Royal Portrush left him far too much to do and a missed cut followed.

He also failed to make the weekend at the Wyndham Championship next time out but there were signs of encouragement in Memphis last week when he shot 68-69 on the weekend to finish 50th.

With an Alfred Dunhill Links Championship title and a BMW PGA Championship win also on his CV, the 38-year-old Kiwi is constructing an extremely impressive career, and a FedEx Cup Playoff victory is certainly not beyond him, especially at a course where going low appears to be the modus operandi.

Fox has been nibbled at from as high as 190.0189/1 but I can see why. As highlighted in my preview, Caves Valley Golf Club produced a low scoring birdie fest when hosting the event four years ago and that's just the sort of test in which Fox thrives.

He's won twice on both PGA Tour and four times on the DP World Tour and 15-under-par is his highest winning score.

He won the Canadian Open and the BMW PGA having reached -18 and he got it to 22-under-par when romping home in Ras Al Khaimah in 2022.

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Fox (2 Us) EXC 180.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

The 32-year-old Californian, Brian Campbell, caused a huge shock at the Mexico Open back in February when he beat the young South African, Aldrich Potgieter, in extra time after an incredible break off the tee in extra time after both men had reached 20-under-par.

Luckiest break ever?!



Brian Campbell's ball bounces off the trees and stays in bounds on the second playoff hole! pic.twitter.com/KWBMbGtaKE -- PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 23, 2025

Having won in Mexico at 600.0599/1, Campbell won again as recently as last month in another low scoring affair, at the John Deere Classic, where he got the better of Emiliano Grillo in extra time after the two both reached -18.

Like Fox, Campbell clearly enjoys a low scoring affair and although he comes into the event with form figures reading 1-MC-MC-MC-68, I'm happy to chance him at a monster price.

He had form figures reading 2-W-51-MC before he won in Mexico and 55-MC-W-MC before he won the John Deere Classic, where he went off at 560.0559/1, so he certainly hasn't telegraphed either of his first two PGA Tour victories.

Unlike poor Fleetwood, who's like a rabbit in the headlights when it comes to the crunch, Fox and Campbell have both shown they can seize the nettle when a chance arises, and they both look big given this week's assignment.

Fox is sitting at 34 in the FedEx Cup standings and Campbell is 39th so they both have work to do to make it to East Lake where the top 30 in the standings fight out the Tour Championship, but with two wins apiece already in the bag, both will feel like this is something of a free hit.

Recommended Bet Back Brian Campbell (1 U) EXC 960.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.09/1 and 12 Us @ 2.01/1

Now read more Golf tips and previews here.