BMW Championship 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: Trio to back from 35/1 to 45/1

Weather forecast for Thursday

Some morning rain could soften the course a little before the skies clear around 11am.

Winds are light at around 3-6mph and temperatures just about touch 90 in the afternoon.

J.T. Poston is first off at 9.21am (playing on his own) while the final two-ball of Tom Hoge and Bud Cauley hit away at 2pm.

There doesn't appear any obvious draw bias so we can pick freely.

Caves Valley, which measures 7,601 yards, last hosted in 2021 when Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Sam Burns shared the R1 lead after shooting 8-under 64s in easy conditions. Par has been cut to 70 this year.

FRL prices reflect that there are only 49 players in the field.

Rickie Fowler's presence in the final 50 has caused some debate given that he benefitted from sponsor invites this season. The counter argument is that once he got into those events, he played well enough to advance.

Coming off a sixth place last week, I'm going to back him to thrive again here.

Fowler is driving the ball extremely well and starting brightly too: he's been in the top 11 after day one in four of his last five outings.

He didn't play at Caves Valley in 2021 but has done well in this event previously and his last four openers in the BMW show two 65s, a 66 and a 67.

That can add a view of positive vibes to his current play and knowing that he'll need a big week here to make the Tour Championship (he's currently ranked 48th out of 50), Fowler can't hang around.

Back him at 35/136.00 (1/4, 5 Places) to hit the ground running from his 11.38am tee-time.

Brian Harman may be quickly dismissed by many this week due to the length of the course.

But that ignores all his other strengths and a reminder now that he once finished runner-up in the US Open at Erin Hills which measured 7,741 yards.

He also made the top five in last year's Sentry where the yardage is almost identical to Caves Valley's.

Harman has finished eighth at the Travelers and 10th in The Open in his last four starts (22nd at St. Jude last week) while his last four 18-hole positions include seventh, 10th and 12th.

The left-hander was also the joint first-round leader in this event at Olympia Fields in 2023 while he shot a day one 69 at Caves Valley in 2021 before finishing 29th.

He's driving it really well at the moment and the putter is usually a weapon so Harman looks worth a play at 45/146.00 from his 10.43am start time.

Sungjae Im appeared to be in a real rut after a run of seven straight events without even managing a top 50.

But he's found a spark in the last fortnight and his 27th at the Wyndham followed by 17th at St. Jude included three rounds of 64 and a much hotter putter.

Let's add that to his record in this event which shows five top 15s in six starts with a best of third at this week's course in 2021.

Im also has some good FRL history in the BMW: he was seventh after the opening lap at Caves Valley in 2021 and third following the day one action last year at Castle Pines.

Back the 12.49pm starter at 40/141.00.

