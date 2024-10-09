Golf Tips: Best bets for this week's Black Desert Championship and Open de France

Patton the pick for Steve in Utah at 59/1 60.00

Steve Rawlings: "Patton Kizzire has plenty in his favour this week and he looked too big to me at 60.0. In addition to finishing third at TPC Crag Ranch in 2021, Kizzire finished 11th in the American Express last year, 10th at TPC Scottsdale in 2022, and he also finished second in the Shriner's Children's Open back in 2015, at another desert layout - TPC Summerlin.

"He looks highly likely to enjoy this week's venue and having finished a respectable 11th last week, three weeks after he won the Procore Championship by five strokes, he's difficult to ignore.

"Kizzire won his second PGA Tour title, the Sony Open, shortly after he'd won his first. He did the same thing on the Korn Ferry Tour back in 2015, so it wouldn't be a shock to see him go in again. Kizzire won the News Sentinel Open at the end of August nine years ago, having won the Utah Championship at the start of the month.

"In-between his victories there he missed the cut and finished sixth and, in-between his first and second PGA Tour wins, he finished 45th and 15th. He'll have some fond memories of Utah, having claimed his first victory as a pro here and he looks well worth chancing."

Dave Tindall: "Michael Thorbjornsen had rounds of 63 (R4) and 64 (R2) at the JDC and opened with 63 last week. Black Desert should be a bomber's course and that definitely suits him. He was third for Driving Distance last week as well as fourth Off The Tee and his putter is a weapon too: seventh for SG: Putting in Mississippi.

"Talking earlier that week, Thorbjornsen said: "Just had to put in some good work these off weeks and understand that to play good golf, you don't really need something special, just hit fairways, hit greens, and have a couple putts drop here and there, and you'll produce some good results... So yeah, just tried to keep that mindset going."

"That uncomplicated outlook should work well on this uncomplicated layout. With birdies needed, Thorbjornsen's simple recipe of smashing driver and holing plenty of putts should serve him well.

"If the 35s doesn't look amazing now, it will if his career really takes off. "Really? Thorbjornsen 35/1 in a field like that!" we may be saying this time next year."

Andy Swales: "Opened in 2023, Black Desert was Weiskopf's final design before he passed away. It is a modern, desert venue, with sculptured, rolling fairways, and greens that are slightly larger than the PGA Tour average. Both fairways and putting surfaces are laid with Bent grass, while water comes into play on just two holes. The average fairway width for landing areas is 30 yards...

"With no 'Course History' to fall back on, all the focus is on current form, as the players travel to Utah for the third of this season's eight events in the Fall Series.

"Keith Mitchell's 12/1 recent run looks as good as anyone, although he missed a great opportunity to win Sunday's Sanderson Farms Championship in the Deep South. Needing a par at the 72nd hole to set up a three-man play-off, the American made a bogey-five to finish in a tie-for-third. Earlier this year, in the desert of Palm Springs, Mitchell tied-ninth at the American Express event."

Steve Rawlings: "Between 2006 and 2013, six of the eight Open de France winners were matched at a triple-figure price before the off, so it was a reasonable event for longshots.

"Things changed after that though and the next five winners were all plausible candidates, but it's swung the other way again now and following Hisatsune's victory last year, the last three winners have all going off at more than 100.0...

"Ewen Ferguson showed his liking for the venue 12 months ago and he looks to have been slightly over-looked. He has disappointing form figures reading MC-22-MC-MC-36-18-MC but he's playing better than those numbers suggest. After a week off following his missed cut at the Open de Espana, he'll be far fresher than those who contended last week's pro-am marathon in Scotland.

"Ferguson's stats look far better than his results suggest and it's worth bearing in mind that he sat fourth at the halfway stage of the Irish Open last month, before a 77 on Saturday derailed his chances. As a three-time DP World Tour winner, and with course form in the bank, I thought he was just big enough to side with modestly at 80.0."

Matt Cooper: "We've known about the Hojgaard twins for a long time and this year has seen the emergence of Denmark's latest golfing exports - the Near-gaard twins.

"They're not related, of course, but they both have double-barrelled surnames and the first of each are nearly spelt the same - Niklas Norgaard Moller (winner of the British Masters at the Belfry) and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (winner of Battlefield Promotion from the Challenge Tour via three victories at that level).

"The latter was a column pick in Spain two weeks ago, partly off the simple reality that his results speak for themselves but also because the experienced caddie on his bag is very chipper about his new charge's game and personality. He performed well in Madrid for T13th and he backed up the notion that he's rather good by finishing fourth in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (with a third round 61).

"Throw in T19th in the Danish Golf Championship in the last week of August (when second at halfway) and that's three top 20s in his last four DP World Tour starts which on top of those three second tier victories (the last of them in early September) is very nice form."

Steve Rawlings: "It was impossible not to be impressed with how well Nicolas Colsaerts performed last weekend in Scotland, eventually finished second to Tyrrell Hatton at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

"It's never easy to back up a strong performance and it's highly likely that the experienced Belgian doesn't figure at all this week but at 170.0 he's simply too big to ignore.

"Colsaerts' third and last DP World Tour victory was in this event in 2019, and it shows just how gritty a win that was when we consider that he's the only 54-hole leader to convert at Le Golf National since Thongchai Jaidee eight years ago.

"He really should feel proud of last week's performance and if he can pick up from where he left off at St Andrews, he might just figure again here at a course he clearly likes."

Dave Tindall: "Paul Waring has a nice mix of course and current FRL form so goes in as the headline tip this week at 75/1. The Englishman was the first-round leader at the British Masters last month thanks to a 67 while he was ninth at close of round one in the Irish Open next time out.

"He finished his week in Ireland with a 64 to post tied 12th. There was a spell earlier this season when Waring finished in the top 10 after 18 holes in four out of five starts so he's clearly someone who can come out of the blocks fast.

"As for Le Golf National history, he was sixth after day one on debut and eighth following the opening lap on his third visit. Back in 2017 he was the first-round leader thanks to a 64.

"Waring's latest results are patchy but the stats show that both overall and for Le Golf National specifically he does his best work on day one. The Liverpool fan, who should be in a good mood with his side top of the table, tees off at 08.15 from the 10th."

Andy Swales: "Water hazards of various descriptions come into play on nine holes, while the fairways are beautifully contoured, with numerous peaks and troughs. The rough is usually heavy, while the putting surfaces are large, slick and undulating. Accuracy, from tee-to-green, is certainly the name of the game over the testing Albatros course which has a capacity for 80,000 spectators.

"Eleven members of this week's field played in the Olympic men's event at the start of August (week 31), with six of them posting a top-25 finish: Victor Perez (4), Nicolai Hojgaard (7), Thomas Detry (9), Thorbjorn Olesen (14), Matteo Manassero (18) and Guido Migliozzi (22)...

"The consistent Jordan Smith 25/1 is a decent each-way punt. He tied-second at Le Golf National last year and was seventh in 2022. The Englishman has also been in solid form in recent weeks, with four of his last five starts ending in top-20 finishes."