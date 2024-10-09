Open de France Each-Way Tips: 55/1 Rasmus Neergard-Petersen the latest Danish prince

Dane Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen remains a tempting price

2022 champion Guido Migliozzi can contend again

Tom Vaillant can excite the home fans

The DP World Tour has provided real fun during the last few weeks on a run that has taken in the Alpine highs of Crans, the coastal splendour of Royal County Down, the tour's Wentworth headquarters and the home of the sport in Scotland.

It's been bookended by two venues with significant Ryder Cup connections.

It kicked off at the scene of Europe's renaissance in the 1980s (the Belfry) and it ends with a return this week to Le Golf National, the continent's premier stadium course and host of the stunning 2018 victory over the United States.

It's a course with the capacity to throw up winning bolts from the blue.

When Englishman Malcolm MacKenzie won in 2002, for example, it was his 503rd start on tour, his first win, just his fourth top three finish and his first for 12 years.

Twelve months later his compatriot Phillip Golding triumphed. He'd been on and off the circuit for a dozen years, had never finished higher than 119th in the seasonal rankings, had never landed a top three before then and never did so again.

There was nothing quite so startling last year but there was an intriguing element to the victory of Ryo Hisatsune, one revealed in his book by The Secret Tour Caddy.

It was, he wrote, "due to be Hisatsune's last week in Europe: at the start of the week he'd informed his caddy (sic) that this would be their last week as he was giving up on Europe and returning to Japan, where his wife would be on the bag."

Four rounds in the 60s later both caddie and player had very different futures in mind. In fact, the Japanese golfer is not in Paris to defend but in Utah on the PGA Tour.

The field is not up to the quality of the last few weeks but it is decent. Billy Horschel's European vacation continues and Victor Perez will be hoping to revive good vibes following his thrilling Sunday charge across the course during the Olympic competition two months ago.

We've known about the Hojgaard twins for a long time and this year has seen the emergence of Denmark's latest golfing exports - the Near-gaard twins.

They're not related, of course, but they both have double-barrelled surnames and the first of each are nearly spelt the same - Niklas Norgaard Moller (winner of the British Masters at the Belfry) and Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen (winner of Battlefield Promotion from the Challenge Tour via three victories at that level).

The latter was a column pick in Spain two weeks ago, partly off the simple reality that his results speak for themselves but also because the experienced caddie on his bag is very chipper about his new charge's game and personality.

He performed well in Madrid for T13th and he backed up the notion that he's rather good by finishing fourth in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship (with a third round 61).

Throw in T19th in the Danish Golf Championship in the last week of August (when second at halfway) and that's three top 20s in his last four DP World Tour starts which on top of those three second tier victories (the last of them in early September) is very nice form.

Also, while he hasn't played in this event, he does have course experience from the 2022 Eisenhower Trophy.

Price is a factor too - being able to get 55s feels like real each way value.

Recommended Bet Back Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen E/W SBK 55/1

There was something rather wonderfully Italian about the way Guido Migliozzi summed up his victory in this event two years ago.

It was, by any measure, a remarkable triumph.

He'd started the weekend 13 shots behind the leader and, while he needed a little help from that man (Rasmus Hojgaard), he took advantage when the Dane slipped.

Most obviously he did so with a final lap of 62.

But it was the blow from the fairway of the 18th hole that sealed the glory.

The hole had not been birdied all day and is famous the world over for its difficulty. Miss the fairway and there is almost no chance of holding the island green.

Even from the short grass, few are courageous enough to take on the pin when it is on the right.

Fewer yet would do so in such flamboyantly sensational style, thrashing a fade that rose like a tracer bullet, swerved right and then very nearly found the hole.

His summing up? "An explosion of feelings," he said. "An incredible day. A beautiful day."

Can he repeat it? Probably not in that fashion but he made a solid enough defence last year (twice going sub-70) and was T22nd in the Olympics in August when a sloppy third round marred good work the rest of the week.

He was eighth just three starts ago in Crans and closed his shortened week at the Dunhill Links with a 64.

Recommended Bet Back Guido Migliozzi E/W SBK 40/1

While Neergaard-Petersen played in the 2022 Eisenhower Trophy, he didn't make the top 10.

But Frenchman Tom Vaillant did. He carded 69-65-70-69 to tie Ludvig Aberg for seventh and the only time he's played the course as a professional he got off to a good start (68-71-68) to sit T12th before stumbling with a final round 77 for T45th.

He's a better golfer now although that pattern has been familiar this year.

He was fourth with 18 holes to play at Green Eagle in the European Open and finished T18th.

He was seventh after 54 holes in the British Masters at the Belfry and finished T17th.

He was also third heading into Sunday last week and this time hung around for seventh.

Green Eagle and the Belfry are not bad pointers for this week, add the course form and fresh memories of an improving performance in contention and he can ride the wave.

Recommended Bet Back Tom Vaillant E/W SBK 50/1

Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.