Open de France 2024 First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 50/1 to 80/1

75/1 76.00 Paul Waring has some good FRL history at Le Golf National

50/1 51.00 Guido Migliozzi is a former winner of this event

80/1 81.00 Julien Guerrier was second after 18 holes last time out

Weather forecast for Thursday

Day one in Paris suggests a cloudy morning with a mix of sunshine and showers in the afternoon.

Wind speeds are consistent at round 7mph all day while tempeartures will just about hit 60 degrees after lunch.

Overall, there seems no obvious draw bias.

Paul Waring has a nice mix of course and current FRL form so goes in as the headline tip this week at 75/176.00.

The Englishman was the first-round leader at the British Masters last month thanks to a 67 while he was ninth at close of round one in the Irish Open next time out.

He finished his week in Ireland with a 64 to post tied 12th.

There was a spell earlier this season when Waring finished in the top 10 after 18 holes in four out of five starts so he's clearly someone who can come out of the blocks fast.

As for Le Golf National history, he was sixth after day one on debut and eighth following the opening lap on his third visit.

Back in 2017 he was the first-round leader thanks to a 64.

Waring's latest results are patchy but the stats show that both overall and for Le Golf National specifically he does his best work on day one.

The Liverpool fan, who should be in a good mood with his side top of the table, tees off at 08.15 from the 10th.

Recommended Bet Back Paul Waring each-way for FRL SBK 75/1

Le Golf National is a special place for Guido Migliozzi as it was the scene of the third of his four DP World Tour wins.

That was in 2022 when he produced a spectacular finish, a Sunday 62 giving him a thrilling one-shot victory.

The Italian also contested the recent Paris Olympics there and was eighth at halfway before finishing 22nd.

Migliozzi's current form is a little erratic: eighth in the European Masters at Crans followed by missed cuts at the BMW PGA Championship and the Alfred Dunhill Championship.

But I like some of his round scores in those events.

At Crans he had a Friday 66 and a Sunday 65. And in the Alfred Dunhill Links, despite missing the cut, he actually closed his week with a 64 at Kingsbarns after nine birdies in his opening 16 holes.

Migliozzi is an afternoon starter, hitting off at 13.40 from the 1st.

Recommended Bet Back Guido Migliozzi each-way for FRL SBK 50/1

You wouldn't go anywhere near local man Julien Guerrier in the outright market as his record at Le Golf National is dreadful - a string of missed cuts and nothing better than 61st.

He's managed just three rounds in the 60s there over the years but, notably, they all came on day one.

One was good enough to put him sixth after 18 holes and his latest sub-70 first round came last year.

Just in terms of good starts anywhere, Guerrier is an easier sell.

The Frenchman was second after day one of the Open de Espana last time out while in August he was eighth after 18 holes of the Czech Masters and second at halfway in the Danish Golf Championship.

Le Golf National might blow his mind at some point this week but hopefully he can start with a low one (09.35 tee-time from the 10th on day one) before that happens.

He's played well enough over the last five months (27th or better in seven of his last 13 events) to do so.

Recommended Bet Back Julien Guerrier each-way for FRL SBK 80/1

Now read Dave's Black Desert Championship preview here