Golf Form Guide

FedEx Open de France 2024: Course and current form stats

Le Golf National will be hosting its 30th French Open this week
It was only two months ago that the Albatros Course hosted this year's Olympic golf events

The DP World Tour returns to Paris for this week's prestigious national open so Andy Swales provides the course info, player stats and more...

  • Albatros course always a testing assignment

  • Twins Rasmus 12/113.00 & Nicolai Hojgaard 45/146.00 ready to shine in Paris

  • Smith 25/126.00 a solid each-way shout

Tournament and Course Notes

• Less than 10 weeks after Le Golf National staged the men's and women's events at this year's Olympic Games in Paris, the course hosts the FedEx French Open.

• This will be the 30th national open to be played at the course, which was also the venue for Europe's Ryder Cup victory over the United States in 2018.

• Located around 15 miles south-west of Paris city centre, Le Golf National is a modern stadium course with plenty of water and sand, but very few trees. It opened for business on 5 October 1990, and just eight months later staged the French Open for the first time.

• Water hazards of various descriptions come into play on nine holes, while the fairways are beautifully contoured, with numerous peaks and troughs.

• The rough is usually heavy, while the putting surfaces are large, slick and undulating. Accuracy, from tee-to-green, is certainly the name of the game over the testing Albatros course which has a capacity for 80,000 spectators.

• Eleven members of this week's field played in the Olympic men's event at the start of August (week 31), with six of them posting a top-25 finish: Victor Perez (4), Nicolai Hojgaard (7), Thomas Detry (9), Thorbjorn Olesen (14), Matteo Manassero (18) and Guido Migliozzi (22).

Click here for latest betting on this week's French Open

Good Current Form

The 'top seed' for this week's event on the outskirts of the French capital is American Billy Horschel 10/111.00 who is certainly extending his stay on the DP World Tour.

He was the winner of September's PGA Championship at Wentworth and, on his Le Golf National debut last year, tied-20th.

The Danes are certainly out in force this week, with one of their lesser-known players enjoying a strong run of form.

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 55/156.00 has spent much of 2024 on the Challenge Tour and he currently stands second in their overall standings.

He has also played a number of tournaments on the DP World Tour this year and, on Sunday, finished fourth at The Old Course, St Andrews.

The more experienced Dane, Thorbjorn Olesen 25/126.00, will fancy his chances as he chases his second victory of the season.

Olesen tied-12th at the Dunhill Links Championship over the weekend and will tee-up on a course where he has twice previously stood on the podium, along with his tie-for-10th in 2023.

Good Course Form

Sticking with Denmark, Rasmus Hojgaard's 12/113.00 two visits here have both yielded top-five finishes, while his twin brother Nicolai 45/146.00 returns to a venue on which he finished seventh in this year's Olympic tournament.

The consistent Jordan Smith 25/126.00 is a decent each-way punt. He tied-second at Le Golf National last year and was seventh in 2022.

The Englishman has also been in solid form in recent weeks, with four of his last five starts ending in top-20 finishes.

And one other golfer who combines good course form, with a set of strong recent performances, is Germany's Yannik Paul 45/146.00.

Stroke Averages


Lowest Eight in French Open (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.75: Rasmus Hojgaard (8)
68.88: Yannik Paul (8)
69.42: Jeff Winther (12)
69.50: Lukas Nemecz (8)
70.07: Thorbjorn Olesen (14)
70.10: Jordan Smith (20)
70.13: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (8)
70.13: Thriston Lawrence (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks / French Open Form (2012-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31
Billy Horschel MC 1 23 22 10 7
Matthieu Pavon 62 52 40 15 33 46 58
Justin Rose 48 22 MC
Thriston Lawrence 54 2 26 27 2 1
Nicolai Hojgaard MC 65 MC MC 14 MC 7
Thomas Detry MC 30 MC 31 46 MC 9
Rasmus Hojgaard MC 38 1 17 3 53
Matt Wallace 43 24 12 1 8 28
Victor Perez 45 48 40 33 4
Romain Langasque 29 MC MC MC 2 38
Matteo Manassero MC 4 3 MC 6 18
Thorbjorn Olesen 12 MC 12 33 42 MC 14
Sebastian Soderberg 64 MC MC 12
Jesper Svensson 54 MC MC 5 2
Jordan Smith 35 18 7 12 12 MC
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 4 13 MC 1 19 18 27
Niklas Norgaard Moller 12 7 36 1 27 53
Tom McKibbin 43 10 30 MC 10 MC
Ewen Ferguson MC 18 36 MC MC
Laurie Canter 17 MC 25
Rikuya Hoshino 29 40 30 8 46
Jorge Campillo 19 18 45 MC 34 6 MC 52
Guido Migliozzi MC MC 8 MC 22
Frederic LaCroix MC 17 MC 1 3
Joe Dean MC 3 48 65 68 5 43
Alex Fitzpatrick 64 52 MC 9 6 12 6
Marcel Siem Wd 47 31 37
David Ravetto MC MC MC 59 4 1
Angel Hidalgo Portillo MC 1 57 MC 67 39 28
Adrian Otaegui 68 39 18 17 MC MC MC
Matthew Jordan 10 MC MC 59 66 MC
Connor Syme 35 54 17 47 53 38
Antoine Rozner MC 7 57 34 73 MC
Shubhankar Sharma 63 57 MC 42 18 14 40
Yannik Paul 19 24 18 MC MC MC 19 43
Joost Luiten 35 MC 45 6 18 23
Nicolas Colsaerts 2 27
Bernd Wiesberger MC 63 22 19 6
Julien Guerrier 18 MC 57 53 27 43
Calum Hill MC MC 30 MC 53
Sean Crocker 68 3 MC MC 47
Robin Williams 4 6 12 57 12 3 47
Andy Sullivan MC 18 MC 46 27 28 2
Ugo Coussaud 29 7 MC 77 42 MC
Yuto Katsuragawa MC MC MC MC 12 MC
Sam Bairstow MC 45 30 MC MC Wd 12
Paul Waring MC 45 12 25 MC 6
Jeff Winther MC 18 MC 17 33 27 MC
Johannes Veerman MC MC MC MC 23
Adrien Saddier 19 MC 36 59 5 3
Aaron Cockerill MC 35 9 47 MC MC
David Micheluzzi 19 39 MC MC 31 10 MC
Richie Ramsay 24 45 MC 22 39 3
Andrea Pavan 57 MC 42 22 25 42 12
Matthew Baldwin 35 Wd 4 30 18 MC 12
Darius Van Driel MC 18 36 MC 10
Alejandro Del Rey 18 54 36 39 MC MC
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 10 MC 2 MC Dq MC 27
Todd Clements 35 13 MC 45 46 10 28 51
Tom Vaillant 7 18 MC 47 17 MC
Gavin Green MC MC 63 34 9 33
Matthew Southgate 43 MC MC MC MC MC Wd MC
JaydenTreySchaper MC 9 MC MC 39 MC
Hao Tong Li 7 MC MC Wd 67 46
Dan Bradbury MC 39 35 MC MC 63 23
Marcus Kinhult 18 MC MC 23 12
Jeong Weon Ko 45 63 52 39 4 MC
Maximilian Kieffer MC MC 45 34 39 MC
Jens Dantorp 25 MC 57 45 53 MC 43
Brandon Stone MC 26 27 12 MC 28
Dylan Frittelli MC 61 MC MC MC 39 MC
Scott Jamieson 25 MC MC 27 MC
Casey Jarvis MC MC 26 8 MC MC MC
Callum Shinkwin 25 MC MC MC 52 MC
Nick Bachem MC 57 MC MC MC MC 58
Fabrizio Zanotti 43 29 30 MC 67 MC 33
Thomas Aiken MC MC 36 59 39 14 12
Alexander Levy 12 53 MC 22 MC 2 42
Jordan Gumberg MC MC 48 MC MC MC MC MC
Andrew Johnston 40 MC 3 18 42 23
Eddie Pepperell MC MC 12 MC 39 MC 42 23
Louis De Jager MC 18 MC MC 67 MC 3
Manuel Elvira MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Marcel Schneider MC MC MC MC MC 43
Marco Penge MC MC 12 MC MC MC 43
Adri Arnaus MC 29 54 MC MC MC 12
Francesco Molinari Wd MC 62
Lukas Nemecz Wd MC MC MC 19 28
David Law 64 29 MC 57 68 MC MC
Ross Fisher MC 52 MC MC MC MC 12
James Morrison MC MC MC 52 MC MC MC 28
Santiago Tarrio MC 29 MC 57 MC MC MC 62
Darren Fichardt 12 MC MC 34 MC 31
Daan Huizing MC MC MC Dq 39 MC MC
Matthias Schwab MC MC MC 56 33 MC MC
Oliver Wilson MC 40 52 39 62 27 53
Rafael Cabrera-Bello MC MC 61 MC MC 61 MC
Dale Whitnell MC MC MC MC Wd 19 MC
Edoardo Molinari MC MC MC 12 39 23
Ricardo Gouveia MC 24 MC MC MC MC 68
Danny Willett MC 48 MC MC MC
Justin Walters MC 40 2 53 10 61 MC MC
MJ Daffue MC MC 49
Simon Forsstrom MC MC MC MC MC 28
Lorenzo Scalise 54 MC MC MC MC 66 MC
Ashun Wu 64 MC 68 47 MC MC 53
James Nicholas 68 MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gunner Wiebe MC MC MC MC 67 MC MC
Clement Sordet MC MC MC MC MC MC 43
Soren Kjeldsen MC MC 57 MC 62 37 MC
Romain Wattell MC 44 17 46 49 MC MC
Jonas Blixt 12 78 57 68
Chase Hanna MC MC MC MC 75 66 MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang 64 69 MC MC MC 37 28 MC MC
Daniel Gavins MC MC Wd MC Wd
Alexander Knappe MC MC 52 MC MC MC
Stephen Gallacher MC MC MC 22 46 Wd MC
Benjamin Kedochim MC 29
Gregory Bourdy MC 33 59 MC
Justin Harding 61 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Gregory Havret
Lev Grinberg
Francesco Laporta 43 39 MC 27 39 27 12
Will Enefer MC 65 17 MC MC MC MC
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez MC MC MC 47 MC MC MC
Joel Girrbach MC MC MC MC MC MC MC 49
Max Rottluff 25 MC MC MC 9 27 62
Stuart Manley MC MC MC 22 MC MC MC
Jaco Prinsloo MC MC 30 MC MC Wd MC
Gu Xin Chen MC MC MC MC MC MC MC 17
Om Prakash Chouhan MC MC MC MC MC MC
Oscar Couilleau
Hugo Le Goff
Player `23 `22 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14 `13 `12
Billy Horschel 20
Matthieu Pavon MC 30 57 MC MC MC
Justin Rose 9
Thriston Lawrence 35 20
Nicolai Hojgaard 60 66
Thomas Detry 35 8 16 MC 25
Rasmus Hojgaard 4 2
Matt Wallace MC MC
Victor Perez MC 30 16 MC
Romain Langasque MC 18 MC 50 33
Matteo Manassero MC MC MC MC 48 25 17
Thorbjorn Olesen 10 20 MC 3 Wd MC MC MC
Sebastian Soderberg MC MC
Jesper Svensson
Jordan Smith 2 7 54 21 30
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
Niklas Norgaard Moller MC
Tom McKibbin MC
Ewen Ferguson 10 MC
Laurie Canter 47 MC MC
Rikuya Hoshino MC
Jorge Campillo 41 MC 8 MC 38 15 MC 18 MC
Guido Migliozzi 47 1 MC
Frederic LaCroix MC 40
Joe Dean
Alex Fitzpatrick 13
Marcel Siem MC 50 Dq MC 27 53 24 26 MC 1
David Ravetto MC MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 56 65
Adrian Otaegui 16 13 MC 12 7 33 MC MC MC
Matthew Jordan MC MC
Connor Syme MC MC MC
Antoine Rozner MC 11
Shubhankar Sharma MC 40 27
Yannik Paul 6 8
Joost Luiten 11 32 9 18 49 47
Nicolas Colsaerts MC 26 1 MC 55 22 MC 59 11
Bernd Wiesberger 27 11 1 18 13 47
Julien Guerrier MC MC MC MC MC 61
Calum Hill 10
Sean Crocker Wd 50
Robin Williams
Andy Sullivan 16 Ret 23 21 13 5 6 26 MC
Ugo Coussaud MC
Yuto Katsuragawa
Sam Bairstow
Paul Waring 61 MC 16 59 MC MC
Jeff Winther 2 8 31 MC
Johannes Veerman 28 39
Adrien Saddier 16 68 32 MC 16 45 69 MC
Aaron Cockerill MC
David Micheluzzi
Richie Ramsay 20 MC 5 MC MC MC 57 Ret 62 MC
Andrea Pavan 56 MC MC MC
Matthew Baldwin 35 MC MC 5 MC MC
Darius Van Driel MC 45
Alejandro Del Rey 66
Alfredo Garcia-Heredia 20 30
Todd Clements
Tom Vaillant 45
Gavin Green 50 48 MC
Matthew Southgate 20 50 5 MC 11 MC
JaydenTreySchaper MC
Hao Tong Li Wd 21 7 MC
Dan Bradbury MC
Marcus Kinhult 41 MC 11 5
Jeong Weon Ko MC 57
Maximilian Kieffer MC 65 MC MC 16 MC 10 62 MC
Jens Dantorp 28 MC 44 MC
Brandon Stone MC 26 MC MC 5 MC
Dylan Frittelli 12 MC
Scott Jamieson 30 MC MC MC MC MC 18 59 28
Casey Jarvis
Callum Shinkwin 51 48 Ret 66 9
Nick Bachem 20
Fabrizio Zanotti MC 37 55 33 20 9 42 40
Thomas Aiken MC MC 23 Wd 59 54
Alexander Levy 20 MC 65 57 56 MC 35 52 MC
Jordan Gumberg
Andrew Johnston Wd 23 30
Eddie Pepperell 23 45 Wd MC MC
Louis De Jager 35 MC MC
Manuel Elvira
Marcel Schneider MC 13
Marco Penge
Adri Arnaus
Francesco Molinari 38 2 6 26 18 2
Lukas Nemecz 5 30
David Law 14 MC
Ross Fisher MC MC MC 7 22 26 34
James Morrison MC 70 57 49 MC MC 2 MC 52 31
Santiago Tarrio 28 50
Darren Fichardt MC 66 MC MC MC MC MC MC MC
Daan Huizing 51 MC 56
Matthias Schwab MC 37
Oliver Wilson MC 58 54
Rafael Cabrera-Bello 20 MC 4 5 35 29 57
Dale Whitnell MC 26
Edoardo Molinari 28 MC MC MC MC 52 57 35 MC
Ricardo Gouveia 30 69 31 38 16
Danny Willett MC MC MC MC 68
Justin Walters 61 MC MC 45 MC MC
MJ Daffue
Simon Forsstrom 41
Lorenzo Scalise
Ashun Wu 73 MC MC MC
James Nicholas
Gunner Wiebe MC
Clement Sordet MC MC MC MC 45
Soren Kjeldsen MC 70 MC 49 MC 15 18 8 9
Romain Wattell 40 MC MC 30 MC MC 29 MC
Jonas Blixt
Chase Hanna MC MC
Sung Hoon Kang
Daniel Gavins Wd MC Dq
Alexander Knappe MC MC
Stephen Gallacher MC 32 59 MC MC 18 8 MC
Benjamin Kedochim
Gregory Bourdy MC MC 29 MC 57 25 24 12 34 MC
Justin Harding
Gregory Havret MC MC 49 23 38 MC MC MC 40
Lev Grinberg
Francesco Laporta 68
Will Enefer
Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
Joel Girrbach
Max Rottluff
Stuart Manley MC MC MC
Jaco Prinsloo
Gu Xin Chen
Om Prakash Chouhan
Oscar Couilleau MC
Hugo Le Goff MC MC
**********
No tournament in 2020 & 2021
due to Covid pandemic

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

The Punter's In-Play Blog: Thomas up by two at halfway

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Justin Thomas
The Punter

RBC Heritage: Stick with Straka at 40/1

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer Sepp Straka
Golf Bets

Golf Tips: Best bets for RBC Heritage, China Open and Corales Puntacana

  • Max Liu
American golfer Scottie Scheffler

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    The Punter's In-Play Blog: Thomas up by two at halfway

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    RBC Heritage 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 45/1 to 66/1

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Corales Puntacana Championship 2025: Course and current form stats

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    US Masters 2025 Player Guide: Profiles and betting angles of the top 50 in the field

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

The Open Championship Preview

  • Editor