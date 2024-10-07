FedEx Open de France 2024: Course and current form stats
The DP World Tour returns to Paris for this week's prestigious national open so Andy Swales provides the course info, player stats and more...
-
Albatros course always a testing assignment
-
Twins Rasmus 12/113.00 & Nicolai Hojgaard 45/146.00 ready to shine in Paris
-
Smith 25/126.00 a solid each-way shout
Tournament and Course Notes
• Less than 10 weeks after Le Golf National staged the men's and women's events at this year's Olympic Games in Paris, the course hosts the FedEx French Open.
• This will be the 30th national open to be played at the course, which was also the venue for Europe's Ryder Cup victory over the United States in 2018.
• Located around 15 miles south-west of Paris city centre, Le Golf National is a modern stadium course with plenty of water and sand, but very few trees. It opened for business on 5 October 1990, and just eight months later staged the French Open for the first time.
• Water hazards of various descriptions come into play on nine holes, while the fairways are beautifully contoured, with numerous peaks and troughs.
• The rough is usually heavy, while the putting surfaces are large, slick and undulating. Accuracy, from tee-to-green, is certainly the name of the game over the testing Albatros course which has a capacity for 80,000 spectators.
• Eleven members of this week's field played in the Olympic men's event at the start of August (week 31), with six of them posting a top-25 finish: Victor Perez (4), Nicolai Hojgaard (7), Thomas Detry (9), Thorbjorn Olesen (14), Matteo Manassero (18) and Guido Migliozzi (22).
Good Current Form
The 'top seed' for this week's event on the outskirts of the French capital is American Billy Horschel 10/111.00 who is certainly extending his stay on the DP World Tour.
He was the winner of September's PGA Championship at Wentworth and, on his Le Golf National debut last year, tied-20th.
The Danes are certainly out in force this week, with one of their lesser-known players enjoying a strong run of form.
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen 55/156.00 has spent much of 2024 on the Challenge Tour and he currently stands second in their overall standings.
He has also played a number of tournaments on the DP World Tour this year and, on Sunday, finished fourth at The Old Course, St Andrews.
The more experienced Dane, Thorbjorn Olesen 25/126.00, will fancy his chances as he chases his second victory of the season.
Olesen tied-12th at the Dunhill Links Championship over the weekend and will tee-up on a course where he has twice previously stood on the podium, along with his tie-for-10th in 2023.
Good Course Form
Sticking with Denmark, Rasmus Hojgaard's 12/113.00 two visits here have both yielded top-five finishes, while his twin brother Nicolai 45/146.00 returns to a venue on which he finished seventh in this year's Olympic tournament.
The consistent Jordan Smith 25/126.00 is a decent each-way punt. He tied-second at Le Golf National last year and was seventh in 2022.
The Englishman has also been in solid form in recent weeks, with four of his last five starts ending in top-20 finishes.
And one other golfer who combines good course form, with a set of strong recent performances, is Germany's Yannik Paul 45/146.00.
Stroke Averages
Lowest Eight in French Open (2017-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
67.75: Rasmus Hojgaard (8)
68.88: Yannik Paul (8)
69.42: Jeff Winther (12)
69.50: Lukas Nemecz (8)
70.07: Thorbjorn Olesen (14)
70.10: Jordan Smith (20)
70.13: Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (8)
70.13: Thriston Lawrence (8)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those entered this week are included in table
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks / French Open Form (2012-23)
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|Billy Horschel
|MC
|1
|23
|22
|10
|7
|Matthieu Pavon
|62
|52
|40
|15
|33
|46
|58
|Justin Rose
|48
|22
|MC
|Thriston Lawrence
|54
|2
|26
|27
|2
|1
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|14
|MC
|7
|Thomas Detry
|MC
|30
|MC
|31
|46
|MC
|9
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|MC
|38
|1
|17
|3
|53
|Matt Wallace
|43
|24
|12
|1
|8
|28
|Victor Perez
|45
|48
|40
|33
|4
|Romain Langasque
|29
|MC
|MC
|MC
|2
|38
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|4
|3
|MC
|6
|18
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|12
|MC
|12
|33
|42
|MC
|14
|Sebastian Soderberg
|64
|MC
|MC
|12
|Jesper Svensson
|54
|MC
|MC
|5
|2
|Jordan Smith
|35
|18
|7
|12
|12
|MC
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|4
|13
|MC
|1
|19
|18
|27
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|12
|7
|36
|1
|27
|53
|Tom McKibbin
|43
|10
|30
|MC
|10
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|MC
|18
|36
|MC
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|17
|MC
|25
|Rikuya Hoshino
|29
|40
|30
|8
|46
|Jorge Campillo
|19
|18
|45
|MC
|34
|6
|MC
|52
|Guido Migliozzi
|MC
|MC
|8
|MC
|22
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|17
|MC
|1
|3
|Joe Dean
|MC
|3
|48
|65
|68
|5
|43
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|64
|52
|MC
|9
|6
|12
|6
|Marcel Siem
|Wd
|47
|31
|37
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|MC
|59
|4
|1
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|MC
|1
|57
|MC
|67
|39
|28
|Adrian Otaegui
|68
|39
|18
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|10
|MC
|MC
|59
|66
|MC
|Connor Syme
|35
|54
|17
|47
|53
|38
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|7
|57
|34
|73
|MC
|Shubhankar Sharma
|63
|57
|MC
|42
|18
|14
|40
|Yannik Paul
|19
|24
|18
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|43
|Joost Luiten
|35
|MC
|45
|6
|18
|23
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|2
|27
|Bernd Wiesberger
|MC
|63
|22
|19
|6
|Julien Guerrier
|18
|MC
|57
|53
|27
|43
|Calum Hill
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|53
|Sean Crocker
|68
|3
|MC
|MC
|47
|Robin Williams
|4
|6
|12
|57
|12
|3
|47
|Andy Sullivan
|MC
|18
|MC
|46
|27
|28
|2
|Ugo Coussaud
|29
|7
|MC
|77
|42
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|Sam Bairstow
|MC
|45
|30
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|12
|Paul Waring
|MC
|45
|12
|25
|MC
|6
|Jeff Winther
|MC
|18
|MC
|17
|33
|27
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|23
|Adrien Saddier
|19
|MC
|36
|59
|5
|3
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|35
|9
|47
|MC
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|19
|39
|MC
|MC
|31
|10
|MC
|Richie Ramsay
|24
|45
|MC
|22
|39
|3
|Andrea Pavan
|57
|MC
|42
|22
|25
|42
|12
|Matthew Baldwin
|35
|Wd
|4
|30
|18
|MC
|12
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|18
|36
|MC
|10
|Alejandro Del Rey
|18
|54
|36
|39
|MC
|MC
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|10
|MC
|2
|MC
|Dq
|MC
|27
|Todd Clements
|35
|13
|MC
|45
|46
|10
|28
|51
|Tom Vaillant
|7
|18
|MC
|47
|17
|MC
|Gavin Green
|MC
|MC
|63
|34
|9
|33
|Matthew Southgate
|43
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|9
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|7
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|67
|46
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|39
|35
|MC
|MC
|63
|23
|Marcus Kinhult
|18
|MC
|MC
|23
|12
|Jeong Weon Ko
|45
|63
|52
|39
|4
|MC
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|MC
|45
|34
|39
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|25
|MC
|57
|45
|53
|MC
|43
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|26
|27
|12
|MC
|28
|Dylan Frittelli
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|39
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|25
|MC
|MC
|27
|MC
|Casey Jarvis
|MC
|MC
|26
|8
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Callum Shinkwin
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|Nick Bachem
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|58
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|43
|29
|30
|MC
|67
|MC
|33
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|36
|59
|39
|14
|12
|Alexander Levy
|12
|53
|MC
|22
|MC
|2
|42
|Jordan Gumberg
|MC
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Andrew Johnston
|40
|MC
|3
|18
|42
|23
|Eddie Pepperell
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|39
|MC
|42
|23
|Louis De Jager
|MC
|18
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|3
|Manuel Elvira
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Marco Penge
|MC
|MC
|12
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Adri Arnaus
|MC
|29
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|Francesco Molinari
|Wd
|MC
|62
|Lukas Nemecz
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|19
|28
|David Law
|64
|29
|MC
|57
|68
|MC
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|James Morrison
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Santiago Tarrio
|MC
|29
|MC
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|62
|Darren Fichardt
|12
|MC
|MC
|34
|MC
|31
|Daan Huizing
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Dq
|39
|MC
|MC
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|33
|MC
|MC
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|40
|52
|39
|62
|27
|53
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|19
|MC
|Edoardo Molinari
|MC
|MC
|MC
|12
|39
|23
|Ricardo Gouveia
|MC
|24
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Danny Willett
|MC
|48
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Walters
|MC
|40
|2
|53
|10
|61
|MC
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|MC
|MC
|49
|Simon Forsstrom
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|28
|Lorenzo Scalise
|54
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|MC
|Ashun Wu
|64
|MC
|68
|47
|MC
|MC
|53
|James Nicholas
|68
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|67
|MC
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|43
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|MC
|57
|MC
|62
|37
|MC
|Romain Wattell
|MC
|44
|17
|46
|49
|MC
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|12
|78
|57
|68
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|75
|66
|MC
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|64
|69
|MC
|MC
|MC
|37
|28
|MC
|MC
|Daniel Gavins
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|52
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|46
|Wd
|MC
|Benjamin Kedochim
|MC
|29
|Gregory Bourdy
|MC
|33
|59
|MC
|Justin Harding
|61
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Gregory Havret
|Lev Grinberg
|Francesco Laporta
|43
|39
|MC
|27
|39
|27
|12
|Will Enefer
|MC
|65
|17
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|MC
|MC
|MC
|47
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Joel Girrbach
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|49
|Max Rottluff
|25
|MC
|MC
|MC
|9
|27
|62
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|22
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Gu Xin Chen
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|17
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Oscar Couilleau
|Hugo Le Goff
|Player
|`23
|`22
|`19
|`18
|`17
|`16
|`15
|`14
|`13
|`12
|Billy Horschel
|20
|Matthieu Pavon
|MC
|30
|57
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Rose
|9
|Thriston Lawrence
|35
|20
|Nicolai Hojgaard
|60
|66
|Thomas Detry
|35
|8
|16
|MC
|25
|Rasmus Hojgaard
|4
|2
|Matt Wallace
|MC
|MC
|Victor Perez
|MC
|30
|16
|MC
|Romain Langasque
|MC
|18
|MC
|50
|33
|Matteo Manassero
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|48
|25
|17
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|10
|20
|MC
|3
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Sebastian Soderberg
|MC
|MC
|Jesper Svensson
|Jordan Smith
|2
|7
|54
|21
|30
|Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen
|Niklas Norgaard Moller
|MC
|Tom McKibbin
|MC
|Ewen Ferguson
|10
|MC
|Laurie Canter
|47
|MC
|MC
|Rikuya Hoshino
|MC
|Jorge Campillo
|41
|MC
|8
|MC
|38
|15
|MC
|18
|MC
|Guido Migliozzi
|47
|1
|MC
|Frederic LaCroix
|MC
|40
|Joe Dean
|Alex Fitzpatrick
|13
|Marcel Siem
|MC
|50
|Dq
|MC
|27
|53
|24
|26
|MC
|1
|David Ravetto
|MC
|MC
|Angel Hidalgo Portillo
|56
|65
|Adrian Otaegui
|16
|13
|MC
|12
|7
|33
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Jordan
|MC
|MC
|Connor Syme
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Antoine Rozner
|MC
|11
|Shubhankar Sharma
|MC
|40
|27
|Yannik Paul
|6
|8
|Joost Luiten
|11
|32
|9
|18
|49
|47
|Nicolas Colsaerts
|MC
|26
|1
|MC
|55
|22
|MC
|59
|11
|Bernd Wiesberger
|27
|11
|1
|18
|13
|47
|Julien Guerrier
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|61
|Calum Hill
|10
|Sean Crocker
|Wd
|50
|Robin Williams
|Andy Sullivan
|16
|Ret
|23
|21
|13
|5
|6
|26
|MC
|Ugo Coussaud
|MC
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|Sam Bairstow
|Paul Waring
|61
|MC
|16
|59
|MC
|MC
|Jeff Winther
|2
|8
|31
|MC
|Johannes Veerman
|28
|39
|Adrien Saddier
|16
|68
|32
|MC
|16
|45
|69
|MC
|Aaron Cockerill
|MC
|David Micheluzzi
|Richie Ramsay
|20
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|Ret
|62
|MC
|Andrea Pavan
|56
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew Baldwin
|35
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|MC
|Darius Van Driel
|MC
|45
|Alejandro Del Rey
|66
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
|20
|30
|Todd Clements
|Tom Vaillant
|45
|Gavin Green
|50
|48
|MC
|Matthew Southgate
|20
|50
|5
|MC
|11
|MC
|JaydenTreySchaper
|MC
|Hao Tong Li
|Wd
|21
|7
|MC
|Dan Bradbury
|MC
|Marcus Kinhult
|41
|MC
|11
|5
|Jeong Weon Ko
|MC
|57
|Maximilian Kieffer
|MC
|65
|MC
|MC
|16
|MC
|10
|62
|MC
|Jens Dantorp
|28
|MC
|44
|MC
|Brandon Stone
|MC
|26
|MC
|MC
|5
|MC
|Dylan Frittelli
|12
|MC
|Scott Jamieson
|30
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|59
|28
|Casey Jarvis
|Callum Shinkwin
|51
|48
|Ret
|66
|9
|Nick Bachem
|20
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|MC
|37
|55
|33
|20
|9
|42
|40
|Thomas Aiken
|MC
|MC
|23
|Wd
|59
|54
|Alexander Levy
|20
|MC
|65
|57
|56
|MC
|35
|52
|MC
|Jordan Gumberg
|Andrew Johnston
|Wd
|23
|30
|Eddie Pepperell
|23
|45
|Wd
|MC
|MC
|Louis De Jager
|35
|MC
|MC
|Manuel Elvira
|Marcel Schneider
|MC
|13
|Marco Penge
|Adri Arnaus
|Francesco Molinari
|38
|2
|6
|26
|18
|2
|Lukas Nemecz
|5
|30
|David Law
|14
|MC
|Ross Fisher
|MC
|MC
|MC
|7
|22
|26
|34
|James Morrison
|MC
|70
|57
|49
|MC
|MC
|2
|MC
|52
|31
|Santiago Tarrio
|28
|50
|Darren Fichardt
|MC
|66
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Daan Huizing
|51
|MC
|56
|Matthias Schwab
|MC
|37
|Oliver Wilson
|MC
|58
|54
|Rafael Cabrera-Bello
|20
|MC
|4
|5
|35
|29
|57
|Dale Whitnell
|MC
|26
|Edoardo Molinari
|28
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|52
|57
|35
|MC
|Ricardo Gouveia
|30
|69
|31
|38
|16
|Danny Willett
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|68
|Justin Walters
|61
|MC
|MC
|45
|MC
|MC
|MJ Daffue
|Simon Forsstrom
|41
|Lorenzo Scalise
|Ashun Wu
|73
|MC
|MC
|MC
|James Nicholas
|Gunner Wiebe
|MC
|Clement Sordet
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Soren Kjeldsen
|MC
|70
|MC
|49
|MC
|15
|18
|8
|9
|Romain Wattell
|40
|MC
|MC
|30
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|Jonas Blixt
|Chase Hanna
|MC
|MC
|Sung Hoon Kang
|Daniel Gavins
|Wd
|MC
|Dq
|Alexander Knappe
|MC
|MC
|Stephen Gallacher
|MC
|32
|59
|MC
|MC
|18
|8
|MC
|Benjamin Kedochim
|Gregory Bourdy
|MC
|MC
|29
|MC
|57
|25
|24
|12
|34
|MC
|Justin Harding
|Gregory Havret
|MC
|MC
|49
|23
|38
|MC
|MC
|MC
|40
|Lev Grinberg
|Francesco Laporta
|68
|Will Enefer
|Ivan Cantero Gutierrez
|Joel Girrbach
|Max Rottluff
|Stuart Manley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jaco Prinsloo
|Gu Xin Chen
|Om Prakash Chouhan
|Oscar Couilleau
|MC
|Hugo Le Goff
|MC
|MC
|**********
|No tournament in 2020 & 2021
|due to Covid pandemic
