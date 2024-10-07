Black Desert Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Utah
The PGA Tour welcomes a first-time venue to their annual FedEx Cup calendar. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...
-
The PGA Tour's first trip to Utah in over six decades
-
Ben 33/134.00 can claim maiden win in the desert
-
Korn Ferry's top two are solid each-way options
Tournament and Course Notes
• For the first time in more than 60 years, the PGA Tour tees-up in the Mountain state of Utah. Not since 1963, has golf's premier tour travelled to this region of North America;
• The location for this week's event is Black Desert Resort in Ivins, which is situated 120 miles north-east of Las Vegas and approximately 300 miles south of the Utah state capital Salt Lake City;
• Black Desert Golf Course is laid out under the watchful eyes of the surrounding red rock mountains, and was co-designed by Phil Smith and the 1973 Open champion Tom Weiskopf.
• Opened in 2023, Black Desert was Weiskopf's final design before he passed away. It is a modern, desert venue, with sculptured, rolling fairways, and greens that are slightly larger than the PGA Tour average;
• Both fairways and putting surfaces are laid with Bent grass, while water comes into play on just two holes. The average fairway width for landing areas is 30 yards.
Good Current Form
With no 'Course History' to fall back on, all the focus is on current form, as the players travel to Utah for the third of this season's eight events in the Fall Series.
Keith Mitchell's 12/113.00 recent run looks as good as anyone, although he missed a great opportunity to win Sunday's Sanderson Farms Championship in the Deep South.
Needing a par at the 72nd hole to set up a three-man play-off, the American made a bogey-five to finish in a tie-for-third.
Earlier this year, in the desert of Palm Springs, Mitchell tied-ninth at the American Express event.
His sole PGA Tour title came in Florida more than five years ago.
This season's Korn Ferry Tour No 1, Matt McCarty 45/146.00, goes again, and is joined on this occasion by the No 2 Max McGreevy 66/167.00.
The latter is a two-time champion on the KFT this year, rounding off the season by finishing tied-seventh at the Tour Championship on Sunday.
And with this week's field hardly the most inspiring, both MMs could easily get among the contenders.
Ben Griffin 33/134.00 may be worth a punt. The 28-year-old from North Carolina returned to action in Jackson, after seven weeks away.
He played all four days of the Sanderson Farms Championship and may be ready to chase his maiden PGA Tour title this week.
Griffin qualified for the first of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Off events and therefore won't be bogged down by the need to secure his playing rights for 2024.
These have already been achieved, leaving the world No 68 to focus totally on the tournament.
His best finish this season was runner-up at the Canadian Open and, among other top-10s, he tied-ninth in the deserts of Palm Springs back in January.
World Ranking Points
Most Points Since June 1st (Top Six Listed)
68.27: Matt McCarty
47.72: Ben Griffin
46.03: Max McGreevy
47.13: Patton Kizzire
38.75: Patrick Fishburn
38.22: Harry Hall
Only those entered this week are included in table
Betfair Sportsbook
Note: List Contains Leading Reserves
Last 10 Weeks
Position
- 1–5
- 6–15
- 16–25
|Player
|W40
|W39
|W38
|W37
|W36
|W35
|W34
|W33
|W32
|W31
|Chris Kirk
|24
|9
|50
|Lucas Glover
|3
|13
|MC
|Nick Taylor
|MC
|65
|MC
|30
|Stephan Jaeger
|23
|39
|40
|MC
|26
|Erik van Rooyen
|12
|MC
|33
|MC
|17
|Kurt Kitayama
|MC
|Ben Griffin
|37
|50
|7
|Kevin Yu
|1
|MC
|52
|Harris English
|MC
|MC
|61
|Matt McCarty
|63
|5
|35
|1
|9
|1
|2
|Emiliano Grillo
|11
|33
|59
|43
|Ryan Fox
|11
|61
|MC
|MC
|35
|Beau Hossler
|2
|MC
|12
|Ben Kohles
|16
|64
|MC
|Ryo Hisatsune
|MC
|MC
|MC
|77
|MC
|3
|Patrick Rodgers
|MC
|37
|33
|33
|Keith Mitchell
|3
|12
|12
|Peter Malnati
|MC
|MC
|59
|MC
|Lee Hodges
|48
|MC
|MC
|Luke List
|42
|MC
|Patton Kizzire
|11
|1
|MC
|Adam Svensson
|MC
|13
|7
|Mark Hubbard
|63
|MC
|MC
|61
|MC
|CT Pan
|MC
|Wd
|Wd
|18
|Max McGreevy
|7
|23
|3
|52
|1
|MC
|JJ Spaun
|Wd
|26
|3
|Harry Hall
|18
|MC
|12
|MC
|Patrick Fishburn
|48
|3
|MC
|McClure Meissner
|37
|MC
|12
|Sami Valimaki
|63
|57
|9
|MC
|12
|45
|Seamus Power
|11
|26
|10
|28
|Chandler Phillips
|33
|13
|38
|Chan Kim
|33
|26
|12
|Zac Blair
|MC
|13
|45
|Rico Hoey
|68
|37
|22
|Vince Whaley
|16
|MC
|63
|Alexander Bjork
|MC
|12
|Andrew Novak
|23
|52
|Matti Schmid
|16
|40
|58
|17
|64
|26
|Justin Lower
|28
|7
|33
|Doug Ghim
|33
|47
|41
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|23
|MC
|41
|David Skinns
|37
|44
|MC
|David Lipsky
|MC
|2
|MC
|Alex Smalley
|5
|MC
|MC
|Seong Hyeon Kim
|MC
|MC
|MC
|66
|Alejandro Tosti
|MC
|MC
|MC
|18
|Pierceson Coody
|MC
|58
|61
|Brice Garnett
|63
|41
|Nate Lashley
|55
|MC
|59
|Taylor Montgomery
|Wd
|MC
|Michael Kim
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|Trace Crowe
|42
|MC
|7
|Sam Ryder
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Justin Suh
|MC
|37
|52
|Carson Young
|48
|MC
|MC
|Hayden Buckley
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Jacob Bridgeman
|11
|MC
|12
|Greyson Sigg
|MC
|4
|MC
|Dylan Wu
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Matthew NeSmith
|48
|MC
|MC
|Carl Yuan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|56
|Hayden Springer
|8
|MC
|MC
|Joel Dahmen
|MC
|50
|64
|Henrik Norlander
|28
|61
|8
|53
|MC
|Chez Reavie
|MC
|32
|MC
|Ryan Moore
|MC
|45
|Martin Laird
|48
|47
|MC
|Joe Highsmith
|55
|13
|MC
|Peter Kuest
|50
|78
|MC
|MC
|49
|Brandon Wu
|55
|13
|MC
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|8
|50
|MC
|Robby Shelton
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Tway
|MC
|13
|52
|Chesson Hadley
|55
|50
|MC
|Camilo Villegas
|MC
|MC
|MC
|57
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|55
|MC
|MC
|40
|Tyler Duncan
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Aaron Baddeley
|MC
|50
|Wd
|Nick Hardy
|28
|50
|38
|Chad Ramey
|Wd
|58
|52
|Rafael Campos
|MC
|13
|MC
|30
|Roger Sloan
|61
|37
|12
|Parker Coody
|Wd
|MC
|Wd
|Kevin Streelman
|42
|MC
|MC
|Joseph Bramlett
|63
|MC
|MC
|Wesley Bryan
|37
|13
|MC
|Troy Merritt
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Nico Echavarria
|MC
|MC
|22
|35
|Austin Smotherman
|42
|7
|64
|MC
|MC
|Garrick Higgo
|MC
|26
|MC
|Erik Barnes
|MC
|Wd
|Lanto Griffin
|61
|Daniel Berger
|7
|MC
|45
|Seung-Yul Noh
|18
|MC
|12
|46
|59
|5
|Nicholas Lindheim
|48
|MC
|Norman Xiong
|MC
|MC
|Ryan McCormick
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Chappell
|26
|38
|Cameron Champ
|MC
|MC
|45
|Tom Whitney
|MC
|47
|MC
|Kelly Kraft
|MC
|Wilson Furr
|MC
|13
|MC
|Paul Barjon
|33
|MC
|MC
|Kevin Dougherty
|MC
|64
|MC
|Callum Tarren
|61
|MC
|MC
|Ben Taylor
|MC
|MC
|52
|Tyson Alexander
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Martin Trainer
|MC
|MC
|MC
|45
|Will Gordon
|48
|MC
|MC
|Scott Gutschewski
|MC
|MC
|30
|21
|Austin Cook
|MC
|MC
|Wd
|MC
|Bud Cauley
|5
|32
|MC
|Josh Teater
|MC
|61
|MC
|Sean O`Hair
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Trey Mullinax
|42
|MC
|MC
|17
|Ryan Brehm
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Philip Knowles
|MC
|MC
|MC
|MC
|13
|MC
|MC
|Blaine Hale
|MC
|37
|30
|MC
|Kevin Kisner
|MC
|MC
|Raul Pereda
|MC
|MC
|MC
|Anders Albertson
|MC
|JB Holmes
|MC
|50
|MC
|Mike Weir
|MC
|Kihei Akina
|49
|Tim Wilkinson
|MC
|MC
|Ryan Palmer
|MC
|Cody Gribble
|MC
|MC
|Scott Piercy
|Wd
|Bill Haas
|55
|MC
|24
|MC
|James Hahn
|MC
|Nick Watney
|MC
|MC
|Zac Jones
|Jay Don Blake
|Dustin Volk
|Bowen Mauss
