Black Desert Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Utah

Black Desert Championship: The PGA Tour's first visit to Utah since 1963
Ben Griffin: Great opportunity for a maiden PGA Tour title

The PGA Tour welcomes a first-time venue to their annual FedEx Cup calendar. Words and stats supplied by Andy Swales...

  • The PGA Tour's first trip to Utah in over six decades

  • Ben 33/134.00 can claim maiden win in the desert

  • Korn Ferry's top two are solid each-way options

Tournament and Course Notes

• For the first time in more than 60 years, the PGA Tour tees-up in the Mountain state of Utah. Not since 1963, has golf's premier tour travelled to this region of North America;

• The location for this week's event is Black Desert Resort in Ivins, which is situated 120 miles north-east of Las Vegas and approximately 300 miles south of the Utah state capital Salt Lake City;

• Black Desert Golf Course is laid out under the watchful eyes of the surrounding red rock mountains, and was co-designed by Phil Smith and the 1973 Open champion Tom Weiskopf.

• Opened in 2023, Black Desert was Weiskopf's final design before he passed away. It is a modern, desert venue, with sculptured, rolling fairways, and greens that are slightly larger than the PGA Tour average;

• Both fairways and putting surfaces are laid with Bent grass, while water comes into play on just two holes. The average fairway width for landing areas is 30 yards.

Good Current Form

With no 'Course History' to fall back on, all the focus is on current form, as the players travel to Utah for the third of this season's eight events in the Fall Series.

Keith Mitchell's 12/113.00 recent run looks as good as anyone, although he missed a great opportunity to win Sunday's Sanderson Farms Championship in the Deep South.

Needing a par at the 72nd hole to set up a three-man play-off, the American made a bogey-five to finish in a tie-for-third.

Earlier this year, in the desert of Palm Springs, Mitchell tied-ninth at the American Express event.

His sole PGA Tour title came in Florida more than five years ago.

This season's Korn Ferry Tour No 1, Matt McCarty 45/146.00, goes again, and is joined on this occasion by the No 2 Max McGreevy 66/167.00.

The latter is a two-time champion on the KFT this year, rounding off the season by finishing tied-seventh at the Tour Championship on Sunday.

And with this week's field hardly the most inspiring, both MMs could easily get among the contenders.

Ben Griffin 33/134.00 may be worth a punt. The 28-year-old from North Carolina returned to action in Jackson, after seven weeks away.

He played all four days of the Sanderson Farms Championship and may be ready to chase his maiden PGA Tour title this week.

Griffin qualified for the first of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Off events and therefore won't be bogged down by the need to secure his playing rights for 2024.

These have already been achieved, leaving the world No 68 to focus totally on the tournament.

His best finish this season was runner-up at the Canadian Open and, among other top-10s, he tied-ninth in the deserts of Palm Springs back in January.

World Ranking Points


Most Points Since June 1st (Top Six Listed)
68.27: Matt McCarty
47.72: Ben Griffin
46.03: Max McGreevy
47.13: Patton Kizzire
38.75: Patrick Fishburn
38.22: Harry Hall
Only those entered this week are included in table

Betfair Sportsbook

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Last 10 Weeks

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W40 W39 W38 W37 W36 W35 W34 W33 W32 W31
Chris Kirk 24 9 50
Lucas Glover 3 13 MC
Nick Taylor MC 65 MC 30
Stephan Jaeger 23 39 40 MC 26
Erik van Rooyen 12 MC 33 MC 17
Kurt Kitayama MC
Ben Griffin 37 50 7
Kevin Yu 1 MC 52
Harris English MC MC 61
Matt McCarty 63 5 35 1 9 1 2
Emiliano Grillo 11 33 59 43
Ryan Fox 11 61 MC MC 35
Beau Hossler 2 MC 12
Ben Kohles 16 64 MC
Ryo Hisatsune MC MC MC 77 MC 3
Patrick Rodgers MC 37 33 33
Keith Mitchell 3 12 12
Peter Malnati MC MC 59 MC
Lee Hodges 48 MC MC
Luke List 42 MC
Patton Kizzire 11 1 MC
Adam Svensson MC 13 7
Mark Hubbard 63 MC MC 61 MC
CT Pan MC Wd Wd 18
Max McGreevy 7 23 3 52 1 MC
JJ Spaun Wd 26 3
Harry Hall 18 MC 12 MC
Patrick Fishburn 48 3 MC
McClure Meissner 37 MC 12
Sami Valimaki 63 57 9 MC 12 45
Seamus Power 11 26 10 28
Chandler Phillips 33 13 38
Chan Kim 33 26 12
Zac Blair MC 13 45
Rico Hoey 68 37 22
Vince Whaley 16 MC 63
Alexander Bjork MC 12
Andrew Novak 23 52
Matti Schmid 16 40 58 17 64 26
Justin Lower 28 7 33
Doug Ghim 33 47 41
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 23 MC 41
David Skinns 37 44 MC
David Lipsky MC 2 MC
Alex Smalley 5 MC MC
Seong Hyeon Kim MC MC MC 66
Alejandro Tosti MC MC MC 18
Pierceson Coody MC 58 61
Brice Garnett 63 41
Nate Lashley 55 MC 59
Taylor Montgomery Wd MC
Michael Kim MC MC Wd
Trace Crowe 42 MC 7
Sam Ryder MC MC MC
Justin Suh MC 37 52
Carson Young 48 MC MC
Hayden Buckley MC MC MC
Jacob Bridgeman 11 MC 12
Greyson Sigg MC 4 MC
Dylan Wu MC MC MC
Matthew NeSmith 48 MC MC
Carl Yuan MC MC MC 56
Hayden Springer 8 MC MC
Joel Dahmen MC 50 64
Henrik Norlander 28 61 8 53 MC
Chez Reavie MC 32 MC
Ryan Moore MC 45
Martin Laird 48 47 MC
Joe Highsmith 55 13 MC
Peter Kuest 50 78 MC MC 49
Brandon Wu 55 13 MC
Michael Thorbjornsen 8 50 MC
Robby Shelton MC MC
Kevin Tway MC 13 52
Chesson Hadley 55 50 MC
Camilo Villegas MC MC MC 57
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 55 MC MC 40
Tyler Duncan MC MC MC
Aaron Baddeley MC 50 Wd
Nick Hardy 28 50 38
Chad Ramey Wd 58 52
Rafael Campos MC 13 MC 30
Roger Sloan 61 37 12
Parker Coody Wd MC Wd
Kevin Streelman 42 MC MC
Joseph Bramlett 63 MC MC
Wesley Bryan 37 13 MC
Troy Merritt MC MC MC
Nico Echavarria MC MC 22 35
Austin Smotherman 42 7 64 MC MC
Garrick Higgo MC 26 MC
Erik Barnes MC Wd
Lanto Griffin 61
Daniel Berger 7 MC 45
Seung-Yul Noh 18 MC 12 46 59 5
Nicholas Lindheim 48 MC
Norman Xiong MC MC
Ryan McCormick MC MC MC
Kevin Chappell 26 38
Cameron Champ MC MC 45
Tom Whitney MC 47 MC
Kelly Kraft MC
Wilson Furr MC 13 MC
Paul Barjon 33 MC MC
Kevin Dougherty MC 64 MC
Callum Tarren 61 MC MC
Ben Taylor MC MC 52
Tyson Alexander MC MC MC
Martin Trainer MC MC MC 45
Will Gordon 48 MC MC
Scott Gutschewski MC MC 30 21
Austin Cook MC MC Wd MC
Bud Cauley 5 32 MC
Josh Teater MC 61 MC
Sean O`Hair MC MC MC
Trey Mullinax 42 MC MC 17
Ryan Brehm MC MC MC
Philip Knowles MC MC MC MC 13 MC MC
Blaine Hale MC 37 30 MC
Kevin Kisner MC MC
Raul Pereda MC MC MC
Anders Albertson MC
JB Holmes MC 50 MC
Mike Weir MC
Kihei Akina 49
Tim Wilkinson MC MC
Ryan Palmer MC
Cody Gribble MC MC
Scott Piercy Wd
Bill Haas 55 MC 24 MC
James Hahn MC
Nick Watney MC MC
Zac Jones
Jay Don Blake
Dustin Volk
Bowen Mauss

