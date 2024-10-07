Black Desert Championship 2024: Form stats for this week's tournament in Utah

The PGA Tour's first trip to Utah in over six decades

Ben 33/1 34.00 can claim maiden win in the desert

Korn Ferry's top two are solid each-way options

Tournament and Course Notes

• For the first time in more than 60 years, the PGA Tour tees-up in the Mountain state of Utah. Not since 1963, has golf's premier tour travelled to this region of North America;

• The location for this week's event is Black Desert Resort in Ivins, which is situated 120 miles north-east of Las Vegas and approximately 300 miles south of the Utah state capital Salt Lake City;

• Black Desert Golf Course is laid out under the watchful eyes of the surrounding red rock mountains, and was co-designed by Phil Smith and the 1973 Open champion Tom Weiskopf.

• Opened in 2023, Black Desert was Weiskopf's final design before he passed away. It is a modern, desert venue, with sculptured, rolling fairways, and greens that are slightly larger than the PGA Tour average;

• Both fairways and putting surfaces are laid with Bent grass, while water comes into play on just two holes. The average fairway width for landing areas is 30 yards.

Good Current Form

With no 'Course History' to fall back on, all the focus is on current form, as the players travel to Utah for the third of this season's eight events in the Fall Series.

Keith Mitchell's 12/113.00 recent run looks as good as anyone, although he missed a great opportunity to win Sunday's Sanderson Farms Championship in the Deep South.

Needing a par at the 72nd hole to set up a three-man play-off, the American made a bogey-five to finish in a tie-for-third.

Earlier this year, in the desert of Palm Springs, Mitchell tied-ninth at the American Express event.

His sole PGA Tour title came in Florida more than five years ago.

This season's Korn Ferry Tour No 1, Matt McCarty 45/146.00, goes again, and is joined on this occasion by the No 2 Max McGreevy 66/167.00.

The latter is a two-time champion on the KFT this year, rounding off the season by finishing tied-seventh at the Tour Championship on Sunday.

And with this week's field hardly the most inspiring, both MMs could easily get among the contenders.

Ben Griffin 33/134.00 may be worth a punt. The 28-year-old from North Carolina returned to action in Jackson, after seven weeks away.

He played all four days of the Sanderson Farms Championship and may be ready to chase his maiden PGA Tour title this week.

Griffin qualified for the first of this year's FedEx Cup Play-Off events and therefore won't be bogged down by the need to secure his playing rights for 2024.

These have already been achieved, leaving the world No 68 to focus totally on the tournament.

His best finish this season was runner-up at the Canadian Open and, among other top-10s, he tied-ninth in the deserts of Palm Springs back in January.





World Ranking Points



Most Points Since June 1st (Top Six Listed)

68.27: Matt McCarty

47.72: Ben Griffin

46.03: Max McGreevy

47.13: Patton Kizzire

38.75: Patrick Fishburn

38.22: Harry Hall

Only those entered this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves