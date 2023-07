40/1 41.00 Moore is Taylor made for John Deere says Steve

28/1 29.00 Grillo gets Dave's each-way backing

200.00 199/1 is reason to chance Chad

Steve Rawlings: "Poston won wire-to-wire last year, but Glover caused a bit of a shock in 2021 when he won from tied 12th with a round to go.

"We have to go all the way back to 1981 to find the previous player to win this title from outside the top-ten after 54 holes but that doesn't mean we haven't witnessed plenty of drama over the years.

"Spieth was six back with 18 to play in 2013 but he birdied five of the last six to claim his first title and he confounded the stats two years later. He sat tied for 101st and eight adrift after round one but he led by two after round three following a 64 in round two and a 61 in round three, proving a slow start can be overcome.

"Spieth's dramatic finish wasn't the first exciting finale and it certainly won't be the last...

"I am happy to go in again with Taylor Moore at half the price I took last week in Detroit. I researched this event before the Rocket Mortgage Classic began last week and if the truth be told, Taylor was a just in case bet last week as this was the one I was waiting for..."

Dave Tindall: "Emiliano Grillo has been in excellent form over the last three months and is worth following again this week.

"After he missed the US Masters, the Argentine posted seventh at the RBC Heritage and followed that with a top five in the Mexico Open. May brought a top 25 at Wells Fargo and then victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, his second PGA Tour win.

"Grillo rounded June off with 15th in the Travelers Championship where he closed with a 64.

"This is a tournament he's played just once before but it was a debut to remember after rounds of 68-64-65-69 gave Grillo second place with a score of 18-under."

Steve Rawlings: "Ramey, who won the Corales Puntacana Championship out of the blue in style last year has shown glimpses this year and I'm happy to chance him at such a big price, despite his missed cut in this event on debut 12 months ago.

"He'd lost his form completely after his victory in the Dominican Republic, but he arrives this time around with a bank of form that's strong enough to suggest that he can contend in what's a very weak field.

"Ramey led the Players Championship after round one back in March before going on to finish 27th and he finished in the same slot a week later in the Valspar Championship - an event that correlates very nicely with this one."

Course Notes: "Following the 2021 edition, and before last year's event, TPC Deere Run underwent a comprehensive renovation of its bunkers. They were completely rebuilt, while also improving drainage;

"Water hazards are not a major issue at Deere Run, although there are plenty of trees and dense wooded areas ready to penalise any errant shot. The John Deere Classic is usually a birdie-fest, with the highest winning 72-hole total in tournament history being 268...

"Sam Ryder goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour title. Currently third in the Strokes Gained: Putting category - which is a skill that should come in handy this week."

Steve Rawlings: "Denmark's climate isn't too dissimilar to that endured year after year by the Brits so it's perhaps not surprising that and Englishman and a Scotsman fought out the finish last year and someone from the British Isles finished first or second in each of the first six editions.

"An Austrian and an Italian filled the first two places in 2021 but Englishmen, Richard Bland and Jordan Smith, finished tied for third alongside Jason Scrivener...

"Matthew Jordan was fourth here last year and given he's led through three rounds at both the Qatar Masters and the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, he looks an ideal candidate and this could be the week the stars align for his first DP World Tour title."

Matt Cooper: "I came mighty close to putting the Scot Ewen Ferguson up as a pick ahead of last week's British Masters and after four holes I was breathing a sigh of relief after he opened his account par-double bogey-bogey-bogey.

"But it turned out that I was wrong to overlook him so quickly. His immediate response was to tick a pair of birdies and then he played four holes of his second nine in 5-under to eventually sign for an opening 69.

"He played the next 36 holes in level-par and then made seven birdies in his final round 68. Playing the last he was 8-under for the week and knew 9-under was needed so went for the birdie putt and missed the return, but he was pleased with himself for earning the chance after the sloppy start and also staying aggressive when in the hunt."

Dave Tindall: "Matthew Southgate has already had an excellent week after qualifying for the Open Championship at Hoylake later this month. The Englishman came through at Royal Porthcawl.

"But here's an interesting angle. The last time he punched his ticket for The Open (in 2017 after qualifying at Royal Cinque Ports), Southgate opened up with a 65 in round one of the Irish Open a couple of days later to sit third.

"It's a fair strategy to think a qualifier would be on a high but here we have evidence.

"Southgate went on to finish runner-up in Ireland and a year earlier after coming through another Open qualifier he rode the wave to take 11th in the Open de France."

Course Notes: "Wind is usually a factor at this fairly exposed location, while fairway lies on its Creeping Bent and Festuca turf can sometimes be tight. Although there are few trees to worry about, the course certainly has plenty of sand;

"Five times during the 1990s, HimmerLand hosted Challenge Tour events and once more five years ago. HimmerLand, which is located close to the village of Gatten, was given a €2m redesign in 2012, ahead of making its European Tour debut two years later

"At just under 6,700 yards in length, HimmerLand is certainly not the longest layout on Tour, with five par-4s under 400 yards...

"Alexander Bjork continued his remarkably consistent run of form at The Belfry where he posted a fifth top-10 from his last six outings. And just once outside the top-30 in 13 DP World Tour starts this year. His best finish at HimmerLand being a tie-for-sixth."