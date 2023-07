Olesen (20/1) to contend on home soil

Can Bjork (14/1) continue remarkable run of form?

Tight fairway lies on shorter than average layout

Tournament & Course Notes

• Situated approximately 16 miles south-west of Aalborg (Denmark's fourth largest town), HimmerLand has undulating fairways and greens, with water coming into play on five holes;

• Wind is usually a factor at this fairly exposed location, while fairway lies on its Creeping Bent and Festuca turf can sometimes be tight;

• Although there are few trees to worry about, the course certainly has plenty of sand;

• Five times during the 1990s, HimmerLand hosted Challenge Tour events and once more five years ago;



• HimmerLand, which is located close to the village of Gatten, was given a €2m redesign in 2012, ahead of making its European Tour debut two years later;

• At just under 6,700 yards in length, HimmerLand is certainly not the longest layout on Tour, with five par-4s under 400 yards;

• The last five champions at HimmerLand have averaged 265.6 (-18.4 under par) for 72 holes;

• The most recent six winners at HimmerLand have all been inside the top eight after 36 holes, while none of the seven previous champions had been lower than tied-second thru 54.

Stroke Averages



Lowest 10 At HimmerLand (2016-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.88: Marcus Helligkilde (8)

68.17: Robert MacIntyre (12)

68.67: Guido Migliozzi (12)

68.67: Adrian Otaegui (12)

68.67: Tapio Pulkkanen (12)

68.70: Julian Suri (10)

68.75: Alexander Bjork (16)

68.75: John Catlin (8)

68.80: Pablo Larrazabal (10)

68.81: Oliver Wilson (16)

Min. No. of Rounds = 8

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Alexander Bjork 14/1: Continued his remarkably consistent run of form at The Belfry where he posted a fifth top-10 from his last six outings. And just once outside the top-30 in 13 DP World Tour starts this year. His best finish at HimmerLand being a tie-for-sixth.

Ewen Ferguson 28/1: A two-time winner on the DP World Tour last year, the 26-year-old from Scotland was runner-up at HimmerLand in 2022 and, over the weekend, tied-fourth in the British Masters.

Thorbjorn Olesen 20/1: Making his eighth appearance at HimmerLand. The Dane has already won on Tour during 2023 and he tied-15th over the weekend.

Oliver Wilson 40/1: The defending champion who tied-second at The Belfry on Sunday. Although disappointed at just missing out on a victory at the weekend, the former Ryder Cup golfer will have been delighted to secure his place at this month's Open Championship.

