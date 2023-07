28/1 29.00 Taylor Moore is back in form again

28/1 29.00 Emiliano Grillo was runner-up last year

80/1 81.00 Dylan Wu enjoys birdie-fests

The last two tournaments on the PGA Tour - the Travelers Championship and the Rocket Mortgage Classic - have been won with 23-under and 24-under respectively.

So, what a refreshing change to... oh, hang on. Yes, for the third week running we have a birdie-fest on the cards, this one taking place at TPC Deere Run in Illinois.

Ten of the last 13 editions have been won with 20-under or better while 18-under has been the 'worst' winning score in that period.

And it's one the home Americans seem to love. They've captured 14 of the last 15, the sequence only snapped in 2019 by South African Dylan Frittelli.

The course is a par 71 measuring 7,289 yards. The DA Weibring design opened in 1999 and has Bentgrass greens.

Stats-wise, it's not as easy to pin down as you think.

The three winners from 2017 to 2019 all ranked in the top four for Strokes Gained: Putting. But Lucas Glover was 19th in 2021 and J.T. Poston only 31st in 2022.

Still, hitting lots of greens and converting birdie chances is always going to work.

Taylor Moore did us an each-way favour at 50/1 in last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic and I'm going to keep some winning chips on the table this week.

Obviously the price has been chopped but this week's field is headlined by the trio of Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley.

Last week, two of the three players to finish above him were Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa. This week's field doesn't have any of that star quality.

Moore had headed to Detroit GC on the back of three missed cuts so that really was a turnaround for the American.

Speaking about that poor run when he held the halfway lead last week, Moore said: "I think in the past I might have hit panic a little bit with how my game's been, scores that I posted, tried to really reinvent some stuff and try to make a quick fix.

"But my golf swing's good, mentality's good, just going to keep playing golf and I feel like I would eventually play myself out of some of the scores I was shooting. Thus far I've done that."

Part of the inner confidence came from winning the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook earlier this season. Any win is good but but that one may have particular relevance.

As Steve Rawlings notes, four men have won the Valspar as well as this event - Jordan Spieth, John Senden, Sean O'Hair and Vijay Singh. Others have also helped build that correlation.

As for Moore himself, he was seventh at halfway (67-66) on his John Deere Classic debut last year before having to settle for tied 24th. This is clearly a course he can excel on.

In fact, Illinois has some happy memories for him already. His one win on the Korn Ferry came there in 2021 and, notably, it was achieved with 27-under thanks in large part to a third-round 60!

That was also on a par 71 (Panther Creek Country Club) so perhaps the planets are aligning.

Moore, who ranked 1st for Strokes Gained: Putting last week, is on the up again and looks worth a play at 28/129.00.

Emiliano Grillo has been in excellent form over the last three months and is worth following again this week.

After he missed the US Masters, the Argentine posted seventh at the RBC Heritage and followed that with a top five in the Mexico Open.

May brought a top 25 at Wells Fargo and then victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, his second PGA Tour win.

Grillo rounded June off with 15th in the Travelers Championship where he closed with a 64.

This is a tournament he's played just once before but it was a debut to remember after rounds of 68-64-65-69 gave Grillo second place with a score of 18-under.

There was an added bonus too: his high finish gave him a spot in the Open Championship at St Andrews.

Why did he add it to his schedule in 2022? Grillo explained last year: "I mean, I have to play everything. I'm pretty far behind in FedExCup. I have to play in every tournament that I can.

"I don't like playing a lot, but tournament director was very persistent of me coming here for first time. Obviously it's been great so far, so I like the golf course, so hopefully won't be my last."

His comment that he "doesn't like playing a lot" is interesting, especially given that all three of his recent top sevens came when he hadn't played the weekend before.

Grillo likes to feel fresh so it bodes well that he took last week off.

The World No.42 ranked 2nd for SG: Putting when winning at Colonial and last year here he was 18th for SG: Putting. Both those were on bentgrass greens.

Similar to the Valspar, there are some great correlations between this track and Colonial so hopefully Grillo can pull off a repeat performance of that May triumph.

It may just be me but I seem to have got into the habit of backing Dylan Wu or Brandon Wu on a weekly basis!

This week it's Dylan (Brandon isn't playing) although he takes the eye not just because it's his turn.

Let's remind ourselves that this is a birdie fest where lots of circles on the scorecard are needed.

Wu showed his liking for such a test when winning the Korn Ferry's Price Cutter Charity Championship with 27-under in 2021. Taylor Moore was the runner-up incidentally.

Therefore, it's no big surprise to see him ranked 21st in Birdie Average this season. Part of the reason? He's 7th for Greens In Regulation.

Wu had some brilliant bursts of scoring at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic: he played 12 to 17 in 7-under fuelled by an albatross at 14 and had five birdies on the spin in round three.

Frustratingly, he could only follow a Saturday 66 which put him sixth with a closing 74 in Detroit. Still, that represented a fourth top 25 in his last eight starts.

He's close to putting a big week together and although he's had the class to finish T31 and T32 in the only two majors he's contested (both US Opens), this looks the sort of venue where it might happen.

A final stat to note: the last four winners here ranked 1st/tied 1st for Par 4 Scoring and Wu is a healthy 35th in that category this season.

He got a first look at TPC Deere Run last year and finished off with a 66 so, all things considered, looks a decent price at 80/181.00.