</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration&prod=90?returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html&rfr=977216">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes </a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/la-galaxy-v-lafc-tips-7-2-bet-builder-for-el-trafico-030723-840.html">LA Galaxy v LAFC: 7/2 Bet Builder for El Trafico</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-top-goalscorer-odds-and-tips-harry-kane-4-1-without-haaland-030723-200.html">Premier League Top Goalscorer: Harry Kane 4/1 without Haaland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/the-jokers-bet-of-the-day/monday-football-tips-back-an-elfsborg-win-in-112-treble-020723-1063.html">Monday Football Tips: Back an Elfsborg win in 11/2 treble</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/euro-2024/">Euro 2024</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/daryl-carters-tips-headgear-and-rain-will-suit-varians-fox-at-hamilton-030723-1081.html">Daryl Carter's Tips: Headgear and rain will suit Varian's Fox at Hamilton</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-tips-callan-and-dunlop-hold-the-key-to-tuesday-multiple-040723-134.html">Daily Racing Tips: Callan and Dunlop hold the key to Tuesday 10/1 multiple </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/itv-races/coral-eclipse-ante-post-tips-tony-calvins-thoughts-on-all-six-contenders-030723-166.html">Coral Eclipse Ante-Post: Tony Calvin's thoughts on all six contenders</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daryl-carter-tips/">Daryl Carter Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/rachael-blackmore/">Rachael Blackmore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/john-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html">John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Moore of the same at 28/1</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2023-betting-preview-check-out-colonial-and-copperhead-for-clues-020723-167.html">John Deere Classic: Check out Colonial and Copperhead for clues </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/open-championship-2023-betting-fowler-backed-after-ending-four-year-drought-030723-200.html">Open Championship 2023 Betting: Fowler backed after ending four-year drought</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/ian-bell/ian-bell-exclusive-i-made-the-same-mistake-as-bairstow-and-he-will-know-he-was-at-fault-040723-205.html">Ian Bell Exclusive: I made the same mistake as Bairstow and Jonny will know he was at fault</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/ashes-series-betting-tips-cowardly-aussies-tarnish-another-epic-030723-194.html">Ashes Series Betting Tips: Cowardly Aussies tarnish another epic</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/england-v-australia-second-test-day-five-in-play-tips-qiick-kill-for-aussies-010723-194.html">England v Australia Second Test Day Five In-play Tips: Quick kill for Aussies</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/the-ashes/">The Ashes</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-2-tips-cressys-strong-serve-to-see-of-djere-030723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 2 Tips: Cressy's strong serve to see off Djere</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-womens-singles-day-2-tips-veterans-maria-and-wickmayer-look-worth-following-030723-778.html">Wimbledon Womens Singles Day 2 Tips: Veterans Maria and Wickmayer look worth following</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/wimbledon-mens-singles-day-1-tips-brit-evans-could-fall-at-first-hurdle-020723-778.html">Wimbledon Men's Singles Day 1 Tips: Brit Evans could fall at first hurdle</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Shock poll shows Labour ahead in Mid Bedfordshire</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/somerton-and-frome-by-election-betting-odds-lib-dems-backed-to-take-seat-of-disgraced-tory-290623-204.html">Somerton and Frome By-Election: Lib Dems backed to take seat of disgraced Tory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-conservative-leader-betting-three-to-back-from-9-1-to-27-1-to-succeed-sunak-140623-171.html">Next Conservative Leader Betting: Three to back from 9/1 to 27/1 to succeed Sunak</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-4-betting-tips-back-mark-cavendish-211-for-history-making-win-030723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 4: Back Mark Cavendish @ 21/1 for history-making win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-3-betting-tips-back-wout-van-aert-91-to-end-bad-luck-020723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 3: Back Wout van Aert @ 9/1 to end bad luck</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/tour-de-france/tour-de-france-2023-stage-2-betting-tips-back-mohoric-241-to-repeat-clasica-form-010723-186.html">Tour de France 2023 Stage 2: Back Mohoric @ 24/1 to repeat Clasica form</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414637 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414637 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414637={pID:"5414637",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414637:window.ftClick_5414637,ftExpTrack_5414637:window.ftExpTrack_5414637,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414637PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414637); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414637PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414637"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414637;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticLEFT/?"+ft5414637PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414637.GTimeout);ft5414637PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img data-ftsrc="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_5414636 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_5414636 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,m=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C"))):"",h=(m&&m[1])?m[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_5414636={pID:"5414636",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_5414636:window.ftClick_5414636,ftExpTrack_5414636:window.ftExpTrack_5414636,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft5414636PP = new ftPProc(ftV_5414636); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft5414636PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_5414636"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;5414636;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopHorseracingBrandBettingBetfair120x600HomepageStaticRIGHT/?"+ft5414636PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_5414636.GTimeout);ft5414636PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>US PGA Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Moore of the same at 28/1</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave-tindall/">Dave Tindall</a></li> <li><time datetime="2023-07-04">04 July 2023</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "NewsArticle", "headline": "John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Moore of the same at 28/1", "name": "John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Moore of the same at 28/1", "description": "The US PGA Tour heads to Illinois and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/john-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/john-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-04T09:30:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-04T08:47:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The US PGA Tour heads to Illinois and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action... [28/1] Taylor Moore is back in form again [28/1] Emiliano Grillo was runner-up last year [80/1] Dylan Wu enjoys birdie-fests The last two tournaments on the PGA Tour - the Travelers Championship and the Rocket Mortgage Classic - have been won with 23-under and 24-under respectively. So, what a refreshing change to... oh, hang on. Yes, for the third week running we have a birdie-fest on the cards, this one taking place at TPC Deere Run in Illinois. Ten of the last 13 editions have been won with 20-under or better while 18-under has been the 'worst' winning score in that period. And it's one the home Americans seem to love. They've captured 14 of the last 15, the sequence only snapped in 2019 by South African Dylan Frittelli. The course is a par 71 measuring 7,289 yards. The DA Weibring design opened in 1999 and has Bentgrass greens. Stats-wise, it's not as easy to pin down as you think. The three winners from 2017 to 2019 all ranked in the top four for Strokes Gained: Putting. But Lucas Glover was 19th in 2021 and J.T. Poston only 31st in 2022. Still, hitting lots of greens and converting birdie chances is always going to work. Taylor Moore @ [28/1] Taylor Moore did us an each-way favour at 50/1 in last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic and I'm going to keep some winning chips on the table this week. Obviously the price has been chopped but this week's field is headlined by the trio of Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley. Last week, two of the three players to finish above him were Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa. This week's field doesn't have any of that star quality. Moore had headed to Detroit GC on the back of three missed cuts so that really was a turnaround for the American. Speaking about that poor run when he held the halfway lead last week, Moore said: "I think in the past I might have hit panic a little bit with how my game's been, scores that I posted, tried to really reinvent some stuff and try to make a quick fix. "But my golf swing's good, mentality's good, just going to keep playing golf and I feel like I would eventually play myself out of some of the scores I was shooting. Thus far I've done that." Part of the inner confidence came from winning the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook earlier this season. Any win is good but but that one may have particular relevance. As Steve Rawlings notes, four men have won the Valspar as well as this event - Jordan Spieth, John Senden, Sean O'Hair and Vijay Singh. Others have also helped build that correlation. As for Moore himself, he was seventh at halfway (67-66) on his John Deere Classic debut last year before having to settle for tied 24th. This is clearly a course he can excel on. In fact, Illinois has some happy memories for him already. His one win on the Korn Ferry came there in 2021 and, notably, it was achieved with 27-under thanks in large part to a third-round 60! That was also on a par 71 (Panther Creek Country Club) so perhaps the planets are aligning. Moore, who ranked 1st for Strokes Gained: Putting last week, is on the up again and looks worth a play at [28/1]. Back Taylor Moore each way @ [28/1] Bet now Emiliano Grillo @ [28/1] Emiliano Grillo has been in excellent form over the last three months and is worth following again this week. After he missed the US Masters, the Argentine posted seventh at the RBC Heritage and followed that with a top five in the Mexico Open. May brought a top 25 at Wells Fargo and then victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, his second PGA Tour win. Grillo rounded June off with 15th in the Travelers Championship where he closed with a 64. This is a tournament he's played just once before but it was a debut to remember after rounds of 68-64-65-69 gave Grillo second place with a score of 18-under. There was an added bonus too: his high finish gave him a spot in the Open Championship at St Andrews. Why did he add it to his schedule in 2022? Grillo explained last year: "I mean, I have to play everything. I'm pretty far behind in FedExCup. I have to play in every tournament that I can. "I don't like playing a lot, but tournament director was very persistent of me coming here for first time. Obviously it's been great so far, so I like the golf course, so hopefully won't be my last." His comment that he "doesn't like playing a lot" is interesting, especially given that all three of his recent top sevens came when he hadn't played the weekend before. Grillo likes to feel fresh so it bodes well that he took last week off. The World No.42 ranked 2nd for SG: Putting when winning at Colonial and last year here he was 18th for SG: Putting. Both those were on bentgrass greens. Similar to the Valspar, there are some great correlations between this track and Colonial so hopefully Grillo can pull off a repeat performance of that May triumph. Back Emiliano Grillo each way @ [28/1] Bet now Dylan Wu @ [80/1] It may just be me but I seem to have got into the habit of backing Dylan Wu or Brandon Wu on a weekly basis! This week it's Dylan (Brandon isn't playing) although he takes the eye not just because it's his turn. Let's remind ourselves that this is a birdie fest where lots of circles on the scorecard are needed. Wu showed his liking for such a test when winning the Korn Ferry's Price Cutter Charity Championship with 27-under in 2021. Taylor Moore was the runner-up incidentally. Therefore, it's no big surprise to see him ranked 21st in Birdie Average this season. Part of the reason? He's 7th for Greens In Regulation. Wu had some brilliant bursts of scoring at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic: he played 12 to 17 in 7-under fuelled by an albatross at 14 and had five birdies on the spin in round three. Frustratingly, he could only follow a Saturday 66 which put him sixth with a closing 74 in Detroit. Still, that represented a fourth top 25 in his last eight starts. He's close to putting a big week together and although he's had the class to finish T31 and T32 in the only two majors he's contested (both US Opens), this looks the sort of venue where it might happen. A final stat to note: the last four winners here ranked 1st/tied 1st for Par 4 Scoring and Wu is a healthy 35th in that category this season. He got a first look at TPC Deere Run last year and finished off with a 66 so, all things considered, looks a decent price at [80/1]. Back Dylan Wu each way @ [80/1] Bet now", "image":[ "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.728x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.547x410.jpg", "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.410x410.jpg" ], "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/assets/img/betfairlogoblack.ea48b4e0.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": { "@type": "Person", "name": "Dave Tindall", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/authors/dave_tindall" } } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Taylor Moore wins Valspar.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="American Taylor Moore"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">T4 last week, Taylor Moore is Dave's headline pick again,</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=John%20Deere%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Moore%20of%20the%20same%20at%2028%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html&text=John%20Deere%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Moore%20of%20the%20same%20at%2028%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p><strong>The US PGA Tour heads to Illinois and Dave Tindall has three bets for this week's action...</strong></p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <ul> <li> <h3><b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b> Taylor Moore is back in form again</h3> </li> <li> <h3><b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b> Emiliano Grillo was runner-up last year</h3> </li> <li> <h3><b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b> Dylan Wu enjoys birdie-fests</h3> </li> <hr><p>The last two tournaments on the PGA Tour - the Travelers Championship and the Rocket Mortgage Classic - have been won with 23-under and 24-under respectively.</p><p>So, what a refreshing change to... oh, hang on. Yes, for the third week running we have a birdie-fest on the cards, this one taking place at TPC Deere Run in Illinois.</p><p>Ten of the last 13 editions have been won with 20-under or better while 18-under has been the 'worst' winning score in that period.</p><p>And it's one the home Americans seem to love. They've captured 14 of the last 15, the sequence only snapped in 2019 by South African Dylan Frittelli.</p><p>The course is a p<span>ar 71 measuring 7,289 yards. The DA Weibring design opened in 1999 and has Bentgrass greens.</span></p><p>Stats-wise, it's not as easy to pin down as you think.</p><p>The three winners from 2017 to 2019 all ranked in the top four for Strokes Gained: Putting. But Lucas Glover was 19th in 2021 and J.T. Poston only 31st in 2022.</p><p>Still, hitting lots of greens and converting birdie chances is always going to work.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432">Taylor Moore @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Taylor Moore did us an each-way favour at 50/1 in last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic and I'm going to keep some winning chips on the table this week.</p><p>Obviously the price has been chopped but this week's field is headlined by the trio of Cameron Young, Denny McCarthy and Russell Henley.</p><p>Last week, two of the three players to finish above him were Rickie Fowler and Collin Morikawa. This week's field doesn't have any of that star quality.</p><p>Moore had headed to Detroit GC on the back of three missed cuts so that really was a turnaround for the American.</p><p>Speaking about that poor run when he held the halfway lead last week, Moore said: "I think in the past I might have hit panic a little bit with how my game's been, scores that I posted, tried to really reinvent some stuff and try to make a quick fix.</p><p>"But my golf swing's good, mentality's good, just going to keep playing golf and I feel like I would eventually play myself out of some of the scores I was shooting. Thus far I've done that."</p><p>Part of the inner confidence came from winning the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook earlier this season. Any win is good but but that one may have particular relevance.</p><p><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2023-betting-preview-check-out-colonial-and-copperhead-for-clues-020723-167.html">As Steve Rawlings notes,</a> f<span>our men have won the Valspar as well as this event - Jordan Spieth, John Senden, Sean O'Hair and Vijay Singh. Others have also helped build that correlation.</span></p><p><span>As for Moore himself, he was seventh at halfway (67-66) on his John Deere Classic debut last year before having to settle for tied 24th. This is clearly a course he can excel on.</span></p><p><span>In fact, Illinois has some happy memories for him already. His one win on the Korn Ferry came there in 2021 and, notably, it was achieved with 27-under thanks in large part to a third-round 60!</span></p><p><span>That was also on a par 71 (Panther Creek Country Club) so perhaps the planets are aligning.</span></p><p><span>Moore, who ranked 1st for Strokes Gained: Putting last week, is on the up again and looks worth a play at <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b>.</span></p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Taylor Moore each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432">Emiliano Grillo @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>Emiliano Grillo has been in excellent form over the last three months and is worth following again this week.</p><p>After he missed the US Masters, the Argentine posted seventh at the RBC Heritage and followed that with a top five in the Mexico Open.</p><p>May brought a top 25 at Wells Fargo and then victory in the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Texas, his second PGA Tour win.</p><p>Grillo rounded June off with 15th in the Travelers Championship where he closed with a 64.</p><p>This is a tournament he's played just once before but it was a debut to remember after rounds of 68-64-65-69 gave Grillo second place with a score of 18-under.</p><p>There was an added bonus too: his high finish gave him a spot in the Open Championship at St Andrews.<span> </span></p><p><span>Why did he add it to his schedule in 2022? Grillo explained last year: "</span>I mean, I have to play everything. I'm pretty far behind in FedExCup. I have to play in every tournament that I can.</p><p>"I don't like playing a lot, but tournament director was very persistent of me coming here for first time. Obviously it's been great so far, so I like the golf course, so hopefully won't be my last."</p><p>His comment that he "doesn't like playing a lot" is interesting, especially given that all three of his recent top sevens came when he hadn't played the weekend before.</p><p><span></span>Grillo likes to feel fresh so it bodes well that he took last week off.</p><p>The World No.42 ranked 2nd for SG: Putting when winning at Colonial and last year here he was 18th for SG: Putting. Both those were on bentgrass greens.</p><p>Similar to the Valspar, there are some great correlations between this track and Colonial so hopefully Grillo can pull off a repeat performance of that May triumph.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Emiliano Grillo each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432">Dylan Wu @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></a></h2><p></p><p>It may just be me but I seem to have got into the habit of backing Dylan Wu or Brandon Wu on a weekly basis!</p><p>This week it's Dylan (Brandon isn't playing) although he takes the eye not just because it's his turn.</p><p>Let's remind ourselves that this is a birdie fest where lots of circles on the scorecard are needed.</p><p>Wu showed his liking for such a test when winning the Korn Ferry's Price Cutter Charity Championship with 27-under in 2021. Taylor Moore was the runner-up incidentally.</p><p>Therefore, it's no big surprise to see him ranked 21st in Birdie Average this season. Part of the reason? He's 7th for Greens In Regulation.</p><p>Wu had some brilliant bursts of scoring at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic: he played 12 to 17 in 7-under fuelled by an albatross at 14 and had five birdies on the spin in round three.</p><p>Frustratingly, he could only follow a Saturday 66 which put him sixth with a closing 74 in Detroit. Still, that represented a fourth top 25 in his last eight starts.</p><p>He's close to putting a big week together and although he's had the class to finish T31 and T32 in the only two majors he's contested (both US Opens), this looks the sort of venue where it might happen.</p><p>A final stat to note: the last four winners here ranked 1st/tied 1st for Par 4 Scoring and Wu is a healthy 35th in that category this season.</p><p>He got a first look at TPC Deere Run last year and finished off with a 66 so, all things considered, looks a decent price at <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b>.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Dylan Wu each way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div></ul> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432">Back Taylor Moore each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432">Back Emiliano Grillo each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432">Back Dylan Wu each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="81.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">80/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">81.00</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2></h2> <p>Staked: £1050<br>Returned: £420.16<br>P/L: -£629.84<p>Previous:<br>2021/2022 P/L: -£315.35<br>2020/2021 P/L: +£1475.87<br>2019/2020 P/L: +£13.83<br>2018/2019 P/L: -£338.25<br>2017/2018 P/L: +£362.84<br>2016/2017 P/L: +£1179.89</p></p> </div> </section> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2 class="promo-name bf-sportsbook" data-qa="promo-name">Refer & Earn with Betfair</h2> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description "><header></header> <section class="promo__desc"> <div class="description"> <p><span>For each person you <strong>successfully refer </strong>to Betfair, we'll give you <strong>£10 in CASH</strong> when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=CACQRAEAUTOUKIE1">T&Cs apply.</a></span></p> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> </div> </section> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A&prod=90&rfr=977216">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/pga-tour-john-deere-classic-2023/12594678?selectedMixedItem=488686432">View market</a> </div> </div> <p><em>Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.</em></p> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=John%20Deere%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Moore%20of%20the%20same%20at%2028%2F1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Fjohn-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html&text=John%20Deere%20Classic%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Moore%20of%20the%20same%20at%2028%2F1" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/golf-tips-best-bets-for-rocket-mortgage-classic-and-british-masters-270623-204.html">Golf Tips: Best bets for Rocket Mortgage Classic and British Masters</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/THE BELFRY 1.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/THE%20BELFRY%201.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/british-masters-first-round-leader-tips-walters-worth-a-wager-270623-719.html">British Masters First-Round Leader Tips: 100/1 Walters worth a wager</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Justin walters.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Justin%20walters.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rocket-mortgage-classic-long-odds-golf-tips-hidalgo-might-just-take-to-the-belfry-270623-167.html">Find Me a 100 Winner: Hidalgo might just take to the Belfry</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Hidalgo at the Scando Mixed.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Hidalgo%20at%20the%20Scando%20Mixed.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/john-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html">John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Moore of the same at 28/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/john-deere-classic-2023-players-form-guide-290623-779.html">John Deere Classic 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tip-281-ferguson-can-go-one-better-030723-721.html">Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tip: 28/1 Ferguson can go one better</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2023-betting-preview-check-out-colonial-and-copperhead-for-clues-020723-167.html">John Deere Classic: Check out Colonial and Copperhead for clues </a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <div class="entry_category_link" style="margin-top: 1.5rem;"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">More Golf Bets</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block" style="margin-bottom: 1.5rem;"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">Each Way Golf Betting Calculator</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/">Golf Betting Masterclass</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="active" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Each-Way Betting</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Find Me A 100 Winner</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/">First Round Leader</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/">Three-Ball Tips</a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/liv-golf/">LIV Golf</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/">FedEx Cup</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/">News</a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/">Tournament Reports</a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a class="" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/">Pre-tournament Analysis</a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="block" style="margin: 0;"> <header class="block__header"><h3>Most read stories</h3></header> <ol class="top_stories_widget"> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/john-deere-classic-each-way-tips-us-pga-tour-tips-and-previews-moore-of-the-same-030723-719.html">John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Moore of the same at 28/1</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/john-deere-classic-2023-players-form-guide-290623-779.html">John Deere Classic 2023: Course and current form stats</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tip-281-ferguson-can-go-one-better-030723-721.html">Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tip: 28/1 Ferguson can go one better</a></h3> </li> <li class="top_stories_widget__entry"> <span><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf Betting Tips & Predictions</a></span> <h3><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/john-deere-classic-2023-betting-preview-check-out-colonial-and-copperhead-for-clues-020723-167.html">John Deere Classic: Check out Colonial and Copperhead for clues </a></h3> </li> </ol> </div> </div> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div class="advert"><iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1688463623" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
John Deere Classic Each-Way Tips: Moore of the same at 28/1
The Ashes
Football
Horse Racing
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Politics
Boxing
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Search
Racing
Football
Golf
Cricket