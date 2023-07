Average-winning 72-hole total in event history is 264.1

Tournament Notes

• This well-established event tees-up at TPC Deere Run for the 23rd time;

• TPC Deere Run joined the PGA Tour calendar in 2000, and has hosted a tournament every year since, with the exception of 2020 when it was cancelled due to the pandemic;

• This is arguably the most rural location the PGA Tour will visit all season;

• With many of golf's leading stars now getting ready to travel to the UK to prepare for The Open Championship, the entry list for this week's event is relatively mediocre. Just one of the world's top-25 is taking part.

Course Notes

• This parkland course opened just a few months before it staged its first John Deere Classic;

• Following the 2021 edition, and before last year's event, TPC Deere Run underwent a comprehensive renovation of its bunkers. They were completely rebuilt, while also improving drainage;

• Water hazards are not a major issue at Deere Run, although there are plenty of trees and dense wooded areas ready to penalise any errant shot;

• The John Deere Classic is usually a birdie-fest, with the highest winning 72-hole total in tournament history being 268;

• Since the inaugural event at TPC Deere Run in 2000, the average winning total has been 264.1 - that's 19.9 under par;

• Therefore, a hot putter will be the order of the week, from Thursday thru Sunday.

Stroke Averages

Lowest 15 At TPC Deere Run (2016-22)

Average .... (Rounds)

67.60: Dylan Frittelli (10)

67.64: Lucas Glover (14)

67.91: Ryan Moore (22)

67.94: Patton Kizzire (16)

68.05: Patrick Rodgers (20)

68.13: Seamus Power (16)

68.15: Scott Brown (20)

68.25: Adam Long (12)

68.25: Chris Stroud (16)

68.38: Zach Johnson (24)

68.38: Sam Ryder (16)

68.42: Martin Laird (12)

68.45: Adam Schenk (11)

68.50: Denny McCarthy (12)

68.58: Ben Martin (12)

Min. No. of Rounds = 10

Only those entered this week are included in table

Four To Watch

Eric Cole 28/1: The late developer heads to Illinois having settled comfortably into life on the PGA Tour. He lost a play-off earlier this season and is currently a respectable 40th in this season's FedEx Cup standings.

Emiliano Grillo 28/1: A winner this season in Texas, the world No 42 returns to Deere Run where he tied-second on his tournament debut last year.

Sam Ryder 80/1: The 33-year-old goes in search of his maiden PGA Tour title. Currently third in the Strokes Gained: Putting category - which is a skill that should come in handy this week.

Adam Schenk 28/1: Still awaiting his maiden PGA Tour triumph, the 31-year-old is currently a career-high No 51 in the world. Three top-10s from his last five starts, including a tie-for-seventh in Detroit on Sunday.

