Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tip: 28/1 Ferguson can go one better
Matt Cooper
03 July 2023
4:00 min read Nicolai Hojgaard heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selectio...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tip-281-ferguson-can-go-one-better-030723-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tip-281-ferguson-can-go-one-better-030723-721.html", "datePublished": "2023-07-03T13:52:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2023-07-03T15:36:00+01:00", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour is in Denmark for this week's Made in HimmerLand. Nicolai Hojgaard heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places ... Ewen Ferguson overcame a slow start last week Pablo Larrazabal has four wins in the last 2 years Daan Huizing can go well at a big price It's always been clear that there is something a little awkward about this week's DP World Tour event. On the one hand, it's the title. It was once known as the Made in Denmark which always seemed odd, as if something was missing or it had been muddled with a toy. The new name Made in HimmerLand is no less awkward and the capital L just adds to the clumsiness. Then there is the course itself, which is somewhat reminiscent of Celtic Manor in that both layouts have been built on plots of land that really don't lend themselves naturally to the positioning of golf courses. Not that there has ever been any great evidence that the two courses pose a similar test - just that they have to deal with fairways and greens that cling to slopes, tee shots that deal with elevation changes, and it all feels a little forced. If all that sounds a little downbeat the event itself has always been fun with a festival vibe and the potentially tiny par-3 16th hole known as 'The HimmerLand Hill'. It can play as little as 79 yards and requires a pitch to a green with significant slopes - catch the correct one and the ball is fed towards the hole, get it wrong and the two putt or chip and putt for par can be really quite tricky. Main Bet: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 28/1 I came mighty close to putting the Scot Ewen Ferguson up as a pick ahead of last week's British Masters and after four holes I was breathing a sigh of relief after he opened his account par-double bogey-bogey-bogey. But it turned out that I was wrong to overlook him so quickly. His immediate response was to tick a pair of birdies and then he played four holes of his second nine in 5-under to eventually sign for an opening 69. He played the next 36 holes in level-par and then made seven birdies in his final round 68. Playing the last he was 8-under for the week and knew 9-under was needed so went for the birdie putt and missed the return, but he was pleased with himself for earning the chance after the sloppy start and also staying aggressive when in the hunt. "It was so good," he told The Scotsman of his final round. "I'm proud of how I fought. I'll look back tonight and think to myself 'I went for it so I can't be too upset'. "It feels incredible when you are in that position. Hitting a great drive like I did at the last gives me goosebumps - I love it. "I played to win it, but it just wasn't to be. I think it stands me in good stead for the next few weeks and I've got some great tournaments coming up. I finished second in Denmark last year then have the Scottish Open and The Open. I feel my game is starting to get better, so I'm feeling happy." He was this column's pick for the tournament last year and he gave us a fine ride, spending all week in the top six in carding 63-67-68-66 to finish one shy of the winner Oliver Wilson. It's not his only good experience in Denmark either - he also has two top fives in the country on the second tier (and both times he was the 54-hole leader). He was a two-time winner last year, and this year he has been third, fourth and eighth before last week's fourth. Back Ewen Ferguson each-way @ [28/1] Bet now Next Best: Pablo Larrazabal 1pt each-way @ 33/1 The column supported the Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal ahead of last month's BMW International Open and he made an okay start before slipping out of contention but he remains of interest. He was a two-time winner last season, is a two-time winner again this season and he's got fine course form. Those four wins are even more intriguing when you consider that in-between the second and third wins he got himself in something of a palaver about LIV Golf - in other words he's done a lot of winning in the last two years when his head's been straight. He was fourth at HimmerLand on his course debut in 2019 and T19th in his next visit in 2021 (when the joint first round leader). I've a suspicion that he dodged last week because he doesn't think much of British cuisine (genuinely) so here's hoping the pastries and meatballs are to his taste this week. Back Pablo Larrazabal each-way @ [33/1] Bet now Final Bet: Daan Huizing 1pt each-way @ 125/1 I was tempted by Kalle Samooja, the Finn who was second at HimmerLand on the Challenge Tour in 2018, but instead the final pick is the Dutchman Daan Huizing. He finished fourth in that same second tier event at the course and was also eighth in this tournament last September when thrashing a final round 62 (he's also been third elsewhere in Denmark on the Challenge Tour). Two weeks ago he headed into the final round of the BMW International Open at Eichenried in second before enduring something of a Sunday rollercoaster on his way to seventh. He's a four-time winner on the Challenge Tour and if he is to add a win at this level it is likely to be an exposed, blustery track on the short side - it's where he's tasted success and it's what he'll face this week. Back Daan Huizing each-way @ [125/1] Bet now * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Nicolai Hojgaard heads the betting but Matt Cooper looks elsewhere for his three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places ...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><ul> <li> <h3><strong><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ewen Ferguson</a> overcame a slow start last week</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Pablo Larrazabal has four wins in the last 2 years</strong></h3> </li> <li> <h3><strong>Daan Huizing can go well at a big price</strong></h3> </li> </ul><hr><p>It's always been clear that there is something a little awkward about this week's DP World Tour event.</p><p>On the one hand, it's the title. It was once known as the Made in Denmark which always seemed odd, as if something was missing or it had been muddled with a toy.</p><p>The new name Made in HimmerLand is no less awkward and the capital L just adds to the clumsiness.</p><p>Then there is the course itself, which is somewhat reminiscent of Celtic Manor in that both layouts have been built on plots of land that really don't lend themselves naturally to the positioning of golf courses.</p><p>Not that there has ever been any great evidence that the two courses pose a similar test - just that they have to deal with fairways and greens that cling to slopes, tee shots that deal with elevation changes, and it all feels a little forced.</p><p>If all that sounds a little downbeat the event itself has always been fun with a festival vibe and the potentially tiny par-3 16th hole known as 'The HimmerLand Hill'.</p><p>It can play as little as 79 yards and requires a pitch to a green with significant slopes - catch the correct one and the ball is fed towards the hole, get it wrong and the two putt or chip and putt for par can be really quite tricky.</p><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 28/1</a></h2><p></p><p>I came mighty close to putting the Scot Ewen Ferguson up as a pick ahead of last week's British Masters and after four holes I was breathing a sigh of relief after he opened his account par-double bogey-bogey-bogey.</p><p>But it turned out that I was wrong to overlook him so quickly.</p><p>His immediate response was to tick a pair of birdies and then he played four holes of his second nine in 5-under to eventually sign for an opening 69.</p><p>He played the next 36 holes in level-par and then made seven birdies in his final round 68. Playing the last he was 8-under for the week and knew 9-under was needed so went for the birdie putt and missed the return, but he was pleased with himself for earning the chance after the sloppy start and also staying aggressive when in the hunt.</p><p>"It was so good," he told The Scotsman of his final round. "I'm proud of how I fought. I'll look back tonight and think to myself 'I went for it so I can't be too upset'.</p><p>"It feels incredible when you are in that position. Hitting a great drive like I did at the last gives me goosebumps - I love it.</p><p>"I played to win it, but it just wasn't to be. I think it stands me in good stead for the next few weeks and I've got some great tournaments coming up. I finished second in Denmark last year then have the Scottish Open and The Open. I feel my game is starting to get better, so I'm feeling happy."</p><p>He was this <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" rel="noopener">column's pick for the tournament last year</a> and he gave us a fine ride, spending all week in the top six in carding 63-67-68-66 to finish one shy of the winner Oliver Wilson.</p><p>It's not his only good experience in Denmark either - he also has two top fives in the country on the second tier (and both times he was the 54-hole leader).</p><p>He was a two-time winner last year, and this year he has been third, fourth and eighth before last week's fourth.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Ewen Ferguson each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><img alt="pablo larrazabal himmerland 2021.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/pablo%20larrazabal%20himmerland%202021.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="721" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></h2><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Pablo Larrazabal 1pt each-way @ 33/1</a></h2><p></p><p>The column supported the Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal ahead of last month's BMW International Open and he made an okay start before slipping out of contention but he remains of interest.</p><p>He was a two-time winner last season, is a two-time winner again this season and he's got fine course form.</p><p>Those four wins are even more intriguing when you consider that in-between the second and third wins he got himself in something of a palaver about LIV Golf - in other words he's done a lot of winning in the last two years when his head's been straight.</p><p>He was fourth at HimmerLand on his course debut in 2019 and T19th in his next visit in 2021 (when the joint first round leader).</p><p>I've a suspicion that he dodged last week because he doesn't think much of British cuisine (genuinely) so here's hoping the pastries and meatballs are to his taste this week.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Pablo Larrazabal each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><hr><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480">Final Bet: Daan Huizing 1pt each-way @ 125/1</a></h2><p></p><p>I was tempted by Kalle Samooja, the Finn who was second at HimmerLand on the Challenge Tour in 2018, but instead the final pick is the Dutchman Daan Huizing.</p><p>He finished fourth in that same second tier event at the course and was also eighth in this tournament last September when thrashing a final round 62 (he's also been third elsewhere in Denmark on the Challenge Tour).</p><p>Two weeks ago he headed into the final round of the BMW International Open at Eichenried in second before enduring something of a Sunday rollercoaster on his way to seventh.</p><p>He's a four-time winner on the Challenge Tour and if he is to add a win at this level it is likely to be an exposed, blustery track on the short side - it's where he's tasted success and it's what he'll face this week.</p><div class="bet_promo_banner"> <p>Back Daan Huizing each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="126.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">125/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">126.00</span></b></p> <a target="_blank" href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480" class="bet_promo_banner__link" rel="noopener">Bet now</a></div><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator</a>.</p></p> </div> </div> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto no_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="29.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">28/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">29.00</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/dpwt-made-in-himmerland-2023/12594676?selectedMixedItem=466605480" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Pablo Larrazabal 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="34.00"><span class="inline_odds__main">33/1</span><span class="inline_odds__tooltip">34.00</span></b></a></p><p><a Recommended bets
Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 28/1
Pablo Larrazabal 1pt each-way @ 33/1
Daan Huizing 1pt each-way @ 125/1

Refer & Earn with Betfair
For each person you successfully refer to Betfair, we'll give you £10 in CASH when they stake £10 or more on the Sportsbook, Exchange or Casino. T&Cs apply. British Masters Each-Way Tips: Take Ramsay the raider at 50/1
BMW International Open Each-Way Tips: 28/1 Larrazabal under-estimated
Scandinavian Mixed Each-Way Tips: 50/1 Forrest can thrive by the lake 