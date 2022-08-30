</iframe</noscript> <div class="layout" style="background-color:#FBFBFB"> <div class="layout__mobile_advert"> </div> <header class="layout__header"> <nav id="services_navigation"> <ul class="services_nav"> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com">Betting.Betfair </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/podcasts/">Podcasts </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/">Betfair Sportsbook </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/how-to-use-betfair-exchange/">Exchange How-to </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://www.betfair.com/exchange/plus/">Betfair Exchange </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"> <a href="https://responsiblegambling.betfair.com/">Safer Gambling </a></li> <li class="services_nav__item" style="margin-left: auto;"><a href="https://register.betfair.com/account/registration?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&returnURL=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html">Join</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item"><a href="https://identitysso.betfair.com/view/login?product=CIDF9QtQsFYf223X&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html">Log in</a></li> <li class="services_nav__item services_nav__item--toggle"><a class="full_nav_link" href="#full_navigation"><span>Menu</span></a></li> </ul> </nav> <div class="header"> <a class="header__logo" href="https://betting.betfair.com/"> <p style="position: static; top: 0; left: 0; margin: 0;"><img src="https://betting.betfair.com/images/bettingbetfairlogoblack.png" alt="Betting.Betfair" width="200" height="24"></p> <p>Betting.Betfair</p> </a> <div class="header__nav"> <nav class="main_navigation"> <ul class="menu"> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/">Football</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Football</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/premier-league-predictions-opta-stats-number-crunch-md5-300822-1171.html">Premier League Predictions: Opta Stats Number Crunch MD5</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/southampton-v-chelsea-tips-goals-forecast-for-st-marys-280822-766.html">Southampton v Chelsea: Goals forecast for St Mary's</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/leeds-united-v-everton-tips-early-season-pressure-building-on-lampard-260822-834.html">Leeds United v Everton: Early season pressure building on Lampard</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Football</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/football-tips/">Football Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/premier-league/">English Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/championship/">EFL Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/english-football-league/">EFL League One & League Two</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/champions-league/">UEFA Champions League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/fa-cup/">English FA Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/spanish-football/">Spanish LaLiga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/italian-football/">Italian Serie A</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/german-football/">German Bundesliga</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/french-football/">French Ligue 1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/football/world-cup-2022/">FIFA World Cup 2022</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/">Horse Racing</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/epsom-racing-tips-bear-to-dream-can-win-again-290822-790.html">Epsom Racing Tips: Bear To Dream can win again</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/horse-racing-tips-rhys-williams-fancies-a-course-winner-to-make-all-at-downpatrick-290822-1066.html">Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies a course winner to make all at Downpatrick</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-multiple/daily-racing-multiple-tips-back-hughes-to-start-off-mondays-cartmel-double-290822-134.html">Daily Racing Multiple Tips: Back Hughes to start off Monday's Cartmel double</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Horse Racing</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/">Horse Racing Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/daily-racing-news/">Daily Racing News</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/itv-races/">ITV Races - Tony Calvin</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/kevin-blake-1/">Kevin Blake</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ryan-moore/">Ryan Moore</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/paul-nicholls/">Paul Nicholls</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/bets-of-the-day/">Bets of the Day</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/horseracing-tips/daily-racing-multiple/">Daily Racing Multiple</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/horse-racing/ante-post/">Ante-Post</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/">Cricket</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Cricket</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/caribbean-premier-league-team-guide-and-tips-warriors-worth-a-wager-290822-194.html">Caribbean Premier League Team-by-Team Guide: Warriors worth a wager</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/the-hundred-tips-game-25-play-fast-and-leus-with-du-plooy-290822-194.html">The Hundred Tips Game 25: Play fast and Leus with Du Plooy </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/the-hundred-tips-games-24-and-25-phoenix-can-put-down-big-score-270822-194.html">The Hundred Tips Games 24 and 25: Phoenix can put down big score</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Cricket</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/cricket-tips/">Cricket Tips</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/indian-premier-league---ipl/">Indian Premier League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-super-league/">Pakistan Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/big-bash/">Big Bash</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/england-cricket/">England</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/australia-cricket/">Australia</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/india-cricket/">India</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/new-zealand-cricket/">New Zealand</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/south-africa-cricket/">South Africa</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/pakistan-cricket/">Pakistan</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/cricket/sri-lanka-cricket/">Sri Lanka</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/multiples/">Multiples Tips</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/">Tennis</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Tennis</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-day-2-tips-bonzi-to-take-all-french-clash-with-humbert-290822-778.html">ATP US Open Day 1 Tips: Bonzi to take all-French clash with Humbert</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/wta-us-open-day-1-tips-vandeweghe-should-have-too-much-for-clay-courter-zanevska-290822-778.html">WTA US Open Day 1 Tips: Vandeweghe should have too much for clay-courter Zanevska</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/atp-us-open-post-draw-tips-medvedev-favourite-with-djokovic-out-280822-778.html">ATP US Open Post-Draw Tips: Medvedev favourite with Djokovic out</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Tennis</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/australian-open-betting/">Australian Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/french-open-betting/">French Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/wimbledon/">Wimbledon</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/events/">Events</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/atp-tour-finals-betting/">ATP Tour Finals</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/tennis/davis-cup-betting/">Davis Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item menu__item--active"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/">Golf</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Golf</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/made-in-himmerland-2022-tips-and-preview-wallace-a-worthy-favourite-to-double-up-in-denmark-290822-167.html">Made in HimmerLand: Wallace a worthy favourite to double up in Denmark </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/tour-championship-result-and-review-magical-mcilroy-collars-sorry-scheffler-290822-167.html">The Punter's De-Brief: Magical McIlroy collars sorry Scheffler </a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-tour-championship-tips-scheffler-odds-on-already-260822-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Take a chance on Thomas </a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Golf</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/">The Punter</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/">Golf Bets</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/">DP World Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/">Golf Form Guide</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/">US Masters</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/">The Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/">US Open</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/">US PGA Championship</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ryder-cup/">Ryder Cup</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/">Politics</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Politics</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/politics-live-the-latest-odds-moves-tips-and-analysis-on-betfairs-politics-markets-110122-171.html">Politics Live: Democrats gain big boost for mid-terms in NY House race</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/next-tory-leader-betting-latest-odds-news-from-the-battle-for-no10-080722-204.html">Next Tory Leader Live: Labour backed to win next election despite Truss bounce</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/us-politics-latest-odds-trump-31-to-be-next-president-after-fbi-raid-mar-a-lago-090822-204.html">US Politics: Trump 3/1 to be next president after FBI raid Mar-a-Lago</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Politics</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/us-politics/">US Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/brexit/">Brexit</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/uk-politics/">UK Politics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-election/">General Election</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/general-politics-betting/">General Politics Betting</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/politics/french-politics/">French Politics</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/">Specials</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Specials</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/strictly-come-dancing-2022-betting-odds-fleur-east-early-favourite-for-glitterball-glory-160822-204.html">Strictly 2022 Betting Odds: Fleur East early favourite for glitterball glory</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-glasgow-favourite-to-get-final-120822-204.html">Eurovision 2023 Host City: Glasgow favourite to get final</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/eurovision-2023-host-city-betting-odds-birmingham-favourite-after-uk-gets-nod-040822-204.html">Eurovision 2023: Birmingham favourite to be UK's host city</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Specials</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/spoty/">Sports Personality of the Year</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/eurovision-song-contest/">Eurovision Song Contest</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/oscars/">Oscars</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/strictly-come-dancing/">Strictly Come Dancing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/specials/im-a-celebrity/">I'm a Celebrity</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/">Rugby</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Rugby</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-1-100722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-040722-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/international-rugby-cheat-sheet-best-bets-for-australia-v-england-and-new-zealand-v-ireland-300622-624.html">International Rugby Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Australia v England and New Zealand v Ireland</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Rugby</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-world-cup/">Rugby World Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/six-nations-betting/">Six Nations</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/super-league/">Super League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/aviva-premiership/">Aviva Premiership</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/european-champions-cup/">European Champions Cup</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-league/">Rugby League</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/rugby/rugby-union/">Rugby Union</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/formula-one/">Formula 1</a> </li> <li class="menu__item"> <span class="menu__toggle">More</span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/">Other Sports</a> <nav class="sub_menu"> <div class="sub_menu__wrapper"> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--featured"> <h4>Featured Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-review-usyk-v-fury-tips-and-joshua-v-fury-odds-210822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua Review: What's next for the champ and where does AJ go from here?</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/usyk-v-joshua-tips-trust-the-champ-to-retain-his-titles-in-style-150822-746.html">Usyk v Joshua: Trust the champ to retain his titles in style with another convincing points win</a> </li> <li> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/oleksandr-usyk-v-anthony-joshua-prediction-betfairs-exclusive-odds-boosts-and-specials-150822-746.html">Oleksandr Usyk v Anthony Joshua: Betfair's exclusive odds boosts and specials</a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="sub_menu__block sub_menu__block--more"> <h4>More Other Sports</h4> <ul> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/athletics/">Athletics</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/gaa-1/">GAA-1</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/boxing/">Boxing</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/darts/">Darts</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/esports/">eSports</a> </li> <li class=""> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/betting/ufc/">UFC</a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> </nav> </li> </ul> </nav> <nav class="main_navigation main_navigation--search"> <a class="main_navigation__search_toggle" href="#search_form">Search</a> </nav> </div> </div> <nav id="features_navigation"> <ul class="features_navigation"> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html">How To Bet on Golf</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="">Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">Golf Each-Way Tips </a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/">Long Odds Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/">PGA Tour Golf Tips</a> </li> <li class="features_navigation__item"> <a class="features_navigation__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html">Each-Way Calculator</a> </li> </ul> </nav> </header> <div class="takeover_adverts"> <div class="takeover_adverts__main"> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__left"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702647 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702647 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702647={pID:"6702647",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702647:window.ftClick_6702647,ftExpTrack_6702647:window.ftExpTrack_6702647,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702647PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702647); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702647PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702647"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702647;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600LEFT/?"+ft6702647PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702647.GTimeout);ft6702647PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> <div class="takeover_adverts__right"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--full" data-context="full"> <div class="ft_async_tag"> <img src="data:image/png,ft" style="display: none" onerror=' (function(img) { window.ftClick = ""; window.ftExpTrack_6702646 = ""; window.ftX = ""; window.ftY = ""; window.ftZ = ""; window.ftOBA = 1; window.ftContent = ""; window.ftCustom = ""; window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack = ""; window.ftRandom = Math.random()*1000000; window.ftClick_6702646 = ftClick; if(typeof(ft_referrer)=="undefined"){window.ft_referrer=(function(){var r="";if(window==top){r=window.location.href;}else{try{r=window.parent.location.href;}catch(e){}r=(r)?r:document.referrer;}while(encodeURIComponent(r).length>1000){r=r.substring(0,r.length-1);}return r;}());} var ftDomain = (window==top)?"":(function(){var d=document.referrer,h=(d)?d.match("(?::q/q/)+([qw-]+(q.[qw-]+)+)(q/)?".replace(/q/g,decodeURIComponent("%"+"5C")))[1]:"";return (h&&h!=location.host)?"&ft_ifb=1&ft_domain="+encodeURIComponent(h):"";}()); var ftV_6702646={pID:"6702646",width:"120",height:"600",params:{ftx:window.ftX,fty:window.ftY,ftadz:window.ftZ,ftscw:window.ftContent,ft_custom:window.ftCustom,ft_id:window.ftID||"",ft_idEnabled:window.ftIDEnabled||"",ftOBA:window.ftOBA,ft_domain:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_domain=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_ifb:((ftDomain||"").match(RegExp("&ft_ifb=([^&$]+)","i"))||["",""])[1],ft_agentEnv:window.mraid||window.ormma?"1":"0",ft_referrer:encodeURIComponent(window.ft_referrer),gdpr:"${GDPR}",gdpr_consent:"${GDPR_CONSENT_78}",us_privacy:"${US_PRIVACY}",cachebuster:window.ftRandom},winVars:{ftClick_6702646:window.ftClick_6702646,ftExpTrack_6702646:window.ftExpTrack_6702646,ft120x600_OOBclickTrack:window.ft120x600_OOBclickTrack},DTimeout:1E3,GTimeout:1E3}, ftPProc=function(d){var c=this;d=JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(d));var f=[],l=function(a,b){b="undefined"===typeof b||isNaN(b)?1:parseInt(b,10);a=a||"";for(var e=0<=b?b:0;e--;)a=encodeURIComponent(a);return a},h=function(a){a=a.constructor==Array?a:[];for(var b=0;b<a.length;b++){var e=a[b].t&&"w"==a[b].t?"winVars":"params",c=d[e][a[b].p],g=l(a[b].n||"",a[b].e),h=l(a[b].v||"",a[b].e);g=(g?g+":":"")+h;""!==g&&(c="undefined"===typeof c||""===c||"o"===a[b].m?"":c+";",d[e][a[b].p]=c+g)}a=!0;for(b=0;b<f.length;b++)if(!f[b].deployed){a=!1;break}a&&k()},k=function(){k=function(){};deployTag()};c.getVars=function(a){return JSON.parse(JSON.stringify(a?"string"===typeof a&&"undefined"!==typeof d[a]?d[a]:{}:d))};c.getSrcString=function(){var a=c.getVars("params"),b=[],e;for(e in a)a.hasOwnProperty(e)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[e]&&""!==a[e]&&b.push(e+"="+a[e]);return b.join("&")};c.deployWinVars=function(){var a=c.getVars("winVars"),b;for(b in a)a.hasOwnProperty(b)&&"undefined"!==typeof a[b]&&(window[b]=a[b])};c.addPProc=function(a){a.deployed=!1;f.push(a)};c.init=function(){d.v=5;var a=[];0===f.length?k():(f.forEach(function(b){a.push(b.id);b.timeout=parseInt(isNaN(b.timeout)?d.DTimeout:b.timeout,10);b.timer=setTimeout(function(){var a={};clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))},b.timeout||d.DTimeout);b.deploy(c.getVars(),function(a){clearTimeout(b.timer);b.deployed||(b.deployed=!0,h(a))})}),window["ftPPIDs_"+d.pID]=d.v+";"+a.join(","))}},ft6702646PP = new ftPProc(ftV_6702646); var deployTag = function(){deployTag = function(){};clearTimeout(gTimer);ft6702646PP.deployWinVars(); var ftTag = document.createElement("script"); ftTag.id = "ft_servedby_6702646"; ftTag.src = "https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126954;6702646;201;jsappend;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandPremiumPopBetBuilder120x600RIGHT/?"+ft6702646PP.getSrcString(); ftTag.name = "ftscript_120x600"; img.parentNode.insertBefore(ftTag, img.nextSibling); },gTimer = setTimeout(function(){clearTimeout(gTimer);deployTag();},ftV_6702646.GTimeout);ft6702646PP.init(); })(this); '> </div> </div> </div> </div> <main class="layout__main layout__main--padding"> <div class="features_nav_carousel"> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/golf-betting-masterclass-how-to-make-your-golf-tournament-bets-140420-167.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Jason Day smile 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>How To Bet on Golf</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer tees off silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Steve Rawlings Golf Previews</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Player marks ball 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Golf Each-Way Tips </h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Long Odds Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Justin Thomas drive blue sky 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>PGA Tour Golf Tips</h4></div> </a> </div> <div class="features_nav_carousel__item"> <a class="features_nav_carousel__card" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/each-way-golf-betting-calculator-180122-2.html" style="background-image: url('//betting.cdnppb.net/Golfer hits iron silhouette 1280.220x124.jpg');"> <div><h4>Each-Way Calculator</h4></div> </a> </div> </div> <header class="entry_header"> <h1 class="entry_header__title">Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tips: Catlin can be Prince of Denmark</h1> <ul class="entry_header__meta"> <li><a href="https://betting.betfair.com/authors/matt-cooper/">Matt Cooper</a></li> <li><time datetime="2022-08-30">30 August 2022</time></li> <li>4:00 min read</li> </ul> <script type="application/ld+json"> { "@context": "http://schema.org", "@type": "Article", "headline": "Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tips: Catlin can be Prince of Denmark", "name": "Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tips: Catlin can be Prince of Denmark", "description": "The DP World Tour returns to Denmark this week for the Made in Himmerland and Matt Cooper, who landed a 33/1 winner last week, has three selections with the ...", "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html", "mainEntityOfPage": "https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html", "datePublished": "2022-08-30T09:10:00+01:00", "dateModified": "2022-08-30T09:11:00+01:00", "thumbnailURL": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b2e91a767a71c71075527209aeae8dbc2102a690.320x180.jpg", "articleBody": "The DP World Tour returns to Denmark this week for the Made in Himmerland and Matt Cooper, who landed a 33/1 winner last week, has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places... Main Bet: John Catlin 1pt each-way @ 40/1 The presence - the strong presence - of Matt Wallace on the leaderboard last week was intriguing. Back in 2018, when he was so impressive in presenting his claims for a Ryder Cup nod from the European captain Thomas Bjorn, he was also rather shrewd in selling himself as someone with a more or less perfect record under the cosh. The Englishman's ability to promote this image (albeit Bjorn didn't quite fall for it) was key to his general success that year. Not least because many of his peers believed it. I spoke to one later that year who bemoaned his own inability to convert an opportunity to win with the words "Matt Wallace would have lifted the trophy". I countered that Wallace is, in fact, not much different to other golfers and tends to need the sniff of a win before he claims one. His first win on the third tier Alps Tour? It came after a fast-finishing third and a week in which he contended without winning (and his victory in the end-of-year Grand Final came after two events when he got in the mix without success). His breakthrough in a European and Challenge Tour co-sanctioned event in 2017? It came two appearances after he had a 54-hole lead and finished third. On Twitter last week that someone wrote that in 2018 Wallace "won every time he was in the hunt". It's true that he was exceptionally good, eventually landing three wins, but after the first win he also fluffed his lines in China having led so he wasn't quite 100%. None of this is criticism. Wallace is very good because he gets in the mix many times, he isn't afraid of doing so and he is resilient. He also learns lessons when it doesn't go right, and he has the funny knack of conning everyone into believing the lessons never happen; that he's just born to win (which helps when he's up against less combative characters). All of which is a long-winded way of saying that history suggests that he will use last week's play-off defeat (he was beaten by this column's tip Thriston Lawrence) to his advantage very soon. The Made in Himmerland looks a good chance for him, coming in a tournament he won during that glory season four years ago. I'm tempted, but he won on another course and this column's brief is to chase each way value. Currently, Wallace is bleeping on the radar rather than flying under it. Instead, this week's first selection is the American John Catlin. The last two renewals of this event have been won by Bernd Wiesberger, the Austrian who has also finished first, second and fifth at Diamond Country Club in Vienna (in fact he's 6-for-7 at finishing top 15). Scotland's Marc Warren has won at both courses and so has Sweden's Mikael Lundberg. England's Dave Horsey has finished first and second at Himmerland, and second, seventh and ninth at Diamond. And Catlin? He was eighth at Diamond on debut in 2020 and this column's pick when winning the 2021 Austrian Open there. Moreover, while I like this course link, I also like that when he played this layout for the first (and only previous) time in 2019 he was T12th, opening with a 67 and closing with a 66. Since winning three times in 13 starts either side of New Year 2021, he's not quite touched those heights, but he was tied fourth in the Irish Open and T13th in the ISPS Handa World Invitational two starts ago. He was second heading into the final round at Galgorm Castle in the latter and that could work well for him, reigniting the memories of what it takes to win. He is also a past winner at Galgorm so it's a reminder that he repeats his best golf at tracks he likes. Next Best: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 40/1 Let's maintain the theme and talk more about how getting close to a win without crossing the line first can be a positive if dealt with correctly. Back in March Ewen Ferguson admitted that he became flustered when holding a four-shot 54-hole lead in the Kenya Open. "I just found it really difficult, all the pressure and stuff," he told The Scotsman. "I didn't sleep much, just thinking about it. I couldn't believe I was leading by four. But, you know what, we move on, go again. I'll try to get myself in the same position and hopefully deal with it a bit better." He was as good as his word. Four starts later he got another sniff and put the learning to good use, winning the Qatar Masters. He contended the Cazoo Open three starts ago but couldn't quite get over the line. No bother, he won the ISPC Handa Invitational a week later. Last week he missed the cut which isn't the most surprising response to a win and I'm surprised that a two-time winner this season can be backed at this price. He has no course experience but it's not the trickiest spot and, for what it's worth, he has good Danish vibes. He missed the cut on his debut in the nation but has been fifth and second since (all on the second tier) and was the 54-hole leader both times. Final Bet: Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ 100/1 Finally, I can't resist local man Joachim B. Hansen. I had him on the shortlist because he was a course winner on the Challenge Tour in 2018 and he arrested an appalling run of form with T14th last week in Crans. That result was not the result of just one good round but two - a 65 in the second round and 64 on Sunday. But I expected it to have flagged him up. I thought the likely dip in price, plus a ropey record on the course in this tournament (four missed cuts at T41st), would put me off. However, three figures is a very welcome surprise. True, we're dealing with snippets of hope, but he is also a recent two-time winner (in late 2020 and late 2021). (I think this final factor is a fluke but his last 20 starts in the final four months of the year on this circuit? 14 top 25s, five of them top sevens, two wins.) * Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our new each way calculator.", "image": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b2e91a767a71c71075527209aeae8dbc2102a690.jpg", "height": 720, "width": 1280 }, "publisher": { "@type": "Organization", "name": "Betting.Betfair", "logo": { "@type": "ImageObject", "url": "https://betting.cdnppb.net/_v2/img/betfairlogoblack.png" }, "url": "https://betting.betfair.com/" }, "author": "Matt Cooper" } </script> </header> <div class="two_column_layout"> <main class="entry_main"> <div class="entry_img"> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b2e91a767a71c71075527209aeae8dbc2102a690.728x410.jpg" srcset="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b2e91a767a71c71075527209aeae8dbc2102a690.450x253.jpg 450w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b2e91a767a71c71075527209aeae8dbc2102a690.600x338.jpg 600w, //betting.cdnppb.net/golf/b2e91a767a71c71075527209aeae8dbc2102a690.728x410.jpg 728w" alt="Golfer John Catlin"> <figcaption class="entry_img__caption">Catlin has the game to thrive in Denmark.</figcaption> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/made-in-himmerland-2022\/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636","entry_title":"Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tips: Catlin can be Prince of Denmark"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636">View market</a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Made%20in%20Himmerland%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Catlin%20can%20be%20Prince%20of%20Denmark&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </div> <div class="entry_actions__social entry_actions__social--telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html&text=Made%20in%20Himmerland%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Catlin%20can%20be%20Prince%20of%20Denmark" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_body has-odds"> <div class="entry_body__intro"><p>The DP World Tour returns to Denmark this week for the Made in Himmerland and Matt Cooper, who landed a 33/1 winner last week, has three selections with the Betfair Sportsbook paying seven places...</p></div> <div class="entry_body__content"> <div class="editor"> <p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Main Bet: John Catlin 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>The presence - <strong>the strong presence</strong> - of <strong>Matt Wallace</strong> on the leaderboard last week was <strong>intriguing</strong>.</p><p>Back in 2018, when he was <strong>so impressive in presenting his claims for a Ryder Cup nod</strong> from the European captain Thomas Bjorn, <strong>he was also rather shrewd</strong> in selling himself as someone with a more or less perfect record <strong>under the cosh</strong>.</p><p>The Englishman's ability to promote this image <strong>(albeit Bjorn didn't quite fall for it)</strong> was key to his general success that year.</p><blockquote> <p>Not least because many of his <strong>peers believed it</strong>. I spoke to one later that year who bemoaned his own inability to convert an opportunity to win with the words <strong>"Matt Wallace would have lifted the trophy"</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>I countered that Wallace is, in fact, not much different to other golfers and <strong>tends to need the sniff of a win before he claims one</strong>.</p><p><strong>His first win on the third tier Alps Tour?</strong> It came after a fast-finishing third and a week in which he contended without winning (and <strong>his victory in the end-of-year Grand Final</strong> came after two events when he got in the mix without success).</p><p><strong>His breakthrough in a European and Challenge Tour co-sanctioned event in 2017?</strong> It came two appearances after he had a 54-hole lead and finished third.</p><p>On Twitter last week that someone wrote that in 2018 Wallace <strong>"won every time he was in the hunt"</strong>. It's true that he was exceptionally good, eventually landing three wins, but after the first win he also fluffed his lines in China having led so he wasn't quite 100%.</p><p><strong>None of this is criticism.</strong> Wallace is very good because he <strong>gets in the mix many times, he isn't afraid of doing so and he is resilient</strong>. He also <strong>learns lessons when it doesn't go right</strong>, and he has the funny knack of conning everyone into believing the lessons never happen; <strong>that he's just born to win </strong>(which helps when he's up against less combative characters).</p><blockquote> <p>All of which is a long-winded way of saying that history suggests that he will use last week's play-off defeat (he was beaten <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/omega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html">by this column's tip Thriston Lawrence</a>) <strong>to his advantage very soon</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>The <strong>Made in Himmerland</strong> looks a good chance for him, coming in a tournament he won during that glory season four years ago.</p><p>I'm tempted, but he won on another course and this column's brief is to chase each way value. Currently, Wallace is <strong>bleeping on the radar rather than flying under it</strong>.</p><p>Instead, this week's first selection is the American <strong>John Catlin</strong>.</p><p>The last two renewals of this event have been won by Bernd Wiesberger, the Austrian who has also finished <strong>first, second and fifth at Diamond Country Club</strong> in Vienna (in fact he's 6-for-7 at finishing top 15).</p><p>Scotland's Marc Warren has <strong>won at both courses</strong> and so has Sweden's Mikael Lundberg.</p><p>England's Dave Horsey has finished <strong>first and second at Himmerland</strong>, and <strong>second, seventh and ninth at Diamond</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>And Catlin? He was <strong>eighth at Diamond on debut in 2020 and <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/austrian-golf-open-each-way-tips-bjorks-diamond-opportunity-130421-721.html">this column's pick </a>when winning the 2021 Austrian Open there</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>Moreover, while I like this course link, I also like that when he played this layout for the first (and only previous) time in 2019 <strong>he was T12th, opening with a 67 and closing with a 66.</strong></p><p>Since winning three times in 13 starts either side of New Year 2021, he's not quite touched those heights, but he was <strong>tied fourth in the Irish Open and T13th in the ISPS Handa World Invitational two starts ago</strong>.</p><p>He was second heading into the final round at Galgorm Castle in the latter and that could work well for him, <strong>reigniting the memories of what it takes to win.</strong></p><p>He is also a past winner at Galgorm so it's a <strong>reminder that he repeats his best golf at tracks he likes</strong>.</p><p><img alt="Ewen Ferguson in Ireland.jpg" src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Ewen%20Ferguson%20in%20Ireland.600x338.jpg" width="1280" height="720" class="mt-image-center" style="text-align: center; display: block; margin: 0 auto 20px;" loading="lazy"></p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Next Best: Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ 40/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Let's <strong>maintain the theme</strong> and talk more about how getting close to a win without crossing the line first can be a <strong>positive if dealt with correctly</strong>.</p><p>Back in March Ewen Ferguson admitted that he became flustered when holding a four-shot 54-hole lead in the Kenya Open. <strong>"I just found it really difficult, all the pressure and stuff,"</strong> he told The Scotsman.</p><p>"I didn't sleep much, just thinking about it. I couldn't believe I was leading by four. <strong>But, you know what, we move on, go again. I'll try to get myself in the same position and hopefully deal with it a bit better</strong>."</p><p>He was as good as his word. <strong>Four starts later he got another sniff and put the learning to good use, winning the Qatar Masters.</strong></p><p>He contended the Cazoo Open three starts ago but couldn't quite get over the line. No bother, <strong>he won the ISPC Handa Invitational a week later.</strong></p><blockquote> <p>Last week he missed the cut which isn't the most surprising response to a win and I'm surprised that a <strong>two-time winner this season</strong> can be backed at this price.</p> </blockquote><p>He has no course experience but it's not the trickiest spot and, for what it's worth, <strong>he has good Danish vibes.</strong></p><p>He missed the cut on his debut in the nation but has been <strong>fifth and second since (all on the second tier) and was the 54-hole leader both times</strong>.</p><h2><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Final Bet: Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ 100/1</a></h2><p></p><p>Finally, I can't resist local man <strong>Joachim B. Hansen</strong>.</p><p>I had him on the shortlist because he <strong>was a course winner on the Challenge Tour in 2018</strong> and he arrested an appalling run of form with <strong>T14th last week in Crans</strong>.</p><blockquote> <p>That result was not the result of just one good round but two - <strong>a 65 in the second round and 64 on Sunday</strong>.</p> </blockquote><p>But I expected it to have <strong>flagged him up</strong>.</p><p>I thought the likely dip in price, plus a ropey record on the course in this tournament (four missed cuts at T41st), <strong>would put me off</strong>.</p><p>However, <strong>three figures is a very welcome surprise</strong>. True, we're dealing with snippets of hope, but he is also a <strong>recent two-time winner (in late 2020 and late 2021)</strong>.</p><p>(I think this final factor is a fluke but his last 20 starts in the final four months of the year on this circuit? <strong>14 top 25s, five of them top sevens, two wins.</strong>)</p><p>* Having difficulty working out the place returns? Fret no more - you can easily work out your returns with our <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/">new each way calculator.</a></p></p> </div> </div> <section class="betting_copy"> <div class="editor"> <h2>Use your Betfair Boost for enhanced prices on ACCAs</h2> <p>We're giving you two free OddsBoosts to use every day on the Betfair Sportsbook. <a href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=THEBFBOOST">T&Cs apply</a>.</p> </div> </section> <div class="recommended_bets betslip_goto auto_banners" data-banner_cta="Join"> <h3>Recommended bets</h3> <div class="editor editor--reversed"> <p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back John Catlin 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Ewen Ferguson 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="40/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">41.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">40/1</span></b></a></p><p><a href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Back Joachim B. Hansen 1pt each-way @ <b class="inline_odds" title="100/1"><span class="inline_odds__decimal">101.0</span><span class="inline_odds__fractional inline_odds__tooltip">100/1</span></b></a></p></p> </div> </div> <div id="betslip" class="entry_body__extras"> </div> <div class="entry_body__widgets"> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <div id="betnow-uk-widget" class="widget_advert"> <h3><span style="color: white;">Get a Free £/€20</span> Exchange Bet</h3> <ul> <li><strong>Join Now</strong> - Open account using promo code <strong>VAL225</strong></li> <li><strong>Bet</strong> - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange</li> <li><strong>Earn</strong> We'll Refund You £/€20 If the Bet Loses</li> </ul> <p><small>T&Cs apply.</small></p> <a class="btn btn--market" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=acqfree20joinn3" target="_blank">Bet now</a> </div> </div> </div> <div class="entry_actions"> <div> <a class="button button--dark" href="https://promos.betfair.com/promotion?promoCode=ACQZBGC01B10G30A">Join</a> </div> <div> <a class="button btn--market" data-market_full="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636" data-contextual_info='{"blog_name":"Golf Betting Tips & Predictions","category_label":"Each-Way Betting","market_id":"https:\/\/www.betfair.com\/sport\/golf\/made-in-himmerland-2022\/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636","entry_title":"Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tips: Catlin can be Prince of Denmark"}' href="https://www.betfair.com/sport/golf/made-in-himmerland-2022/12516287?selectedMixedItem=1910245636">View market</a> </div> </div> <div class="entry_share"> <ul class="button_group"> <li class="button_group__twitter"> <a href="https://twitter.com/intent/tweet/?text=Made%20in%20Himmerland%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Catlin%20can%20be%20Prince%20of%20Denmark&url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Twitter"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--twitter">Twitter</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Facebook"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--facebook">Facebook</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__reddit"> <a href="https://www.reddit.com/submit/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" title="Reddit"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--reddit">Reddit</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__whatsapp"> <a href="https://api.whatsapp.com/send?text=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" target="_blank" title="WhatsApp"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--whatsapp">WhatsApp</span></a> </li> <li class="button_group__telegram"> <a href="https://t.me/share/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Fbetting.betfair.com%2Fgolf%2Fgolf-bets%2Feach-way-betting%2Fmade-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html&text=Made%20in%20Himmerland%20Each-Way%20Tips%3A%20Catlin%20can%20be%20Prince%20of%20Denmark" target="_blank" title="Telegram"><span class="sprite_icon sprite_icon--telegram">Telegram</span></a> </li> </ul> </div> <div class="fb-comments" data-href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/made-in-himmerland-each-way-tips-catlin-can-be-prince-of-denmark-290822-721.html" data-width="100%" data-numposts="10"></div> <h3 class="section_title">Discover the latest articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/liv-golf-invitational-bedminster-each-way-tips-reed-can-trump-the-field-270722-721.html">LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster Each-Way Tips: Reed can trump the field</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Patrick Reed 2018 Ryder Cup 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Patrick%20Reed%202018%20Ryder%20Cup%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/hero-open-each-way-tips-david-lay-down-law-of-the-linksland-250722-721.html">Hero Open Each-Way Tips: David to lay down the Law on the linksland</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/David Law.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/David%20Law.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/rocket-mortgage-classic-each-way-tips-take-maverick-approach-250722-719.html">Rocket Mortgage Classic Each-Way Tips: Take the Maverick approach</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Maverick McNealy 1280.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Maverick%20McNealy%201280.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <h3 class="section_title">Read past articles</h3> <ul class="related_entries"> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/omega-european-masters-each-way-tips-wu-will-relish-crans-test-220822-721.html">Omega European Masters Each-Way Tips: Wu will relish Crans test</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/ashun wu crans.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/ashun%20wu%20crans.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/tour-championship-each-way-tips-im-can-go-low-at-east-lake-220822-719.html">Tour Championship Each-Way Tips: Im can go low at East Lake</a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Sungjae Im chips.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Sungjae%20Im%20chips.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> <li> <article> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/the-punters-in-play-bmw-championship-tips-morikawa-the-man-at-wilmington-190822-167.html">The Punter's In-Play Blog: Cantlay hits the front at Wilmington </a> <img src="//betting.cdnppb.net/golf/Cantlay and Schauffele at the BMW Championship.450x253.jpg" alt="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/Cantlay%20and%20Schauffele%20at%20the%20BMW%20Championship.jpg" loading="lazy"> </article> </li> </ul> <div class="entry_category_link"> <a class="button" href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/">More Each-Way Betting</a> </div> </div> </main> <aside class="entry_sidebar"> <section class="story-extra"> <nav class="block"> <header class="block__header"><h4>More Golf</h4></header> <div class="block__body"> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/each-way-golf-betting-calculator/" class=" "> Each Way Golf Betting Calculator </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-betting-masterclass/" class=" "> Golf Betting Masterclass </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-punter/" class=" "> The Punter </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/" class="active "> Golf Bets </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item on sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/each-way-betting/" class="active "> Each-Way Betting </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/find-me-a-100-winner/" class=" "> Find Me A 100 Winner </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/first-round-leader/" class=" "> First Round Leader </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-bets/three-ball-tips/" class=" "> Three-Ball Tips </a> </li> </ul> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/golf-form-guide/" class=" "> Golf Form Guide </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/european-tour/" class=" "> DP World Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/pga-tour/" class=" "> PGA Tour </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/the-open/" class=" "> The Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-masters/" class=" "> US Masters </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-open/" class=" "> US Open </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/us-pga-championship/" class=" "> US PGA Championship </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/fedex-cup/" class=" "> FedEx Cup </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item sidebar_menu__item--has_children "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle sidebar_menu__toggle--has_children "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/" class=" "> News </a> <ul class="sidebar_menu"> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/tournament-reports/" class=" "> Tournament Reports </a> </li> <li class="sidebar_menu__item "> <span class="sidebar_menu__toggle "></span> <a href="https://betting.betfair.com/golf/news/pre-tournament-analysis/" class=" "> Pre-tournament Analysis </a> </li> </ul> </li> </ul> </div> </nav> </section> <div class="widget-context widget-context--both" data-context="both"> <iframe src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;201;jsiframe;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?ft_custom=&imageType=gif&ftDestID=27846050&ft_width=300&ft_height=250&click=&ftOBA=1&ftExpTrack=&cachebuster=1661848067" allowFullScreen="true" webkitallowfullscreen="true" mozallowfullscreen="true" frameborder="0" scrolling="no" marginheight="0" marginwidth="0" topmargin="0" leftmargin="0" allowtransparency="true" width="300" height="250"> <a href="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/click/1/126952;4659794;0;209;0/?ft_width=300&ft_height=250&url=27846050" target="_blank"> <img border="0" src="https://servedby.flashtalking.com/imp/1/126952;4659794;205;gif;BettingBetfair;BFUKIBettingBetfairDesktopSportsBrandBettingBetfair300x250Homepage/?"></a>
GET A FREE £/€20 EXCHANGE BET
Join Now
- Open Account Using Promo Code
VAL225
Bet
- Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
Earn
- £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
BET & WIN
Each Way Golf Betting Calculator
Position
Number of Players in that position
Number of Each Way places offered
Place Dead Heat Reduction
Odds
/
Each Way Terms
1/5
1/2
1/3
1/4
1/6
Unit Stake (e.g. 5 for 5 each way)
£
Total Return
£
Services
Beginners' Guide to Betfair Exchange
Minimum Exchange stake now £1 - details here
Shots on Target - Definitions
Money Back if your horse doesn't place - T&Cs
Line Markets -Everything you need to know as NFL and NBA are added
MatchMe - Making it easier to get your bet matched
Each-Way Betting Calculator
My Betfair Rewards
Betfair Customer Support
Minimum Bet Guarantee - Horse Racing
Communities
Twitter
Facebook
YouTube
RSS
Instagram
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Soundcloud
Google Podcasts
Related Sites
Archive
View archives
Home
Golf
Golf Bets
Each-Way Betting
Made in Himmerland Each-Way Tips: Catlin can be Prince of Denmark
Football
Horse Racing
Cricket
Multiples Tips
Tennis
Golf
Politics
Specials
Rugby
Formula 1
Other Sports
More from Betfair
Betting.Betfair
Podcasts
Betfair Sportsbook
Exchange How-to
Betfair Exchange
Safer Gambling
Join
Log in
Search
Latest
Football
Latest
Horse Racing
Latest
Golf
Latest
Cricket