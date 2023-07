Two long-shots chanced in Illinois

Spaniard fancied to enjoy Danish debut

Following the success of Wyndham Clark at the US Open, we enjoyed a very good run two weeks ago with 110.0109/1 chance, Denny McCarthy, at the Travelers Championship, where he was matched at just 2.942/1 when he hit the front on Friday.

McCarthy was largely disappointing after that though, eventually finishing tied for seventh behind Keegan Bradley, and we had more disappointment to deal with last week with 660.0659/1 chance, James Morrison, at the British Masters.

Morrison comfortably met the first lay back target as early as Friday and he entered the final round tied for the lead, but he never got going on Sunday and he eventually finished tied for 28th!

It wasn't a complete surprise to see Morrison struggle on Sunday with so much on the line and that's often the outcome with such big outsiders, but it highlights perfectly why we lay back some of the potential profit.

Chance Chad at Deere Run

I didn't think I'd have any problem finding selections for the column at this week's PGA Tour event - the John Deere Classic - but it wasn't as straightforward as I expected. And although I've got two picks, the second was only added this morning when he drifted back out to 500.0499/1.

First up though, is Chad Ramey, at the much shorter price of 200.0199/1!

Ramey, who won the Corales Puntacana Championship out of the blue in style last year has shown glimpses this year and I'm happy to chance him at such a big price, despite his missed cut in this event on debut 12 months ago.

He'd lost his form completely after his victory in the Dominican Republic, but he arrives this time around with a bank of form that's strong enough to suggest that he can contend in what's a very weak field.

Ramey led the Players Championship after round one back in March before going on to finish 27th and he finished in the same slot a week later in the Valspar Championship - an event that correlates very nicely with this one.

A month later, he finished ninth in the Zurich Classic alongside the woefully out of form Martin Trainer and he finished 12th at another event to correlate nicely - the Charles Schwab Challenge - in May.

That was a strong performance in the context of this event and after two missed cuts, he's put in another two promising performances.

Ramey finished 38th at the Travelers Championship two weeks ago and he was never outside the top-30 at last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic where he signed the event off with a six-under-par 66 to finish tied for 17th.

Ramey's biggest strength is his game around the green so given the key stat at the John Deere Classic is usually Scrambling, he looks a decent fit.

Look to Landry to go low again

I backed Andrew Landry at the halfway stage of last week's Rocket Mortgage Classic after he'd equalled the course record of 63 in round two, but he faded over the weekend to finish tied for 64th following rounds of 72 and 75.

That was a disappointing finish to say the least but it was his third cut made in-a-row on the PGA Tour and with course form figures that read 8-55-3-64-W, I thought he was worth chancing at a monstrous price.

I missed the very big early prices about Landry but we often see players drift out on a Wednesday and that's been the case here.

The 35-year-old Texan certainly can't be described as consistent so the fact that he's made three cuts in-a-row is a plus of sorts and he's a winner.

Landry won the Valero Texan Open in 2018 and the American Express in 2020 so he's in search of his third PGA Tour title in five years.

Spanish veteran to take to the venue

Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello is a very interesting runner in this week's Made in HimmerLand.

The 39-year-old is far from the consistent performer he once was but he's a four-time winner on the DP World Tour and it's less than two years since he last won - at the Open de Espana in October '21.

Cabrera Bello has never played here before but with a second, two thirds and a sixth at Doha, and a runners-up finish at the Diamond Country Club in Austria, he has an abundance of form at the two courses that appear to correlate best with this week's venue.

With form figures reading 44-44-47-MC, Rafa can't be described as in form but when he won in Spain in 2021 his current form figures read MC-20-67-MC and he's shown glimpses this year.

He was fifth in the Thailand Classic in February, he was only three off the lead with a round to go in Japan in April, and he sat inside the top-ten at halfway in Italy in May.

This isn't a strong event by any means and if he takes to the course as well as I think he will, he's a big price at 180.0179/1.

