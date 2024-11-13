Golf Tips: Best bets for Bermuda Championship and DP World Tour Championship

Trust Tyrrell Hatton to beat McIlroy and co

Higgo can hit the heights in Bermuda at 89/1 90.00

Matt Wallace backed to get the job done

Ryan Moore's experience makes him a bet at 90/1 91.00

Brown leads list of longshots to back at 479/1 480.00

Bermuda Championship Tips and Predictions

Steve Rawlings: "Although Lucas Herbert was only 25 when he won here, concentrating on the older pros looks like the way to go here. Todd was 34 when he won the inaugural event, Gay won in 2020 at the age of 48, Power was 35 two years ago, and Villegas was 41 when he took the title last year.

"Going into the fourth round last year, three of the top-five were in their 40s and Stewart Cink, who eventually finished seventh, was in his 50s so this is clearly a venue that suits the veteran contingent. The shortness of the course certainly helps the older players but another reason why they've prospered over the years is the conditions. You can't beat experience when the wind starts howling.

"Power was fairly well fancied but three of the five previous winners have gone off at a huge price so it's been a great event for longshots...

"Matched at as high as 140.0 when the market first opened, Garrick Higgo, was first on the list after last week's sixth-place finish in Mexico but I'm far from the only one to fancy the South African's chances and high double-figures is the best we can get now.

"Sitting at number 138 in the FedEx Cup standings, Higgo needs a good week to secure his playing privileges and there are plenty of reasons to think he'll have one. He won three events in five starts back in 2021 (two on the DP World Tour and one the PGA Tour) so when he gets hot, he can stay hot.

"This is his third appearance here and although he's only finished 34th and 29th previously, on both occasions he hinted at really taking to place. Higgo sat fourth after his opening round on debut in 2021, when he shot 65 in round three, and he finished the event with a 64 to climb 31 places 12 months later."

Recommended Bet Back Garrick Higgo EXC 90.0

Dave Tindall: "Ryan Moore is now in his 40s and tests like these tend to be where he'll show up best. Let's try the relevant filters and see how he's performed on Bermuda tracks less than 7,100 yards. In his last three starts on such layouts, Moore has finished fifth in this event last year and eighth in the RSM Classic (next week's event).

"Also fifth at the Valspar Championship earlier this year, Moore heads to Bermuda ranked just 152nd in the FedEx Cup rankings. That's two spots beneath even conditional status but his main drive this week will be to crash the top 125 and secure full playing privileges.

"Moore has been here before and said in Las Vegas last month: "I've been in the same position two years in a row and somehow I was able to sneak it out last year.'

"Those memories can only be a positive and a 34th in Vegas suggest he's not a million miles off. After an opening 65 there, he said: 'I liked really almost every aspect of the game. Just kind of one of those solid days.'

"He ranked 15th for All-Around there so the words carry some weight. Moore also knows how to control his ball in the wind so hopefully he'll use those veteran smarts to put in another big show here."

Recommended Bet Back Ryan Moore each-way @ SBK 90/1

Andy Swales: "For the second straight week, the players will be faced with some of the largest greens on the PGA Tour calendar. In 2023, Port Royal had the third largest putting surfaces on the schedule, with greens that averaged over 8,000 square feet.

"To counter that, the course was the shortest on last year's itinerary at 6,828 yards. Only three Tour layouts were less than 7,000 yards in length. This is a highly-rated public course with Bermuda grass greens and fairways. It can be stunning on a good day but windswept on a bad one...

"Seamus Power, meanwhile, is a former champion in Bermuda and has played solidly during the second half of 2024. As a mid-range driver, the 37-year-old Irishman is likely to enjoy this shorter-than-average PGA Tour layout. The 35-year-old Lower travels to Bermuda on the back of his best-ever PGA Tour finish."

Recommended Bet Seamus Power SBK 14/1

DP World Tour Championship Tips and Predictions

Steve Rawlings: "A top 11 finish will see Rory McIlroy crowned the Race to Dubai winner, regardless of how well the only man who can catch him, Triston Lawrence, fares. But that could be a slight negative. McIlroy had the Race to Dubai wrapped up before the off last year and was never in contention after a slow start.

"If Lawrence fails to shine from the get-go, the pressure will be off early on and there's a slight chance he won't be going all out to win the title, although I must stress, that's highly unlikely.

"Another couple of ways to play the world number three is to back him before the off with a view to laying him in-running at much lower odds. Or just back him in the First Round Leader market. He's led here a couple of times after the opening round and he's been inside the top six places after the opening 18 seven times.

"An argument for playing him on the Exchange at bigger than 12/1 to be leading after round one can easily be made and it's a shame he's been (understandably) cut from 11/1 to 9/1 on the Sportsbook, although that's still a fair price given he's finished inside the top-five places after round one on six of the 13 occasions he's played here.

"Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood are the next two in the betting and I'm in absolutely no rush to side with the latter. He has a propensity for disappointing in-the-mix, as he did again last week, but he does have improving course form figures reading 37-12-53-9-21-16-2-10-27-5-2.

"Having won his third Alfred Dunhill Links title in his penultimate start, and having finished second in Abu Dhabi last week, where he traded at 2.3 before Paul Waring birdied the last two holes to win, I'm more than happy to take a chance on Tyrrell Hatton at bigger than 7/1.

"With course form numbers reading 6-13-2-8-22-46-8-16-2-11, he's another that clearly likes it here and it's hard to envisage him not contending."

Recommended Bet Back Tyrrell Hatton EXC 8.8

Matt Cooper: "Matt Wallace crossed the winning line in Crans this August a week after impressing at The Belfry and he was excellent last week when carding a 65 in round two and a 63 in the final round to finish third in Abu Dhabi.

"This time last year he was the 54-hole leader of this championship following a sensational third round of 60 that included the most number of birdies posted in any DP World Tour round and the most consecutive par breakers, too. "An amazing day," he said afterwards. "Played great."

"He added a 69 on Sunday to finish second. He was also the halfway leader on his course debut in 2018 when he again ended the week in second.

"He's also been second on Jumeirah's Fire Course (in 2020) which is another Norman creation and his fondness for Norman layouts goes further. He was the 54-hole co-leader at TPC San Antonio when third in 2021 and the joint 36-hole leader at Vidanta Villarta in this year's Mexico Open.

"He's high on confidence, playing superbly and can hopefully (and finally) end the fourth round on top spot rather than, as so often, rounds two and three."

Recommended Bet Back Matt Wallace each way SBK 18/1

Steve Rawlings: "Although he hasn't won, it's been quite a season for England's Daniel Brown with his noticeable highlights all coming in the second half of the year.

"He contended all week long at the Open Championship before an excellent fourth in the Irish Open and only two starts ago he finished third at the Andalucía Masters - demonstrated that he isn't just a fine links exponent.

"After a bright start on Thursday at last week's Abu Dhabi Championship (four-under-par through eight holes), he lost his way badly and he even withdrew after a disastrous back-nine in round three, so there's not an insignificant amount of risk playing the 30-year-old Englishman this week but I'm happy to do so at such a huge price.

"He was an impressive five-stroke winner on the DP World Tour last year, at the ISPS Handa World Invitational in Ireland and although he's never played here before, given his obvious liking for links golf, the venue should really suit him."

Recommended Bet Back Daniel Brown (1U) EXC 480.0

Place order to lay 8 Us @ 10.0 and 12 Us @ 2.0

Dave Tindall: "What do Matthieu Pavon, Victor Perez and Mike Lorenzo-Vera have in common? There are two answers to this: one easy, one hard. The first, of course, is that they're all French but a huge pat on the back if you know the second which is that the trio have all been recent first-round leaders of the DP World Tour Championship.

"This is a big coincidence of course but as Antoine Rozner was my initial thought for this market, I'll use it as a way in. Rozner is 40/1 to repeat the feats of Pavon (2023), Perez (2020) and Lorenzo-Vera (2019) and if he plays like he did for the final 54 holes in Abu Dhabi last week, it could be a good move to back him.

"An opening 73 ruined his chances of victory in Abu Dhabi but rounds of 65-67-63 hauled Rozner from 67th after 18 holes into a tie for sixth. That followed his fourth place at the Genesis Championship. The first-round leader in Mauritius last December, Rozner started brightly in this event last year when fourth after day one and second at halfway after laps of 68 and 67.

"A strong performer in the region, let's cheer him on from his 11:00 tee-time."

Recommended Bet Back Antoine Rozner each-way for FRL @ SBK 40/1

Andy Swales: "At almost 7,700 yards in length, the Earth Course is one of the longest layouts on the DP World Tour schedule and was built to entice the big hitters and promote attacking golf.

"Fairways are wide, while trees and dense vegetation are hardly an issue. Putting surfaces are large, quick and undulating, with many of the Great White Shark's greens guarded by large, deep sand bunkers. Water has an impact on just five holes, with four of these arriving deep into the back nine...

"Among the usual suspects who have a great chance of walking away with this week's top prize are: Rory McIlroy 9/2, Tommy Fleetwood 15/2 and Tyrrell Hatton 6/1. All are in good form; all have registered numerous top-six finishes at the Earth Course; and all three feel at home when competing in desert conditions. McIlroy is a two-time winner at the venue, along with his seven other top-six finishes."