Golf Form Guide

DP World Tour Championship 2024: Course and current form stats

The Greg Norman-designed Earth Course has numerous large, deep sand bunkers
For the 16th successive year, the DP World Tour Championship takes place at the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course.

The DP World Tour season concludes in the Middle East on Sunday. Words and stats for this lucrative event are supplied by Andy Swales ...

  • Six of world's top 20 teeing-up in Dubai

  • LIV star Hatton 6/17.00 can end season with a bang

  • Wallace 18/119.00 to mount serious challenge at Earth Course

Tournament and Course Notes

• The race to become the DP World Tour's number one golfer for 2024 reaches its conclusion this weekend. With over £7.5m of prize money available, this week's DP World Tour Championship has attracted its usual top-notch field. This will be the 16th successive year that the Tour finale has been staged over the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai;

• And with just one event remaining, on the 44-tournament calendar, Rory McIlroy holds a significant advantage over his nearest challengers. The 35-year-old currently heads the Race to Dubai standings by 1,785 points from South Africa's Thriston Lawrence;

• This week's field is limited to the leading 50 available players in the Race to Dubai standings, following the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Six of the world's top 20 golfers are teeing-up on the Greg Norman-designed Earth Course. Two qualifiers have withdrawn: Three-time Earth Course champion Jon Rahm has chosen to stay away, while Ludvig Aberg is recovering from surgery. At present, the golfers ranked 51 and 52 in the list will be competing this week;

• At almost 7,700 yards in length, the Earth Course is one of the longest layouts on the DP World Tour schedule and was built to entice the big hitters and promote attacking golf;

• Fairways are wide, while trees and dense vegetation are hardly an issue. Putting surfaces are large, quick and undulating, with many of the Great White Shark's greens guarded by large, deep sand bunkers. Water has an impact on just five holes, with four of these arriving deep into the back nine.

Click here for latest betting on this week's DP WORLD TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP

In-Form Attendees

Among the usual suspects who have a great chance of walking away with this week's top prize are: Rory McIlroy 9/25.50, Tommy Fleetwood 15/28.50 and Tyrrell Hatton 6/17.00.

All are in good form; all have registered numerous top-six finishes at the Earth Course; and all three feel at home when competing in desert conditions.

McIlroy is a two-time winner at the venue, along with his seven other top-six finishes.

Fleetwood and Hatton have twice finished runner-up here. The latter is a remarkably high No 18 in the world, and No 6 in the Race to Dubai standings, despite spending much of 2024 on the Saudi-based LIV Tour.

A little further down the pecking order is Englishman Matt Wallace 18/119.00 who certainly enjoys taking on the big names.

The 34-year-old is a five-time winner on the DP World Tour, with his latest victory arriving at Crans-sur-Sierre in early September.

In four previous visits to the Earth Course he has bagged a brace of podium finishes, and was tied-third in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Finally, two other possible contenders this week are Shane Lowry 16/117.00 and Thorbjorn Olesen 20/121.00.

Lowry is one of the most consistent performers in world golf right now, and is a former runner-up in this event.

His most recent DP World Tour title, however, came more than two years ago at Wentworth.

Olesen, meanwhile, is on a run of four straight top-12 finishes, and he was a winner in the Middle East back in January. The Dane is certainly a strong each-way candidate in Dubai.

Betfair Sportsbook

Stroke Averages


Lowest 10 At Earth Course (2018-23)
Average .... (Rounds)
68.92: Tommy Fleetwood (24)
69.10: Rory McIlroy (20)
69.44: Matt Wallace (16)
69.58: Min Woo Lee (12)
69.63: Laurie Canter (8)
69.69: Adrian Otaegui (16)
69.79: Tyrrell Hatton (24)
70.00: Thriston Lawrence (8)
70.00: Adrian Meronk (12)
70.13: Rasmus Hojgaard (16)
Min. No. of Rounds = 8
Only those competing this week are included in table

Note: List Contains Leading Reserves

Now read The Punter's De-brief: Wonderful Waring hangs tough in Abu Dhabi

Last 10 Weeks / Earth Course Form (2014-23)

Position

  • 1–5
  • 6–15
  • 16–25
Player W45 W44 W43 W42 W41 W40 W39 W38 W37 W36
Rory McIlroy 3 25 2 2
Tommy Fleetwood 6 3 3 12
Robert MacIntyre 19 25 12 5
Tyrrell Hatton 2 1 10 4
Billy Horschel MC MC 1
Adam Scott 46 MC 57
Shane Lowry 13 12 13 12 12
Justin Rose 68 13 48
Min Woo Lee 23 27 9 32
Thriston Lawrence 6 36 MC 54 2 26 27
Rasmus Hojgaard 32 4 13 MC 38 1 17
Matt Wallace 3 20 37 43 24 12 1
Thorbjorn Olesen 3 7 2 12 MC 12
Romain Langasque 32 7 MC 29 MC MC MC
Matteo Manassero 59 17 49 MC 4 3 MC
Jordan Smith 13 4 13 35 18 7 12
Niklas Norgaard Moller 10 28 18 12 7 36
Adrian Meronk 37 23
Paul Waring 1 7 37 MC 45 12
Jorge Campillo 32 2 37 19 18 45 MC 34
Jesper Svensson 44 50 27 54 MC MC
Sebastian Soderberg 27 MC MC 37 64 MC MC 12
Julien Guerrier 52 1 18 18 MC 57
Tom McKibbin 10 43 27 43 10 30
Keita Nakajima 13 27 6 MC
Ewen Ferguson 23 MC 37 MC 18 36 MC
Guido Migliozzi 52 5 18 MC MC 8
Laurie Canter 23 43 MC 17 MC
Rikuya Hoshino 37 9 50 67 29 40 30 8
Joaquin Niemann 23 2
Frederic LaCroix 46 MC MC MC 17
Daniel Brown Wd 3 54 MC MC 4
Matthew Jordan 10 MC 6 10 MC MC 59
Joe Dean 59
Yannik Paul 56 MC MC 2 19 24 18 MC MC
Antoine Rozner 6 4 43 62 MC 7 57 34
Alex Fitzpatrick 19 37 64 52 MC 9 6
Dan Bradbury 46 20 1 MC 39 35 MC
Angel Hidalgo Portillo 52 20 MC MC 1 57 MC 67
David Ravetto 65 MC 49 MC MC MC 59
Nacho Elvira 56 Wd MC MC 63 17 39
Adrian Otaegui 52 28 57 68 39 18 17
Connor Syme 65 MC 37 35 54 17 47
Grant Forrest 59 61 35 3 30 5
Sam Bairstow 59 43 2 MC 45 30 MC
Matthieu Pavon 57 62 52 40
Bernd Wiesberger 59 50 53 MC 63 22
Ugo Coussaud 6 MC MC 29 7 MC 77
Johannes Veerman 27 14 14 8 MC MC MC MC
Andy Sullivan 27 14 MC MC 18 MC
Calum Hill 67 MC 28 18 MC MC 30 MC
Aaron Cockerill 46 MC 43 13 MC 35 9 47
Brandon Stone 19 9 17 10 MC 26 27
Darius Van Driel 69 MC 55 MC 18 36 MC
Francesco Laporta 13 6 20 6 43 39 MC 27
Player `23 `22 `21 `20 `19 `18 `17 `16 `15 `14
Rory McIlroy 22 4 6 4 20 9 1 2
Tommy Fleetwood 2 5 27 10 2 16 21 9 53 12
Robert MacIntyre 18 34 4 23 14
Tyrrell Hatton 11 2 16 8 46 22 8 2 13 6
Billy Horschel 32
Adam Scott
Shane Lowry 18 23 9 12 30 2 19 48 5
Justin Rose 20 4 22 2
Min Woo Lee 15 12 16
Thriston Lawrence 5 41
Rasmus Hojgaard 11 7 27 51
Matt Wallace 2 29 28 2
Thorbjorn Olesen 26 30 45 36 19 17 12
Romain Langasque 11 20 40
Matteo Manassero 59
Jordan Smith 47 30 47 47 12 25
Niklas Norgaard Moller
Adrian Meronk 32 7 32
Paul Waring 30 14 31
Jorge Campillo 43 9 57 18 51 9
Jesper Svensson
Sebastian Soderberg 41 46
Julien Guerrier 22
Tom McKibbin 32
Keita Nakajima
Ewen Ferguson 9 42
Guido Migliozzi 23 37 16
Laurie Canter 27 5
Rikuya Hoshino
Joaquin Niemann
Frederic LaCroix
Daniel Brown 45
Matthew Jordan
Joe Dean
Yannik Paul 27 23
Antoine Rozner 11 34 39 36
Alex Fitzpatrick
Dan Bradbury 17
Angel Hidalgo Portillo
David Ravetto
Nacho Elvira 50 30
Adrian Otaegui 18 16 14 4 42
Connor Syme 41 12 36
Grant Forrest 27 16 64
Sam Bairstow
Matthieu Pavon 5 49 54 13
Bernd Wiesberger 49 36 28 45 4 17 16
Ugo Coussaud
Johannes Veerman 21
Andy Sullivan 10 10 26 48 40 2 21
Calum Hill Wd
Aaron Cockerill
Brandon Stone 23 57 59
Darius Van Driel
Francesco Laporta 46

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

The Punter

Memorial Tournament: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
The 18th hole at Muirfield Village
The Punter

Austrian Alpine Open: The Punter's Preview

  • Steven Rawlings
Golfer John Catlin
Golf Form Guide

Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats

  • Andy Swales
Muirfield Village preparing to host the 50th Memorial Tournament

Most Read Stories

  1. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Memorial Tournament: The Punter's Preview

  2. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Memorial Tournament 2025: Course and current form stats

  3. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Charles Schwab Challenge 2025 First-Round Leader Tips: A trio of picks from 35/1 to 80/1

  4. Golf Betting Tips & Predictions

    Soudal Open Each-Way Tips: 125/1 Kinhult a big price among the trees

Latest Podcasts

Golf...Only Bettor

USPGA 2025 Preview

  • Editor
Golf...Only Bettor

Masters 2025 Preview

  • Editor